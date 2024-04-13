Brentford vs Sheffield United LIVE Score Updates in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Brentford vs Sheffield United live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brentford vs Sheffield United live, as well as the latest information from the Gtech Community Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
What time is the game and where to watch?
This is the start time for the Brentford vs Sheffield United game on April 13 in various countries:
Germany: 4:00 PM
Argentina: 11:00 AM (Star+)
Bolivia: 10:00 AM (Star+)
Brazil: 11:00 AM (Star+)
Chile: 11:00 AM (Star+)
Colombia: 9:00 AM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM (Paramount+)
Ecuador: 9:00 AM (Star+)
United States: (ET): 10:00 AM (Peacock)
Spain: 4:00 PM (DAZN Spain)
United Kingdom: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM (Paramount+)
Paraguay: 10:00 AM (Star+)
Peru: 9:00 AM (Star+)
Portugal: 3:00 PM (DAZN Eleven EXTRA 3 / DAZN Portugal)
Uruguay: 11:00 AM (Star+)
Venezuela: 10:00 AM (Star+)
Sheffield United player to watch
On the Blades' side we will take into account Oliver McBurnie, a 27 year old experienced winger who has managed to score 6 goals and 3 assists in the league tournament. He is very involved in attacking plays alongside Ben Brereton. His tackling, speed and unmarked runs could unbalance Brentford defense.
Brentford player to watch
In the 'Red-Whites' squad the player to watch is Mathias Jensen, a 28-year-old experienced midfielder who has 3 goals and 3 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Ivan Toney. His tackling and great passing make him a danger for Sheffield United.
Latest Sheffield United lineup
This is how Sheffield United lined up against Chelsea on Matchday 32 of the Premier League:
I. Grbic (P); A. Ahmedhodzic, J. Robinson, M. Holgate, A. Trusty, A. Trusty, B. Osborn, G. Hamer, J. Bogle, L. Arblaster, O. McBurnie and B. Bereton.
Coach: Chris Wilder.
Latest Brentford lineup
This is how Brentford faced Aston Villa on Matchday 32 of the Premier League:
M. Flekken (P); K. Ajer, M. Jorgensen, N. Collins, V. Janelt, M. Jensen, M. Damsgaard, M. Rasmussen, S. Reguilón, B. Mbeumo and Y. Wissa.
Coach: Thomas Frank.
How does Sheffield United arrive?
The 'Blades' in their last five games have underperformed, with a run of three draws and two defeats.
Premier League 07/04/2024 |
Sheffield 2-2 Chelsea
Premier League 04/04/2024 |
Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield
Premier League 30/03/2024 |
Sheffield 3-3 Fulham
Premier League 09/03/2024 |
Bournemouth 2-2 Sheffield
Premier League 04/03/2024 |
Sheffield 0-6 Arsenal
How does Brentford arrive?
The 'Red-Whites' in their last five games have underperformed, with a run of three draws and two defeats.
Premier League 06/04/2024 |
Aston Villa 3-3 Brentford
Premier League 03/04/2024 |
Brentford 0-0 Brighton
Premier League 30/03/2024 |
Brentford 1-1 Man United
Premier League 16/03/2024 |
Burnley 2-1 Brentford
Premier League 09/03/2024 |
Arsenal 2-1 Brentford
Stadium
The Gtech Community Stadium (formerly Brentford Community Stadium) will be the venue for this Matchday 33 Premier League match, located in the city of London, England. Brentford Football Club plays its home matches there. The stadium has a capacity for 17,250 fans and is suitable for soccer and rugby matches. It was used during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022.
The Premier League continues
The First Division of England brings us a duel between two teams that are a bit evenly matched. Brentford is in the fifteenth position of the table with 29 points and in danger of relegation. On the other hand, Sheffield United is fighting in the last position with 16 points and practically relegated. Their last matches are of vital importance to stay in the Premier League.
Welcome
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Brentford vs Sheffield United corresponding to Matchday 33 of the Premier League 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
