Summary: Pachuca vs Herediano 2-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Match 2024
Photo: VAVEL

Highlights

The rival is América in the semifinal

The semifinal for Pachuca will be against América, the first game will be at the Azteca Stadium, the return game at the Huracán.
Its over

The Jamaican referee says that there is no time for more, he ends it without letting the play continue. Pachuca won 7-1 on aggregate against Herediano.
90'

4 minutes will be added, the score is 7-1 on aggregate.
85' | Yellow card

Chaka Rodríguez leaves with a yellow card, she will not be able to play the first leg against América.
82' | It could have been Pachuca's 3rd goal

Herediano is saved, it was almost Pachuca's third, Byran González finishes with a header, on the line the ball is taken.
79' | Tuzos subs

Pachuca changes, Salomón Rondón enters Roberto de la Rosa, Alexei Domínguez for Oussama Idrissi. There are problems distributing yellow cards.
72' | Not Goal

The VAR has checked a possible penalty play for Pachuca, there is no contact, Herediano is saved.
Everardo Rubio Goal

Rondon Goal

Salomón Rondón's goal, marking the 7-0 overall.
63' | Herediano Goal

Goal by Herediano, penalty score, beautiful shot, shot to the right, Everardo Rubio makes it 7-1 on aggregate.
61' | There is a penalty

Penalty for Herediano, due to a handball in the area, Alan Bautista entered for Chofis.
60' | The Chofis left

Confirmed injury to Chofis López, he only had 15 minutes of play, scoring 2 assists. He leaves because of knee pain.
59' | Pachuca Goal

Pachuca goal. Salomón Rondón scores 7 goals to 0 on aggregate, the Tuzos seal their classification. Assist from Chofis, great goal, only the Venezuelan defined it perfectly.
57' | Possible injury to Tuzos

Possible injury to Chofis López, pain in the knee, the player gets up, hopes to continue.
Pachuca Goal

The first goal was scored by Bryan González at 47'. Tuzos wins 6-0 on aggregate.
51' | Pachuca's goal close

Pachuca forgives, Idrissi barely had the goal to score the second, the Tuzos reacted in this goal, Idrissi crossed to find Rondón, a great opportunity was lost.
47' | Tuzos Goal

Pachuca's goal, Bryan González scored, header at the near post, assist from Chofis López. Overall score 6-0.
Second Half

The second half begins, Chofis López enters the field of play.
halftime

We go to halftime, Carlos Moreno blocking, clearing the ball, after a direct free kick, under the barrier. Overall 5-0. Draw at 0 goals in this game at Hidalgo.
40'

The Tuzos begin to abuse trust, giving Herediano the opportunity to approach their zone, having to clear quickly, losing the ball in their midfield.
8:28 PM2 days ago

36' | Dangerous shot

Chaka Rodríguez shoots from long distance, Lezcano covers said shot on goal.
33' | Close to Herediano's goal

Herediano seeks to play on the wing, they retreat to open spaces, goalkeeper Moreno prevents the visiting goal. Galo could have scored the first goal to break the tie.
29'

Pachuca has possession of the ball, playing in the midfield, without success to enter Herediano's field.
26' | Lack of Herediano

Galo commits another foul, hitting Luna in the face, Herediano taking the fouls as a strategy to pause Pachuca.
24'

Bryan González cannot finish on goal, losing the opportunity to score the first, goalkeeper Lezcano prevents the goal from falling.
16' | Rondón forgives

Salomón Rondón forgives, headbutt on goal, but the ball goes wide, Pachuca close to the goal.
13' | Pachuca free kick

Lack of Herediano, strong and dangerous Costarisences, Bryan González falls badly, in search of the header, the player is treated on the field, but gets up without problems, free kick by Pachuca that Lezcano covers.
8'

Pachuca takes possession of the ball, Rondón only sees the center sent to him pass, the Tuzos begin to generate danger.
6' | Yellow card

Herediano starts with the strong tackles, the Jamaican is going to show the yellow card to Galo, being the first card of the game.
First Time

The match starts. Pachuca and Herediano are playing for the penultimate ticket to the semifinals, in the second-leg quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. The locals are winning 5-0. Whoever advances faces América in the semifinal.
Minutes before the start of the game

Everything ready from the Hidalgo Stadium, home of the Tuzos. Pachuca and Herediano are playing for the penultimate ticket to the semifinals, in the second-leg quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. The locals are winning 5-0.
Did you know?

Guillermo Almada always watches his players' training, prior to the start of the game, this has become a tradition for the Pachuca coach.
The referee

The refereeing will be led by the Jamaican, Oshane Nation, with an average of 2 yellow cards per game, 0.17 red.
Herediano lineup

This is Herediano's confirmed lineup for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Alexandre Lezcano, Fernán Faerrón, Orlando Galo, Haxxel Quiroz, Allan Cruz, Eliás Aguilar, Adrián Garza, Everardo Rubio, Miguel Basulto, Gerson Torres and Andy Rojas.

Tuzos lineup

This is the official lineup of the Tuzos del Pachuca, for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Carlos Moreno, Sergio Barreto, Nelson Deossa, Bryan González, Oussama Idrissi, Israel Luna, Salmón Rondón, Luis Rodríguez, Andrés Micolta, Elias Montiel and Emilio Rodríguez.

Herediano Substitutes

Herediano bench: Orias, Ruíz, Araya, Johnson, Vega, Canales, Rodríguez, Ruíz, Murillo.
They are already warming up

Both teams are already warming up on the grass of the Hidalgo Stadium, minutes before the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup begins.
Tuzos Subs

Substitutes for Pachuca: Rodas, Aceves, Pedraza, De la Rosa, López, Rodríguez, Berlanga, Domínguez, Bautista, Aguayo, González and Sánchez.
The teams arrived

Tuzos from Pachuca and Herediano have arrived at the venue, just minutes after they go out to warm up, after the actions begin in this commitment of the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Other results

América and the Columbus Crew have qualified for the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Tonight 2 Mexican teams are playing for their place in the next round, Pachuca and Rayados. Remember that Monterrey has already qualified for the club World Cup.
Few but loud

Herediano fans made the trip to Pachuca, looking to have some joy this afternoon.
What does Herediano need to pass?

Remember that Pachuca won the first first leg, by 5 goals to 0. In a match to remember by Salomón Rondón, scoring a 3 hat trick.

The Costa Rican team needs to score 5 goals to tie the series, forcing overtime, preventing Pachuca from scoring against them. If the Tuzos score a goal, it would leave Herediano without options.

The fans arrived

The Tuzos del Pachuca fans have already arrived at the Hidalgo Stadium, keeping an eye on their team and just minutes before they go out to warm up.
Who is Pity Altamirano?

Héctor Altamirano is the coach of Herediano, of Mexican nationality. We can remember it as in Liga MX teams, Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul, San Luis. In addition, his career as a technical director in Mexican soccer has taken him as Gallos Blancos, Cimarrones, Correcaminos, today coach of Herediano.
With the mind in the game

Chaka Rodríguez spoke prior to the return to the Huracán, clarifying that the game mentality they have must be reflected on the field.


"The result was not what was perceived on the field, the best way to think about the next stage is to think that we are going zero to zero, go out with that mentality, the only way to reflect our style of play on the field."

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
6:18 PM3 days ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Tuzos del Pachuca vs Herediano. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
Follow here Pachuca vs Herediano Live Score with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the Inter Pachuca vs Herediano starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Hidalgo Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Pachuca vs Herediano Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

USA Time: 8:15 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In CBS.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Pachuca vs Herediano: match for the in ConcacafChampions Cup?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Herediano of Wednesday, April 10th, 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

21:15 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

20:15 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

21:15 hrs

 In HBO.

Chile

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

21:15 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

19:15 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

19:15 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

12:15 hrs

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

19:15 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

20:15 hrs

In CBS, FOX Sports and VIX.

Mexico

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

18:15 hrs

 In FOX Sports.

Paraguay

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

19:15 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

21:15 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

21:15 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

20:15 hrs

 In Star +.
Pachuca Declarations

Guillermo Almada spoke prior to the game where they seek to close the game at home in a better way.


"Well, all the games are different, what happened in Costa Rica is in the past, you try to be the protagonist, we always have to propose, I have been a coach for many years, I am involved in this profession, anything we want to achieve we have to do it internally. We have not won with words, with merit or what we did, nor the rival, for us we have to take it as a final, close the classification, it is a different story than what we played yesterday."

Herediano's statements

Héctor Altamirano, coach of Herediano, spoke before the Pachuca game, looking for the best version of himself against the Tuzos.


"We come to compete, to give a better version of what we did in the first leg, we face a great rival, who will have to accelerate fully, we have to compete with our weapons."


“We will try to put together a competitive team, this institution demands it. "We are going to try to put the best eleven to compete in a good way."


"We are prepared to face a team with all its starters, we will be with our best men, close in a good way, tomorrow will be an interesting game for everyone."

Players to watch

Salomón Rondón is the best element in the offense of these new Tuzos, the Venezuelan striker has 6 goals in the last 3 in this Concachampions. Alan Bautista and Oussama Idrissi are two other players who raise their hands in terms of scoring, Bautista with 2 and Oussama with 1 goal.
Chiquito Sánchez has 2 assists in the last 3 games, but the top assister is Oussama Idrissi with 4 assists.


On Herediano's part we have Orlando Galo, who has 2 assists, being a great help when it comes to goals, Haxzel Quiros and Yeltsin Tejada have an assist. But the best man in attack is Adrián Garza with 2 goals in the last 4 games, followed by Andy Rojas and Getsel Montes with 1 goal.

How is Herediano doing?

The Costa Rica team needs a miracle at the home of Pachuca, an impossible mission, in their local league they tied 3 goals on matchday 16 against Greece, their last game that had a positive result was on Matchday 11 against Sporting San Jóse for 2 to 0 in the month of March, from March 27 to April 10 they have gone 3 games without achieving victory in the league and international competition.
How is Pachuca coming?

Los Tuzos have just won against Tigres, by 3 goals to 0. Inside the Volcán they made it explode with goals from Salomón Rondón, Nelson Dessosa and Daniel Hernández. Pachuca has not lost since matchday 13 in the Liga MX. This weekend they face Chivas in the Huracán. Something worth noting is that we may see an alternative draw against Herediano, thinking that there are 5 goals from the first leg.
What happened in the first leg?

The Tuzos won by 5 goals to 0 in the first leg, with great scores from Salomón Rondón at 3', 16' and 68'. Alan Bautista and Alexie Domínguez were the scorers in this match. Herediano could not do the task at home, the Costa Rican team is looking for a miracle in Hidalgo.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Concacaf Champions Cup Pachuca vs Herediano Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
