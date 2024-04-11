Goals and Highlights: Benfica vs Olympique de Marseille in Europa League (2-1)
Goals and Highlights

 
48' - End of game

Benfica beat Olympique de Marseille 2-1, with goals from Rafa Silva, Di Maria and Aubameyang. The quarter-final return game will be held next Thursday (18), at 13pm, at the Vélodrome Stadium, in Marseille, France.
47' - Almost a goal for Marseille

Soglo passes to Ounahi, who takes a shot from outside the area and Trubin makes a good save. This may have been the french team last chance.
44' - Marseille still pressing

Aubameyang reappears, but tries to hit the left corner again and the ball goes wide.
43' - Marseille shot blocked

Veretout plays Aubameyang, who finishes and tries to hit the left corner of the goal. The ball hits Benfica's defense.
41' - Shot blocked by Benfica

João Mário launches Marcos Leonardo, who risks a shot from outside the area and the ball hits the Marseille defense.
40' - Marseille try to react

With a free kick, Aubameyang shoots straight at the goal, but the ball goes out.
36' - Benfica blocked shot

Di María crosses into the box, but Otamendi heads it and the ball deflects off the Marseille defense.
33' - Game resumed

The ball rolls again.
32' - Game stopped

Marcos Leonardo, from Benfica, feels pain and falls to the pitch.
29' - Shot blocked by Benfica

Di Maria reappears, but finishes from outside the area and the ball hits the Marseille defense.
28' - Marseille tries to equalize the game

Ounahi crosses into the box, but Harit tries to hit the left corner and the ball goes over the byline.
26' - Substitution at Benfica

Out: David Neres and Casper Tengstedt
Enter: João Mário and Marcos Leonardo
25' - Game resumed

The ball rolls again.
24' - Game stopped

Balerdi suffers a severe foul from João Neves and asks for medical attention.
23' - Substitution at Marseille

Out: Mbemba
Enter: Soglo
22' - MARSEILLE GOAL!

Aubameyang reduces the score. The attacker is called into a counterattack, finishes on the left side and hits Trubin net.
16' - Marseille try to react

Ounahi N. gives the pass to Ndiaye, but the player finishes poorly on the right and the ball goes over the baseline.
13' - Game resumed

The ball rolls again.
12' - Game stopped

Aubameyang, from Olympique de Marseille, feels pain and asks for medical attention.
10' - Benfica tries to expand the score

Aursnes reappears and launches Tengstedt deep, but the player finishes poorly on the left and the ball goes over the baseline.
08' - Substitution at Marseille

Out: Moumbagna
Enter: Ounahi
07' - BENFICA GOAL!

David Neres launches a counterattack and plays Di María deep. The attacker finishes from the middle of the area in the left corner and increases the score.
07' - Marseille shot blocked

Harit passes to Luis Henrique, but the brazilian striker takes the first shot and Benfica defense blocks it.
06' - Benfica starts pressing

Aursnes plays Di María, but the argentine striker is outside the area and the ball goes through the baseline.
2nd/00' - Second half begins

The ball rolls again.
49' - End of the first half

For now, Benfica beats Olympique de Marseille 1-0, with a goal from Rafa Silva, in the first game of the quarter-finals of the Europa League. We'll be back shortly to watch the second half.
47' - Substitution at Marseille

Out: Merlin
Enter: Ndiaye
39' - Benfica presses again

With a free kick, Neres shoots from the middle of the area, but the ball goes over the bottom line.
35' - Marseille tries to extend the score

Harit makes the cross after a corner, but Mbemba heads poorly and the ball goes over the byline.
32' - Almost a goal for Benfica

João Neves risks his first shot from outside the area, but Lopez makes a good save.
29' - Hand on the ball doesn't count

Referee stops the game after Tengstedt, from Benfica, touches the ball with his hand.
26' - Benfica offside

Aursnes is called by Otamendi for a throw, but the referee detects an irregular position.
22' - Shot blocked by Benfica

In the play on the left, Neres risks a shot from outside the area, but Marseille's defense blocks it.
20' - Marseille shot blocked

Despite the goal, Merlin takes the first shot from outside the French team's area, but the ball explodes in Benfica defense.
18' - Yellow card for Benfica

Neres fouls Harit and is cautioned.
16' - BENFICA GOAL!

Rafa Silva finishes from the middle of the area and opens the scoring for the home team. The attacker is triggered by Tengstedt and shoots with his right foot to find the net.
14' - Shot blocked by Marseille

Luis Henrique activates Harit, who takes the first shot and the ball hits the Benfica defense.
12' - Marseille try to press

The French team wins two corners in a row, but fails to open the scoring.
08' - Possession of the ball

Benfica: 62.7%
Marseille: 37.3%
04' - Game stopped

Moumbagna tries to play, but is caught by João Neves in the defense field and suffers a foul.
1st/00' - Game begins

Ball rolling in the first half.
Assists

Benfica: Di Maria (1 assist in 4 games)

Olympique Marseille: Aubameyang (2 assists in 9 games), Clauss (6 assists in 10 games) and Harit (6 assists in 10 games)

Goal scorers

Benfica: Di Maria (4 goals in 3 games) and Rafa Silva (1 goal in 4 games)

Olympique Marseille: Aubameyang (9 goals in 9 games), Mbemba (3 goals in 9 games) and Veretout (3 goals in 9 games)

How did they get here?

In the round of 16, Benfica drew 2-2 with Rangers, at Estádio da Luz, but beat the Scottish team in the return game 1-0, at Ibrox Stadium. Olympique de Marseille came face to face with Villarreal, and came out on top in the first game when they thrashed 4-0 at the Vélodrome. The second match, in turn, was a 3-1 defeat for the French team, in Madrigal, but the sum of the scores classified Marseille.
Quarterfinals

Benfica and Olympique de Marseille begin the quarter-finals this Thursday (11), at 13pm, at Estádio da Luz. The next decisive game, which counts for a place in the semi-final, will be next Thursday (18), also at 13pm, at the Vélodrome Stadium, in Marseille, France.
Benfica

Moment when the Benfica delegation arrives home. The owners of Luz Stadium prepare in the dressing room to start the warm-up.

Olympique Marseille reserves

Rubén Blanco, Emran Soglo, Azzedine Ounahi, Iliman Ndiaye, Raimane Daou, Yakine Said, Michael Murillo, Joaquín Correa.
Benfica reserves

João Mário, Morato, Marcos Leonardo, Arthur Cabral, Tomás Araújo, Álvaro Fernández, André Gomes, Orkun Kökcü, Samuel Soares, Tiago Gouveia, Benjamín Rollheiser.
Marseille

Arrival of the Olympique delegation at Luz Stadium. Luis Henrique (photo) was selected by coach Jean-Louis Gasset in the starting team.

Line-up of Olympique Marseille

Merlin; Gigot, Balerdi, Aubameyang, Harit, Moumbagna, Lopez, Kondogbia, Veretout, Henrique, Mbemba.

Line-up of Benfica

Trubin; Bah, António S., Otamendi, Aursnes, Florentino, João Neves, Di Maria, Neres, Rafa, Tengstedt.

We're back!

Benfica and Olympique de Marseille face each other this Thursday (11), at 13pm, at Estádio da Luz. The match is valid for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
How to watch Benfica vs Olympique Marseille & Online?

If you want to watch the game Benfica vs Olympique Marseille, your options are: Paramount+

If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Paramount+. If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Benfica vs Olympique Marseille will be:

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

Assistants: Stuart Burt and Daniel Cook

Fourth official: Andrew Madley

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

AVAR: Jarred Gavan Gillett

Probable line-up of Olympique Marseille

Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Merlin; Kondogbia, Veretout, Harit; Ndiaye, Moumbagna, Aubameyang.
Probable line-up of Benfica

Trubin; Bah, A Silva, Otamendi, Aursnes; Neves, Luís; R Silva; Neres, Cabral, Di Maria.
Speak, Roger Schmidt! - Benfica coach

"We'll see. Past statistics are not important to me because I believe that every game is important. We have played well in the last few weeks and in the last games. I believe we are going through a good moment. It is extremely important that we have the chance to play first leg at home. We obviously have to play good games, not only at home but also when we go away. We are completely focused on getting the best result possible."

"You just said it as if it were a fact, but nothing is written. We know there are only a few games left until the end of the season, but we also know that anything is still possible. We will be focused until the end. We haven't won all the trophies we wanted , as is the case with the League Cup and the Portuguese Cup, but we are doing our best. Now, tomorrow, we will have the quarter-finals of the Europa League and we will have to be fully concentrated to try to reach the semi-finals. Relatively to number 9 for tomorrow, we'll see".

Olympique de Marseille

Marseille, in turn, arrives with a list of absences due to injury: Michael Murillo, Bilal Nadir, Valentin Rongier and Pedro Ruiz are out of the match. Chancel Mbemba is doubtful for the match. Striker Aubameyang is the French team's top scorer with nine goals in nine games and is Olympique's main weapon. In addition to him, the defense features Balerdi, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, alongside Samuel Gigot.
Benfica

Fredrik Aursnes, despite being sent off in the last game against Sporting, in the Portuguese Championship, will be selected alongside Nicolas Otamendi, Antonio Silva and Alexander Bah to form Benfica's defensive quartet. Benfica's attack also counts on the artillery of Di María, who has scored three goals in four Europa League games this season.
Round of 16

To get here, Benfica had to get past Rangers. The Portuguese team drew 2-2 in the first game of the round of 16, at the Estádio da Luz, but beat the Scottish team in the return game 1-0, at the Ibrox Stadium. Olympique de Marseille faced Villarreal, and won the first match 4-0, at the Vélodrome. In the second match, the French team suffered a 3-1 defeat in Madrigal, but the sum of the scores classified Marseille.
Quarterfinals

This Thursday, Benfica and Olympique de Marseille meet to play the first game of the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The second match, which will be decisive, will take place next Thursday (18), also at 4pm, at the Vélodrome Stadium, in Marseille, France.
Liga Portugal

Benfica, in turn, is coming off a 2-0 defeat to Sporting, at Estádio Alvalade, in the Portuguese Championship. Both teams are fighting for the national title, but Sporting has a difference of four points more. Benfica has 67 points and Sporting has 71. In the last five games, Benfica has won three and lost two. Olympique de Marseille is also coming off a defeat. Marseille lost 3-1 to Lille, at Pierre-Mauroy, in the French Championship. Olympique is in eighth place and has 39 points, and has a difference of five points over Nice, which occupies the fifth qualifying position for the next edition of the Europa League.
The match will be played at the Luz Stadium

The Benfica vs Olympique de Marseille match will be played at the stadium Luz, Portugal, with a capacity of 65,000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2024 Europa League match: Benfica vs Olympique de Marseille Latest Info!

Follow pregame information on VAVEL.
