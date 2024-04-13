Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates in LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mallorca vs Real Madrid Live Score!
How to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
What time is Mallorca vs Real Madrid match for LaLiga?
Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Spaain: 6:30 PM on Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Mallorca vs Real Madrid history
In LaLiga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 63 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Real Madrid with 41 victories, while Mallorca has won 11, for a balance of 11 draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Mallorca has played Real Madrid at home in LaLiga, there are 31 matches, where the Merengues have the advantage with 16 wins over the seven that the pirates have won, and the eight draws that have taken place.
Real Madrid
Mallorca, receives the leader with the intention of taking the three points. The team led by the Mexican coach, Javier Aguirre, arrives with a great challenge ahead and with a wound still to heal, since they were unable to lift the Copa Rey after losing in the penalty shootout against Athletic Bilbao.
Mallorca
Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid visit the bermellones having lost only one league match. Since September 24 last year, when they lost to Villarral, the white team has won all the matches they have played, with only six draws.
In addition, the Champions League has come into play in the white locker room, with a difficult match in five days, at Manchester City's ground, against whom they have a very tight quarter-final series (3-3 in the first leg). The Italian's sights are set on the Champions League, so it would not be surprising if there are rotations to rest his undisputed players.