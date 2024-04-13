Southampton vs Watford LIVE Score Updates in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Position in the table
Southampton is in dispute to position itself in the best way to seek a ticket to the play-offs for promotion to the Premier League, the team is in fourth position with 78 units resulting from 23 wins, 9 draws and 8 losses, its offense. They have been in charge of scoring 78 goals and they have only conceded 52 goals, giving a difference of 26 goals. For the Watford team things are different, the Watford team has nothing to lose but not much to gain either, they are in fourteenth position with 52 points from 12 wins, 16 draws and 14 losses.
Background
Watford and Southampton have faced each other on twelve occasions, victory predominates for the Southampton team with 5 victories compared to 2 for Watford, a draw has occurred on five occasions.
Will Watford manage to regain victory?
We are almost a month after the last victory of the “Yellow Army”, Tom Cleverley has managed to propose his style of play that has allowed him to tie the matches, however, within the team there is still something missing that prevents the result of the victory is not happening, Watford is not at risk of relegation, it has nothing to lose but nothing to gain either, with 4 dates left to play, the only thing left is to wait in which position in the table the team finishes.
What to expect from Southampton?
Russell Martin is the strategist who has managed to take the team to the top of the table, Southampton fans dream of playing in the play-offs to return to the highest category of English football. The style of play they show has a unique touch, however, in recent games the tactics have not been enough to continue adding units and get closer to the first two places in the general table. Southampton have nothing to lose, however, it is vital that they defend their place in the standings if they are to hope for promotion to the Premier League.
Southampton's last 5 games
- Southampton 4 - 2 Sunderland AFC I EFL Championship
- Southampton 1 - 1 Middlesbrough I EFL Championship
- Ipswich 3 - 2 Southampton I EFL Championship
- Blackburn Rovers 0 - 0 Southampton I EFL Championship
- Southampton 2 - 1 Conventry City I EFL Championship
This is how Watford has added
- Birmingham City 0 - 1 Watford I EFL Championship
- Watford 2 - 2 Leeds I EFL Championship
- Albion 2 - 2 Watford I EFL Championship
- Watford 0 - 0 Preston I EFL Championship
- Ipswich 0 - 0 Watford I EFL Championship
Duel for victory
Watford seeks to regain victory, the team is not doing badly, however in its last games it has only added one unit at a time. For the Southampton team things look different, they are at the top of the table. Both teams are out of the fight for the league title, but this match is
