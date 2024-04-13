Nottingham Forest vs Wolves LIVE Score Updates in Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Nottingham Forest vs Wolves Live Score
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 9:00 AM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Peacock.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Peacock.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings Nottingham Forest vs Wolves: match for the in Premier League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
9:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
8:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
9:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
12:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
14:00 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
9:00 hrs
|
In Fubo TV.
|
USA
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
9:00 hrs
|
In Peacock.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
8:00 hrs
|
In Paramount +.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
9:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
11:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 13 April 2024
|
10:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
The referee
History in the last 5 games
Wolves players to watch
Pedro Neto with 19 games has 11 assists, Pablo Sarabia has 7 assists has 24 games, Matheus Cunha has 6 assists.