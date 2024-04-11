Highlights and goals: Monterrey 3-1 Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
SEE YOU NEXT NEXT THANK YOU!
90' End of the match
Overall score in favor of five to two.
90' ⏱️| Monterrey 🤠3-1🦩Miami |— Rayados (@Rayados) April 11, 2024
¡HOY CON TU APOYO GANAMOS LOS RAYADOS!💙🤍
¡EL MONTERREY Y SU GENTE POR MÁS!💪🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/sPYmL0x42p
87'
85' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
82'
80'
78' Red card
77'
75'
73'
71'
69'
68'
66'
64' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
63'
60'
58' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
57'
55'
53'
51' They want the second
50'
48'
46'
45' Second half
The second part is coming
To rest
Inter substitutes
The goal
¡Brandon Vazquez anota el 1-0 para Rayados! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/uvDgLk8TlN— Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) April 11, 2024
45+4' Half time
45+3'
45+2'
45' Added time
42'
40'
38'
36' Near to the second
34'
32'
31' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
28'
26' The best is the fans
24'
22'
20'
18'
16'
14' Knock on the door
12'
11'
09'
07' Arrival of Monterrey
06'
04'
02'
00' Roll the ball
The typhus
⚔️𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇🛡️ pic.twitter.com/we8i41YNb1— Rayados (@Rayados) April 11, 2024
Unbeaten
Rules
A draw and even a one-zero defeat is enough for Monterrey to qualify.
The fans
The reception
Sanction
The possible rival
Miami will seek to surprise tonight at the "Steel Giant."
📰 @ColumbusCrew goes to the #ConcaChampions Semifinals! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ZFxtcBfhhG— Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) April 10, 2024
Key piece
Present legends
In addition, Mario Kempes will be a guest in the Home Suite at the BBVA Bancomer stadium, winner of the World Cup with Argentina.
Possible sanction
This is due to the imminent participation of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez.
Rayados lineup
Favorite tournament
- By winning the first leg, the Rayados reached 50 wins in the competition, 78 games in their history.
- 10 games without losing in the Concacaf Champions League.
Champion on five occasions.
Huge attendance
Inter Miami Lineup
Will there be a show by the Argentine star?
The last guest
Don't miss all the details!
Welcome
How to watch Rayados vs Inter Miami LIVE Stream in USA?
USA Time: 22:30 p.m ET
USA TV: TUDN
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Follow Rayados vs Inter Miami live with VAVEL
Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Rayados vs Inter Miami live? These are the tn TV and online Transmission options
If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 10:30 p.m.
Brazil: 11:30 p.m.
Chile (Santiago): 11:30 p.m.
Colombia: 9:30 p.m.
Costa Rica: 8:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m.
USA (ET): 10:30 p.m.
Spain: 03:30 a.m.
Mexico: 8:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.
Peru: 9:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 11:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m.
Intense match
👀Nico Sánchez ofreció disculpas por sus acusaciones a Messi y al Tata Martino— Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) April 6, 2024
Uno de los asistentes del Tano Ortiz, DT de Rayados, aseguró en un audio que Leo lo había querido pelear y también cuestionó al entrenador del Inter Miami. Ahora en sus redes pidió perdón por sus… pic.twitter.com/UrZvX626M5
Key player of Inter Miami
Four goals in Major League Soccer, while in the CONCACAF Champions League he has two goals and one assist.
Lionel Messi está de regreso.pic.twitter.com/l1Gud17gkt— VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 7, 2024
Key player of Rayados
In the Concachampions he has participated in four games, starting the last three.
¡Con todo, @SergioCanales!🔥 pic.twitter.com/OMat6PsRxE— Rayados (@Rayados) April 4, 2024
Inter Miamilatest lineup
DT. Gerardo Martino.
Rayados latest lineup
DT. Fernando Ortiz.
Center referee
Monterrey vs. Communications.
Tigers vs Orlando City.
Arbitration body:
Assistant referee one: David Morán.
Four Referee: Ismael Cornejo.
VAR: Benjanmín Pineda.
AVAR: Ricardo Moreno.
They want the comeback
He has been dismal in registering a win in the last five games, the last time on March 16 against DC United. Important absences due to injury: Federico Redondo and Robert Taylor.
The Monterrey steamroller
Three wins in the last five games, in the Concachampions they remain undefeated, five wins in five games.
Two absences due to accumulation of cards, Sebastián Vegas and Sergio Rodríguez.
Quarter finals
The stadium
Capacity for 53,500 spectators nicknamed the "Steel Giant." One of the most modern properties in America.