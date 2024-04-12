River vs Nacional LIVE Score Updates in Copa Libertadores Match
Photo: River Plate

ADVERTISEMENT

10:12 PMa day ago

Summary

10:00 PMa day ago

River won at home by cup

In the first half, River completely dominated the match and generated the best scoring opportunities, which translated into a deserved 1-0 partial victory. In the second half, Nacional tried to take control of the game, but was met with solid resistance from River, who did not give ground and kept the visiting team at bay, limiting their attacking options. Nacional only managed to penetrate the rival area at times when River made defensive errors. It was a good game for River, who demonstrated the ability to control and manage the pace of the game. However, they could have expanded their advantage if they had been more precise in their definition and shown greater ambition in front of the rival goal.
9:53 PMa day ago

90+4' The match ends

The match in Buenos Aires ends with a 2-0 victory for River.
9:52 PMa day ago

90+3' GOOOOOOOAL BY RIVER ⚽

Barco overflowed almost to the baseline, released the required cross and Colidio arrived to finish with a header and make the score 2-0.
9:48 PMa day ago

90' We're going until 94

4 minutes are added to the match.
9:47 PMa day ago

89'

Corner kick for Nacional, the second for the team.
9:45 PMa day ago

86' Yellow card 🟨

Yellow for Báez for a foul on Herrera.
9:42 PMa day ago

84' Change in River

⬆️: Kranevitter 

⬇️: Villagra

9:41 PMa day ago

82'

Simón tried from medium distance, finished and the ball passed close to the horizontal.
9:40 PMa day ago

82' Changes in National

⬆️: Recoba and Santander

⬇️: Carneiro and Ebere 

9:39 PMa day ago

81'

Colidio hooked and finished with his right, the shot went very high.
9:38 PMa day ago

79'

Low center from Herrera, it reached Borja, he hit it first and went wide.
9:36 PMa day ago

78'

Foul by Baez on Barco in the middle of the field.
9:34 PMa day ago

75'

Colidio had the ball in the area but he finished softly, easy for Mejía.
9:32 PMa day ago

74' Changes in River

⬆️: Lanzini and Simón

⬇️: Echeverri and Aliendro

9:32 PMa day ago

73'

Colidio attempted a shot, the ball was cleared by a defender and a corner kick went to River.
9:30 PMa day ago

71'

Lozano's shot that Diaz closed in time, River was saved.
9:29 PMa day ago

70'

Galeano had the shot left, he failed to connect and the ball went long.
9:28 PMa day ago

69'

Very good recovery from River in the midfield, they haven't gotten close to the rival areas in a while.
9:26 PMa day ago

67' Changes in Nacional

⬆️: Cairus and Antoni

⬇️: Castro and Polenta 

9:24 PMa day ago

66'

River continues to control the ball, it does not want surprises from Nacional so it avoids giving the ball to them.
9:22 PMa day ago

64' Changes in River

⬆️: Colidio and Barco

⬇️: Solari and Nacho Fernández

9:20 PMa day ago

61' Change in Nacional

⬆️: Zabala

⬇️: Pereyra

9:18 PMa day ago

59' Yellow card 🟨

Very strong foul on Nacho Fernández by Castro, he is on the floor.
9:16 PMa day ago

58'

Solari tried from mid-distance, he was bitten and the ball went over the end line.
9:14 PMa day ago

56'

Borja finished off from the right, Mejía saved but left a rebound that Aliendro sent to the crossbar.
9:14 PMa day ago

55'

River tried again, Mejía took out with his fists.
9:12 PMa day ago

53' Yellow card 🟨

The first of the game for Polenta due to a strong foul on Nacho Fernández.
9:11 PMa day ago

53'

Ebere was close to the tie after winning the duel with Herrera, he finished and the shot went over the last line.
9:09 PMa day ago

51'

Foul by Nacho Fernández on Castro, he grabbed him by the shirt.
9:08 PMa day ago

50'

Foul on Borja in the Nacional field, free kick for River.
9:06 PMa day ago

48'

Foul on Solari in the middle of the field.
9:04 PMa day ago

46'

Foul in attack on Aliendro by Lozano. It's on the floor.
9:03 PMa day ago

45' Second half begins

Roll the ball for 45 more minutes.
8:52 PMa day ago

Analysis of the first half

River started the first half with a very offensive approach and put constant pressure on Nacional, which limited their opportunities. Finally, he managed to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Echeverri. However, as time progressed, River lost some of its offensive intensity and found it more difficult to create clear scoring opportunities. The shots they attempted were stopped by goalkeeper Mejía and the Nacional defense, or were lost over the final line.

For its part, Nacional began to look for the game more and managed to worry River's defenders, who on some occasions lost in individual duels. It was a good game for River in offensive terms, but there are areas for improvement in defense and defensive recovery in the midfield. Nacho Fernández and Echeverri stand out in the game.

8:47 PMa day ago

45+1' We go to rest

The first half ends in Buenos Aires with a partial victory for the local team.
8:45 PMa day ago

45' We're going until 46

1 minute is added to the match.
8:45 PMa day ago

44'

The Nacional players demanded handball in the area, nothing was worth it due to offside.
8:43 PMa day ago

43'

Hand in attack by Nacho Fernández.
8:41 PMa day ago

40'

River plays in the middle of the field, when they lose it they recover it quickly.
8:38 PMa day ago

38'

Ebere caused a corner kick for River, a cross from Echeverri and cleared the defense of the Uruguayan team.
8:37 PMa day ago

36'

Ebere left, avoiding the River defenders who could not prevent the arrival of the forward, Armani very well positioned, who avoided the tie.
8:35 PMa day ago

35'

Another corner kick for River, Echeverri's center that Paulo Díaz tried to finish, went over the end line.
8:34 PMa day ago

33'

Free kick for River very close to the Nacional area after a foul.
8:32 PMa day ago

31'

Foul by Galeano on Borja in the middle of the field.
8:32 PMa day ago

30'

Center from River's corner kick, the ball remained in the hands of Mejía.
8:29 PMa day ago

28'

Corner kick for River that resulted in a closed center from Echeverri that went over the final line.
8:28 PMa day ago

27'

Foul on Enzo Díaz in the River field.
8:26 PMa day ago

26'

Foul against Echeverri in the middle of the field.
8:25 PMa day ago

24'

Dangerous approach by Nacional, Ebere had the ball inside the River area, he finished alone but it went wide. The National tie was lost.
8:24 PMa day ago

22'

Corner kick for River that resulted in a cross from Nacho Fernández, which Mejía cleared with his fists.
8:23 PMa day ago

22'

River continues to look for attacking opportunities, Nacional has not yet created a great danger for them.
8:21 PMa day ago

20'

Pereyra sent the cross, Ebere headed but the ball went over.
8:21 PMa day ago

19'

Foul by Herrera on Baéz near the River area.
8:19 PMa day ago

18'

Nacho Fernández tried a close shot from the free kick on the right, Mejía took it with his legs.
8:18 PMa day ago

18'

Handball by Ebere, dangerous free kick for River.
8:18 PMa day ago

16'

River started the game very projected on the attack and with its players moving between the spaces, after several failed shots the home team's goal finally arrived.
8:16 PMa day ago

14' GOOOOOOOAL FROM RIVER ⚽

Echeverri positioned himself from mid-distance and finished off from the right, the shot went to Mejía's bottom right post and was impossible for the goalkeeper.
8:14 PMa day ago

13'

Corner kick for Nacional, first of the game for the visitor.
8:13 PMa day ago

12'

Echeverri grabbed a rebound in the Nacional area, finished and again the ball went to Mejía's middle.
8:12 PMa day ago

11'

Lozano tried from outside the area with his left foot, but it went wide of Armani's left post.
8:10 PMa day ago

9'

After several rebounds in the area, Aliendro finished off from the right on the edge, the ball reached the middle of Mejía who cleared the shot.
8:09 PMa day ago

8'

Corner kick for River that resulted in a closed center that deflected Nacional's defense.
8:07 PMa day ago

6'

Solari tried a volley from the side of the area, Mejía covered well.
8:04 PMa day ago

4'

Solari suffers a blow to the face inside the Nacional area, he is on the floor.
8:02 PMa day ago

2'

Borja's foul in attack on Castro when he tried to settle in to finish.
8:00 PMa day ago

0' The match starts

The ball rolls in Buenos Aires
7:54 PM2 days ago

Substitutes – Nacional

Emiliano Velázquez, Felipe Cairus Arabeity, Christian Oliva, Rubén Bentancourt, Mateo Antoni, Jeremía Recoba, Gastón Nicolás González, Diego Zabala, Ignacio Suárez Ferreira, Federico Santander, Thiago Helguera and Rodrigo Chagas
7:49 PM2 days ago

Line-up – Nacional

4-3-3

12. L. Mejía

14. L. Lozano – 5. F. Romero – 23. D. Polenta – 11. G. Báez

10. M. Pereyra – 26. L. Sanabria – 16. A. Castro

7. A. Galeano – 20. G. Carneiro – 30. C. Ebere
 

7:45 PM2 days ago

Average age of National

The average age in the Uruguayan team is 25.4 years, with Uruguayan playmaker Mauricio Pereyra, 34 years old, as the oldest player. Pereyra joined the club this season. On the other hand, the youngest player is the Uruguayan center Thiago Helguera, 18 years old, who comes from the club's youth system.
7:43 PM2 days ago

Substitutes – River

Sebastián Boselli, Nicolás Fonseca, Matías Kranevitter, Agustín Palavecino, Manuel Lanzini, Facundo Colidio, Milton Casco, Ezequiel Barco, Franco Mastantuono, Santiago Simón, Agustín Ruberto and Ezequiel Centurión
7:37 PM2 days ago

Line-up – River

4-2-3-1

1. F. Armani

15. M. Herrera – 14. L. González Pírez – 17. P. Díaz – 13. E. Díaz

23. R. Villagra – 29. R. Aliendro

36. P. Solari – 26. I. Fernández – 19. C. Echeverri

9. M. Borja
 

7:31 PM2 days ago

River's average age

The average age at River is 26.3 years, with Argentine goalkeeper Franco Armani, 37 years old, as the oldest player. Armani joined the club in 2018. On the other hand, the youngest player is the Argentine playmaker Franco Mastantuono, 16 years old, who has trained in the club's youth divisions. As additional information, today is the birthday of left back Milton Casco, who turns 36 years old.
7:27 PM2 days ago

Home and away statistics

This season, River has not suffered defeats at home. They have managed to win 4 games and draw 3, for a total of 15 points out of a possible 21, which represents an effectiveness percentage of 71.4% at home. On the other hand, Nacional has had a less consistent performance as a visitor, with one loss, one victory and three draws. In total, they have added 6 points out of a possible 15, obtaining an effectiveness percentage of 40% outside their stadium.
7:22 PM2 days ago

International players

In both clubs, there are some international players representing their respective teams and it is important to follow them. In River, defender Paulo Díaz and goalkeeper Franco Armani play for Chile and Argentina, respectively. In addition, Nicolás Fonseca and Sebastián Boselli, the center and the defender, respectively, play for the Uruguayan team. On the other hand, in Nacional, the only international player is goalkeeper Luis Mejía, who represents the Panamanian team.
7:17 PM2 days ago

Last five games – Nacional

March 14 - Copa Libertadores Qualifier: 2(5)-1(4) vs Always Ready (Won)

March 23 - Uruguayan Championship: 0-0 vs Progreso (Drawed)

March 29 - Uruguayan Championship: 0-0 vs Peñarol (Drawed)

April 3 - Uruguayan Championship: 2-0 vs Libertad (Won)

April 6 - Uruguayan Championship: 1-0 vs Cerro Largo (Won)

7:12 PM2 days ago

Last five games – River

March 17 - League Cup: 3-1 vs Gimnasia LP (Won)

March 22 - Friendly: 4-0 vs Independiente Rivadavia (Lost)

March 29 - League Cup: 1-0 vs Huracán (Lost)

April 2 - Copa Libertadores: 0-2 vs Deportivo Táchira (Won)

April 7 - League Cup: 2-1 vs Rosario Central (Won)

7:07 PM2 days ago

Last match

The last meeting between the two at the Monumental was in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Copa Libertadores. River won 2-0, with a goal from Montiel from the penalty spot and another from Zuculini at the end of regulation time. The second leg of that series was played in Uruguay and concluded with a 2-6 victory for River. The goals for the visiting team were scored by Borré on three occasions, Carrascal, De la Cruz and Zuculini. On the part of the Uruguayan team, Cougo and Rodríguez were the authors of the goals, while Rochet was sent off in the 18th minute of the match.
7:02 PM2 days ago

History River vs Nacional

Both teams have faced each other on 7 occasions, with 4 victories for River Plate, 1 draw and 2 victories for Nacional. These meetings occurred in a friendly match in 2020 and the rest in the Copa Libertadores, with 4 matches in the group stage and 2 times in the quarterfinals (round trip). In terms of goals, River has scored 16 goals while Nacional has scored 9.
6:57 PM2 days ago

Follow River vs Nacional Live Score with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the latest news in our coverage of the River vs Nacional live, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Monumental. Do not miss a detail of the match River vs Nacional live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
6:52 PM2 days ago

How to watch River vs Nacional Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Thursday, April 11

USA Time: 08:00 PM ET

USA TV channel: beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

6:47 PM2 days ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for River vs Nacional match for Copa Libertadores?

This is the start time of the game River vs Nacional of 11 April 2024 in several countries:

Live Streams
Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams
USA Thursday, 11 Apr 24 20:00 ET beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS en Español
Argelia Friday, 12 Apr 24 1:00 TOD, beIN Sports HD 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Australia Friday, 12 Apr 24 11:00 AEDT

beIN Sports Connect and beIN SPORTS 2
Bangladesh Friday, 12 Apr 24 6:00 IST N/A
Bolivia Thursday, 11 Apr 24 20:00 ESPN 2, TyC Sports Internacional and Star+
Brazil Thursday, 11 Apr 24 21:00 AM

Paramount+
Canada Thursday, 11 Apr 24 20:00 ET beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada and Fanatiz Canada
Chile Thursday, 11 Apr 24 21:00 ESPN Premium, TyC Sports Internacional and Star+
Colombia Thursday, 11 Apr 24 19:00 ESPN 2, TyC Sports Internacional and Star+
Ecuador Thursday, 11 Apr 24 19:00 ESPN 2, TyC Sports Internacional and Star+
India Friday, 12 Apr 24 5:00 IST N/A
Japan Friday, 12 Apr 24 9:00 AM N/A
Mexico Thursday, 11 Apr 24 18:00

Star+ and ESPN
Morocco Friday, 12 Apr 24 0:00 TOD, beIN Sports HD 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand Friday, 12 Apr 24 13:00 N/A
Nigeria Friday, 12 Apr 24 1:00 Sporty TV and StarTimes App
Spain Friday, 12 Apr 24 1:00

LaLiga+ Spain
United Arab Emirates Friday, 12 Apr 24 4:00 TOD, beIN Sports HD 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Friday, 12 Apr 24 0:00 GMT N/A
Peru Thursday, 11 Apr 24 19:00 ESPN 2, TyC Sports Internacional and Star+
6:42 PM2 days ago

Carneiro, the one with the goals

Nacional's standout player is 28-year-old forward Gonzalo Carneiro. This season, he has contributed a total of 4 goals in 9 games, scored 3 times and provided one assist. This translates into an impressive goal involvement average of 0.44 per game. In addition to his scoring ability, Carneiro averages 2 shots per game and is 75% effective in passing.
6:37 PM2 days ago

Echeverri, the midfielder who solves

River's standout player is 18-year-old playmaker Claudio 'el Diablito' Echeverri. He has started 5 games and has contributed with an assist and a goal. Echeverri brings a freshness to the team's attack with his dribbling ability, his speed and his ability to make key passes. His entry from the bench has resulted in a notable change in the team's performance, especially when River has struggled to score. He stands out for his accuracy in passing, with 87%, and for his effectiveness in dribbling, with a 75.8% success rate.
6:32 PM2 days ago

Nacional's last lineup

In their last game, Nacional lined up with a 4-2-3-1 formation. The formation was as follows: Suárez in goal; On the defensive line were Báez, Poleta, Romero and Lozano; Sanabria and Castro played in the double pivot; Recoba, Pereyra and Galeano were located in the midfield; while Bentancourt occupied the sole striker position.
6:27 PM2 days ago

River 's last lineup

In their last game, River lined up with a 4-3-3 formation. The formation was as follows: Armani in goal; Boselli, González Pírez, Díaz and Casco on the defensive line; Simón, Fonseca and Echeverri in midfield; while Solari, Borja and Colidio formed the attacking trident.
6:22 PM2 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Center: Cristian Garay – Chile

Assistant #1: Claudio Urrutia – Chile

Assistant #2: Miguel Rocha – Chile

Fourth referee: Francisco Gilabert – Chile

VAR: Juan Lara – Chile

AVAR: Carlos Poblete – Chile

6:17 PM2 days ago

Nacional aspires to qualify for the next round

The Uruguayan team is in the same position as River, tied for first place with 3 points and a goal difference of 2. With 3 titles in their history, their last championship was in 1988. In the local tournament, they occupy fourth place position with 3 games won, 4 draws and no defeats, resulting in a total of 13 points, 6 less than the league leader.

In their last home match against Cerro Largo, the team achieved a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Gabriel Báez. Meanwhile, in their last Copa Libertadores match against Libertad at home, they earned a 2-0 victory with goals from Leandro Lozano and Rubén Bentancourt.

6:12 PM2 days ago

River wants to continue adding 3

The team is tied on points with its rival after securing victory in its last match, with 3 points and a goal difference of 2. With a history that includes 4 Copa Libertadores titles, it aspires to win the fifth cup after their last victory in 2018. In the local tournament, they occupy third place in Group A, with 6 games won, 6 draws and only 1 defeat, with 24 points and in the qualification zone.

In their most recent home match against Rosario Central, the team achieved a comeback with a double from Miguel Borja, which secured them a 2-1 victory. Meanwhile, in their last Copa Libertadores match against Deportivo Táchira as a visitor, they obtained a 2-0 victory, with goals from Sebastián Boselli and Nicolás Fonseca.

6:07 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at the Monumental

The River vs Nacional match will be played at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina with capacity for 84,567 people.

It is also known as the Monumental de Núñez, it is owned by the River Plate Atlético Club and was inaugurated on May 26, 1938. It is the football stadium with the largest capacity in Argentina and America. In addition, it serves as a venue where the Argentine team plays its home games. The stadium has hosted two Copa América finals (1987 and 2011), and hosted the 1978 FIFA World Cup final, among other events. He has witnessed several events, including the South American National Teams, the Pan American Games, as well as finals of the Copa Libertadores, the Copa Sudamericana, the Recopa Sudamericana, the Supercopa Sudamericana and the Interamericana Cup.

Photo: Conmebol
Photo: Conmebol
6:02 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa Libertadores match: River vs Nacional Live Updates!

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. We invite you to know all the information that arises from the Monumental.
VAVEL Logo