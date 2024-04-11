SEE YOU NEXT NEXT THANK YOU!

Thank you for tuning into the minute by minute of Rayados vs Inter Miami. We thank all our readers and the invitation is open to continue with VAVEL content, see you soon.

April 11, 2024 12:25 AM ET

90' End of the match

The actions at the BBVA Bancomer stadium end, Monterrey beats Inter Miami three to one and qualifies for the semifinals of the tournament against the Columbus Crew.

Overall score in favor of five to two.

April 11, 2024 12:24 AM ET

87'

Cortizo with possession of the ball, enters the game very well to control the threads and let the minutes pass.

April 11, 2024 12:20 AM ET

85' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

The discount arrived, Diego Goméz made it three to one in the second leg with a great header that beats Andrada.

April 11, 2024 12:18 AM ET

82'

The locals continue looking for the rival goal, Messi will finish the entire match.

April 11, 2024 12:13 AM ET

80'

Miami does not respond, López, who had entered, lets go of a play in the area by giving a short pass and giving possession to the rival.

April 11, 2024 12:08 AM ET

78' Red card

Within minutes Jordi Alba is sent off, receives a double yellow card and goes to the locker room.

April 11, 2024 12:03 AM ET

77'

Little offensive productivity from Miami, neither Messi nor Suárez managed to disturb the defense or a dangerous shot against Andrada.

April 10, 2024 11:58 PM ET

75'

One more yellow card for complaints, now for the Spanish left back, Jordi Alba.

April 10, 2024 11:53 PM ET

73'

Romo closes as the third center back and with a clean tackle outside the area he steals the ball and possession from Goméz.

April 10, 2024 11:48 PM ET

71'

Little of Messi and Suárez in the attack, we add to the poor performance of Martino's team.

April 10, 2024 11:43 PM ET

69'

After several complaints Luis Suárez receives the yellow card, good refereeing work by Iván Barton.

April 10, 2024 11:38 PM ET

68'

Andrada with a clearance that ends in a deflected shot by Germán Berterame, close to the home team's fourth.

April 10, 2024 11:33 PM ET

66'

Huge defensive game by Rayados, the line led by Víctor Guzmán with a punctual performance, does not give away any space.

April 10, 2024 11:28 PM ET

64' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

Header from Jesús Gallardo that shot Callender and made it three to zero, the Mexican was alone in the area.

April 10, 2024 11:23 PM ET

63'

Global score of four to one in favor of the Rayados, the "olé" begins to be heard in the "Steel Giant".

April 10, 2024 11:18 PM ET

60'

They let the discount go, Gressel does not stretch or make the effort to connect a diagonal from Jordi Alba to the second post.

April 10, 2024 11:13 PM ET

58' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

Great goal from Monterrey, Germán Berterame gets rid of an opponent and with a powerful shot places the ball directly into the corner, increasing Rayados' advantage

April 10, 2024 11:08 PM ET

57'

Busquets with an important block, Canales tries to change the game that meant an attack with numerical superiority.

April 10, 2024 11:03 PM ET

55'

Rayados' second is closer than Inter Miami's tie, Messi far from the rival goal and with intense marking from the Mexican team.

April 10, 2024 10:58 PM ET

53'

Almost an own goal, Freire deflected a low cross from Berterame and the ball passed very close to Callender's right post.

April 10, 2024 10:53 PM ET

51' They want the second

Counterattack that culminates with a shot by Romo that the defense deflects, the ball heading towards the rival goal.

April 10, 2024 10:48 PM ET

50'

Rayados came out better for the second half, Inter failed to take the ball to try to get a discount in the aggregate.

April 10, 2024 10:43 PM ET

48'

Callender easily stops Canales' attempt via a direct free kick from the edge of the area.

April 10, 2024 10:38 PM ET

46'

The first of the complement, Luis Romo with a shot that goes over the crossbar.

April 10, 2024 10:33 PM ET

45' Second half

Actions resume at the BBVA Bancomer stadium, Rayados and Inter Miami return to the field and define the semifinalist.

April 10, 2024 10:28 PM ET

The second part is coming

Don't miss any details of the second half, the last qualifier for the semifinals of the Concachampions is defined, Rayados close to eliminating Messi's Inter.

April 10, 2024 10:23 PM ET

To rest

The visitor needs to score two goals to play extra time, the gang is comfortable with the overall score in their favor.

April 10, 2024 10:18 PM ET

Inter substitutes

Few options on the bench for Inter Miami, Leo Alfonso and Shanyder Borgelin the only forwards for Gerardo Martino.

April 10, 2024 10:13 PM ET

The goal

Following the score by "Mr. Vázquez", the rival goalkeeper tried to give a pass to a teammate who was on the edge of the area, the forward intercepted and scored one to zero. 

April 10, 2024 10:08 PM ET

45+4' Half time

We go into the break with an advantage for Rayados Monterrey over Inter Miami, goal by Brandon Vázquez after an error by the goalkeeper, Drake Callender.

April 10, 2024 10:03 PM ET

45+3'

Emotions in the final moments of the first half, Meza with a long-distance shot that passes near the left corner.

April 10, 2024 9:58 PM ET

45+2'

Two offensive plays from the visit, but they were flagged as offside. First a scissors from Messi and then a one-on-one from Suárez against Andrada.

April 10, 2024 9:53 PM ET

45' Added time

Four more minutes are played at the BBVA Bancomer stadium, the last moments of the first half.

April 10, 2024 9:48 PM ET

42'

Attention for Víctor Guzmán after a struggle with Luis Suárez, the actions stopped for a few seconds.

April 10, 2024 9:43 PM ET

40'

Sergio Canales with a transition from his own field, Jesús Gallardo fails to make a correct reception and lets an important play go.

April 10, 2024 9:38 PM ET

38'

Miami with 66% of the possession, however, cannot reflect it on the scoreboard or in Esteban Andrada's area.

April 10, 2024 9:33 PM ET

36' Near to the second

Maxi Meza with a volley that Callender manages to deflect to the first post and send to a corner kick, Arteaga with the service directly to the foot of his teammate.

April 10, 2024 9:28 PM ET

34'

Inter Miami has not managed to cause danger in Andrada's goal, attempts went astray. Desperation begins in Luis Suárez.

April 10, 2024 9:23 PM ET

32'

Complicated panorama for the visit, Lionel Messi responds with a service that goes wide of the goal and ends in a goal kick.

April 10, 2024 9:18 PM ET

31' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

Serious mistake by Drake Callender at the start, he tries to give a pass to the edge of the area and ends up giving the ball to Brandon Vázquez, "Superman" scores one to zero.

April 10, 2024 9:13 PM ET

28'

Iván Barton with great refereeing work at the moment, little dialogue with the players, the protagonists without strong inputs at the moment.

April 10, 2024 9:08 PM ET

26' The best is the fans

Nervousness for both teams, the fans do not stop singing or encouraging the Rayados, from minute one with the songs.

April 10, 2024 9:03 PM ET

24'

Lionel Messi appears, arriving from the left wing thanks to a wall between the Argentine and Alba, the attempt goes over the crossbar.

April 10, 2024 8:58 PM ET

22'

Nobody appears at the second post and Rayados lets a dangerous opportunity go, a spicy cross from Maxi Meza that neither Berterame nor Vázquez finished on goal.

April 10, 2024 8:53 PM ET

20'

The game begins to get stuck in the middle of the field, neither team manages to advance to the rival field with complete control of the ball.

April 10, 2024 8:48 PM ET

18'

Gerardo Arteaga one of the most participative players at the beginning of the game, starting from the left wing.

April 10, 2024 8:43 PM ET

16'

The wing provides a way of attack, the former Pumas player, Nicolás Freire avoids a diagonal from Erick Aguirre, the locals begin to have confidence on the field.

April 10, 2024 8:38 PM ET

14' Knock on the door

Monterrey advanced its lines and Germán Berterame took advantage of the time and settled in to take a shot that Drake Callender deflected into a corner kick.

April 10, 2024 8:33 PM ET

12'

Defensive cross, the visitor managed to lock in his rival and the defense does a good job of blocking a diagonal that was looking for Luis Suárez.

April 10, 2024 8:28 PM ET

11'

Canales in defensive duties, the absence of Sergio Rodríguez in the midfield can be crucial in the aspirations of the visit.

April 10, 2024 8:23 PM ET

09'

Little by little the local team begins to take possession of the ball, at the moment Messi has not been able to connect with Suárez or his teammates.

April 10, 2024 8:18 PM ET

07' Arrival of Monterrey

Brandon Vázquez connects with a header on a Sergio Canales service from the right sector and Callender deflects the ball, in the first important arrival of the match.

April 10, 2024 8:13 PM ET

06'

Like old times, Messi looked for Jordi Alba behind the defense, but Erick Aguirre covered correctly.

April 10, 2024 8:08 PM ET

04'

Good collective play by Rayados to get out of the rival's high pressure, Meza did not decide in the best way and lost the ball on the wing.

April 10, 2024 8:03 PM ET

02'

Messi's first touches of the ball, total booing at every contact from the Argentine, the fans want to take notice from the start of the match.

April 10, 2024 7:58 PM ET

00' Roll the ball

Iván Barton kicks off, the actions begin at the BBVA Bancomer stadium between Rayados Monterrey and Inter Miami, in dispute for a ticket to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

April 10, 2024 7:53 PM ET

The typhus

Spectacular atmosphere on the part of the Mexican fans, a huge tifo and with the legacy of "Somos Monterrey", the fans at the height of a great game.

April 10, 2024 7:48 PM ET

Unbeaten

The gang has five wins in five games, defeating Comunicaciones, Cincinnati FC and Inter Miami. Only two defeats this year.

April 10, 2024 7:43 PM ET

Rules

In the event of an overall tie, the tiebreaker is the away goal; if the second leg ends two to one in favor of Inter Miami, extra time is played.

A draw and even a one-zero defeat is enough for Monterrey to qualify.

April 10, 2024 7:38 PM ET

The fans

A great reception is expected from the Rayada fans to their team. In the preview of the game, 53,500 fans entered and will be part of a mosaic along with a tifo displayed from the stands.

April 10, 2024 7:33 PM ET

The reception

Opinion divided from the BBVA Bancomer stadium, Lionel Messi came out to warm up and received boos and applause, there is support for the Argentine star tonight in Mexican territory.

April 10, 2024 7:28 PM ET

Sanction

After what happened in the locker room at the end of the first leg where Inter lost by a score of two to one, Concacaf sanctioned the MLS team with "an undisclosed amount due to lack of security in the stadium", and also warned of a more severe punishment in case a problem occurs again.

April 10, 2024 7:23 PM ET

The possible rival

There is already an opponent in the semifinals for Inter Miami or Rayados Monterrey, it is the Columbus Crew who eliminated Tigres at home and left no chance of having Clásico Regio.

Miami will seek to surprise tonight at the "Steel Giant."

April 10, 2024 7:18 PM ET

Key piece

Fernando Ortiz has a great squad, options and variants in all positions, Maximiliano Meza is an important player in the scheme, and he is the competition's top assister with five assists on goal.

April 10, 2024 7:13 PM ET

Present legends

One of the owners of Inter Miami, David Beckham, is in the stadium, waiting for a result in favor of his team, the English international soccer legend.

In addition, Mario Kempes will be a guest in the Home Suite at the BBVA Bancomer stadium, winner of the World Cup with Argentina.

April 10, 2024 7:08 PM ET

Possible sanction

Monterrey reported through a press release that if any fan accesses the field illegally, they will be arrested and expelled from all Liga MX stadiums.

This is due to the imminent participation of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez.

April 10, 2024 7:03 PM ET

Rayados lineup

Luxury eleven for this match, Berterame and Brandon Vázquez will play in the attack and Canales will also start.

Image by Rayados
Image by Rayados

April 10, 2024 6:58 PM ET

Favorite tournament

Important information about the gang in the Concachampions:

  • By winning the first leg, the Rayados reached 50 wins in the competition, 78 games in their history.
  • 10 games without losing in the Concacaf Champions League.

Champion on five occasions.

April 10, 2024 6:53 PM ET

Huge attendance

Tickets sold out and full capacity guaranteed, a party in Monterrey for a place in the semifinals, the extra ingredient, Lionel Messi.

April 10, 2024 6:48 PM ET

Inter Miami Lineup

Gerardo Martino did not hold anything back, Messi and Suárez in the visiting team's attack.

Will there be a show by the Argentine star?

Image by Inter Miami
Image by Inter Miami

April 10, 2024 6:43 PM ET

The last guest

We have the last game of the quarterfinal round in the Concacaf Champions Cup, América, Pachuca and Columbus Crew await in the semifinals.

Don't miss all the details!

April 10, 2024 6:38 PM ET

Welcome

Welcome to the coverage of the Rayados Monterrey vs Inter Miami match live and in real time, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

April 10, 2024 6:33 PM ET

How to watch Rayados vs Inter Miami LIVE Stream in USA?

USA DATE: Wednesday, April 10th

USA Time: 22:30 p.m ET

USA TV: TUDN

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

April 10, 2024 6:28 PM ET

Follow Rayados vs Inter Miami live with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of the Rayados vs Inter Miami for the quarterfinals in the Concachampions live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the BBVA Bancomer Stadium.

Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.

April 10, 2024 6:23 PM ET

Where and how to watch Rayados vs Inter Miami live? These are the TV and online Transmission options

The TV broadcast will be on Fox Sports for Mexico and Central America and on TUDN for the United States, on streaming platforms for Mexico and Central America on Fox Sports Premium.

If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.

This is the start time of the game in various countries:

Argentina: 11:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:30 p.m.

Brazil: 11:30 p.m.

Chile (Santiago): 11:30 p.m.

Colombia: 9:30 p.m.

Costa Rica: 8:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:30 p.m.

USA (ET): 10:30 p.m.

Spain: 03:30 a.m.

Mexico: 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.

Peru: 9:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:30 p.m.

April 10, 2024 6:18 PM ET

Intense match

The first leg ended with emotions running high, Lionel Messi and Gerardo Martino made strong claims to the refereeing body, in addition to arguing with the Rayados coaching staff, including Nico Sánchez, the former Pandilla player revealed all the details , after an audio will be leaked telling what happened. 

April 10, 2024 6:13 PM ET

Key player of Inter Miami

Lionel Messi: There is no other player that we can think of if we talk about Miami, the Argentine star did not participate in the first leg but seeing himself down on the scoreboard will have the responsibility of seeking a comeback.

Four goals in Major League Soccer, while in the CONCACAF Champions League he has two goals and one assist.

April 10, 2024 6:08 PM ET

Key player of Rayados

Sergio Canales: The Spanish midfielder arrived with a great poster from the old continent, after a huge season with Real Betis he arrived in Mexico. In the league he has five goals and two assists.

In the Concachampions he has participated in four games, starting the last three.

April 10, 2024 6:03 PM ET

Inter Miami latest lineup

D. Callender; D. Ruiz, R. Sailor, N. Allen, F. Negro; J. Gressel, T. Aviles, L. Sunderland; S. Borgelin, L. Alfonso y L. Campaña.

DT. Gerardo Martino.

April 10, 2024 5:58 PM ET

Rayados latest lineup

E. Andrada; J. Gallardo, S. Vegas, T. Leone, E. Gutiérrez; V. López, O. Govea, L. Romo, J. Cortizo; R. Aguirre y G. Berterame.
 

DT. Fernando Ortiz.

April 10, 2024 5:53 PM ET

Center referee

The referee of the match is Iván Barton, little participation at the moment in the tournament, only two matches directed:
Monterrey vs. Communications.

Tigers vs Orlando City.

Arbitration body:

Assistant referee one: David Morán.

Four Referee: Ismael Cornejo.

VAR: Benjanmín Pineda.

AVAR: Ricardo Moreno.

April 10, 2024 5:48 PM ET

They want the comeback

Gerardo Martino saved some pieces in the 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids, Messi saw minutes in the second half and scored a goal.

He has been dismal in registering a win in the last five games, the last time on March 16 against DC United. Important absences due to injury: Federico Redondo and Robert Taylor.

April 10, 2024 5:43 PM ET

The Monterrey steamroller

Monterrey is in 3rd position in the league with 28 points, losing last weekend to Cruz Azul as a visitor.

Three wins in the last five games, in the Concachampions they remain undefeated, five wins in five games.

Two absences due to accumulation of cards, Sebastián Vegas and Sergio Rodríguez.

April 10, 2024 5:38 PM ET

Quarter finals

Columbus Crew, Pachuca and América are classified, Monterrey will look for their place today against Inter, a one-on-one overall score.

April 10, 2024 5:33 PM ET

The stadium

The game will be played at the BBVA Bancomer stadium located in the municipality of Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico. Inaugurated on August 2, 2015 in a match between Benfica and Rayados.

Capacity for 53,500 spectators nicknamed the "Steel Giant." One of the most modern properties in America.

Image by Rayados
Image by Rayados

April 10, 2024 5:28 PM ET

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rayados vs Inter Miami match, corresponding to the second leg quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the match will take place at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium, at 10:30 p.m.

April 10, 2024 5:23 PM ET