Summary: Pachuca vs Herediano 2-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Match 2024

Highlights
The rival is América in the semifinal
Its over
90'
85' | Yellow card
82' | It could have been Pachuca's 3rd goal
79' | Tuzos subs
72' | Not Goal
Everardo Rubio Goal
¡Everardo Rubio descuenta desde los once pasos! ⚽
Rondon Goal
¡Rondón continúa marcando! ¡Anota su 7mo del torneo! 7️⃣⚽
63' | Herediano Goal
61' | There is a penalty
60' | The Chofis left
59' | Pachuca Goal
57' | Possible injury to Tuzos
Pachuca Goal
¡Bryan González abre el marcador del encuentro! 💥
51' | Pachuca's goal close
47' | Tuzos Goal
Second Half
halftime
40'
36' | Dangerous shot
33' | Close to Herediano's goal
29'
26' | Lack of Herediano
24'
16' | Rondón forgives
13' | Pachuca free kick
8'
6' | Yellow card
First Time
Minutes before the start of the game
Did you know?
The referee
Herediano lineup
Alexandre Lezcano, Fernán Faerrón, Orlando Galo, Haxxel Quiroz, Allan Cruz, Eliás Aguilar, Adrián Garza, Everardo Rubio, Miguel Basulto, Gerson Torres and Andy Rojas.
Tuzos lineup
Carlos Moreno, Sergio Barreto, Nelson Deossa, Bryan González, Oussama Idrissi, Israel Luna, Salmón Rondón, Luis Rodríguez, Andrés Micolta, Elias Montiel and Emilio Rodríguez.
Herediano Substitutes
They are already warming up
Tuzos Subs
The teams arrived
Other results
Few but loud
What does Herediano need to pass?
The Costa Rican team needs to score 5 goals to tie the series, forcing overtime, preventing Pachuca from scoring against them. If the Tuzos score a goal, it would leave Herediano without options.
The fans arrived
Who is Pity Altamirano?
With the mind in the game
"The result was not what was perceived on the field, the best way to think about the next stage is to think that we are going zero to zero, go out with that mentality, the only way to reflect our style of play on the field."
Costumes
We came back!
Follow here Pachuca vs Herediano Live Score with VAVEL
How to watch Pachuca vs Herediano Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 8:15 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In CBS.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Pachuca Declarations
"Well, all the games are different, what happened in Costa Rica is in the past, you try to be the protagonist, we always have to propose, I have been a coach for many years, I am involved in this profession, anything we want to achieve we have to do it internally. We have not won with words, with merit or what we did, nor the rival, for us we have to take it as a final, close the classification, it is a different story than what we played yesterday."
Herediano's statements
"We come to compete, to give a better version of what we did in the first leg, we face a great rival, who will have to accelerate fully, we have to compete with our weapons."
“We will try to put together a competitive team, this institution demands it. "We are going to try to put the best eleven to compete in a good way."
"We are prepared to face a team with all its starters, we will be with our best men, close in a good way, tomorrow will be an interesting game for everyone."
Players to watch
Chiquito Sánchez has 2 assists in the last 3 games, but the top assister is Oussama Idrissi with 4 assists.
On Herediano's part we have Orlando Galo, who has 2 assists, being a great help when it comes to goals, Haxzel Quiros and Yeltsin Tejada have an assist. But the best man in attack is Adrián Garza with 2 goals in the last 4 games, followed by Andy Rojas and Getsel Montes with 1 goal.