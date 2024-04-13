Summary: Pachuca 1-0 Chivas in Liga MX 2024
Photo: VAVEL

Chivas goal

Its over

Chivas won 1-0 in Pachuca, Jorge Berlanga scoring an own goal in the 42nd minute. Tuzos added one more defeat at the Hidalgo Stadium. Chicharito did not play due to injury. Guillermo Almada was expelled for complaining.
Los Tuzos and Chivas tie at 25 points, the people from Guadalajara are seventh and the people from Hidalgo are sixth.
95'

Chaka Rodríguez looked for a long-distance shot, Pachuca did not take advantage of the corner kick.
90'

6 more minutes will be added.
89'

Salomón Rondón complains about a foul he makes against Briseño, saying that it is normal contact.
86' | Enter the Pollo Briseño

Pollo Briseño, the amulet of those from Bilbao, is going to change, being Gago's last move. Yellow card for Rangel.

Ricardo Marín left.

83' | Dangerous cowboy shot

Cade Cowell shoots hard and the shot is blocked by Moreno with one hand, Chivas could have scored the goal. Ricardo Marín did not try to score on the rebound because he was offside.
82' | Dangerous cowboy shot

The cowboy was close to scoring the second, shooting from one side of Moreno's goal. Chivas close to the winning goal.
81' | Last sub by Tuzos

They ask for a penalty for a foul on cowboy Cade Cowell, for a challenge by Chaka Rodríguez, but there is nothing.

Erick Sánchez left for Roberto de la Rosa.

79' | Enter the cowboy of the herd

Cade Cowell and Leo Sepúlveda will enter for Pavel Pérez and José Castillo.
77'

Possible injury to Tala Rangel, treated on the field. González Bear suffers a blow to the stomach. Hidalgo goes crazy with his Chivas cheers.
72' | Chivas subs

They are going to leave the field, Chapo Sánchez and Oso González for Alan Mozo and Conejo Brizuela.
71'

Guadalajara lets themselves get there, Pachuca generates many fouls to cut their rhythm. Tuzos very far from the tie.

Chivas will make changes.

65' | Pachuca looks for the tie

Pachuca was close to the goal, Erik Sánchez shot on goal, but the corner shot went wide. The Tuzos can't score the goal, Cabral was also close to scoring.
59' | Tuzos sub

Jorge Berlanga leaves due to muscle injury, Chaka Rodríguez will enter. Chivas plays touch in the midfield.
56' | Red card for Almada

Red card for Guillermo Almada, for complaining, the Pachuca coach adds another expulsion in his career, due to the great intensity he has.
55'

Pachuca knocks on the door, Guillermo Almada doesn't believe it because the balls don't go in.
50'

Oussama Idrissi cannot reach the Chivas area, having difficulties, Berlanga falls to the ground, due to a foul he makes on Castillo.
48' | Pachuca changes

There are changes from Pachuca, Montiel entered the field with Rodríguez. Hernández and Pedraza left. Chivas begins to attack the Tuzos.
Second time

The second half begins, the final complement of the game. Chivas wins it 1-0.
Chivas Goal

Halftime

We go to midfield, Chivas wins by 1 goal to 0. Own goal by Jorge Berlanga at 42', center by Alan Mozo that ended in a goal.

Yellow cards: Berlanga, Chiquito Sánchez, Pavel Pérez and Sepúlveda.

45'

4 more minutes on the scoreboard.
42' | Chivas goal

Goal from Chivas, the flock takes the lead on the scoreboard, via own goal. A center sent by Alan Mozo, Moreno's bad start due to the arrival of Ricardo Marín, gives him the first for Guadalajara. Berlanga is the end that scores the ball.
38'

Guillermo Almada angry, shouting, but Gago still gives his instructions, the coaches have not sat down.
33' | Chivas close to the goal

Ricardo Marín sends a great shot to the side of Moreno's post.
30' | First yellow card

Chivas free kick, Guti does not take advantage of this opportunity. Erick Sánchez gets the yellow card for the foul.
28'

Break to rehydrate, the heat is being an important factor for both teams.
22'

There is a hand in the Chivas offensive, Oussama Idrissi was looking for a center that Tala Rangel controls.
16' | Piojo Alvarado close to marking

Now Pavel Pérez helps Piojo Alvarado, sending a strong shot up, Chivas reacts.
14' | Chivas close to the goal

Piojo Alvarado sends a great shot over Carlos Moreno's goal, Chivas knocks on the door for the first time.
14'

Pachuca does not take advantage of its corner kick, but the Tuzos are better with more concrete arrivals. Chivas plays with Tala Rangel, taking the ball from behind.
9'

Chivas presses, the Rabbit Brizuela looks for the Piojo but nothing comes out for the visitors. Pachuca is better with the arrival, taking advantage of the Flock's mistakes.
5' | Pachuca presses

Cotorro's cross, González beats Alan Mozo, sending a dangerous cross, but it goes very far from the forwards.
1' | The King is close to scoring a goal

Pachuca almost scored, the King, Salomón Rondón shoots on goal and Tiba takes the ball.
First Half

The match begins, Chivas vs Tuzos, first 45 minutes.
Minutes before the start of the game

Everything ready from the Hidalgo Stadium, home of the Tuzos. Pachuca and Chivas are going to face each other in a Liga MX match.
Pachuca Lineup

Carlos Moreno, Gustavo Cabral, Norman Micolta, Jorge Berlanga, Pedro Pedraza, Nelson Deossa, Brayn González, Jesús Hernández, Erick Sánchez, Oussama Idrissi and Salomón Rondón.
Chivas Lineup

José Rangel, Alan Mozo, Tiba Sepúlveda, Chiquete Orozco, José Castillo, Pavel Pérez, Conejo Brizuela, Guti, Piojo Alvarado and Ricardo Marín.
Did you know?

Guillermo Almada always watches his players' training, prior to the start of the game, this has become a tradition for the Pachuca coach.
They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between Chivas vs Pachuca on matchday 15 of the Liga MX.
The fans have arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Hidalgo Stadium, paying attention to their team and just minutes away from warming up.
Chivas subs

Cade Cowell, Yael Padilla, José Juan Macías, Oso González, Pocho Guzmán, Carlos Cisneros, Leo Sepulveda, Jesús Sánchez, Pollo Briseño y Oscar Whalley.
Pachuca subs

Carlos Rodas, Sergio Barreto, Daniel Aceves, Luis Rodríguez, Owen González, Elías Montiel, Alán Bautista, Roberto de la Rosa, Alexei Domínguez, Miguel Rodríguez.
Pachuca's next games

Los Tuzos will face América in the Concacaf Champions Cup, on April 23 and 30. In Liga MX, with Santos Laguna on the 20th and they close the season against Mazatlán.
Chivas' next games

Guadalajara will have 2 last games, the first on April 20 against Gallos, the classic Guadalajara against Atlas, with the last game in Jalisco, April 27 at 9.
Injury in Pachuca

Los Tuzos will not be able to count on Eduardo la Chofis López due to injury, in the game against Herediano where he had 2 assists in 15 minutes, he suffered pain in his ankle, managing to have a grade two sprain.
Injury in Chivas

Raúl Martínez is ruled out for this game, having been injured in the last game against Puebla. He was diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament and external meniscus injury in his right leg, for which he underwent surgery last Tuesday night.
Arbitration Body

Jesus Rafael Lopez Valle will be the central referee for this match, along with Áxel Meza Méndez, José Ibrahim Martínez Chavarría and Jéssica Fernanda Morales Morales.
They have arrived

Chivas and Pachuca have arrived at the venue, just minutes after they go out to warm up, after the actions in this matchday 15 match begin.
Chicharito does not play

Javier Hernández did not travel to Pachuca, although he scored a goal in the last game against Puebla. Having muscle problems, Gago leaves him off the player list.
Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Chivas vs Tuzos. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
Follow here Pachuca vs Chivas Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Pachuca vs Chivas live, as well as the latest information from the Hidalgo Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Saturday 13 April 2024

USA Time: 8:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings Pachuca vs Chivas: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Chivas: of Saturday 13 April 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 13 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday 13 April 2024

21:00 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday 13 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday 13 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday 13 April 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday 13 April 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday 13 April 2024

1:00 hrs

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday 13 April 2024

20:00 hrs

no transmission.

USA

Saturday 13 April 2024

20:00 hrs

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday 13 April 2024

19:00 hrs

In VIX  and Fox Sports.

Paraguay

Saturday 13 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday 13 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday 13 April 2024

22:00 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday 13 April 2024

21:00 hrs

no transmission.
Players to watch

Chivas has Pocho Guzmán in its ranks, with 6 goals in the last 13 games. El Piojo Alvarado raises his hand with his 3 goals, just like Guti with 2 goals in 13 games. In terms of assists, Piojo is the leader with 5 assists, followed by Mozo and Nene Beltrán with 1 assist.
For the Tuzos, the King of Venezuela, Salomón Rondón who has a great record, 14 games and 8 goals. Little Sánchez has 5 goals and Nelson Deossa has 4 goals. Ousamma Idrissi has 7 assists in the 13 games he has played in the league. Érick Sánchez has 4 assists.
History in the last 5 games

Pachuca and Chivas in the last 5 games have recorded the following numbers, 4 draws and a single victory for the Tuzos. In the most recent game in Akron they tied 0 goals, in Hidalgo in 2023, it was a 1 goal tie. The victory is recorded on the Pachuca side with 2 goals to 1 on January 16, 2022. Chivas has not won since September 2021, by 1 goal to 0.
Significant drop

Javier La Chofis López, another player who had a stint in Chivas, but his present is Pachuca, the tuzo was injured in the last game against Herediano, scoring a great game, two assists in 15 minutes, coming on as a substitute, but his knee bothered him , in Liga MX he has 1 goal in the last 8 games. Chofis arrived in Pachuca in 2022, after being in the MLS. He stopped playing for Chivas in 2020.
special reunion

Pocho Guzmán will see his former coach, team and city that saw him grow up again, the former captain of Pachuca, now a member of Chivas, will have a special moment. Just like Erick Gutiérrez, another player who was part of the basic forces and was champion in Hidalgo. We added another one, like José Castillo, defense of the flock, with training, growth in Guadalajara.
Qualified for semi-finals

The Tuzos de Pachuca exhibited Herediano, winning 7 goals to 1. In a great performance by the Venezuelan captain, Salomón Rondón. Scoring 4 goals within the round trip. The Súper Tuzos will face América in the semifinal, the first leg at Azteca, the return leg at Huracán. On the dates of April 23 and 30, times to be confirmed.
How is Pachuca coming?

Los Tuzos have just beaten Herediano in the Concahampions, by 2 goals to 1. The Guadalajara team will be their next rival, something worth noting is that Pachuca is in fifth place, with 25 points, with 8 wins, 1 draw and 5 losses. With 31 goals for and 25 against. A victory tonight sends them with 28 points in the table, with the possibility of fighting for the first four places. Their next rivals will be Santos, Mazatlán in the MX League and América in the Concahampions.
How does Chivas arrive?

The Sacred Flock comes to this match in position 9 with 22 points, within 14 games, 6 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses. 20 goals for and 17 against. Being within the reclassification zone, behind Pumas and in front of Gallos. A victory at the home of the Tuzos, after the win in Guadalajara against Puebla, victory would send them with 25 points. Something to note is that Chivas has just won two weeks in a row. Remaining two games against Gallos and Atlas.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Pachuca vs Chivas Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
