Goals and Highlights for Porto 2-2 Famalicão: Draw in an intense match

Highlights
Next matches
Porto now play on Wednesday (17), when they host Vitória in the return leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-final. Famalicão play Sporting on Tuesday (16).
END OF MATCH
In a BEAUTIFUL, intense and four-goal match, Porto and Famalicão draw 2-2 in the Portuguese League!
51'
A corner was taken and the defense cleared it. Porto take the rebound and keep pressing!
50'
Galeno received the pass and hit it hard, but Luiz Júnior saved in the right corner!
48' RED CARD
And Evanilson, for an early altercation with the Famalicão defender, where he hit the player in the face, was shown a straight red and leaves Porto one down!
44'
From a free-kick in the middle Varela hit the ball straight over the goal!
42'
Substitutions for both teams. For Porto, Nico González came off and Eustáquio came on. At Famalicão, Cádiz and Zaydou came on for Gustavo Assunção and Aranda.
38'
And confirming that Wendell left Porto and Namaso came on. And that Cádiz and Varela were yellow carded after the goal.
37' GOAL FOR PORTO
On the counter-attack, Galeno took off and broke into the area on the left, the striker passed into the middle, where Taremi arrived with a shot to tie the game once again!
34'
Porto continued to press, but still failed to create any danger.
31'
Otávio shot from outside the area, but sent the ball into Luiz Júnior's hands.
30'
Substitution for Famalicão: José Rodríguez came off and Dobre came on. On the same occasion, Taremi managed to get a shot off, but it sailed wide of the goal.
27'
Taremi received the pass high up, laid it on for Evanilson, who arrived with a shot only to see Luiz Júnior save it and save Famalicão! And from the corner kick, the ball bounced around without hitting the ground until Taremi headed over the goal!
24'
Francisco Conceição had a strong shot from distance, but sent the ball into Luiz Júnior's hands.
23'
Yellow for Zaydou, for a foul in midfield.
21'
And just before that, and confirming it now, Gustav Sá left and Filipe Soares joined Famalicão.
21'
Nico González rose high to head the ball into the box, but Luiz Júnior kept it in the middle of the goal. Porto up!
17'
Cádiz received the pass on the left, broke into the box and hit it hard, but it was stopped by the defense!
13'
Yellow for Wendell, for pulling Cádiz on the counter-attack from the left, in a foul that could lead to danger for Diogo Costa!
10'
From a cross from the left by Galeno, the ball went into the goalkeeper's hands and Francisco Conceição stole the ball, drawing a foul and Taremi's shot on goal was off target. We're still 1-2!
7'
In the second half Porto came back pressing and trying to get an early goal - still without success.
3'
Porto had a corner on the left. Galeno crossed into the area, but straight into the goalkeeper's hands.
1'
And confirming that, at half-time, Porto changed: Grujic, Ivan Jaime and Sánchez came off for Taremi, Galeno and Varela.
SECOND HALF STARTS
The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half of the match!
END OF FIRST HALF
With two goals from Cádiz, Famalicão beat Porto 2-1 to take three points away from home!
46' GOAL FOR FAMALICÃO
Gustavo Sá got the cross to Cádiz, who fired a powerful shot into the left-hand corner to put Famalicão ahead once again!
42'
Yellow for Otávio, for a foul in midfield, leaving his arm to hit the defender.
39'
Gustavo Sá took off from midfield and hit the ball hard to the left of the goal!
37'
On the right Famalicão had a free-kick which was crossed into the area and the defense managed to clear it.
34'
Francisco Conceição came down the right, charged forward and hit the ball, but his shot went low into Luiz Júnior's hands.
31'
Porto continued to press high up the pitch, but after equalizing the game they still didn't manage a shot on target.
28'
Porto look to turn the game around and start pressing high, not letting Famalicão get into the game.
25'
From a cross into the box, Sorriso got his head to the ball and sent it over the goal.
23'
On the left, Porto had a corner that was hit at the far post only for the defense to clear.
20'
And to update, the goal, according to the League, was given as an own goal to Zaydou, who deflected Conceição's shot!
17' GOAL FOR PORTO
Francisco Conceição received the pass on the right, after Evanilson fought and stole the ball, to shoot, with a deflection, sending the ball into the back of the net!
15'
Ivan Jaime hit it straight at goal and sent it over the crossbars into the stands.
14'
Ivan Jaime, on the edge of the box, was brought down and won a free-kick that could lead to danger!
12'
After conceding the goal, Porto went on the attack, but Famalicão pressed back and didn't let the home side get anywhere near the box.
9' GOAL FOR FAMALICÃO
José Rodríguez received the pass on the right and crossed for Cádiz to appear and head the ball high into the net, with no chance of Diogo Costa making a save, opening the scoring!
5'
The two teams are studying each other on the pitch, but Famalicão are already showing that they're going to come out on top!
2'
Cádiz received the cross in the area and managed to get a strong shot off, but it sailed wide of the goal.
HERE WE GO
The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half of the match!
Retrospect - part 3
Finally, in those 28 games, Porto scored 69 goals, with an average of 2.46 per game. Famalicão have scored 23 goals, with an average of 0.82 goals per game. The last time the teams met, in December 2023, Porto won 3-0 away from home.
Retrospect - part 2
Porto have hosted Famalicão in 14 home games, with 11 wins, two draws and just one defeat. In the Portuguese League there have also been 10 games, with seven wins, two draws and one defeat.
Retrospect - part 1
There have been 28 matches between Porto and Famalicão in history, with 21 wins for Porto, three draws and four wins for Famalicão. In the Portuguese League there have been 21 such matches, with 15 wins for Porto, three draws and three wins for Famalicão.
Referee
Gustavo Correia will be the referee for the match, with Inácio Pereira and Luís Costa as his assistants. The VAR will be run by Bruno Esteves, with Bruno Jesus as his assistant.
Warm-up!
The players take to the pitch to begin their warm-up.
Famalicão lined-up!
Famalicão are also prepared for the match and will go into the game with:
Porto lined-up!
Porto are ready for the match later today and will go into it with:
Sérgio Conceição!
Sérgio Conceição, Porto's coach, spoke about what he expects from the match against Famalicão: "I expect a Famalicão that has been like this season, even with João Pedro, a Famalicão that is always competent, that will certainly do better than we expected. We've analyzed the last two games, which have to do with this new coach, Armando [Evangelista]. The team is well equipped, with quality players, we're going to face a good team from our league. The main danger is everything that comes from our team, the atmosphere we can or can't create and, sometimes, the incidences of the game itself. We haven't had much luck with some situations in games, and I remember some unfortunate things about the 3rd team [referees] not marking situations that would have changed the game. I watched our last game against Vitória and we had 23 fouls, very few cards, and the game was interrupted frequently... We're the last team with less playing time and that means something, it shows that we want to win games. We want to keep up a high tempo of play, but it's difficult, there are yellow cards... We've beaten some very good teams in terms of organization, but there are situations where we look at FC Porto and see that they're second-to-last in terms of playing time and that's not normal. But there's also been a lack of ability on our part to turn things around, that's happened too. That's important too. The field technicians of all the teams are very good, but there is the more emotional side of the game, which means that focus, the ability to be intense, aggressive, is often controlled by the emotional state. We work on that. It's a very important function, as is the strategy we define, and it's not easy. At the moment, it's perhaps the most difficult year in this regard, given what the club is going through... I wouldn't rule out the possibility of some points being lost through our own fault. There are always situations to be analyzed in terms of what we have and what the game gives us positively and negatively. We have to take what didn't work and go out and work on it. But there are always some negative situations that prevent the team from finding more solutions - punishments, injuries? - but we're here to find solutions, so that the team goes into the game focused on what it has to do. There's no point in looking at what's happened, we have to work on it and focus on tomorrow's game. Some journalists know that we had two training sessions here in the two days after the win. I like to face up to the problems, I can't hide them under the carpet, we have to talk about them. We can't kiss and kiss. Depending on the moment, we'll adjust our training, whether it's a two-day session or not. I'm paid for this, to take the team out of a less positive situation and turn it around, to become a happy team again, to get the positive results we want."
Probable Famalicão
Famalicão's probable team for the match is: Junior, Nathan, Riccieli, Mihaj and Sá; Youssouf, Topic, Moura, Rodríguez and Chiquinho; Cádiz.
Probable Porto
Porto's probable team for the match is: Diogo Costa, Sánchez, Otávio, Fábio Cardoso and Wendell; González, Varela, Pepê, Galeno and Namaso; Evanilson.
Absentees
Porto will be without Pepe, Sanui, Marcano and Francisco Conceição, who are injured. Famalicão will only have Henrique Araújo injured.
Liga Portugal
Porto are in third place in the Portuguese league with 58 points, two clear of Braga and Vitória, nine behind Benfica and 13 behind leaders Sporting. Famalicão are in eighth place with 34 points, six behind Arouca, three above Casa Pia and four above Farense.
Last Matches: Famalicão
Famalicão, on the other hand, have won two and drawn one of their last two games. On the 16th, at home, they drew 0-0 with Estrela Amadora. On Friday (29), it was a 2-1 away win over Gil Vicente, with goals from Cádiz and Chiquinho, while Murilo pulled one back. And on Saturday (6), the win was 3-2 over Vizela, with goals from Chiquinho, Riccieli and Cádiz, while Lokilo and Petrov scored.
Last Matches: Porto
Porto come into this game with two defeats and one win in their last games. On Saturday (30), away from home, they lost 1-0 to Estoril, with a goal from Cassiano. In the Portuguese Cup, the win was 1-0 on Wednesday (3), away to Vitória, with a goal from Pepê. And on Sunday (7), at home, the defeat was precisely to Vitória, 2-1, with Galeno, against, and Jota scoring for the visitors, while Galeno discounted, now for Porto.
