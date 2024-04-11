Summary: Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta in UEFA Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
It's over
Atalanta won 0-3 against Liverpool, in a Europa League match, where Atalanta was superior and takes the advantage for the second leg.
90' Compensation time
3 minutes of compensation are added
89' Substitution
Atalanta substitute Charles De Ketelaere for Aleksei Miranchuk
86'
Liverpool try to get past midfield, but they look very depleted, fans start to leave
83' Goal by Pašalić
GOAL! from Atalanta, Mario Pašalić entered the middle of the box, alone and with the fortune that the goalkeeper did not come out in a good way and scores the goal.
79' Goal disallowed
Goal disallowed for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah was offside at the time of the pass and the flagman flagged for offside.
76' Change
Liverpool substitute Wataru Endō for Diogo Jota
73'
Liverpool keep looking forward, but they give the ball away and fail to make a clear move.
70'
Atalanta play defensively, but are alert on the counterattack
67'
Dominik Szoboszlai tries to get down the flank, but the Italian defense arrives and clears the ball away from him
64'
The Reds try to look for a goal, but the desperation is such that the fouls are more constant
61' Scamacca's goal
GOAL! for Atalanta, Gianluca Scamacca scores his brace with a cross from the right and with a simple push he scores the second.
60' Change
Liverpool substitution, Darwin Nuñez off for Luis Fernando Diaz
58'
Atalanta still can't get much of the ball, they don't get past midfield
55'
Salah shot to the left post and goalkeeper Juan Musso reacted well and sent it for a corner kick.
52'
Another corner kick was wasted, Van Dijk headed the ball wide right.
49'
Corner kick wasted by Liverpool, the ball went too long
46' Change
Liverpool triple substitution, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott for Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah.
45' Second half
The second half begins, where Atalanta are with the partial advantage, but Liverpool will be looking to recover in this second half.
45+1' Half time
The first half is over, where Atalanta come out with the partial lead, but Liverpool will be looking to bounce back in this second half.
45' Compensation time
Add 1 minute of compensation
44'
Liverpool are losing the ball very easily, showing some weakness, so they are playing in their area
41'
Liverpool continue to show errors in defense, giving Atalanta a free hand
38' Scamacca's goal
GOAL! from Atalanta, Gianluca Scamacca's shot from the center of the box slips past Caoimhín Kelleher, going in from the right side.
37'
Atalanta look to break out, look for Gianluca Scamacca and go forward
34'
Reds continue to play with the ball in midfield, but still fail to create danger
31'
LIverpool play from the back, they play with the ball slowly and send long passes
28'
Liverpool starting to look more confident, they look for another dangerous chance
25' Yellow card
Isak Hien is shown a yellow card, after cutting off Nunez's advance and giving the Reds a free kick.
24'
Liverpool don't know how to get out of midfield, they lose the ball too easily and leave counterattacks for the opposition
21'
Caoimhín Kelleher was looking for a long clearance from his area, but ends up smashing the ball into the opponent's net
18'
The pace starts to slow down, both clubs are thinking more about their moves, coming out of the midfield
15'
Darwin Nuñez had a chance to score the first goal, but the ball was not well placed and went wide of the goal.
12'
Atalanta play a lot of counter-attacking, putting the home side in trouble
9'
The pace of the match continues to be intense, the flanks are the main place of arrival
6'
The ball is going from one area to the other, the Italians, despite not having much of the ball, are generating a lot of danger.
3'
The English are handling the ball, starting with possession and being in front.
Match kicks off
Liverpool vs Atalanta at Anfield in a match with a great attendance.
They take to the field
Both teams take to the field for the kick-off of this Europa League clash at Anfield.
They already have an understudy
Liverpool are making progress in negotiations to secure Rúben Amorim as their next manager. The current Sporting coach could be the key player following the decline of talks with Xabi Alonso.
As revealed by renowned sports journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, talks appear to have reached an agreement in principle between the two parties.
The deal is expected to run until 2027, marking a significant step for the future of the English club. However, the deal is not yet fully sealed, as further negotiations with Sporting Portugal are needed.
Atalanta's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Anfield, duel corresponding to the Europa League.
Gli undici in campo ad Anfield 👥— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) April 11, 2024
Team news! 🚨#LiverpoolAtalanta #UEL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/3c8wBcZOpJ
Liverpool's XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Anfield, a Europa League match.
Team news is in for tonight's #UEL clash with Atalanta 👊— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 11, 2024
Liverpool's next match
The home side are coming off a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in their last match, but still have a number of games in hand.
Sun., Apr. 14, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League
Atalanta's next match
The visitors are coming off a 2-1 loss to Cagliari in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.
Mon, Apr. 15 Atalanta vs Hellas Verona, Italian Serie A
Anfield, Liverpool
Anfield is a stadium located in the district of the same name, in the city of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom. Its capacity is for 54,074 fans and its inauguration was on September 28, 1884.
Statistics from ......
Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez, the forward will play his 30th game this season, in the past he played 19 as a starter and 10 as a substitute, scoring 9 goals in the English league and 3 assists, currently he has 11 goals in 29 games and this international tournament in 8 games he has 5 goals.
Statistics from ......
Italy attacker Gianluca Scamacca, the attacker will play his 24th game this season, in the past he played 11 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, scoring 3 goals in the English league and 0 assists, currently he has 8 goals in 23 games and this international tournament in 6 games he has 3 goals.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this Europa League match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Follow Liverpool vs Atalanta Live Score with VAVEL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hull City vs Middlesbrough match in the UEFA Europa League.
How to watch Liverpool vs Atalanta Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Thursday, April 11
USA Time: 15:00 hours
USA TV channel (English): Paramount+
USA TV channel (Spanish): Vix
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
USA Time: 15:00 hours
USA TV channel (English): Paramount+
USA TV channel (Spanish): Vix
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Liverpool vs Atalanta match for USA?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Atalanta of 11th April 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Bolivia: 14:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Brazil: 15:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Chile: 14:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Colombia: 13:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Ecuador: 13:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
United States (ET): 14:00 PM on ViX and Paramount+
Spain: 18:00 PM on Movistar Plus+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2 and Movistar+
Mexico: 13:00 PM on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 15:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Peru: 13:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Uruguay: 15:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Background
This will be the match number 3 between both squads, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and get ahead, in addition to add a victory, leaving 1 win for Atalanta, 0 draws and 1 for Liverpool, leaving the balance very even, in addition to seeking the half ticket to the next phase and have confidence in the return leg. Liverpool 0 - 2 Atalanta, Nov. 25, 2020, UEFA Champions League Atalanta 0 - 5 Liverpool, Nov. 3, 2020, UEFA Champions League
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Uruguay striker, 24 year old Darwin Nunez has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Atalanta player
Italy's 25-year-old attacker Gianluca Scamacca has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Liverpool coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 6-1 against 1Sparta Prague, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to be confident.
Manchester United 2 - 2 Liverpool, Apr. 7, 2024, England Premier League
Liverpool 3 - 1 Sheffield United, Apr. 4, 2024, English Premier League
Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Mar. 31, 2024, England Premier League
Manchester United 4 - 3 Liverpool, Mar. 17, 2024, English FA Cup
Liverpool 6 - 1 Sparta Prague, Mar. 14, 2024, UEFA Europa League
How is Atalanta coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Napoli, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cagliari 2 - 1 Atalanta, Apr. 7, 2024, Italy Serie A
Fiorentina 1 - 0 Atalanta, Apr. 3, 2024, Coppa Italia
Napoli 0 - 3 Atalanta, Mar. 30, 2024, Italian Serie A
Atalanta 2 - 1 Sporting CP, Mar. 14, 2024, UEFA Europa League
Juventus 2 - 2 Atalanta, Mar. 10, 2024, Italy Serie A
