90' End of the match
The actions at the BBVA Bancomer stadium end, Monterrey beats Inter Miami three to one and qualifies for the semifinals of the tournament against the Columbus Crew.
Overall score in favor of five to two.
¡HOY CON TU APOYO GANAMOS LOS RAYADOS!💙🤍
87'
Cortizo with possession of the ball, enters the game very well to control the threads and let the minutes pass.
85' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
The discount arrived, Diego Goméz made it three to one in the second leg with a great header that beats Andrada.
82'
The locals continue looking for the rival goal, Messi will finish the entire match.
80'
Miami does not respond, López, who had entered, lets go of a play in the area by giving a short pass and giving possession to the rival.
78' Red card
Within minutes Jordi Alba is sent off, receives a double yellow card and goes to the locker room.
77'
Little offensive productivity from Miami, neither Messi nor Suárez managed to disturb the defense or a dangerous shot against Andrada.
75'
One more yellow card for complaints, now for the Spanish left back, Jordi Alba.
73'
Romo closes as the third center back and with a clean tackle outside the area he steals the ball and possession from Goméz.
71'
Little of Messi and Suárez in the attack, we add to the poor performance of Martino's team.
69'
After several complaints Luis Suárez receives the yellow card, good refereeing work by Iván Barton.
68'
Andrada with a clearance that ends in a deflected shot by Germán Berterame, close to the home team's fourth.
66'
Huge defensive game by Rayados, the line led by Víctor Guzmán with a punctual performance, does not give away any space.
64' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
Header from Jesús Gallardo that shot Callender and made it three to zero, the Mexican was alone in the area.
63'
Global score of four to one in favor of the Rayados, the "olé" begins to be heard in the "Steel Giant".
60'
They let the discount go, Gressel does not stretch or make the effort to connect a diagonal from Jordi Alba to the second post.
58' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
Great goal from Monterrey, Germán Berterame gets rid of an opponent and with a powerful shot places the ball directly into the corner, increasing Rayados' advantage
57'
Busquets with an important block, Canales tries to change the game that meant an attack with numerical superiority.
55'
Rayados' second is closer than Inter Miami's tie, Messi far from the rival goal and with intense marking from the Mexican team.
53'
Almost an own goal, Freire deflected a low cross from Berterame and the ball passed very close to Callender's right post.
51' They want the second
Counterattack that culminates with a shot by Romo that the defense deflects, the ball heading towards the rival goal.
50'
Rayados came out better for the second half, Inter failed to take the ball to try to get a discount in the aggregate.
48'
Callender easily stops Canales' attempt via a direct free kick from the edge of the area.
46'
The first of the complement, Luis Romo with a shot that goes over the crossbar.
45' Second half
Actions resume at the BBVA Bancomer stadium, Rayados and Inter Miami return to the field and define the semifinalist.
The second part is coming
Don't miss any details of the second half, the last qualifier for the semifinals of the Concachampions is defined, Rayados close to eliminating Messi's Inter.
To rest
The visitor needs to score two goals to play extra time, the gang is comfortable with the overall score in their favor.
Inter substitutes
Few options on the bench for Inter Miami, Leo Alfonso and Shanyder Borgelin the only forwards for Gerardo Martino.
The goal
Following the score by "Mr. Vázquez", the rival goalkeeper tried to give a pass to a teammate who was on the edge of the area, the forward intercepted and scored one to zero.
45+4' Half time
We go into the break with an advantage for Rayados Monterrey over Inter Miami, goal by Brandon Vázquez after an error by the goalkeeper, Drake Callender.
45+3'
Emotions in the final moments of the first half, Meza with a long-distance shot that passes near the left corner.
45+2'
Two offensive plays from the visit, but they were flagged as offside. First a scissors from Messi and then a one-on-one from Suárez against Andrada.
45' Added time
Four more minutes are played at the BBVA Bancomer stadium, the last moments of the first half.
42'
Attention for Víctor Guzmán after a struggle with Luis Suárez, the actions stopped for a few seconds.
40'
Sergio Canales with a transition from his own field, Jesús Gallardo fails to make a correct reception and lets an important play go.
38'
Miami with 66% of the possession, however, cannot reflect it on the scoreboard or in Esteban Andrada's area.
36' Near to the second
Maxi Meza with a volley that Callender manages to deflect to the first post and send to a corner kick, Arteaga with the service directly to the foot of his teammate.
34'
Inter Miami has not managed to cause danger in Andrada's goal, attempts went astray. Desperation begins in Luis Suárez.
32'
Complicated panorama for the visit, Lionel Messi responds with a service that goes wide of the goal and ends in a goal kick.
31' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
Serious mistake by Drake Callender at the start, he tries to give a pass to the edge of the area and ends up giving the ball to Brandon Vázquez, "Superman" scores one to zero.
28'
Iván Barton with great refereeing work at the moment, little dialogue with the players, the protagonists without strong inputs at the moment.
26' The best is the fans
Nervousness for both teams, the fans do not stop singing or encouraging the Rayados, from minute one with the songs.
24'
Lionel Messi appears, arriving from the left wing thanks to a wall between the Argentine and Alba, the attempt goes over the crossbar.
22'
Nobody appears at the second post and Rayados lets a dangerous opportunity go, a spicy cross from Maxi Meza that neither Berterame nor Vázquez finished on goal.
20'
The game begins to get stuck in the middle of the field, neither team manages to advance to the rival field with complete control of the ball.
18'
Gerardo Arteaga one of the most participative players at the beginning of the game, starting from the left wing.
16'
The wing provides a way of attack, the former Pumas player, Nicolás Freire avoids a diagonal from Erick Aguirre, the locals begin to have confidence on the field.
14' Knock on the door
Monterrey advanced its lines and Germán Berterame took advantage of the time and settled in to take a shot that Drake Callender deflected into a corner kick.
12'
Defensive cross, the visitor managed to lock in his rival and the defense does a good job of blocking a diagonal that was looking for Luis Suárez.
11'
Canales in defensive duties, the absence of Sergio Rodríguez in the midfield can be crucial in the aspirations of the visit.
09'
Little by little the local team begins to take possession of the ball, at the moment Messi has not been able to connect with Suárez or his teammates.
07' Arrival of Monterrey
Brandon Vázquez connects with a header on a Sergio Canales service from the right sector and Callender deflects the ball, in the first important arrival of the match.
06'
Like old times, Messi looked for Jordi Alba behind the defense, but Erick Aguirre covered correctly.
04'
Good collective play by Rayados to get out of the rival's high pressure, Meza did not decide in the best way and lost the ball on the wing.
02'
Messi's first touches of the ball, total booing at every contact from the Argentine, the fans want to take notice from the start of the match.
00' Roll the ball
Iván Barton kicks off, the actions begin at the BBVA Bancomer stadium between Rayados Monterrey and Inter Miami, in dispute for a ticket to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.
The typhus
Spectacular atmosphere on the part of the Mexican fans, a huge tifo and with the legacy of "Somos Monterrey", the fans at the height of a great game.
Unbeaten
The gang has five wins in five games, defeating Comunicaciones, Cincinnati FC and Inter Miami. Only two defeats this year.
Rules
In the event of an overall tie, the tiebreaker is the away goal; if the second leg ends two to one in favor of Inter Miami, extra time is played.
A draw and even a one-zero defeat is enough for Monterrey to qualify.
The fans
A great reception is expected from the Rayada fans to their team. In the preview of the game, 53,500 fans entered and will be part of a mosaic along with a tifo displayed from the stands.
The reception
Opinion divided from the BBVA Bancomer stadium, Lionel Messi came out to warm up and received boos and applause, there is support for the Argentine star tonight in Mexican territory.
Sanction
After what happened in the locker room at the end of the first leg where Inter lost by a score of two to one, Concacaf sanctioned the MLS team with "an undisclosed amount due to lack of security in the stadium", and also warned of a more severe punishment in case a problem occurs again.
The possible rival
There is already an opponent in the semifinals for Inter Miami or Rayados Monterrey, it is the Columbus Crew who eliminated Tigres at home and left no chance of having Clásico Regio.
Miami will seek to surprise tonight at the "Steel Giant."
Key piece
Fernando Ortiz has a great squad, options and variants in all positions, Maximiliano Meza is an important player in the scheme, and he is the competition's top assister with five assists on goal.
Present legends
One of the owners of Inter Miami, David Beckham, is in the stadium, waiting for a result in favor of his team, the English international soccer legend.
In addition, Mario Kempes will be a guest in the Home Suite at the BBVA Bancomer stadium, winner of the World Cup with Argentina.
Possible sanction
Monterrey reported through a press release that if any fan accesses the field illegally, they will be arrested and expelled from all Liga MX stadiums.
This is due to the imminent participation of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez.
Rayados lineup
Luxury eleven for this match, Berterame and Brandon Vázquez will play in the attack and Canales will also start.
Favorite tournament
Important information about the gang in the Concachampions:
- By winning the first leg, the Rayados reached 50 wins in the competition, 78 games in their history.
- 10 games without losing in the Concacaf Champions League.
Champion on five occasions.
Huge attendance
Tickets sold out and full capacity guaranteed, a party in Monterrey for a place in the semifinals, the extra ingredient, Lionel Messi.
Inter Miami Lineup
Gerardo Martino did not hold anything back, Messi and Suárez in the visiting team's attack.
Will there be a show by the Argentine star?
The last guest
We have the last game of the quarterfinal round in the Concacaf Champions Cup, América, Pachuca and Columbus Crew await in the semifinals.
Don't miss all the details!
Welcome
Welcome to the coverage of the Rayados Monterrey vs Inter Miami match live and in real time, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.
How to watch Rayados vs Inter Miami LIVE Stream in USA?
USA DATE: Wednesday, April 10th
USA Time: 22:30 p.m ET
USA TV: TUDN
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Follow Rayados vs Inter Miami live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of the Rayados vs Inter Miami for the quarterfinals in the Concachampions live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the BBVA Bancomer Stadium.
Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Rayados vs Inter Miami live? These are the TV and online Transmission options
The TV broadcast will be on Fox Sports for Mexico and Central America and on TUDN for the United States, on streaming platforms for Mexico and Central America on Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Intense match
The first leg ended with emotions running high, Lionel Messi and Gerardo Martino made strong claims to the refereeing body, in addition to arguing with the Rayados coaching staff, including Nico Sánchez, the former Pandilla player revealed all the details , after an audio will be leaked telling what happened.
Key player of Inter Miami
Lionel Messi: There is no other player that we can think of if we talk about Miami, the Argentine star did not participate in the first leg but seeing himself down on the scoreboard will have the responsibility of seeking a comeback.
Four goals in Major League Soccer, while in the CONCACAF Champions League he has two goals and one assist.
Key player of Rayados
Sergio Canales: The Spanish midfielder arrived with a great poster from the old continent, after a huge season with Real Betis he arrived in Mexico. In the league he has five goals and two assists.
In the Concachampions he has participated in four games, starting the last three.
Inter Miami latest lineup
D. Callender; D. Ruiz, R. Sailor, N. Allen, F. Negro; J. Gressel, T. Aviles, L. Sunderland; S. Borgelin, L. Alfonso y L. Campaña.
DT. Gerardo Martino.
Rayados latest lineup
E. Andrada; J. Gallardo, S. Vegas, T. Leone, E. Gutiérrez; V. López, O. Govea, L. Romo, J. Cortizo; R. Aguirre y G. Berterame.
DT. Fernando Ortiz.
Center referee
The referee of the match is Iván Barton, little participation at the moment in the tournament, only two matches directed:
Monterrey vs. Communications.
Tigers vs Orlando City.
Arbitration body:
Assistant referee one: David Morán.
Four Referee: Ismael Cornejo.
VAR: Benjanmín Pineda.
AVAR: Ricardo Moreno.
They want the comeback
Gerardo Martino saved some pieces in the 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids, Messi saw minutes in the second half and scored a goal.
He has been dismal in registering a win in the last five games, the last time on March 16 against DC United. Important absences due to injury: Federico Redondo and Robert Taylor.
The Monterrey steamroller
Monterrey is in 3rd position in the league with 28 points, losing last weekend to Cruz Azul as a visitor.
Three wins in the last five games, in the Concachampions they remain undefeated, five wins in five games.
Two absences due to accumulation of cards, Sebastián Vegas and Sergio Rodríguez.
Quarter finals
Columbus Crew, Pachuca and América are classified, Monterrey will look for their place today against Inter, a one-on-one overall score.
The stadium
The game will be played at the BBVA Bancomer stadium located in the municipality of Guadalupe, Nuevo León, Mexico. Inaugurated on August 2, 2015 in a match between Benfica and Rayados.
Capacity for 53,500 spectators nicknamed the "Steel Giant." One of the most modern properties in America.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rayados vs Inter Miami match, corresponding to the second leg quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the match will take place at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium, at 10:30 p.m.