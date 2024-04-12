Highlights and best moments: Trail Blazers 92-100 Warriors in NBA 2023-2024
12:26 AMa day ago

End of the transmission

We finish the coverage of the Golden State Warriors 100-92 away win over Portland Trail Blazers in a game corresponding to the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sports.
12:26 AMa day ago

End of the game

Golden State Warriors won 100-92 over Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center Stadium in Portland.
12:18 AMa day ago

4 | 1:04

Double free throw scoring in the game, the baskets were made by Duop Reath of Portland Trail Blazers.
12:10 AMa day ago

4 | 3:31

Timeout in the game, called by Portland Trail Blazers.
12:04 AMa day ago

4 | 5:28

Duop Reath of Portland Trail Blazers gets a rebound on offense and scores a two-point basket.
11:59 PMa day ago

4 | 7:37

Timeout in the game, it was called by Golden State Warriors.
11:58 PMa day ago

4 | 9:13

Double free throw scoring in the game, baskets were made by Moses Moody of Golden State Warriors.
11:51 PMa day ago

4 | 11:20

Three-point basket in the game, made by Ashton Hagans of Portland Trail Blazers.
11:51 PMa day ago

Start of the fourth quarter

Portland Trail Blazers look to make a difference and come from behind.
11:51 PMa day ago

Third quarter ends

Portland Trail Blazers 74 - 75 Golden State Warriors
11:44 PMa day ago

3 | 1:03

Two-point basket in the game for Golden State Warriors, this after Trayce Jackson Davis' layup after hunting for a rebound.
11:38 PMa day ago

3 | 3:29

Three-point basket in the game, scored by Kevon Looney Blocks of Portland Trail Blazers.
11:37 PMa day ago

3 | 5:41

Jonathan Kuminga of Golden State Warriors gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
11:31 PMa day ago

3 | 7:02

Timeout in the game, it was called by Golden State Warriors.
11:25 PMa day ago

3 | 9:28

Double free throw scoring in the game, the baskets are scored by Kris Murray of Portland Trail Blazers.
11:25 PMa day ago

3 | 11:21

Golden State Warriors' Chris Paul gets a rebound on offense and scores a two-point basket for his team.
11:25 PMa day ago

Third quarter begins

Golden State Warriors hope to hold the lead and win the game.
11:05 PMa day ago

Second quarter ends

Portland Trail Blazers 46 - 49 Golden State Warriors
11:03 PMa day ago

2 | 1:14

Individual free-throw basket made by Scoot Henderson of Portland Trail Blazers.
10:56 PMa day ago

2 | 3:43

Double free throw scoring in the game, the baskets were made by Kris Murray of Portland Trail Blazers.
10:53 PMa day ago

2 | 5:32

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry gets a rebound on offense and scores a two-point basket for his team.
10:49 PMa day ago

2 | 7:48

Timeout in the game, called by Portland Trail Blazers.
10:45 PMa day ago

2 | 9:51

Three point basket attempt missed by Kris Murray of Portland Trail Blazers.
10:43 PMa day ago

2 | 11:08

Golden State Warriors' Deandre Ayton gets a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team.
10:43 PMa day ago

Second quarter begins

Golden State Warriors hopes to continue to hold the lead.
10:42 PMa day ago

First quarter ends

Portland Trail Blazers 22 - 24 Golden State Warriors
10:35 PMa day ago

1 | 1:13

Three-point basket in the game, scored by Andrew Wiggins of Golden State Warriors.
10:31 PMa day ago

1 | 3:18

Individual free throw touchdown, it was made by Scoot Henderson of Portland Trail Blazers.
10:28 PMa day ago

1 | 5:24

Timeout in the game, its called by Portland Trail Blazers.
10:22 PMa day ago

1 | 7:13

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry grabs a rebound on defense and starts the offense for his team as a setter.
10:21 PMa day ago

1 | 9:13

Double free throw scoring in the matchup, the baskets were made by Andrew Wiggins of Golden State Warriors.
10:16 PMa day ago

1 | 11:35

First three-point basket of the game, scored by Scoot Henderson of Portland Trail Blazers.
10:14 PMa day ago

Game on!

The game between Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors is underway.
9:41 PMa day ago

All set

Everything is ready for the start of the game at the Moda Center Stadium.
9:39 PMa day ago

Golden State Warriors starters

9:38 PMa day ago

Portland Trail Blazers starters

To be confirmed.
9:32 PMa day ago

Golden State Warriors Warm-Up

9:27 PMa day ago

Arrival of Portland Trail Blazers at the Stadium

9:22 PMa day ago

Last five Golden State Warriors games

Golden State Warriors 104 - 100 Dallas Mavericks (NBA Game)

Houston Rockets 110 - 133 Golden State Warriors (NBA Game)

Dallas Mavericks 108 - 106 Golden State Warriors (NBA Game)

Golden State Warriors 118 - 110 Utah Jazz(NBA Game)

Los Angeles Lakers 120 - 134 Golden State Warriors (NBA Game)

9:17 PMa day ago

Last five Portland Trail Blazers games

Orlando Magic 104 - 103 Portland Trail Blazers

Charlotte Hornets 86 - 89 Portland Trail Blazers

Washington Wizards 102 - 108 Portland Trail Blazers

Boston Celtics 124 - 107 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers 100 - 110 New Orleans Pelicans

9:12 PMa day ago

Golden State Warriors arrival at the Stadium

9:07 PMa day ago

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

9:02 PMa day ago

Get ready!

We are ready to bring you the rebroadcast of the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
8:57 PMa day ago

Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Updates

In a few moments we will share with you the starting rosters for Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from Moda Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors with VAVEL.
8:52 PMa day ago

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors match and online?

The match Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors will not be broadcast .
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
8:47 PMa day ago

What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors?

This is the start time for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game on April 11, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS

Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS

Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS

Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS

Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS

Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS

Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 12)

Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS

Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS

Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS

Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS

8:42 PMa day ago

Key player in Golden State Warriors

One of the most outstanding players in Golden State Warriors is Stephen Curry, the 36-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 30 points.
8:37 PMa day ago

Key player in Portland Trail Blazers

One of the players to watch out for in Portland Trail Blazers is Deandre Ayton, the 25-year-old Bahamian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 30 points.
8:32 PMa day ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last December 23, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, where Portland Trail Blazers managed to win by a score of 126 points against 106 of Golden State Warriors.

The player who scored the most points for Portland Trail Blazers in that game was Anfernee Simons with 25, while the player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Klay Thompson with 28.

8:27 PMa day ago

History Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Portland Trail Blazers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Golden State Warriors have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Portland Trail Blazers who have scored 576 points compared to 551 for Golden State Warriors.
8:22 PMa day ago

Actuality - Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors has been performing well in the 2023-2024 NBA season, winning 44 games and losing 35 after playing 79 games.
  • Last five games

Golden State Warriors 104 - 100 Dallas Mavericks (NBA Game)

Houston Rockets 110 - 133 Golden State Warriors

(NBA Game)

Dallas Mavericks 108 - 106 Golden State Warriors

(NBA Game)

Golden State Warriors 118 - 110 Utah Jazz

(NBA Game)

Los Angeles Lakers 120 - 134 Golden State Warriors

(NBA Game)

8:17 PMa day ago

Actuality - Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers has had a bad performance in the current NBA season, winning 21 and losing 58 games after playing 79 games.
  • Last five games

Orlando Magic 104 - 103 Portland Trail Blazers
Charlotte Hornets 86 - 89 Portland Trail Blazers
Washington Wizards 102 - 108 Portland Trail Blazers
Boston Celtics 124 - 107 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 100 - 110 New Orleans Pelicans

8:12 PMa day ago

The match will be played at the Moda Center Stadium

The match between Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors will take place at the Moda Center Stadium in the city of Portland (United States), the stadium is where the Portland Trail Blazers play their home games, was built in 1995 and has a capacity for approximately 20,000 spectators.
Image: kgw.com
Image: kgw.com
8:07 PMa day ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors game in real time, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and real-time news, here on VAVEL.
