Goals and highlights: Cadiz 0-1 Barcelona in LaLiga 2024

Highlights
95' FT
90'
86' Substitution
85' Yellow card
85'
83' Substitution
79' Substitution
78'
76' Substitution
73' Yellow card
71' POST
69'
66' Substitution
62' Substitution
60'
56'
51' Substitution
49'
46' SECOND HALF
45'+1 HT
45'
45'
44'
43' ON THE LINE!
36' GOAL!
35'
32'
30'
27' Yellow card
23'
21'
18'
15'
10'
8'
5'
3'
0' FIRST HALF
Lineup Cadiz
Lineup Barcelona
Uniforms ready
Warm up
Absences Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski (accumulation of cards)
Iñigo Martinez (accumulation of cards)
Joao Cancelo (accumulation of cards)
Alex Balde (thigh problems)
Gavi (cruciate ligament rupture)
Absences Cadiz
Luis Hernández (knee problems)
José Mari (knee problems)
F. San Emeterio (cruciate ligament rupture)
R. Kouamé (muscle injury)
Last meeting
The rest of the day
Las Palmas vs Sevilla
Granada vs Alavés
Athletic Club vs Villarreal
Real Sociedad vs Almería
MONDAY
Osasuna vs Valencia
The arrival
History between them
The stadium
It has a capacity to host a little more than 20 thousand fans and has a natural grass field.
We begin!
Last lineup Cadiz
Last lineup Barcelona
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
How are Cadiz coming into this match?
However, Cadiz, marches in the anteultimate position (18) of the Spanish league with just 25 units after 30 games played, three points below Celta Vigo, and 9 above Granada. With a record of 4 wins, 13 draws, and 13 defeats, the yellow club does not want to let go the 3 points in this difficult task of beating Barcelona.
In their most recent match, Cadiz achieved a vital victory over Granada, also fighting for relegation, by a score of 1-0.
How are Barcelona coming into this match?
However, Xavi Hernandez's men do not want to miss the opportunity to also win the LaLiga championship. In their most recent match in the Spanish league, Barcelona defeated Las Palmas by a score of 1-0 to extend their good run.
Currently, the Barcelona accumulates 67 points being the sub-leader, 8 away from the leader who is Real Madrid with a record of 20 wins, 7 draws and 3 defeats. The culé set are in search of their win number 21 in this round 31.
Jornada 31 de la LaLiga
The match will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium
Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!
