Goals and Highlights: Queretaro 0-2 Mazatlan in Liga MX 2024
Photo: VAVEL

SUMMARY

90+3´

Match ends, Mazatlan beats Queretaro away and takes all three points.
90´

Gustavo Sanchez opts for a safe action by rejecting the ball. As a result, a corner kick is awarded to the opposing team.
88´

Bryan Colula receives a yellow card for an unsportsmanlike action, which adds a penalty for Mazatlan in the match.
83´

Querétaro has a chance: Jordan Sierra tries a shot that is deflected by Facundo Almada.
80´

In the last 10 minutes of the game, Mazatlan went all out on the attack in an attempt to hold on for the win and finish off the game.
77´

Mazatlán makes another change: Roberto Meraz replaces José Esquivel.
75´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR MAZATLAN! THE CANNONERS ARE CLOSE TO VICTORY! JOAQUÍN ESQUIVEL SENDS IT INTO THE BACK OF THE NET!
74´

Querétaro makes a change: Ayrton Preciado enters the field in place of Federico Lértora.
71´

Mazatlán makes a substitution: Salvador Rodríguez leaves the field and Jesús Alonso Escoboza comes on.
68´

Francisco Venegas is in an advanced position, which is indicated by the assistant raising his flag.
67´

The game is stopped due to a foul committed by Facundo Almada on Ettson Ayón.
64´

The referee signals a foul by Federico Lértora on Salvador Rodríguez. A free kick is awarded to Querétaro.
61´

Jordan Sierra was confident in his abilities and took a shot, but unfortunately his shot went wide of the target.
58´

Querétaro makes a substitution: Raúl Sandoval leaves the field and is replaced by Ettson Ayón.
57´

Jordan Sierra has entered the field for Facundo Batista, who leaves the field for Querétaro.
54´

Fernando Tapia clears the ball and as a result, the opposing team gets a corner kick.
51´

Mazatlan has a chance! Gustavo Del Prete tries a shot that is deflected by Fernando Tapia.
49´

Josué Colmán's powerful shot is repelled by Fernando Tapia.
49´

SECOND HALF KICKS OFF! Gallos looks for the equalizer while Mazatlan wants to extend the lead.
45+3´

At the end of the first half, we go to the break with the cannoneers with an advantage on the scoreboard.
45´

With 3 minutes added to the first half, Mazatlan looks to take the lead into the break.
42´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR MAZATLAN! ANDRÉS MONTAÑO SHOOTS INSIDE THE BOX TO GIVE LOS CAÑONEROS THE LEAD!
38´

José Esquivel is adjudged to be in an unguarded position. The assistant indicates the infringement by raising his flag.
37´

Play is stopped due to a foul by José Esquivel on Jaime Gómez.
34´

The opportunity is lost! Gustavo Sanchez makes a clearance that ends in a corner, thus conceding a corner kick for the opposing team.
32

The referee shows the yellow card to Oscar Manzanarez of Querétaro due to unsportsmanlike conduct during the match.
31´

Gustavo Del Prete is adjudged to be in an unguarded position. The assistant signals the infringement by raising his flag.
28´

Querétaro makes a substitution: Samuel Sosa leaves the field and Oscar Manzanarez takes his place.
25´

After the sending-off, Mazatlán went all out on the attack, but it was Fernando Tapia who kept his goal from being left unprotected.
22´

Tapia again! Josué Colmán unleashes a powerful shot towards the opponent's goal but it is Fernando Tapia who emerges as the hero of his team by making a saving intervention.
20´

Andres Montaño attempts a powerful shot towards goal, but his attempt is expertly intercepted by Fernando Tapia, who does his best to deflect the ball away from his team's imminent danger.
17´

Mazatlán has a chance! Josué Colmán tries a shot that is deflected by Federico Lértora.
13´

Emanuel Gularte, Querétaro player, committed a serious foul against his opponent and was ejected from the match by the referee for foul play.
11´

Emanuel Gularte's infringement on Andres Montaño! The referee awards a free kick.
9:25 PM11 hours ago

Federico Lértora takes the side kick for Querétaro.
Mazatlan has a chance! A shot by Andres Montaño is deflected by Jaime Gomez.
Fernando Tapia makes a great save to prevent the first goal of the match, a great catch by the Mexican goalkeeper who keeps his goal clean sheet.
Hugo González almost lost control of the ball in his own area, but managed to avoid the Querétaro team's pressure.
THE GAME KICKS OFF, CAÑONEROS AND GALLOS FACE OFF AT THE CORREGIDORA STADIUM
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between the Querétaro White Roosters and the Mazatlán Cannoners at the Estadio Corregidora, a match corresponding to match day 15 of the Clausura 2024.
LINE UP LISTED

This is the starting lineup that the Mazatlan gunners will send to the Estadio Corregidora to face the Queretaro white roosters.
LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that the Gallos Blancos of Queretaro will send to the field of the Corregidora Stadium to face the Mazatlán cannoneers. 
WATERS WITH THE EAGLES

André Jardine spoke out about the possibility of Club América winning the double, stating that they are determined to fight for it.
"We have to respect all the teams that are in each tournament very much because they all have the same objective, our dreams are as big as the size of América. There are big games and moments coming in the season, América is going to fight, I can assure you that," he said at a press conference.
WILL HE MAKE IT TO COAPA?

At 32 years of age, Thiago Alcántara could be contemplating continuing his soccer career in Liga BBVA MX, specifically with Club América. According to several reports, it has been mentioned that there has been contact between the board of directors of the Azulcrema team and the Spanish National Team midfielder, who currently plays for Liverpool in the English league.
FOR NOT PAYING PENSION

Víctor Mañón, recognized soccer player in Liga MX, has been publicly accused for not paying alimony and his lack of responsibility was exposed in social networks. His ex-partner, Azucena Uscanga, has claimed that Mañón has failed to comply with the agreement for a year and is also unemployed. Despite his historic trajectory in Liga MX, Mañón is currently without a team and, according to Transfermarkt, his value is estimated at 150 thousand euros (approximately 2 million 670 thousand Mexican pesos).
CURIOUS FACT

After almost 33 years of anticipation, a solar eclipse occurred in the Mexican Republic. The last time this phenomenon was experienced was in July 1991. Coincidentally, in that same year and a few days before the eclipse, Pumas was crowned champion of the first division of Mexican soccer in the 1990-1991 season. They defeated Club América in the Grand Final, thus securing their third championship.
NO LONGER EXEMPT FROM FINES

With three matchdays left to close the Clausura 2024 and the 2023-2024 soccer year, the three teams that will be sanctioned for the quotient have already been determined. One of the clubs that will not be able to avoid this penalty is Xolos de Tijuana, currently in last place in the percentage. If it remains in this position at the end of the season, it will start the 2024-2025 season with its quotient reset to zero.
IN CASE YOU STILL WANT TO FIGHT TO BECOME A SOCCER PLAYER

Liga MX professional soccer team, Mazatlán FC, is hosting tryouts for two categories in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, this Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Prepa Mochis field.
In order to participate, Mazatlán FC requires that interested players show up at least one hour before the scheduled start time for their corresponding category. In addition, they are requested to bring white clothing, complete soccer equipment, including proper footwear, and necessary items to play, as well as to make sure they are well hydrated.
ARRIVES IN THE MX LEAGUE

Atlante, recognized as a historic team in Mexican soccer, could return to the First Division, occupying the position currently held by Mazatlán FC. Additionally, it is rumored that Atlante would play its matches at the renovated Neza Stadium, a venue with a long history in Liga MX. This news has been disclosed through information provided by Pepe Hanan, who has also commented on the reasons behind the possible disappearance of Mazatlan FC, despite being a relatively new club on the soccer scene.
HE'S UGLY

Alexis Vega bluntly emphasized that he never felt a burden in wearing and representing the Guadalajara colors, affirming that he always gave his maximum performance to contribute to the team.
The former Guadalajara player openly shared with Claro Sports in an interview for W Radio to clarify some claims in his close circle that he considers false, such as the idea that he was not at Guadalajara's level.
THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for Liga MX is over, the best actions of the best tournament at club level in Mexico are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies to the lawns of Mexico. 
Tune in here Queretaro vs Mazatlan Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Queretaro vs Mazatlan match.
What time is Queretaro vs Mazatlan match?

This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Mazatlan of 12th April in several countries:

Watch out for this Mazatlan FC player:

Throughout these 90 minutes, the player to watch will be Gustavo Del Prete, center forward for the Mazatlan FC gunners. Gustavo del Prete could not adapt with Pumas, the team with which he came to Mexican soccer, however, the Argentinean killer found a better version of himself in the team of the Pearl of the Pacific, finding the goal again and being the decisive man for Mazatlan FC to have a good offensive team, also, his great definition inside the area makes him a danger every time he touches the ball.

Watch out for this Querétaro player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Facundo Batista. The current Querétaro striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. His great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to obtain the victory.

Querétaro's final lineup:

G. Allison; F. Venegas, M. Barbieri, E. Gularte, O. Mendoza; F. Lértora, K. Escamilla; R. Sandoval, S. Sosa, P. Barrera; F. Batista.
Mazatlán FC's last lineup:

H. González; J.Díaz, V. Alvarado, F. Almada, J. Madueña; J. Colman, A. Montaño, S. Flores, E. Bárcenas; L.Amarilla, G. del Prete.
Background:

Querétaro and Mazatlán FC have faced each other on a total of 7 occasions (1 Querétaro win, 3 draws, 3 wins for Mazatlán FC), with the scales tipping in favor of the team from the Pearl of the Pacific. In terms of goals, Mazatlán FC is in the lead with 11 goals scored to Querétaro's 6. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 14 of the Apertura 2023, when Mazatlán beat Querétaro 3-0.
About the Stadium:

The Corregidora Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of Querétaro, Querétaro, and is the home of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, a team that plays in Liga MX or also known as the first division of Mexican soccer. It has a capacity for 35,000 spectators in its seats and in its time, it hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cups. In its bowels it saw the Querétaro team crowned in the 2016 MX Cup, America in the 1985 tournament and Santos Laguna in the 2015 Clausura.
The Rooster sang again

Let's be honest, nobody expected the Querétaro team to impose conditions so far in the tournament because if we look at the squad a year ago, we will find a group of white roosters that were in last place in the general table. Now, Querétaro is in eighth place in the general table with 23 points, being just one point away from being able to get into sixth place in the standings and return to the quarterfinals of the Mexican football playoffs.
They come from a beating

Mazatlán's team seemed to be on the upswing as they had been showing a good overall level that was allowing them to fight for a place in the qualification places for the Mexican football big party. However, everything changed last week at the El Encanto Stadium when, in the blink of an eye, all the work done by Mazatlán came crashing down with a resounding 4-0 thrashing by Pumas.
Halfway through the season

Liga MX continues to advance by leaps and bounds as the 2023/24 season comes to a close. In the blink of an eye, we have gone from Day 1 of the championship to being more than halfway through the season, with the end of the regular tournament already on the horizon, little by little, the teams are beginning to take their positions in what will be another exciting end to the tournament where the teams will be looking for a qualifying ticket to the Mexican football playoffs or to enter the play-offs, but leaving the elimination zone, which currently covers more territory, from 18th to 11th place, is reason to say goodbye to the Clausura 2024. With rounds still to play, the big question is: Who will be the new Mexican soccer champion at the end of the season?
Kick-off time

The Queretaro vs Mazatlan match will be played at Estadio Corregidora, in Queretaro, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Queretaro vs Mazatlan!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
