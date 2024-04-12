River vs Nacional LIVE Score Updates in Copa Libertadores Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
River won at home by cup
¡¡GANÓ RIVER!! 🤍❤️🤍💪 pic.twitter.com/GKD6U9jqi1— River Plate (@RiverPlate) April 12, 2024
90+4' The match ends
90+3' GOOOOOOOAL BY RIVER ⚽
90' We're going until 94
86' Yellow card 🟨
84' Change in River
⬇️: Villagra
82' Changes in National
⬇️: Carneiro and Ebere
74' Changes in River
⬇️: Echeverri and Aliendro
67' Changes in Nacional
⬇️: Castro and Polenta
64' Changes in River
⬇️: Solari and Nacho Fernández
61' Change in Nacional
⬇️: Pereyra
59' Yellow card 🟨
53' Yellow card 🟨
45' Second half begins
Analysis of the first half
For its part, Nacional began to look for the game more and managed to worry River's defenders, who on some occasions lost in individual duels. It was a good game for River in offensive terms, but there are areas for improvement in defense and defensive recovery in the midfield. Nacho Fernández and Echeverri stand out in the game.
45+1' We go to rest
45' We're going until 46
14' GOOOOOOOAL FROM RIVER ⚽
0' The match starts
Substitutes – Nacional
Line-up – Nacional
|4-3-3
|
12. L. Mejía
|
14. L. Lozano – 5. F. Romero – 23. D. Polenta – 11. G. Báez
|
10. M. Pereyra – 26. L. Sanabria – 16. A. Castro
|
7. A. Galeano – 20. G. Carneiro – 30. C. Ebere
Average age of National
Substitutes – River
Line-up – River
|4-2-3-1
|
1. F. Armani
|
15. M. Herrera – 14. L. González Pírez – 17. P. Díaz – 13. E. Díaz
|
23. R. Villagra – 29. R. Aliendro
|
36. P. Solari – 26. I. Fernández – 19. C. Echeverri
|
9. M. Borja
River's average age
Home and away statistics
International players
Last five games – Nacional
March 23 - Uruguayan Championship: 0-0 vs Progreso (Drawed)
March 29 - Uruguayan Championship: 0-0 vs Peñarol (Drawed)
April 3 - Uruguayan Championship: 2-0 vs Libertad (Won)
April 6 - Uruguayan Championship: 1-0 vs Cerro Largo (Won)
Last five games – River
March 22 - Friendly: 4-0 vs Independiente Rivadavia (Lost)
March 29 - League Cup: 1-0 vs Huracán (Lost)
April 2 - Copa Libertadores: 0-2 vs Deportivo Táchira (Won)
April 7 - League Cup: 2-1 vs Rosario Central (Won)
Last match
History River vs Nacional
Follow River vs Nacional Live Score with VAVEL
How to watch River vs Nacional Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 08:00 PM ET
USA TV channel: beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for River vs Nacional match for Copa Libertadores?
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|20:00 ET
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS en Español
|Argelia
|Friday, 12 Apr 24
|1:00
|TOD, beIN Sports HD 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Australia
|Friday, 12 Apr 24
|11:00 AEDT
|
beIN Sports Connect and beIN SPORTS 2
|Bangladesh
|Friday, 12 Apr 24
|6:00 IST
|N/A
|Bolivia
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|20:00
|ESPN 2, TyC Sports Internacional and Star+
|Brazil
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|21:00 AM
|
Paramount+
|Canada
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|20:00 ET
|beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada and Fanatiz Canada
|Chile
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|21:00
|ESPN Premium, TyC Sports Internacional and Star+
|Colombia
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|19:00
|ESPN 2, TyC Sports Internacional and Star+
|Ecuador
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|19:00
|ESPN 2, TyC Sports Internacional and Star+
|India
|Friday, 12 Apr 24
|5:00 IST
|N/A
|Japan
|Friday, 12 Apr 24
|9:00 AM
|N/A
|Mexico
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|18:00
|
Star+ and ESPN
|Morocco
|Friday, 12 Apr 24
|0:00
|TOD, beIN Sports HD 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|New Zealand
|Friday, 12 Apr 24
|13:00
|N/A
|Nigeria
|Friday, 12 Apr 24
|1:00
|Sporty TV and StarTimes App
|Spain
|Friday, 12 Apr 24
|1:00
|
LaLiga+ Spain
|United Arab Emirates
|Friday, 12 Apr 24
|4:00
|TOD, beIN Sports HD 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|United Kingdom
|Friday, 12 Apr 24
|0:00 GMT
|N/A
|Peru
|Thursday, 11 Apr 24
|19:00
|ESPN 2, TyC Sports Internacional and Star+
Carneiro, the one with the goals
Echeverri, the midfielder who solves
Nacional's last lineup
River 's last lineup
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant #1: Claudio Urrutia – Chile
Assistant #2: Miguel Rocha – Chile
Fourth referee: Francisco Gilabert – Chile
VAR: Juan Lara – Chile
AVAR: Carlos Poblete – Chile
Nacional aspires to qualify for the next round
In their last home match against Cerro Largo, the team achieved a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Gabriel Báez. Meanwhile, in their last Copa Libertadores match against Libertad at home, they earned a 2-0 victory with goals from Leandro Lozano and Rubén Bentancourt.
River wants to continue adding 3
In their most recent home match against Rosario Central, the team achieved a comeback with a double from Miguel Borja, which secured them a 2-1 victory. Meanwhile, in their last Copa Libertadores match against Deportivo Táchira as a visitor, they obtained a 2-0 victory, with goals from Sebastián Boselli and Nicolás Fonseca.
The match will be played at the Monumental
It is also known as the Monumental de Núñez, it is owned by the River Plate Atlético Club and was inaugurated on May 26, 1938. It is the football stadium with the largest capacity in Argentina and America. In addition, it serves as a venue where the Argentine team plays its home games. The stadium has hosted two Copa América finals (1987 and 2011), and hosted the 1978 FIFA World Cup final, among other events. He has witnessed several events, including the South American National Teams, the Pan American Games, as well as finals of the Copa Libertadores, the Copa Sudamericana, the Recopa Sudamericana, the Supercopa Sudamericana and the Interamericana Cup.