Manchester City vs Luton Town LIVE Score Updates in Premier League Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester City vs Luton Town live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Etihad Stadium.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Luton Town online and live

What time is the Manchester City vs Luton Town match corresponding to Matchday 33 of the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Manchester City vs Luton Town match on April 13, 2024

Manchester City Statements

Pep Guardiola spoke after the match in midweek: "I prefer the Vuelta at home because of past experiences. You cannot take away favoritism from the 'king' of the competition in these situations. The favorite will be the one who imposes his game the most, but our people "He's going to support us. I have too much of a good opinion of Real Madrid to think that it's not going to be an open tie."

"We have to try to be a little better in the final third, but I knew it was going to happen, which has happened more than usual due to errors by very reliable players. We had the game more or less under control in the second half and "Their talent tied the game."

  “Last season we won and two years ago they eliminated us. It is becoming a classic. The return is home, a place where we feel strong and confident. There are many parties within the same party. They are very dangerous. Everyone knows how strong they are in transitions. You can't come alone to control the game, you have to try to hurt them. We are talking about Real Madrid, which controls many aspects of the game. “We will try to impose our style.”

"There are millions of factors that make one or another a good coach. Being a manager is not easy at all. The attributes of a coach do not refer only to a question of tactics. You have to know how to manage and Ancelotti is not at all a bad coach tactically. "Don't believe it because in Manchester we have a very high opinion of what it is like."

“I'm not the same guy from Barça. "I have learned a lot from different leagues, although the influence of Barça is very great."

“It is a very big loss. We will play with eleven and we will try to adapt to get a good result for the second leg.”

“He is only 19 years old and is having a brilliant season, also with England. The Bellingham difference is in his head. “Ancelotti has found the best position for him.”

Luton Town's latest lineup

Kaminski; Kashioka, Mengi, Burke; Kaboré, Clark, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Morris, Chong
Manchester City's latest lineup

Ortega Moreno; Stones, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovačić, Bernardo Silva, Grealish, Foden, Håland.
How do you get to Luton Town?

Luton Town was able to get three points at home against Bournemouth two goals to one, in this match they will have the complex task of adding three points at a time in order to climb positions.

How does Manchester City arrive?

Manchester City beat Crystal Palace four goals to two on the last day of the Premier League played, so they will seek to continue this good streak.

Manchester City vs Luton Town match will be played at the Etihad Stadium

The Manchester City vs Luton Town match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester City vs Luton Town match, corresponding to Matchday 33 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium at 08:00.
