Birmingham City vs Coventry City LIVE Score Updates in EFL Championship Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting rosters for Birmingham City vs Coventry City live, as well as the latest information from St Andrew's Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Birmingham City vs Coventry City with VAVEL.
How to watch Birmingham City vs Coventry City match and online?
The Birmingham City vs Coventry City match will not be broadcast .
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Birmingham City vs Coventry City?
This is the kick-off time for the Birmingham City vs Coventry City match on April 13, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Refereeing team
Referee: Darren Bond.
Key player at Coventry City
One of the players to watch out for at Coventry City is Haji Wright, the 26-year-old American-born center forward has played 15 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total number of games he already has six assists and 15 goals, these against; Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End twice, Plymouth Argyle, Southampton FC, Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Millwall twice, West Bromwich Albion, Watford FC twice, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United.
Key player at Birmingham City
One of the most outstanding players in Birmingham City is Lukas Jutkiewicz, the 35 year old central midfielder born in England, has played 26 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Leeds United, Bristol City and Hull City.
History Birmingham City vs Coventry City
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2021, Coventry City dominate the record with three wins, there have been two draws and Birmingham City have won zero meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Coventry City with eight goals to Birmingham City's two.
Actuality - Coventry City
Stoke City has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 41 matches, it is in the seventh position in the standings with 63 points, this was achieved after winning 17 matches, drawing 12 and losing 12, leaving a goal difference of +17, this after scoring 66 goals and conceding 49.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 3 Coventry City (FA Cup)
- Last five matches
Huddersfield Town 1 - 3 Coventry City (EFL Championship)
Coventry City 1 - 2 Cardiff City (EFL Championship)
Coventry City 2 - 1 Leeds United (EFL Championship)
Southampton 2 - 1 Coventry City (EFL Championship)
Actuality - Birmingham City
Birmingham City has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 41 matches they are in the seventh position in the standings with 63 points, this score was achieved after winning 17 matches, drawing 12 and losing 12, they have also scored 66 goals and conceded 49, for a goal difference of +17.
Birmingham City 0 - 1 Watford FC (EFL Championship)
- Last five matches
Q P R 2 - 1 Birmingham City (EFL Championship)
Birmingham City 1 - 0 Preston North End (EFL Championship)
Leicester City 2 - 1 Birmingham City (EFL Championship)
Birmingham City 0 - 1 Cardiff City (EFL Championship)
The match will be played at the St Andrew's Stadium
The match between Birmingham City and Coventry City will take place at the St Andrew's Stadium in the city of Birmingham (England), the stadium is where Birmingham City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1906 and has a capacity for approximately 30,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the Birmingham City vs Coventry City match in real time, valid for the 43rd matchday of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and real-time news, here on VAVEL.
