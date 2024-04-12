West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland LIVE Score Updates in EFL Championship
Image: West Bromwich Albion

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland LIVE Stream in USA?

USA DATE: Saturday, April 13th

USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET

Where and how to watch West Bromwich vs Sunderland live?

The transmission will be through streaming platforms for Mexico and Central America on Star Plus.

If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.

This is the start time of the game in various countries:

Argentina: 11:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.

Brazil: 11:00 hrs.

Chile (Santiago): 11:00 hrs

Colombia: 09:00 hrs.

Costa Rica: 08:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 09:00 hrs.

USA (ET): 10:00 hrs.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: 8:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.

Peru: 09:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

Venezuela: 10:00 hrs.

Key player of Sunderland

Jack Clarke: Scoring duel this weekend, the 23-year-old English striker has scored 15 goals in 36 games, plus four assists. Important scoring quota as a left winger, one of the best on his team in opportunities created.
Key player of West Bromwich

Brandon Thomas-Asante: The “goal man” of the local team, there are already 11 goals in 36 games this season, in addition to two assists, a good moment when adding two scores in the last three games.
Sunderland's latest lineup

A. Patterson, T. Hume, L. O’Nien, D. Ballard; C. Styles, D. Neil, P. Ekwah, T. Pembélé; J. Clarke, C. Rigg y J. Bellingham

DT. Mike Dodds.

West Bromwich's latest lineup

A. Palmer; A. Reach, K. Bartley, C. Kipre, D. Furlong; O. Yokuslu, Y. M´Vila; M. Johnston, J. Swift, T. Fellows; B. Thomas-Asante.

D.T. Carlos Corberán

Center referee

The referee for the match is Matt-Donohue, a regular this season with 27 games, two appearances for Sunderland and one for West Brom. His last coach was on April 10 in the goalless draw between Wycombe and Derby County.
Far from the Premier

The black cats have had a season, in 13th position with 53 points: 15 wins, eight draws and 19 losses, 15 units away from the last place in the playoffs.
In the last five games they have only been able to add three on one occasion (W1, D3, L1), and they have also recorded one win in the last 11 games, their level plummeting.
Big moment

10 games without losing for Albion, two wins in the last five games, they defeated Rotherham in the previous match by two to zero, Thomas-Asante and Swift the scorers.
In search of the playoffs by placing themselves in 5th place in the general table with a record of 20 wins, 12 draws and 10 losses with 72 points, an advantage of five points over Norwich City.
A new date

This morning, matchday 43 of the EFL Championship will be played, 10 games simultaneously, the date began with the victories of Plymouth and Leeds United. We are in the final stretch of the 23/24 season, there are only four games left. Some teams are fighting for promotion to the Premier League or the playoffs like Albion, some other clubs are trying to maintain the category and avoid relegation, continuing in this great match between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland.
The stadium

The game will be played at The Hawthorns stadium located in the city of West Bromwich, England. Its location is 168 meters above sea level, it is the highest of the 92 stadiums in the United Kingdom.
It is the 6th property for the club and owned since 1900.
Image by Rotherham
Image by Rotherham
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Bromwich vs Sunderland match, corresponding to Matchday 43 of the EFL Championship, the match will take place at The Hawthorns Stadium, at 10:00 am.
