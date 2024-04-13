Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE Score Updates: Match Starts (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
20'
It's a start to the game in which both teams manage to go on the attack and create danger, but not yet a danger with a very clear chance of scoring (or even a goal at all). But it's a lively game!
16'
Maddison, on the left, received the pass and found Werner in the middle, but the deflection was wrong and the chance to open the scoring was lost!
13'
Barnes struck once more and, high up, Vicario took it in two strides, giving the move more excitement than it needed!
13'
Barnes got down the left and tried a pass into the middle, winning another corner.
8'
Gordon crossed the corner into the box and Barnes headed the ball across goal.
8'
On the counter-attack, Gordon received the pass and found Barnes in the area, who saw the defense clear for a corner, then crossed into the area for a deflection in the middle of the confusion, where Bissouma cleared before Bruno Guimarães put it in the back of the net!
5'
On the left Tottenham had a corner, crossed into the area for the defender to deflect at the far post and Werner to be held up as he tried to shoot, only for the home defense to clear.
3'
From the right, Newcastle had the first corner of the game, which was taken short for another corner. Gordon crossed and the Spurs defense cleared at the far post.
HERE WE GO
Son gets the first touch on the ball and it's off to the first leg!
Teams on the pitch!
The players appear on the pitch to start the match!
Referee
Tim Robinson will referee today's match, with Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn as assistants. The VAR will be led by Stuart Attwell, with Sian Massey-Ellis as assistant.
Retrospect - part 2
Newcastle have hosted Tottenham in 83 home matches, with 35 wins, 20 draws and 28 defeats. In the Premier League there have also been 71 such matches, with 27 wins, 20 draws and 24 defeats.
Retrospect - part 1
There are 169 games between the two teams in history, with a certain balance between them. There have been 74 wins for Tottenham, 61 for Newcastle and 34 draws. In the Premier League there have been 143 games, with Tottenham winning 64, Newcastle winning 50 and 29 draws.
Warm-up!
The players appear on the pitch to begin their warm-up work!
Tottenham lined-up!
Tottenham's line-up for the match is as follows:
Newcastle lined-up!
Newcastle's line-up for the match is as follows:
Welcome!
We now open the match between Newcastle and Tottenham, in the Premier League!
Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe, Newcastle's manager, spoke about what he expects from the match, as well as praising Joelinton, who has signed his renewal with Newcastle: "Incredible news for all of us and for such an important player. It wasn't simple, but it's great that he sees his future here and I think it's a great boost. It's a great contract for him. He's at an age where it's a crucial time in his career and he's never doubted his love for Newcastle or his desire to stay, but of course everything has to be right. He's very popular internally. Everyone sees Joe as a winner because of the way he trains. He has the mentality that he's not here to waste time. He's here to conquer, he's very ambitious and you want players like that in your dressing room. He also has a great bond with the fans and I hope that's a big boost for everyone. This was a special game for us (last season's 6-1) because everything worked out. We were devastating in attack, ruthless with the chances we had and it was one of those rare days in soccer when everything turned out the way we wanted. We were confident, the team's rhythm was very good and our finishing that day was lethal. We're working to make days like that happen again and we're always trying to find the connection between the players that makes a performance like that happen. It was a memorable game and the early part of the match, but Tottenham are totally different now. They've played very well this year and I admire them tactically and physically. Ange deserves a lot of credit for the way his philosophy was implemented and the speed with which it was implemented. Joe (Willock) went to another specialist to check on the progress of his Achilles tendon, which has been problematic for him. It was a difficult injury because it wasn't straightforward and he had some complications during the process of returning to full fitness. His feedback has been positive, in general, in the sense that his Achilles tendon is recovering and doing well, but it will vary from time to time. There will be times when he's not feeling so well. For Tottenham, I probably don't think he'll be available for us. There's a chance that he'll be available for the rest of the season, but that's not clear. We need to make sure that the long-term prognosis for him is positive and that could mean a short period of rest. I really feel for Joe since his Achilles tendon injury against Brighton at the end of last season. He's been out of action a lot and it's incredibly difficult to get into a rhythm that makes him feel really good”.
Probable Tottenham
Tottenham's probable team for the match is: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Vem and Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Johnson, Maddison and Werner; Son.
Probable Newcastle
Newcastle's probable team for the match is: Dubravka, Kafth, char, Burn and Hall; Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães and Anderson; Barnes, Isak and Gordon.
Absentees
Newcastle's injury list includes Joelinton, Botman, Lascelles, Miley, Trippier, Pope, Livramento and Almirón. In addition, Targett and Willock are back in the side after a long spell out injured, but could still miss out on today's match. On the other side, Tottenham will be without Forster, Sessegnon and Solomon, and Richarlison is doubtful.
Premier League
Newcastle are eighth in the Premier League on 47 points, one behind West Ham and two behind Manchester United, as well as three points above Chelsea. Tottenham are in fourth place with 60 points, level with Aston Villa who are just below and 11 points above United, but also 10 points behind Manchester City and 11 points behind Arsenal and Liverpool, who share the lead.
Last Matches: Tottenham
Tottenham, on the other hand, have the same run of results: two wins and a draw. On Saturday, they won 2-1 at home to Luton Town, with Chong opening the scoring, Kaboré equalizing with an own goal and Son turning the game around. On Tuesday (2), it was a 1-1 draw away to West Ham, with Johnson opening the scoring and Zouma equalizing, all before the 20-minute mark. And on Sunday (7), a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, with goals from Murillo, an own goal, Van de Ven and Pedro Porro, while Wood netted.
Last Matches: Newcastle
Newcastle come into the match with two wins and a draw. On Saturday (30), they won 4-3 at home to West Ham, with two goals from Iak and two from Barnes, while Antonio, Kudus and Bowen scored for West Ham. On Tuesday (2), it was a 1-1 draw at home to Everton, where Isak opened the scoring and Calvert-Lewin equalized. And on Saturday (6), with a 1-0 away win over Fulham, Bruno Guimarães scored.
