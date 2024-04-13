Goal and summary of Puebla vs Cruz Azul in Liga MX 2023-24.
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

1:47 AM6 hours ago

Summary of the game

1:42 AM6 hours ago

End of the game

The 90 minutes are over, with Cruz Azul's victory securing their place in the playoffs.
1:37 AM6 hours ago

90+8

End of the encounter.
1:32 AM6 hours ago

90+6

After a great play by Rotondi, Rodriguez avoids the second.
1:27 AM6 hours ago

90+4

GOAL! Uriel Antuna scores from the penalty spot for La Máquina and Cruz Azul is on its way to the big party in Mexican soccer.
1:22 AM7 hours ago

90+1

The VAR intervenes to see a possible penalty kick in favor of Cruz Azul and the judge awards a penalty kick.
1:17 AM7 hours ago

90'

6 minutes are added.
1:12 AM7 hours ago

88'

Rotondi's cross was saved on the line by the Puebla defense.
1:07 AM7 hours ago

87'

After a bad shot by Rotondi, Rivero could not push the ball.
1:02 AM7 hours ago

85'

Nacho Rivero's shot goes well over the top of La Franja's goal.
12:57 AM7 hours ago

83'

Puebla substitution:

Off: Herrera and Gonzales

In: Navarro and Santos

12:52 AM7 hours ago

82'

The Machine changes

Out: Gutierrez and Candido

In: Huescas and Vargas

12:47 AM7 hours ago

79'

Puebla began to pour poisonous balls into the area defended by Kevin Mier, looking for the first.
12:42 AM7 hours ago

76'

The game is paused due to an injury to Rodriguez and the assistants enter.
12:37 AM7 hours ago

75'

Cruz Azul

Off: Faravelli

In: Lira

12:32 AM7 hours ago

73'

The game goes into a lull and neither team gets on the scoreboard.
12:27 AM7 hours ago

70'

The VAR intervenes and after the review it is determined that it will be a yellow card.
12:22 AM8 hours ago

69'

After a foul on Uriel Antuna, the referee issues a red card to Alberto Herrera.
12:17 AM8 hours ago

68'

Free kick for Puebla near the cement area.
12:12 AM8 hours ago

67'

Changes in Puebla

Out: Robles and García

In: Baltazar and Velasco.

12:07 AM8 hours ago

65'

Once again, Rotondi shoots and the poblano goalkeeper keeps the ball.
12:02 AM8 hours ago

64'

Rotondi's shot passes close to the post.
11:57 PM8 hours ago

63'

Change in Cruz Azul:

Off: Salcedo

In: Sepúlveda

11:52 PM8 hours ago

61'

After a great half-turn and shot by Antuna, Rodriguez saves Cruz Azul's first goal.
11:47 PM8 hours ago

60'

Puebla begins to take center stage in the game
11:42 PM8 hours ago

57'

After a great service, Angulo shot and the figure of Kevin Mier was present.
11:37 PM8 hours ago

56'

Free kick in favor of Puebla, near the Blue's area.
11:32 PM8 hours ago

54'

Change for Puebla

Off: Ormeño

In: Cavallini

11:27 PM8 hours ago

54'

Salcedo's cross was blocked by the Puebla defense.
11:22 PM9 hours ago

51'

Cruz Azul looks for the first, but Puebla closes well.
11:17 PM9 hours ago

49'

La Franja's offense looks to advance lines in search of the first score.
11:12 PM9 hours ago

46'

The second 45 minutes are underway.
11:07 PM9 hours ago

Half-time

Halftime statistics.

Photo: Google
Photo: Google
11:02 PM9 hours ago

45+2

End of the first half
10:57 PM9 hours ago

45+1

Shot by Willer Ditta with an inside shot that whizzes past the right post.
10:52 PM9 hours ago

45'

Two minutes are added to the first half.
10:47 PM9 hours ago

44'

Yellow card for Pablo González after a foul in midfield.
10:42 PM9 hours ago

42'

Shot by Ormeño that goes wide.
10:37 PM9 hours ago

40'

A shot by Ormeño that Kevin Mier saves well.
10:32 PM9 hours ago

39'

Rotondi finds a ball inside the box, but can't get a good aim on the shot.
10:27 PM9 hours ago

36'

After a bad pass by Rivero, there will be a goal kick for La Franja.
10:22 PM10 hours ago

33'

Rotondi's shot is saved by Spider Rodriguez.
10:17 PM10 hours ago

32'

Dangerous foul in favor of Cruz Azul, near Puebla's area.
10:12 PM10 hours ago

29'

Cruz Azul became lord and master of the match and had complete dominance over Puebla.
10:07 PM10 hours ago

26'

Herrera's shot goes wide of Mier's goal.
10:02 PM10 hours ago

23'

Long distance shot by Gonzalo Piovi, which goes wide.
9:57 PM10 hours ago

20'

A shot from outside the area by the home team was saved by Kevin Mier.
9:52 PM10 hours ago

19'

After a rebound, Carlos Rotondi took a shot, but the ball went over the top.
9:47 PM10 hours ago

18'

Cruz Azul seeks to open the door, La Franja resists and looks to counter-attack.
9:42 PM10 hours ago

15'

Cruz Azul handles the ball with very little clarity.
9:37 PM10 hours ago

11'

Diego de Buen's shot was saved by Kevin Mier without much trouble.
9:32 PM10 hours ago

10'

Foul in favor of Puebla, near the Cruz Azul area.
9:27 PM10 hours ago

9'

After a great pass from Piovi, Rodriguez anticipates the ball and prevents the Celestes' first.
9:22 PM11 hours ago

7'

The Machine manages the ball in midfield.
9:17 PM11 hours ago

1'

The ball is rolling at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium and the first 45 minutes are underway.
9:12 PM11 hours ago

Field start

Tonight's 22 protagonists and the refereeing corps have already taken the field.
9:07 PM11 hours ago

Leaving for the dressing room

Both teams are already on their way to the dressing room for a last chat before the game. The home team is on a mission to move away from the basement, and the other team is looking for a ticket to the Mexican soccer's big party.
9:02 PM11 hours ago

Teams fine-tuning details

Both Puebla and Cruz Azul, tighten their warm-up and perform their final warm-up moves to face this match.
8:57 PM11 hours ago

What happened the last time they faced each other?

8:52 PM11 hours ago

The Machine's eleven

With this lineup, Martín Anselmi's team will be looking to secure their place in the playoffs.
8:47 PM11 hours ago

Home team's line-up

This is the eleven that Andres Carevic sends to the field in search of three points.
8:42 PM11 hours ago

The teams perform warm-up exercises

Both La Franja and Los Cementeros are already on the field doing the different warm-up exercises to face the matchday 15 game.
8:37 PM11 hours ago

Cuerpo arbitral

The referees who will be present today

Center referee: Katia Itzel García Mendoza

Flag bearer 1: Christian Kiabek Espinosa Zavala

Flag bearer 2: Leonardo Javier Castillo Rodríguez

Fourth assistant: Diego Montaño Robles

8:32 PM11 hours ago

The Machine says present

Through their social networks, the Celestes announced that they are already at the stadium to secure their ticket to the playoffs.
8:27 PM11 hours ago

The locals are present

La Franja is already at home, looking for the three points tonight to move away from the bottom of the table.
8:22 PM12 hours ago

Results at the time

Mazatlan is currently trailing Queretaro's Gallos Blancos 1-0 at halftime.
8:17 PM12 hours ago

Puebla is already showing off its uniform

Through its social networks, La Franja made known what it will be wearing for tonight's match. 
8:12 PM12 hours ago

The supporters

Both Puebla and Cruz Azul fans are starting to show up at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium to watch this match and support their team.
8:07 PM12 hours ago

Let's get going!

Thank you very much for watching Puebla vs Cruz Azul on VAVEL, there is no doubt that this will be a great matchup on Matchday 15 of the Liga MX 2023-24.
8:02 PM12 hours ago

Do not leave the platform

As far as we can see, this Friday we will have a great match between La Franja and the Machine where both are looking for the three points on Day 15 of the Clausura 2024, where there will be emotions, goals and passion, but above all, good soccer. Stay tuned to the VAVEL platform to follow the broadcast of the match.
7:57 PM12 hours ago

What to expect of the match?

Undoubtedly, it will be a great match between Puebla and Cruz Azul, where both teams live different realities, while the local team seeks to avoid being in the last places of the table, the other seeks to consolidate its position in the top positions and close the regular season in the best possible way.
7:52 PM12 hours ago

What time is the match?

This is the time of the match in different countries

Mexico 21:00 hours (CDMX)

United States ET 23:00 hours 

Spain 04:00 hours

Argentina 23:00 hours

Colombia 22:00 hours

United Kingdom 03:00 hours

7:47 PM12 hours ago

How and where to see the game?

The match can be watched through TV Azteca or Fox Sports channels or through streaming platforms such as VIX Plus and you can also follow it through the VAVEL platform.
7:42 PM12 hours ago

Outstanding player of the Machine

The player to watch for Cruz Azul is Uriel Antuna, the right winger is one of the most important elements in Anselmi's scheme, as he is fighting for the goal-scoring lead, with 7 goals and 2 assists in the tournament.

Photo: Twitter CRUZ AZUL
Photo: Twitter CRUZ AZUL
7:37 PM12 hours ago

Player to watch for Puebla

La Franja's outstanding player is Diego de Buen, the 32-year-old Mexican midfielder is an important player for Carevic's scheme, being one of the best players of the Puebla team. In the Clausura 2024, he has scored one goal.

Photo: Record
Photo: Record
7:32 PM12 hours ago

Cruz Azul's last lineup

This was the last eleven used by the Machine

K. Mier (P), W. Ditta, C. Salcedo, G. Piovi, C. Candido, I. Rivero, L. Faravelli, C. Rodríguez, A. Gutierrez, C. Rotondi, U. Antuna

Technical Director: Martin Anselmi

7:27 PM12 hours ago

Last eleven of Puebla

This was the last lineup that La Franja used.

J. Rodriguez (P), B. Angulo, E. Orona, S. Olmedo, G. Ferrareis, P. Gonzalez, D. De Buen, A. Herrera, K. Velasco, S. Ormeño, M. Sansores

Coach: Andres Carevic

7:22 PM13 hours ago

Antecedents

In their last 5 head-to-head meetings, Los Camoteros have won 2 and drawn twice, while Los Celestes have only managed to beat La Franja on one occasion.

Liga MX 12/11/23 Cruz Azul 1-2 Puebla

Liga MX 17/02/23 Puebla 1-3 Cruz Azul

Liga MX 23/07/24 Cruz Azul 2-2 Puebla

Liga MX 05/03/24 Cruz Azul 1-3 Puebla

Liga MX 24/09/24 Puebla 1-1 Cruz Azul

7:17 PM13 hours ago

How does the Machine arrive?

In their last 5 games, Cruz Azul has won 2, drawn 1 and lost 2.

Liga MX 06/04/24 Cruz Azul 2-1 Monterrey

Liga MX 03/30/24 Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul

Liga MX 16/03/24 Cruz Azul 1-2 Necaxa

MX League 09/03/24 Santos 3-0 Cruz Azul

MX League 02/03/24 Cruz Azul 3-0 Chivas

7:12 PM13 hours ago

Last 5 games of La Franja

Puebla comes in with a balance of 4 defeats and a draw in their last 5 games.

Liga MX 06/04/24 Chivas 3-2 Puebla

Liga MX 03/29/24 Puebla 2-3 Tigres

Liga MX 23/03/24 Juarez 4-3 Puebla

Liga MX 16/03/24 Leon 2-1 Puebla

Liga MX 08/03/24 Atlas 2-2 Puebla

7:07 PM13 hours ago

What is the purpose of the Machine?

Cruz Azul's mission is to get three points to improve its position for the Mexican soccer championship and remain at the top of the table.
7:02 PM13 hours ago

With which mission does Puebla arrive?

La Franja, already out of the playoffs, is looking to close the tournament on a high note and avoid finishing in last place in the overall standings.
6:57 PM13 hours ago

Where will this engagement take place?

Photo: Milenio
Photo: Milenio

The venue where the match of the 15th date of the Mexican tournament will be played is the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, located in Puebla, Mexico, which was inaugurated on October 6, 1968, during the pre-inauguration of the Olympic Games in Mexico, with two matches, the first one was Puebla vs Club America, and the second one was Mexico vs Czechoslovakia.

6:52 PM13 hours ago

Liga MX continues on its course

The Mexican tournament is about to come to an end, so during Day 15, the teams are looking to improve their position in the table for the playoffs, so the Puebla vs Cruz Azul match will be a very interesting game, since La Franja is already mathematically eliminated from the Playoffs, on the other hand, La Maquina is looking to continue fighting for the top positions in the general table.
6:47 PM13 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello everyone, welcome to the broadcast of the match between Puebla vs Cruz Azul, corresponding to Day 15 of the Liga MX 2023-24.

My name is Samuel Sirotzky and I will have the pleasure of being your host for this match. We'll be bringing you match analysis, lineups, updated scores and news here on the VAVEL platform.

VAVEL Logo