90+4' End of the match
The actions end at The Hawthorns Stadium, Sunderland takes advantage of the expulsion of Thomas-Asante and beats West Bromwich Albion by the minimum.
90' Added time
Four more minutes are played.
87'
Clarke close to the second, play along the baseline that culminates in an impact on Palmer's side net.
84'
The visit achieved Withstand the Albion attacks, we enter the final stretch of the match.
81'
Great play on the wing by Robert Styles, an inward hook that ends in a shot that narrowly misses the base of the right post.
79'
They let the tie go, Phillips won against the defense but his header went wide, great service from Fellows.
77'
The game is broken, West Brom with spaces after going forward in search of a tie, the visit must take advantage of this.
75'
Palmer's total concentration, the goalkeeper anticipates and goes out to avoid Bellingham's second.
72'
The hosts gain confidence and the fans get up from their seats, the best moment for the locals in the game.
69'
He wants the double, Ekwah and a long-range shot to the center of the goal that Palmer stops.
66'
Swift appears in the game, crossing a shot from outside the area that passes near the right post.
63'
There are already 20 fouls, a game cut short and the visit managed to win. take over after the expulsion of one of the Albion figures.
59'
Neil's shot from the visitors, a right-footed attempt that passes close to the rival goal.
55'
At half-time Corberán made modifications to have balance and look for a tie as the game progresses.
50'
The fans begin to despair about the situation of the game, the West Brom squad does not respond at the start of the complement.
47'
Total control of the match by the visiting team, a complicated scenario for the Albion and its people.
45' Second half
Actions resume at West Bromwich, the second half is played with the home team at a disadvantage.
Surprise at the moment
Surprise victory at half-time for Sunderland, we will see if in the second half Albion can reverse this situation by playing with one less man.
45+2' Half time
The first half ends, we go to half-time with Sunderland's victory over West Bromwich Albion.
45+1' GOOOOAAAAAL
The scoring opens, a huge shot into the corner by Pierre Ekwak after a corner kick.
45' Added time
Two minutes are played in the match.
43' Red card
Thomas-Asante is sent off for a challenge at calf height.
40'
Last minutes of the first half, few emotions, few goals scored and a tie at the moment.
37'
Dodds' defensive proposal, nullifying West Bromwich's offensive trident.
33'
Darnell Furlong with another local arrival, a weak header that reaches the goalkeeper's hands.
30'
Trai Hume receives the first yellow card of the match for a strong tackle in midfield.
27'
Two defensive blocks for the visit, stealing the ball in the last third by having numerical superiority.
25'
Game with breaks, in the last minutes three consecutive fouls, game cut short.
22'
Cut from O'Nien to a spicy cross at the far post, the stopped ball can be important in a tight match.
20'
Another shot without power from Albion, now Diangana, who takes a rebound outside the area.
17'
Another intention and intensity was expected from the locals, at the moment without causing danger in the rival goal.
15'
Chalobah takes a rebound and tries from long distance, Patterson stops the ball without problems.
13'
No shots on goal at the moment, the game stuck in the middle of the field.
11'
Game stopped due to medium attention to Chalobah, both clubs are listening to instructions on the benches
08'
Sunderland stole possession of the ball and is now looking for the opponent's goal.
05'
Styles with an attempt for the visiting team that the Albion defense manages to block.
03'
Great start from the local team, high pressure and trying to cause danger on the wing, there is a lot at stake this morning.
00' Roll the ball
Actions begin at The Hawthorns Stadium West Bromwich Albion receives Sunderland on matchday 43 of the EFL Championship.
All ready
Just before the second half begins, don't miss all the details of the match between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland.
Positions
These are the statistics prior to this weekend's date. West Bromwich in position 5 and Sunderland in position 13.
Last matches
Within the last five confrontations between both teams there are: two wins for Sunderland and two for West Bromwich and a draw, including duels in the Premier.
Sunderland lineup
This is Sunderland's starting 11 to face West Bromwich Albion for matchday 43 in the EFL Championship.
West Bromwich lineup
This is West Bromwich Albion's starting 11 to face Sunderland for matchday 43 in the EFL Championship.
Lineups
In a few moments we will share the lineups for this great match for the EFL Championship.
Previous match
In the first round game, Sunderland took the three points with a score of two to one at home.
To maintain the good places
The Albion will try to continue in the playoff positions, we are at the end of the season and the teams are beginning to increase their intensity.
Result at the moment
The final minutes of Leeds United against Blackburn Rovers are played, an immediate victory for the Rosa team.
Matchday 43
A morning full of football in England, multiple matches in the EFL Championship and the Premier League.
Welcome
Welcome to the coverage of the West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland match live and in real time, corresponding to matchday 43 of the EFL Championship
How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland LIVE Stream in USA?
USA DATE: Saturday, April 13th
USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET
Where and how to watch West Bromwich vs Sunderland live? These are the TV and online Transmission options
The transmission will be through streaming platforms for Mexico and Central America on Star Plus.
If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brazil: 11:00 hrs.
Chile (Santiago): 11:00 hrs
Colombia: 09:00 hrs.
Costa Rica: 08:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 09:00 hrs.
USA (ET): 10:00 hrs.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
Mexico: 8:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Peru: 09:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
Venezuela: 10:00 hrs.
Key player of Sunderland
Jack Clarke: Scoring duel this weekend, the 23-year-old English striker has scored 15 goals in 36 games, plus four assists. Important scoring quota as a left winger, one of the best on his team in opportunities created.
Key player of West Bromwich
Brandon Thomas-Asante: The “goal man” of the local team, there are already 11 goals in 36 games this season, in addition to two assists, a good moment when adding two scores in the last three games.
Sunderland's latest lineup
A. Patterson, T. Hume, L. O’Nien, D. Ballard; C. Styles, D. Neil, P. Ekwah, T. Pembélé; J. Clarke, C. Rigg y J. Bellingham
DT. Mike Dodds.
West Bromwich's latest lineup
A. Palmer; A. Reach, K. Bartley, C. Kipre, D. Furlong; O. Yokuslu, Y. M´Vila; M. Johnston, J. Swift, T. Fellows; B. Thomas-Asante.
D.T. Carlos Corberán
Center referee
The referee for the match is Matt-Donohue, a regular this season with 27 games, two appearances for Sunderland and one for West Brom. His last coach was on April 10 in the goalless draw between Wycombe and Derby County.
Far from the Premier
The black cats have had a season, in 13th position with 53 points: 15 wins, eight draws and 19 losses, 15 units away from the last place in the playoffs.
In the last five games they have only been able to add three on one occasion (W1, D3, L1), and they have also recorded one win in the last 11 games, their level plummeting.
Big moment
10 games without losing for Albion, two wins in the last five games, they defeated Rotherham in the previous match by two to zero, Thomas-Asante and Swift the scorers.
In search of the playoffs by placing themselves in 5th place in the general table with a record of 20 wins, 12 draws and 10 losses with 72 points, an advantage of five points over Norwich City.
A new date
This morning, matchday 43 of the EFL Championship will be played, 10 games simultaneously, the date began with the victories of Plymouth and Leeds United. We are in the final stretch of the 23/24 season, there are only four games left. Some teams are fighting for promotion to the Premier League or the playoffs like Albion, some other clubs are trying to maintain the category and avoid relegation, continuing in this great match between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland.
The stadium
The game will be played at The Hawthorns stadium located in the city of West Bromwich, England. Its location is 168 meters above sea level, it is the highest of the 92 stadiums in the United Kingdom.
It is the 6th property for the club and owned since 1900.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Bromwich vs Sunderland match, corresponding to Matchday 43 of the EFL Championship, the match will take place at The Hawthorns Stadium, at 10:00 am.