Burnley vs Brighton LIVE Updates in Premier League Match

Burnley vs Brighton in Premier League Match
6:00 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Burnley vs Brighton live match, as well as the latest information from the Goodison Park.
5:55 AM2 hours ago

5:50 AM2 hours ago

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Brighton

In Brighton, the presence of Joao Pedro stands out. The 22-year-old Brazilian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has eight goals and two assists in 25 games played, being a starter in 13 of them. He has a total of 1504 minutes.
5:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Burnley

In Burnley, the presence of Lyle Foster stands out. The 23-year-old South African striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has four goals and three assists in 18 games played, being a starter in 16 of them. He has 1381 minutes in total.
5:35 AM2 hours ago

Burnley vs Brighton history

These two teams have met 34 times. The statistics are in favor of Burnley, who have emerged victorious on 10 occasions, while, Brighton did it in nine, to leave a balance of 15 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 11 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with three wins, while Burnley has achieved two, for a balance of six draws.

If we take into account the number of times Burnley have played at home against Brighton in the Premier League, there are five matches, where the Seagulls have the advantage with two wins over one win and two draws.

5:30 AM2 hours ago

Britghton

Brighton, who finished sixth during the 2022-23 Premier League season, are going through ups and downs as they were eliminated from the Europa League by Roma in the round of 16, suffering a 4-1 aggregate defeat to the Italian side.

Following this, the Seagulls have turned their thoughts back to the league. However, they have taken just one point from their last three league games, with a goalless draw at Brentford and defeats to the top two, Liverpool and Arsenal.

De Zerbi's side are currently tenth in the table, one point behind Chelsea, but will need a strong finish to the season if they are to challenge at continental level next season.

5:25 AM3 hours ago

Burnley

Burnley are in serious danger of relegation to the Championship for the 2024-25 season. Vincent Kompany's side were on a four-game unbeaten run going into their clash with Everton last weekend, but they lost again to the Toffees. The Vinotints need a strong finish to the season to have any chance of escaping the relegation zone.

It has been a difficult campaign for the team, who have won just four times in the league, and are six points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest with six games remaining. Next weekend, Burnley have a crucial game against Sheffield United, before facing Manchester United and Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.

Kompany's side have the worst home record in the league this season, with just nine points from 16 games, but Brighton have been inconsistent on their travels, with just 16 points from 16 games, suffering eight defeats in the process, giving the Vinotints some hope of a win.

5:20 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at Turf Moor

The Burnley vs Brighton will be played at Turf Moor, located in the town of Burnley, in Lancashire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1883, has a capacity for 21,944 spectators.
5:15 AM3 hours ago

