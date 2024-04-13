Summary: Pachuca 1-0 Chivas in Liga MX 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Chivas goal
Its over
Los Tuzos and Chivas tie at 25 points, the people from Guadalajara are seventh and the people from Hidalgo are sixth.
95'
90'
89'
86' | Enter the Pollo Briseño
Ricardo Marín left.
83' | Dangerous cowboy shot
82' | Dangerous cowboy shot
81' | Last sub by Tuzos
Erick Sánchez left for Roberto de la Rosa.
79' | Enter the cowboy of the herd
77'
72' | Chivas subs
71'
Chivas will make changes.
65' | Pachuca looks for the tie
59' | Tuzos sub
56' | Red card for Almada
55'
50'
48' | Pachuca changes
Second time
Chivas Goal
😱⚽🔥 ¡Autogol de @Tuzos! Berlanga manda la pelota al fondo de su portería 😣😣
🔴 EN VIVO por @Univision y TUDN
📲 🇺🇸 https://t.co/bCB03J0alu#SabadoFutbolero pic.twitter.com/XAvtpfDISo — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 13, 2024
Halftime
Yellow cards: Berlanga, Chiquito Sánchez, Pavel Pérez and Sepúlveda.
45'
42' | Chivas goal
38'
33' | Chivas close to the goal
30' | First yellow card
28'
22'
16' | Piojo Alvarado close to marking
14' | Chivas close to the goal
14'
9'
5' | Pachuca presses
1' | The King is close to scoring a goal
First Half
Minutes before the start of the game
Pachuca Lineup
Chivas Lineup
Did you know?
They are already warming up
The fans have arrived
Chivas subs
Pachuca subs
Pachuca's next games
Chivas' next games
Injury in Pachuca
Injury in Chivas
Arbitration Body
They have arrived
🤜🤛 EL GUADALAJARA LLEGÓ AL 🏟️ HIDALGO 🔴⚪️#DaleRebaño 🐐 pic.twitter.com/qKoynnhWSg— CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 13, 2024
Chicharito does not play
Costumes
We came back!
Follow here Pachuca vs Chivas Live Score
How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 8:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings Pachuca vs Chivas: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
1:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
20:00 hrs
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
In VIX and Fox Sports.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
22:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
21:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
Players to watch
For the Tuzos, the King of Venezuela, Salomón Rondón who has a great record, 14 games and 8 goals. Little Sánchez has 5 goals and Nelson Deossa has 4 goals. Ousamma Idrissi has 7 assists in the 13 games he has played in the league. Érick Sánchez has 4 assists.