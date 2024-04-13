Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Score Updates in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga live on TV
How to watch Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 10:30 AM ET
USA TV channel (English):
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is the Gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga match?
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 8:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 9:30 AM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 9:30 AM
Uruguay: 10:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
Injured
Regarding the absent players he reported that Chris Kramer is still ill, Grant-Leon Ranos injured his ankle; there is still no diagnosis. And Tony Jantschke has a strain.
On the other hand, he talked about the possible return of Manu Koné. He is making progress, but he needs to improve his fitness to avoid re-injury, the Swiss said.
In the fight for Varela
According to rumors, his termination clause is 70 million euros, a figure that the Aurinegros would not pay, but they would be willing to negotiate below that figure.
In advanced negotiations for Chabot
Chatbot returned to German soccer in 2022 after leaving RB Leipzig in 2017 to leave his homeland and try out experience at teams like Sparta Rotterdam, Groningen, Sampdoria and Spezia.
The 26-year-old defender has a termination clause of €4-5 million, the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper reports.
Last five Dortmund matches
Champions League - Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund (April 10)
Bundesliga - Dortmund 0-1 Stuttgart (April 6)
Bundesliga - Bayern 0-2 Dortmund (March 30)
Bundesliga - Dortmund 3-1 Frankfurt (March 17)
Champions League - Dortmund 2-0 PSV (March 13)
Last five matches of Mönchengladbach
Bundesliga - Wolfsburg 1-3 Mönchengladbach (April 7)
Bundesliga - Monchengladbach 0-3 Freiburg (March 30)
Bundesliga - Heidenheim 1-1 Monchengladbach (March 16)
DFB Pokal - Saarbrücken 2-1 Monchengladbach (12 March)
Bundesliga - Monchengladbach 3-3 Köln (9 March)
How is Dortmund coming along?
Unfortunately for them, last Saturday they ended their streak of five consecutive victories in all competitions with a 1-0 defeat against Stuttgart. A result that dropped them down the table, leaving them out of the Champions League places for the time being.
For now they are in fifth place below Leipzig, but equal in points with 53. They have 15 wins, 8 losses and 5 defeats with 55 goals scored and 33 conceded.
How are Mönchengladbach coming along?
These last few games were not going well for the Gladbach side. In their last 10, they had only been able to win once, against Bochum; before that, they had beaten Stuttgard, but five games ago.
Today they are in the eleventh position in the standings with 31 points; accumulating 7 wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats; 49 goals scored and 54 conceded.
