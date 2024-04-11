Summary: Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta in UEFA Europa League
5:03 PM2 days ago

Summary

4:53 PM2 days ago

We hope you enjoyed our coverage of Liverpool vs Atalanta in the Europa League.
4:48 PM2 days ago

It's over

Atalanta won 0-3 against Liverpool, in a Europa League match, where Atalanta was superior and takes the advantage for the second leg. 
4:43 PM2 days ago

90' Compensation time

3 minutes of compensation are added
4:38 PM2 days ago

89' Substitution

Atalanta substitute Charles De Ketelaere for Aleksei Miranchuk
4:33 PM2 days ago

86'

Liverpool try to get past midfield, but they look very depleted, fans start to leave
4:28 PM2 days ago

83' Goal by Pašalić

GOAL! from Atalanta, Mario Pašalić entered the middle of the box, alone and with the fortune that the goalkeeper did not come out in a good way and scores the goal. 
4:23 PM2 days ago

79' Goal disallowed

Goal disallowed for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah was offside at the time of the pass and the flagman flagged for offside.
4:18 PM2 days ago

76' Change

Liverpool substitute Wataru Endō for Diogo Jota
4:13 PM2 days ago

73'

Liverpool keep looking forward, but they give the ball away and fail to make a clear move.
4:08 PM2 days ago

70'

Atalanta play defensively, but are alert on the counterattack 
4:03 PM2 days ago

67'

Dominik Szoboszlai tries to get down the flank, but the Italian defense arrives and clears the ball away from him
3:58 PM2 days ago

64'

The Reds try to look for a goal, but the desperation is such that the fouls are more constant 
3:53 PM2 days ago

61' Scamacca's goal

GOAL! for Atalanta, Gianluca Scamacca scores his brace with a cross from the right and with a simple push he scores the second.
3:48 PM2 days ago

60' Change

Liverpool substitution, Darwin Nuñez off for Luis Fernando Diaz
3:43 PM2 days ago

58'

Atalanta still can't get much of the ball, they don't get past midfield
3:38 PM2 days ago

55'

Salah shot to the left post and goalkeeper Juan Musso reacted well and sent it for a corner kick.
3:33 PM2 days ago

52'

Another corner kick was wasted, Van Dijk headed the ball wide right.
3:28 PM2 days ago

49'

Corner kick wasted by Liverpool, the ball went too long
3:23 PM2 days ago

46' Change

Liverpool triple substitution, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott for Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah. 
3:18 PM2 days ago

45' Second half

The second half begins, where Atalanta are with the partial advantage, but Liverpool will be looking to recover in this second half.
3:13 PM2 days ago

45+1' Half time

The first half is over, where Atalanta come out with the partial lead, but Liverpool will be looking to bounce back in this second half.
3:08 PM2 days ago

45' Compensation time

Add 1 minute of compensation
3:03 PM2 days ago

44'

Liverpool are losing the ball very easily, showing some weakness, so they are playing in their area
2:58 PM2 days ago

41'

Liverpool continue to show errors in defense, giving Atalanta a free hand
2:53 PM2 days ago

38' Scamacca's goal

GOAL! from Atalanta, Gianluca Scamacca's shot from the center of the box slips past Caoimhín Kelleher, going in from the right side.
2:48 PM2 days ago

37'

Atalanta look to break out, look for Gianluca Scamacca and go forward
2:43 PM2 days ago

34'

Reds continue to play with the ball in midfield, but still fail to create danger
2:38 PM2 days ago

31'

LIverpool play from the back, they play with the ball slowly and send long passes
2:33 PM2 days ago

28'

Liverpool starting to look more confident, they look for another dangerous chance
2:28 PM2 days ago

25' Yellow card

Isak Hien is shown a yellow card, after cutting off Nunez's advance and giving the Reds a free kick.
2:23 PM2 days ago

24'

Liverpool don't know how to get out of midfield, they lose the ball too easily and leave counterattacks for the opposition
2:18 PM2 days ago

21'

Caoimhín Kelleher was looking for a long clearance from his area, but ends up smashing the ball into the opponent's net 
2:13 PM2 days ago

18'

The pace starts to slow down, both clubs are thinking more about their moves, coming out of the midfield
2:08 PM2 days ago

15'

Darwin Nuñez had a chance to score the first goal, but the ball was not well placed and went wide of the goal.
2:03 PM2 days ago

12'

Atalanta play a lot of counter-attacking, putting the home side in trouble
1:58 PM2 days ago

9'

The pace of the match continues to be intense, the flanks are the main place of arrival
1:53 PM2 days ago

6'

The ball is going from one area to the other, the Italians, despite not having much of the ball, are generating a lot of danger. 
1:48 PM2 days ago

3'

The English are handling the ball, starting with possession and being in front.
1:43 PM2 days ago

Match kicks off

Liverpool vs Atalanta at Anfield in a match with a great attendance.
1:38 PM2 days ago

They take to the field

Both teams take to the field for the kick-off of this Europa League clash at Anfield.
1:33 PM2 days ago

They already have an understudy

Liverpool are making progress in negotiations to secure Rúben Amorim as their next manager. The current Sporting coach could be the key player following the decline of talks with Xabi Alonso.
As revealed by renowned sports journalist Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, talks appear to have reached an agreement in principle between the two parties. 
The deal is expected to run until 2027, marking a significant step for the future of the English club. However, the deal is not yet fully sealed, as further negotiations with Sporting Portugal are needed.
1:28 PM2 days ago

Atalanta's XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Anfield, duel corresponding to the Europa League.
1:23 PM2 days ago

Liverpool's XI

This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Anfield, a Europa League match.
1:18 PM2 days ago

Liverpool's next match

The home side are coming off a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in their last match, but still have a number of games in hand.
Sun., Apr. 14, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League
1:13 PM2 days ago

Atalanta's next match

The visitors are coming off a 2-1 loss to Cagliari in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.
Mon, Apr. 15 Atalanta vs Hellas Verona, Italian Serie A
1:08 PM2 days ago

Anfield, Liverpool

Anfield is a stadium located in the district of the same name, in the city of Liverpool, England, United Kingdom. Its capacity is for 54,074 fans and its inauguration was on September 28, 1884.
1:03 PM2 days ago

Statistics from ......

Uruguay striker Darwin Núñez, the forward will play his 30th game this season, in the past he played 19 as a starter and 10 as a substitute, scoring 9 goals in the English league and 3 assists, currently he has 11 goals in 29 games and this international tournament in 8 games he has 5 goals.
12:58 PM2 days ago

Statistics from ......

Italy attacker Gianluca Scamacca, the attacker will play his 24th game this season, in the past he played 11 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, scoring 3 goals in the English league and 0 assists, currently he has 8 goals in 23 games and this international tournament in 6 games he has 3 goals.
12:53 PM2 days ago

They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
12:48 PM2 days ago

Supporters

Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this Europa League match.
12:43 PM2 days ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
12:38 PM2 days ago

Follow Liverpool vs Atalanta Live Score with VAVEL

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Atalanta match in the UEFA Europa League.
12:33 PM2 days ago

How to watch Liverpool vs Atalanta Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Thursday, April 11
USA Time: 15:00 hours
USA TV channel (English): Paramount+
USA TV channel (Spanish): Vix
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
12:28 PM2 days ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Liverpool vs Atalanta match for USA?

This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Atalanta of 11th April 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Bolivia: 14:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Brazil: 15:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Chile: 14:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Colombia: 13:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Ecuador: 13:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
United States (ET): 14:00 PM on ViX and Paramount+
Spain: 18:00 PM on Movistar Plus+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2 and Movistar+
Mexico: 13:00 PM on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 15:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Peru: 13:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Uruguay: 15:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
12:23 PM2 days ago

Background

This will be the match number 3 between both squads, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and get ahead, in addition to add a victory, leaving 1 win for Atalanta, 0 draws and 1 for Liverpool, leaving the balance very even, in addition to seeking the half ticket to the next phase and have confidence in the return leg. Liverpool 0 - 2 Atalanta, Nov. 25, 2020, UEFA Champions League Atalanta 0 - 5 Liverpool, Nov. 3, 2020, UEFA Champions League
12:18 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Liverpool player

Uruguay striker, 24 year old Darwin Nunez has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
12:13 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Atalanta player

Italy's 25-year-old attacker Gianluca Scamacca has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
12:08 PM2 days ago

How is Liverpool coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 6-1 against 1Sparta Prague, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to be confident.
Manchester United 2 - 2 Liverpool, Apr. 7, 2024, England Premier League
Liverpool 3 - 1 Sheffield United, Apr. 4, 2024, English Premier League
Liverpool 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Mar. 31, 2024, England Premier League
Manchester United 4 - 3 Liverpool, Mar. 17, 2024, English FA Cup
Liverpool 6 - 1 Sparta Prague, Mar. 14, 2024, UEFA Europa League
12:03 PM2 days ago

How is Atalanta coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Napoli, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cagliari 2 - 1 Atalanta, Apr. 7, 2024, Italy Serie A
Fiorentina 1 - 0 Atalanta, Apr. 3, 2024, Coppa Italia
Napoli 0 - 3 Atalanta, Mar. 30, 2024, Italian Serie A
Atalanta 2 - 1 Sporting CP, Mar. 14, 2024, UEFA Europa League
Juventus 2 - 2 Atalanta, Mar. 10, 2024, Italy Serie A
11:58 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Europa League match: Liverpool vs Atalanta Live Updates!

My name is Omar Escalante and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. In addition, Liverpool and Atalanta will be looking for half a ticket to the next round.
 
