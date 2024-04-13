Burnley vs Brighton LIVE Updates in Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Burnley vs Brighton match for Premier League?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 11:00 AM on Zapping, Claro TV +, Star +, Sky+, ESPN3
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
España: 4:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 3, DAZN
México: 8:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Burnley vs Brighton history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 11 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with three wins, while Burnley has achieved two, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the number of times Burnley have played at home against Brighton in the Premier League, there are five matches, where the Seagulls have the advantage with two wins over one win and two draws.
Britghton
Brighton, who finished sixth during the 2022-23 Premier League season, are going through ups and downs as they were eliminated from the Europa League by Roma in the round of 16, suffering a 4-1 aggregate defeat to the Italian side.
Following this, the Seagulls have turned their thoughts back to the league. However, they have taken just one point from their last three league games, with a goalless draw at Brentford and defeats to the top two, Liverpool and Arsenal.
De Zerbi's side are currently tenth in the table, one point behind Chelsea, but will need a strong finish to the season if they are to challenge at continental level next season.
Burnley
Burnley are in serious danger of relegation to the Championship for the 2024-25 season. Vincent Kompany's side were on a four-game unbeaten run going into their clash with Everton last weekend, but they lost again to the Toffees. The Vinotints need a strong finish to the season to have any chance of escaping the relegation zone.
It has been a difficult campaign for the team, who have won just four times in the league, and are six points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest with six games remaining. Next weekend, Burnley have a crucial game against Sheffield United, before facing Manchester United and Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.
Kompany's side have the worst home record in the league this season, with just nine points from 16 games, but Brighton have been inconsistent on their travels, with just 16 points from 16 games, suffering eight defeats in the process, giving the Vinotints some hope of a win.