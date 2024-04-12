Highlights and best moments: Trail Blazers 92-100 Warriors in NBA 2023-2024

ADVERTISEMENT
End of the transmission
End of the game
4 | 1:04
4 | 3:31
4 | 5:28
4 | 7:37
4 | 9:13
4 | 11:20
Start of the fourth quarter
Third quarter ends
3 | 1:03
3 | 3:29
3 | 5:41
3 | 7:02
3 | 9:28
3 | 11:21
Third quarter begins
Second quarter ends
2 | 1:14
2 | 3:43
2 | 5:32
2 | 7:48
2 | 9:51
2 | 11:08
Second quarter begins
First quarter ends
1 | 1:13
1 | 3:18
1 | 5:24
1 | 7:13
1 | 9:13
1 | 11:35
Game on!
All set
Golden State Warriors starters
Tonight's 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/rYECbYoZOf — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 12, 2024
Portland Trail Blazers starters
Golden State Warriors Warm-Up
Target practice 🎯 pic.twitter.com/oJRBq5Ti6p — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 12, 2024
Arrival of Portland Trail Blazers at the Stadium
Blazers in the building 🚶♂️ pic.twitter.com/y5kXKFbPwc — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 12, 2024
Last five Golden State Warriors games
Last five Portland Trail Blazers games
Golden State Warriors arrival at the Stadium
Ready for work.@rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Iv4p76YDBM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 12, 2024
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
INJURY REPORT 4/11 vs. GSW:
OUT:
- Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis)
- Camara (L Rib Fracture)
- Grant (R Hamstring Strain)
- Sharpe (Low Ab Surgery)
- Simons (L Knee Tendinitis)
- Thybulle (R Ankle Impingement)
- Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear)
QUESTIONABLE:
- Banton (L Ankle… pic.twitter.com/8dCTnRRjCi — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 11, 2024
Get ready!
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors Updates
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors match and online?
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors?
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (April 12)
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Golden State Warriors
Key player in Portland Trail Blazers
Last game between both teams
The player who scored the most points for Portland Trail Blazers in that game was Anfernee Simons with 25, while the player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Klay Thompson with 28.
History Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors
Actuality - Golden State Warriors
Actuality - Portland Trail Blazers
The match will be played at the Moda Center Stadium
Start of transmission
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and real-time news, here on VAVEL.