Goals and Highlights: Benfica vs Olympique de Marseille in Europa League (2-1)

Goals and Highlights
48' - End of game
47' - Almost a goal for Marseille
44' - Marseille still pressing
43' - Marseille shot blocked
41' - Shot blocked by Benfica
40' - Marseille try to react
36' - Benfica blocked shot
33' - Game resumed
32' - Game stopped
29' - Shot blocked by Benfica
28' - Marseille tries to equalize the game
26' - Substitution at Benfica
Enter: João Mário and Marcos Leonardo
25' - Game resumed
24' - Game stopped
23' - Substitution at Marseille
Enter: Soglo
22' - MARSEILLE GOAL!
16' - Marseille try to react
13' - Game resumed
12' - Game stopped
10' - Benfica tries to expand the score
08' - Substitution at Marseille
Enter: Ounahi
07' - BENFICA GOAL!
07' - Marseille shot blocked
06' - Benfica starts pressing
2nd/00' - Second half begins
49' - End of the first half
47' - Substitution at Marseille
Enter: Ndiaye
39' - Benfica presses again
35' - Marseille tries to extend the score
32' - Almost a goal for Benfica
29' - Hand on the ball doesn't count
26' - Benfica offside
22' - Shot blocked by Benfica
20' - Marseille shot blocked
18' - Yellow card for Benfica
16' - BENFICA GOAL!
14' - Shot blocked by Marseille
12' - Marseille try to press
08' - Possession of the ball
Marseille: 37.3%
04' - Game stopped
1st/00' - Game begins
Assists
Olympique Marseille: Aubameyang (2 assists in 9 games), Clauss (6 assists in 10 games) and Harit (6 assists in 10 games)
Goal scorers
Olympique Marseille: Aubameyang (9 goals in 9 games), Mbemba (3 goals in 9 games) and Veretout (3 goals in 9 games)
How did they get here?
Quarterfinals
Benfica
Olympique Marseille reserves
Benfica reserves
Marseille
Line-up of Olympique Marseille
Line-up of Benfica
We're back!
How to watch Benfica vs Olympique Marseille & Online?
If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Paramount+. If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Benfica vs Olympique Marseille match for Europa League match 2024
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)
Assistants: Stuart Burt and Daniel Cook
Fourth official: Andrew Madley
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
AVAR: Jarred Gavan Gillett
Probable line-up of Olympique Marseille
Probable line-up of Benfica
Speak, Roger Schmidt! - Benfica coach
"You just said it as if it were a fact, but nothing is written. We know there are only a few games left until the end of the season, but we also know that anything is still possible. We will be focused until the end. We haven't won all the trophies we wanted , as is the case with the League Cup and the Portuguese Cup, but we are doing our best. Now, tomorrow, we will have the quarter-finals of the Europa League and we will have to be fully concentrated to try to reach the semi-finals. Relatively to number 9 for tomorrow, we'll see".