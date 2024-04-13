Nottingham Forest vs Wolves LIVE Score Updates in Premier League Match
5:00 AM3 hours ago

4:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Saturday 13 April 2024

USA Time: 9:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Peacock. 

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Peacock.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:50 AM3 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings Nottingham Forest vs Wolves: match for the in Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Wolves: of Saturday 13 April 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday 13 April 2024

9:30 hrs

In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday 13 April 2024

8:30 hrs

In Star +.

Brazil

Saturday 13 April 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Chile

Saturday 13 April 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday 13 April 2024

9:00 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday 13 April 2024

12:00 hrs

In Star +.

Spain

Saturday 13 April 2024

14:00 hrs

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday 13 April 2024

9:00 hrs

In Fubo TV.

USA

Saturday 13 April 2024

9:00 hrs

In Peacock. 

Mexico

Saturday 13 April 2024

8:00 hrs

In Paramount +.

Paraguay

Saturday 13 April 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday 13 April 2024

9:00 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday 13 April 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday 13 April 2024

10:00 hrs

In Star +.
4:45 AM3 hours ago

The referee

The referee will be Craig Pawson, with an average of 3.90 yellow cards per game, 0.15 red cards.
4:40 AM3 hours ago

History in the last 5 games

Wolves and Forest in the last 5 games have been full of emotions, but more of draws. 2 different results. Nottingham has not been able to win in the last 5 games, all the games have been more in favor of Wolves, in 2022 it was the last victory, a game that did not have a draw. Because since 2023 in 3 games they had they tied 1 goal.
4:35 AM3 hours ago

Wolves players to watch

Hwang Hee Chan has 10 goals in the last 22 games, Matheus is the second best scorer with 9 goals. Mario Lemina closes this hat trick with 4 goals in the most recent 28 games.
Pedro Neto with 19 games has 11 assists, Pablo Sarabia has 7 assists has 24 games, Matheus Cunha has 6 assists.
4:30 AM3 hours ago

Forest players to watch

Chris Wood is the best attacking player with 12 goals in the last 25 games, followed by Taiwo Awoniyi with 17 games and 6 goals. Anthony Elanga has 5 goals in the last 31 games. Elanga has 8 assists in the most recent 31 games, Morgan Gibbs White is the second highest assister with 7 assists, Harry Toffolo is the 3rd best assister in 20 games.
4:25 AM4 hours ago

How are Nottingham Forest doing?

All bets are on Wolves to win, they are in 17th position with 32 games, 7 wins, 8 draws and 17 losses, with 40 goals for and 56 against. A defeat in this game cannot be treated as a luxury, because relegation is imminent for Forest, they need to win, they come from losing to Spurs. Against Fulham they won 3 goals in their last home game. The most important game will be against Manchester City on April 28. With 5 games pending at the end of the season.
4:20 AM4 hours ago

How do Wolves arrive?

The Wolves come after 31 games, 12 games won, 6 draws and 13 losses. With 44 goals for and 49 against, with 42 points, nothing is at stake at the end of the season. A probability of winning is 30% with a 27% draw. In their last game they lost against West Ham by 2 goals to 1. They have not won in the league since March 9, 2023, because in the FA Cup they were eliminated by Coventry City. Wolves will have 3 important games with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. A complicated end to the season.
4:15 AM4 hours ago

On the verge of going to the second division

Relegation is burning in the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest in 17th place with 25 points. Luton are tied on points, Burnley have 19 points in 19th position and the last place is Sheffield United with 16 points. Losing Forest could still avoid going to the second division for the moment due to the points and goals difference with Luton.
4:10 AM4 hours ago

