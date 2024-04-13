Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE Score Updates in EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Rosenior!
On the Hull City side, Rosenior lamented the absences: "'Mika' won't be back until Thursday. We'll assess him because of the trip, as well as Abdüş, who played on Tuesday night. They're the only two who didn't train on Wednesday and we're fully ready to play, with the exception of Liam Delap. We're expecting Liam to be back in early or mid-April, so that's still a few weeks away. We hope that when he comes back from Manchester City, he'll be fully fit, ready to train and make an impact and stand out in the team. It was great for Noah to get game minutes. He was training on Wednesday and it felt good. It would have been great if he had come on the trip and bonded with the players, but the fact that he got the minutes he did always gives him confidence. The Netherlands U-21 team is very good, as are the players in the England U-21 team. On his return, he looks very good and we'll make a decision on what to do with the team on Thursday. As Jaden and Tyler didn't play for the England U21 team in their second match, they were able to train fully on Wednesday, which is great. It's good to have them back two days before a game, as they're both excellent players and will be very important for us in this run-in. The fact that they both came out unscathed is a real positive."
Cifuentes!
QPR coach Martí Cifuentes analyzed the draw with Plymouth and looked ahead to the away match: "The main thing is to recover well. Today (Thursday) we're back in the building after a long night on Tuesday - now we just have to get ready for Saturday. Attitude has been an important word for us since I arrived. We asked for a strong reaction (against Plymouth) in terms of performance level, and a few moments early on showed us that it was going to be a different game to Sheffield Wednesday. We often react positively and that's what happened on Tuesday. We can't worry about the other teams, we know we're in a position we would have been in five months ago. The important thing is to take each game as it comes - starting with Hull on Saturday. They (Hull) are a good team that we've faced before and they've shown their quality. We know we have to do our best to get the three points, they have a good coach (Liam Rosenior), a good squad and we'll have to work hard to get the result we want. All the players have come back well. With some cramp, we've been rotating as much as possible, which has given us good results, but there's no news from Tuesday. Jack Colback trained today and we hope he'll be fit and ready. Michael has a small muscle injury that we're monitoring closely. We know that there are still four games to go and we hope that they will both take part in them. Jake Clarke-Salter felt his groin a bit in the Sheffield Wednesday game and we brought in Morgan [Fox], who is a very experienced professional. But Jake is fit and ready and will continue to play an important role for us."
Probable QPR
QPR's probable team for the match is: Begovic, Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter and Paal; Field, Hayden, Willock, Andersen and Chair; Dykes.
Probable Hull
Hull City's probable team for the match is: Allsop, Slater, Jones, Greaves and Giles; Omur, Morton, Seri and Philogene; Tufan and Fábio Carvalho.
Absentees
Hull City will be without Delap, who is injured. QPR will be without Frey, Colback and Hayden, who are also injured.
Championship
Hull City are in 10th place in the Championship with 62 points, level with Middlesbrough, as well as one point below Coventry and Preston and three above Cardiff. QPR, on the other hand, are in 16th place on 47 points, level with Millwall, three behind Swansea, one above Blackburn and Stoke and two above Plymouth.
Last Matches: QPR
Queens Park Rangers come into this match with one win, one draw and one defeat to their name. On Monday (01), away from home, they won 1-0 against Swansea, with a goal from Cook. On Saturday (6), at home, the defeat was 2-0 against Sheffield Wednesday, with goals from Gassama and Musaba. And on Tuesday (9), it was a 1-1 draw with Plymouth, with Field opening the scoring for QPR and Adoma scoring an own goal to tie the game.
Last Matches: Hull
Hull City come into this game with one defeat, one win and one draw from their last outings. On Monday (01), they lost 3-1 away to Leeds, with goals from Bryam, Summerville and Daniel James, while Fábio Carvalho netted. After that, also by 3-1, the away win came against Cardiff, with two goals from Fábio Carvalho and one from Bidace, while Grant netted on Saturday (6), away from home. Back on home soil, Hull hosted Middlesbrough and drew 2-2 on Wednesday (10), with goals from Bidace and Seri, while Latte Lath and Azaz equalized.
