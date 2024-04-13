Goal and summary of Puebla vs Cruz Azul in Liga MX 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary of the game
End of the game
Un gran triunfo dedicado a una gran afición. Gracias por el apoyo, celestes. #AzulDePorVida pic.twitter.com/hlzl9zJ6eM— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) April 13, 2024
90+8
90+6
90+4
90+1
90'
88'
87'
85'
83'
Off: Herrera and Gonzales
In: Navarro and Santos
82'
Out: Gutierrez and Candido
In: Huescas and Vargas
79'
76'
75'
Off: Faravelli
In: Lira
73'
70'
69'
68'
67'
Out: Robles and García
In: Baltazar and Velasco.
65'
64'
63'
Off: Salcedo
In: Sepúlveda
61'
60'
57'
56'
54'
Off: Ormeño
In: Cavallini
54'
51'
49'
46'
Half-time
45+2
45+1
45'
44'
42'
40'
39'
36'
33'
32'
29'
26'
23'
20'
19'
18'
15'
11'
10'
9'
7'
1'
Field start
Leaving for the dressing room
Teams fine-tuning details
ESTAMOS LISTOS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OZ7CsxjY37— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) April 13, 2024
What happened the last time they faced each other?
The Machine's eleven
EL ONCE DE CRUZ AZUL. 💙— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) April 13, 2024
Así sale La Máquina para enfrentar a Puebla en la jornada 15. 🚂#AzulDePorVida pic.twitter.com/Wi31KZkBGp
Home team's line-up
Este es el XI de La Franja para esta noche en el 🏟️Cuauhtémoc.— Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) April 13, 2024
Ellos defenderán nuestros colores 🔵⚪️#LaFranjaNosUne🎽 pic.twitter.com/gRQLYxVwR2
The teams perform warm-up exercises
Cuerpo arbitral
Center referee: Katia Itzel García Mendoza
Flag bearer 1: Christian Kiabek Espinosa Zavala
Flag bearer 2: Leonardo Javier Castillo Rodríguez
Fourth assistant: Diego Montaño Robles
The Machine says present
🚂💙😮💨 pic.twitter.com/FmJTiQKOhf— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) April 13, 2024
The locals are present
La banda del Puebla ya está en 🏠 para dejarlo todo por y para los poblanos🔵⚪️— Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) April 13, 2024
¡Enfocados y concentrados!⚽️#LaFranjaNosUne🎽 pic.twitter.com/Q2cDd2V8mx
Results at the time
Puebla is already showing off its uniform
Duelo @Pirma_Oficial, pero aceptémoslo: la nuestra es la más fregona de toda la Liga🔥— Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) April 13, 2024
A lucir el 🔵⚪️ en el Dos Veces🏟️#LaFranjaNosUne🎽 pic.twitter.com/1WPRcRQTTY
The supporters
Let's get going!
Do not leave the platform
What to expect of the match?
What time is the match?
Mexico 21:00 hours (CDMX)
United States ET 23:00 hours
Spain 04:00 hours
Argentina 23:00 hours
Colombia 22:00 hours
United Kingdom 03:00 hours
How and where to see the game?
Outstanding player of the Machine
Player to watch for Puebla
Cruz Azul's last lineup
K. Mier (P), W. Ditta, C. Salcedo, G. Piovi, C. Candido, I. Rivero, L. Faravelli, C. Rodríguez, A. Gutierrez, C. Rotondi, U. Antuna
Technical Director: Martin Anselmi
Last eleven of Puebla
J. Rodriguez (P), B. Angulo, E. Orona, S. Olmedo, G. Ferrareis, P. Gonzalez, D. De Buen, A. Herrera, K. Velasco, S. Ormeño, M. Sansores
Coach: Andres Carevic
Antecedents
Liga MX 12/11/23 Cruz Azul 1-2 Puebla
Liga MX 17/02/23 Puebla 1-3 Cruz Azul
Liga MX 23/07/24 Cruz Azul 2-2 Puebla
Liga MX 05/03/24 Cruz Azul 1-3 Puebla
Liga MX 24/09/24 Puebla 1-1 Cruz Azul
How does the Machine arrive?
Liga MX 06/04/24 Cruz Azul 2-1 Monterrey
Liga MX 03/30/24 Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul
Liga MX 16/03/24 Cruz Azul 1-2 Necaxa
MX League 09/03/24 Santos 3-0 Cruz Azul
MX League 02/03/24 Cruz Azul 3-0 Chivas
Last 5 games of La Franja
Liga MX 06/04/24 Chivas 3-2 Puebla
Liga MX 03/29/24 Puebla 2-3 Tigres
Liga MX 23/03/24 Juarez 4-3 Puebla
Liga MX 16/03/24 Leon 2-1 Puebla
Liga MX 08/03/24 Atlas 2-2 Puebla
What is the purpose of the Machine?
With which mission does Puebla arrive?
Where will this engagement take place?
The venue where the match of the 15th date of the Mexican tournament will be played is the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, located in Puebla, Mexico, which was inaugurated on October 6, 1968, during the pre-inauguration of the Olympic Games in Mexico, with two matches, the first one was Puebla vs Club America, and the second one was Mexico vs Czechoslovakia.
Liga MX continues on its course
Welcome!
My name is Samuel Sirotzky and I will have the pleasure of being your host for this match. We'll be bringing you match analysis, lineups, updated scores and news here on the VAVEL platform.