Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Score Updates in Bundesliga
Photo: VAVEL

5:00 AM3 hours ago

Follow Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund live on Matchday 29 of the Bundesliga, as well as the latest information.
4:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: Saturday 13, 2024

USA Time: 10:30 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): 

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

4:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is the Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?

This is the kickoff time for the Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match, Saturday, April 13 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 8:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 9:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
4:45 AM3 hours ago

Injured

Gerardo Seoane, coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach, spoke at a press conference prior to the game against Dortmund. He commented that they can improve the team's statistics if they improve their performance. He analyzed that they must stay compact, reduce attacks and counterattack with speed against a team that will surely take the ball. "The important thing for us is to analyze how they play."
Regarding the absent players he reported that Chris Kramer is still ill, Grant-Leon Ranos injured his ankle; there is still no diagnosis. And Tony Jantschke has a strain.
On the other hand, he talked about the possible return of Manu Koné. He is making progress, but he needs to improve his fitness to avoid re-injury, the Swiss said.
4:40 AM3 hours ago

In the fight for Varela

This week it emerged that Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Alan Varela, the current Porto midfielder. But according to SportBild, FC Bayern München have entered the fray for the Argentine player.
According to rumors, his termination clause is 70 million euros, a figure that the Aurinegros would not pay, but they would be willing to negotiate below that figure.
Photo: Bien Bosteros
4:35 AM3 hours ago

In advanced negotiations for Chabot

According to BILD newspaper, Dortmund are in advanced negotiations to sign FC Köln defender Jeff Chabot. Premier League teams have also been rumored to be looking for him. The player would be available at a reduced price of €5 million if FC Köln are relegated.
Chatbot returned to German soccer in 2022 after leaving RB Leipzig in 2017 to leave his homeland and try out experience at teams like Sparta Rotterdam, Groningen, Sampdoria and Spezia.
The 26-year-old defender has a termination clause of €4-5 million, the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper reports.
Foto: Transfermark
4:30 AM3 hours ago

Last five Dortmund matches

The Auriazules have three wins, two draws and one loss in their last five visits in all competitions. 

Champions League - Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund (April 10)

Bundesliga - Dortmund 0-1 Stuttgart (April 6)

Bundesliga - Bayern 0-2 Dortmund (March 30)

Bundesliga - Dortmund 3-1 Frankfurt (March 17)

Champions League - Dortmund 2-0 PSV (March 13)

4:25 AM4 hours ago

Last five matches of Mönchengladbach

Results have favored Gladbach more at home. They have two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five games at Borussia-Park.

Bundesliga - Wolfsburg 1-3 Mönchengladbach (April 7)

Bundesliga - Monchengladbach 0-3 Freiburg (March 30)

Bundesliga - Heidenheim 1-1 Monchengladbach (March 16)

DFB Pokal - Saarbrücken 2-1 Monchengladbach (12 March)

Bundesliga - Monchengladbach 3-3 Köln (9 March)

4:20 AM4 hours ago

How is Dortmund coming along?

BVB is coming off a Champions League match where they lost 2-1 to Atlético de Madrid last Wednesday. The team led by Edin Terzic went behind early on, but in the second half they got back on track and scored the goal that clinched the series.
Unfortunately for them, last Saturday they ended their streak of five consecutive victories in all competitions with a 1-0 defeat against Stuttgart. A result that dropped them down the table, leaving them out of the Champions League places for the time being.
For now they are in fifth place below Leipzig, but equal in points with 53. They have 15 wins, 8 losses and 5 defeats with 55 goals scored and 33 conceded.
Photo:@BVB
4:15 AM4 hours ago

How are Mönchengladbach coming along?

Borussia Mönchengladbach came into the Bundesliga in renewed spirits after beating a hopeless VfL Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen-Arena in their last Bundesliga match, with goals from Ko Itakura, Ngoumou and Rocco Reitz.
These last few games were not going well for the Gladbach side. In their last 10, they had only been able to win once, against Bochum; before that, they had beaten Stuttgard, but five games ago.
Today they are in the eleventh position in the standings with 31 points; accumulating 7 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats; 49 goals scored and 54 conceded.
Photo: @borussia
4:10 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund, matchday 29 of the Bundesliga. The match will take place at Borussia-Park at 9:30 ET.

My name is Ángel Ortega and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, data, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

