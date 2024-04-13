Goals and Highlights: Necaxa 2-0 Santos in Liga MX 2024
Photo: VAVEL

SUMMARY

90+4´

END OF THE MATCH! NECAXA BEATS SANTOS LAGUNA BY TWO GOALS TO NIL.
90+3´

The referee calls a foul by Necaxa on Jordan Carrillo, resulting in a free kick for Santos Laguna.
90+1´

Alejandro Andrade Rivera has been shown the yellow card and should be careful in the future to avoid being sent off.
90´

Four minutes added to the game, Necaxa is close to victory.
87´

Necaxa makes a substitution: César López replaces Ricardo Monreal.
83´

Necaxa makes another change: Manuel Mayorga replaces José Paradela.
75´

Santos Laguna makes another change: Tahiel Jimenez replaces Emmanuel Echeverría.
72´

Brayan Garnica tries a shot, but his attempt is blocked by Bruno Amione.
70´

69´

Santos Laguna has a chance: Stephano Carrillo tries a shot that is deflected by Diego Gomez.
66´

Santos Laguna has a corner kick. Jordan Carrillo prepares to take the kick from the flag.
64´

Necaxa takes a goal kick by Ezequiel Unsain.
60´

Diego Gómez tries a shot, but Matheus Doria makes an excellent save.
58´

Emilio Martínez has entered the field for Jorge Rodríguez, who retires from the match for Necaxa.
56´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR NECAXA! BRAIN SAMUDIO HITS THE BALL AND SENDS IT INTO THE NET, THE RAYS INCREASE THEIR LEAD.
55´

Necaxa has a chance: Agustín Oliveros tries a shot that is deflected by Carlos Acevedo.
53´

Necaxa has a chance: José Paradela tries a shot that is deflected by Alan Cervantes.
51´

Alán Montes fouls Diego Medina and the referee signals a free kick.
47´

Diego Gómez commits a foul on Stephano Carrillo and the referee signals a free kick.
46´

SANTOS LAGUNA LOOKS TO EXTEND ITS LEAD IN THE SECOND HALF
45+3´

End of the first half at Estadio Victoria, Necaxa beats Dragi for now.               
45´

Three minutes of compensation are added to the first half.
43´

Great sweep by Montes to prevent the ball from reaching his goal, great play by Necaxa so far.
40´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR NECAXA! NACHO MONREAL SENDS IT INTO THE BACK OF THE NET AND AGUASCALIENTES EXPLODES.
36´

Ricardo Monreal fouls Emmanuel Echeverría for a foul on Emmanuel Echeverría.
33´

Ricardo Monreal shoots at goal, but his attempt is deflected by Matheus Doria.
31´

Necaxa has a chance: Ricardo Monreal tries a shot that is deflected by Carlos Acevedo.
27´

Ezequiel Unsain opts to clear the ball without complications, resulting in a corner kick in favor of the opposing team.
25´

Ezequiel Unsain makes a clearance that ends up in a corner, signaled by the assistant referee with his flag.
20´

Diego Gómez fouls Stephano Carrillo, leading the referee to signal a free kick in favor of Necaxa.
17´

Santos Laguna has a throw-in, and Bruno Amione is the designated player to take it.
14´

Jordan Carrillo commits a foul on Alán Montes and the referee sanctions the infringement with a free kick.
11´

Bruno Amione of Santos Laguna has been fouled in the defensive half.
Necaxa's Braian Samudio tries a header from the center of the box, but his attempt goes wide and just grazes the crossbar.
Vladimir Loroña of Santos Laguna tries a through ball, but Stephano Carrillo is caught offside, resulting in an offside situation.
José Paradela tries a header from the center of the box, but unfortunately his attempt goes wide and too high.
The match is stopped due to an injury suffered by Dória of Santos Laguna.
THE MATCH KICKS OFF! NECAXA HOSTS SANTOS LAGUNA AT VICTORIA STADIUM IN THE START OF DATE 15 OF THE LIGA MX.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between the Rayos del Necaxa and the Guerreros de la Comarca Lagunera at the Estadio Victoria, a match corresponding to the 15th matchday of the Clausura 2024.
LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that the Guerreros de la Comarca Lagunera send to the pitch at the Victoria Stadium to face the Rayos del Necaxa.
LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that the Rayos del Necaxa will send to the Estadio Victoria pitch to face the Guerreros de la Comarca Lagunera. 
WATERS WITH THE EAGLES

André Jardine spoke out about the possibility of Club América winning the double, stating that they are determined to fight for it.
"We have to respect all the teams that are in each tournament very much because they all have the same objective, our dreams are as big as the size of América. There are big games and moments coming in the season, América is going to fight, I can assure you that," he said at a press conference.
WILL HE MAKE IT TO COAPA?

At 32 years of age, Thiago Alcántara could be contemplating continuing his soccer career in Liga BBVA MX, specifically with Club América. According to several reports, it has been mentioned that there has been contact between the board of directors of the Azulcrema team and the Spanish National Team midfielder, who currently plays for Liverpool in the English league.
FOR NOT PAYING PENSION

Víctor Mañón, recognized soccer player in Liga MX, has been publicly accused for not paying alimony and his lack of responsibility was exposed in social networks. His ex-partner, Azucena Uscanga, has claimed that Mañón has failed to comply with the agreement for a year and is also unemployed. Despite his historic trajectory in Liga MX, Mañón is currently without a team and, according to Transfermarkt, his value is estimated at 150 thousand euros (approximately 2 million 670 thousand Mexican pesos).
CURIOUS FACT

After almost 33 years of anticipation, a solar eclipse occurred in the Mexican Republic. The last time this phenomenon was experienced was in July 1991. Coincidentally, in that same year and a few days before the eclipse, Pumas was crowned champion of the first division of Mexican soccer in the 1990-1991 season. They defeated Club América in the Grand Final, thus securing their third championship.
NO LONGER EXEMPT FROM FINES

With three matchdays left to close the Clausura 2024 and the 2023-2024 soccer year, the three teams that will be sanctioned for the quotient have already been determined. One of the clubs that will not be able to avoid this penalty is Xolos de Tijuana, currently in last place in the percentage. If it remains in this position at the end of the season, it will start the 2024-2025 season with its quotient reset to zero.
IN CASE YOU STILL WANT TO FIGHT TO BECOME A SOCCER PLAYER

Liga MX professional soccer team, Mazatlán FC, is hosting tryouts for two categories in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, this Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Prepa Mochis field.
In order to participate, Mazatlán FC requires that interested players show up at least one hour before the scheduled start time for their corresponding category. In addition, they are requested to bring white clothing, complete soccer equipment, including proper footwear, and necessary items to play, as well as to make sure they are well hydrated.
ARRIVES IN THE MX LEAGUE

Atlante, recognized as a historic team in Mexican soccer, could return to the First Division, occupying the position currently held by Mazatlán FC. Additionally, it is rumored that Atlante would play its matches at the renovated Neza Stadium, a venue with a long history in Liga MX. This news has been disclosed through information provided by Pepe Hanan, who has also commented on the reasons behind the possible disappearance of Mazatlan FC, despite being a relatively new club on the soccer scene.
HE'S UGLY

Alexis Vega bluntly emphasized that he never felt a burden in wearing and representing the Guadalajara colors, affirming that he always gave his maximum performance to contribute to the team.
The former Guadalajara player openly shared with Claro Sports in an interview for W Radio to clarify some claims in his close circle that he considers false, such as the idea that he was not at Guadalajara's level.
THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for Liga MX is over, the best actions of the best tournament at club level in Mexico are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies to the lawns of Mexico. 
Tune in here Necaxa vs Santos Laguna Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Santos Laguna match.
9:54 PM10 hours ago

What time is Necaxa vs Santos Laguna match?

This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Santos Laguna of 12th April in several countries:

Where To Watch Necaxa vs Santos Laguna around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

April 12, 2024

23:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

April 13, 2024

00:00

  

Bolivia

April 12, 2024

22:00

  

Brasil

April 13, 2024

00:00

  

Chile

April 13, 2024

00:00

  

Colombia

April 12, 2024

22:00

  

Ecuador

April 12, 2024

22:00

  

Spain

April 13, 2024

5:00 

  

Mexico

April 12, 2024

21:00

TUDN

Peru

April 12, 2024

23:00 

  
Watch out for this Santos Laguna FC player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Carlos Acevedo, current Santos Laguna goalkeeper who will surely want to impose conditions under the three posts and leave his goal blank to help his team from the defensive sector to get the three points of this Liga MX matchday. Likewise, his great reflexes and elasticity make him a goalkeeper who can make the difference in the match.

Watch out for this Necaxa player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Diber Cambindo. The native of the land of coffee is one of the players who arrived at the beginning of the tournament to reinforce Necaxa, with the objective of finding himself in this team and regain his best version that led him to be here in Mexican soccer. Diber Cambindo is a great offensive player, capable of generating danger every time he touches the ball and breaking the opponent's goal.

Last Necaxa lineup:

E. Unsain; A. Oliveros, A. Montes, A. Peña, E. Martínez; B. Garnica, D. Gómez, F. Arce, R. Monreal; J. Paradela; D. Cambindo.
Last Santos Laguna FC lineup:

C. Acevedo; S. Núñez, Dória, B. Amione; V. Lorona, A. Cervantes, A. López, E. Echeverría; J. Carrillo, S. Carrillo, S. Mariscal.
Background:

Necaxa and Santos Laguna FC have faced each other on a total of 41 occasions (13 Necaxa wins, 13 draws, 15 Guerrero victories) where the scales have been tipped in favor of the hydrocálido team. In terms of goals, Santos Laguna FC leads the way with 66 goals scored to Necaxa's 65. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 9 of the Apertura 2023 where Santos Laguna lost 2-5 to Necaxa.
About the Stadium:

Estadio Victoria is a sports venue located in the city of Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes in Mexico. It is the current home of Club Necaxa and Club Necaxa Femenil, teams that play their home games in Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil respectively. It was inaugurated on July 26, 2003, being one of the fairly "new" venues in the League and has a seating capacity of 23,000 people.
No one can beat El Rayo

The Rayos del Necaxa continue to surprise with the great performance they have had throughout the campaign and want to get three points this matchday to get closer and closer to qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Fiesta Grande of our national football. Also, the team from Aguascalientes has been living a great moment because last weekend, Necaxa came back from behind in the scoreboard to win in a comeback to the Xolos of Tijuana with a final score of 2-3, securing the sixth place in the standings.
Little by little, they are getting back on their feet

Since the arrival of Nacho Ambriz to take the reins of the team from Torreón, Coahuila, Santos Laguna have shown a much more spectacular, innovative and attacking soccer, and last matchday they managed to survive the sight of América at the TSM, the leading team in the championship and who were threatening to take all three points. It is imperative for Santos to get the three points in this match if they want to continue dreaming of advancing to the final phase of Mexican soccer.
Halfway through the season

Liga MX continues to advance by leaps and bounds as the 2023/24 season comes to a close. In the blink of an eye, we have gone from Day 1 of the championship to being more than halfway through the season, with the end of the regular tournament already on the horizon, little by little, the teams are beginning to take their positions in what will be another exciting end to the tournament where the teams will be looking for a qualifying ticket to the Mexican football playoffs or to enter the play-offs, but leaving the elimination zone, which currently covers more territory, from 18th to 11th place, is reason to say goodbye to the Clausura 2024. With rounds still to play, the big question is: Who will be the new Mexican soccer champion at the end of the season?
Kick-off time

The Necaxa vs Santos Laguna match will be played at Estadio Victoria, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Necaxa vs Santos Laguna!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo