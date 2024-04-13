Goals and highlights: Cadiz 0-1 Barcelona in LaLiga 2024
Photo: Getty images

Highlights

95' FT

Match ends. Cadiz 0-1 Barcelona.
90'

The referee adds four minutes to the match.
86' Substitution

Barcelona: Joao Felix comes off and Casadó comes on.
85' Yellow card

Yellow card for Roger.
85'

Final stretch of the match. Cadiz's equalizer looks close with the constant arrivals in the second half.
83' Substitution

Cádiz: Chust comes off and Pires comes on.
79' Substitution

Barcelona: Fermín comes out and Raphinha comes in.
78'

THE EQUALIZER IS CLOSE! Great save by Ter Stegen after a shot by Samassekou.
76' Substitution

Cádiz: Juanmi, Alex, Navarro are out; Roger, Samassekou, Machis are in.
73' Yellow card

Yellow card for Javi Hernández.
71' POST

POST! Joao Felix's shot hits the base of the post.
69'

LAMINE YAMAL! A pass filtered to the Barcelona youth player who takes a shot without angle inside the area. Cadiz is saved.
66' Substitution

The Cádiz players called for a penalty, but the referee flagged for offside.
62' Substitution

Barcelona: In: Pedri, Kounde and Yamal; Roque, Fort, and Christensen come out.
60'

We reached the hour mark and Cádiz began to reach the opponent's area.
56'

A series of corners for Cadiz looking for the equalizer, but Barcelona's defense is well stopped.
51' Substitution

Cádiz: Ramos comes off and Gómez comes on.
49'

The same twenty-two players from the first half take the field for the second half.
46' SECOND HALF

The second half starts
45'+1 HT

First half ends. Cádiz 0-1 Barcelona
45'

Yellow card for Alcaraz and Sergi Roberto.
45'

The referee adds one minute to the first half.
44'

Final stretch of the first half. The Cádiz wants the equalizer before going to the break.
43' ON THE LINE!

CHUST ON THE LINE! Fermín's shot that was going straight to goal without the goalkeeper, but the player of Cádiz avoids the goal by pulling the goal out of the line.
The goal

Scored by Joao Felix
36' GOAL!

GOAL BARCELONA! Joao Felix's bicycle kick goal.
35'

We exceeded the half hour of the match. Barcelona does not have forcefulness to take advantage of their arrivals.
32'

Great deflection by goalkeeper Conan after a cross that was closing in on goal. Corner kick awarded.
30'

Chris Ramos  beats Christensen in the race but the Dane gets back and manages to close the space for the corner.
27' Yellow card

Cubarsí is cautioned for a foul that cuts off Cádiz's counterattack.
23'

Fermín's shot from outside the area passes close to the goal.
21'

TER STEGEN! Great save by the goalkeeper after a shot on goal by Javi Hernández
 
18'

A cross into the area where Joao awkwardly sticks out a shot with his instep.
15'

We reached the first quarter of the match. Barcelona very insistent with the left flank where Joao Felix is.
10'

We reached the tenth minute of the match. Barcelona is very well positioned on the field with its defensive line closing spaces.
8'

Cubarsi has already made two very good interventions, now to cut an inside pass and then to go out in driving.
5'

Cubarsí with a great cross to clear the center of Iza. First corner of the match and it is for Cádiz.
3'

First minutes of the match where Barcelona shows an offensive soccer.
0' FIRST HALF

The match starts!
Lineup Cadiz

Conan, Alcaraz, Chust, Sobrino, Alex, Juanmi, Javi Hernández, Chris Ramos, Iza, Ousou, Navarro.
Lineup Barcelona

Ter Stegen, Ferran, Joao Felix, Christensen, Fermín, Marcos Alonso, Romeu, Vitor Roque, Sergi Roberto, Cubarsí, Fort.
Uniforms ready

Everything ready in the locker room! Cadiz will take the field with their traditional home uniform in yellow, while Barcelona will do the same with their traditional blue-and-blue outfit.
Warm up

The match is about to begin. Both Cadiz and Barcelona are already on the field of the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla doing their warm-up exercises prior to this matchday 31 commitment. In a few more moments, we will confirm the line-ups of both teams.

Absences Barcelona

On the other hand Xavi Hernandez's team will also have several absentees for this match, and they are:

Robert Lewandowski (accumulation of cards)

Iñigo Martinez (accumulation of cards)

Joao Cancelo (accumulation of cards)

Alex Balde (thigh problems)

Gavi (cruciate ligament rupture)

Absences Cadiz

For this match, Mauricio Pellegrino, technical director of Cádiz, will not be able to count on a full squad and will have four absences, namely:

Luis Hernández (knee problems)

José Mari (knee problems)

F. San Emeterio (cruciate ligament rupture)

R. Kouamé (muscle injury)

Last meeting

The most recent match played between Cadiz and Barcelona, was in this same season, but on August 20, 2023. That match of the second match day, ended in a 2-0 victory in favor of the Culés with goals from Ferran Torres and Pedri in the final minutes of the match;
2:26 PM17 hours ago

The rest of the day

On this Saturday, the Saturday activity of the Spanish league ends with this match between Cadiz and Barcelona. However, tomorrow, Sunday, the 31st round of the league will resume with the following matches:

Las Palmas vs Sevilla

Granada vs Alavés

Athletic Club vs Villarreal

Real Sociedad vs Almería


MONDAY

Osasuna vs Valencia

The arrival

They have arrived! Both Cadiz and Barcelona players have just arrived at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla which will host this match corresponding to the 31st round of the Spanish league. Many fans gathered outside the stadium to cheer their team as soon as they arrived with the bus.

History between them

Although they belong to the same French football the history of clashes between Cadiz and Barcelona is relatively short due to the passage of the yellows in the second division of the Spanish league and has been very irregular to stay in LaLiga. In this history there is a balance in favor of the Culés with 24 victories for only 5 of Cadiz. Likewise, only 5 draws have been recorded.
The stadium

The Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, will be the venue for this match between yellows and culés. This is a municipal soccer stadium where the Cadiz club plays its home matches. It was inaugurated in September 1955 where, curiously, the first match played was between the teams that will face today: Cadiz and Barcelona;

It has a capacity to host a little more than 20 thousand fans and has a natural grass field.

We begin!

All set for today's match! Welcome back to our VAVEL Mexico coverage. There is just under an hour to go before the match between Cadiz and Barcelona, corresponding to the 31st round of the Spanish league, kicks off at the Cadiz stadium. Both teams want the three points: the Culés to try to catch the leader, Real Madrid; and Cadiz, who need them to urgently get out of the relegation zone. Will the locals or the visitors be able to get the victory? Or will it end in a draw? Follow all our coverage on VAVEL USA.
Last lineup Cadiz

Conan Ledesma; Iza Carcelén, Fali, Víctor Chust, Javi Hernández; Rominigue Kouamé, Alcaraz; Robert Navarro, Juanmi, Rubén Sobrino; Chris Ramos
Last lineup Barcelona

Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Cubarsí, Joao Cancelo; Gündogan, De Jong, Sergi Roberto; Lamine, Lewandowski y Raphinha.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee of this Cádiz vs Barcelona will be José Luis Pulido Santana; Francisco José Hernández Maeso, first line; Valentín Pizarro Gómez, second line.
How are Cadiz coming into this match?

On the other hand, the yellow team, managed by Mauricio Pellegrino, has not had the best season and despite this, they are in good spirits as they have only lost one of the last five games they have played. The Cadiz has played every game trying to get away from the last places in the general table of LaLiga and every game that passes without adding points, is one more nail in their coffin called relegation.

However, Cadiz, marches in the anteultimate position (18) of the Spanish league with just 25 units after 30 games played, three points below Celta Vigo, and 9 above Granada. With a record of 4 wins, 13 draws, and 13 defeats, the yellow club does not want to let go the 3 points in this difficult task of beating Barcelona.

In their most recent match, Cadiz achieved a vital victory over Granada, also fighting for relegation, by a score of 1-0.

​​​​​​​

How are Barcelona coming into this match?

The Culés team led by Xavi Hernández, has had a good season in the Spanish league, something that has become usual every season. The good performance is notorious, so much so that they have only been defeated in one three times. On the other hand, the step in the Champions League resumed in this week that passed, where the blaugranas were faced against Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the quarterfinals. In this match full of emotions and goals, the team led by Xavi, gave the surprise in his visit to Paris taking a 3-2 victory to return home with a good advantage.

However, Xavi Hernandez's men do not want to miss the opportunity to also win the LaLiga championship. In their most recent match in the Spanish league, Barcelona defeated Las Palmas by a score of 1-0 to extend their good run.

Currently, the Barcelona accumulates 67 points being the sub-leader, 8 away from the leader who is Real Madrid with a record of 20 wins, 7 draws and 3 defeats. The culé set are in search of their win number 21 in this round 31. 

Jornada 31 de la LaLiga

Weekend and again we have activity in the best leagues in the world and to continue with all the activity of the Spanish league in this fourth month of the year and in the second half of the season. On this Saturday we continue with the soccer activity in LaLiga and, Cadiz, will witness a vibrant encounter between two teams that are fighting for different causes in the general table; nothing more and nothing less than the Cadiz receiving Barcelona. A match between two teams that need the victory, one to continue to stay at the top of the standings while the other wants the three points to get out of the last places of the table and continue moving away from the relegation zone. Despite that the culés paint as 'favorites' for their good numbers and quality in the squad, Cadiz wants to give a blow on the table to bring joy to their fans in this very complicated match. Will the locals can achieve victory or will the visitors?
The match will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium

The match between Cadiz vs Barcelona will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium, in the city of Cadiz, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
 
