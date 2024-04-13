Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates in LaLiga Match
Image: VAVEL

6:00 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Mallorca vs Real Madrid live match, as well as the latest information from the Estadio de Son Moix. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Mallorca vs Real Madrid live on TV, your options is: ESPN Deportes

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

5:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Mallorca vs Real Madrid match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Mallorca vs Real Madrid of April 13th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Spaain: 6:30 PM on Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Real Madrid

In Real Madrid, the presence of Jude Bellingham stands out. The 20-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in LaLiga where he has 16 goals and four assists in 23 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 1966 minutes.
5:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Mallorca

In Mallorca, the presence of Vedrat Muriqi stands out. The 29-year-old Kosovar striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in LaLiga where he has five goals and two assists in 22 games played, being a starter in 19 of them. He has 1776 minutes in total.
5:35 AM2 hours ago

Mallorca vs Real Madrid history

These two teams have faced each other 71 times. The statistics are in favor of Real Madrid, who have been victorious on 43 occasions, while Mallorca have won on 16 occasions, leaving a balance of 12 draws.

In LaLiga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 63 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Real Madrid with 41 victories, while Mallorca has won 11, for a balance of 11 draws.

If we take into account the number of times that Mallorca has played Real Madrid at home in LaLiga, there are 31 matches, where the Merengues have the advantage with 16 wins over the seven that the pirates have won, and the eight draws that have taken place.

5:30 AM2 hours ago

Real Madrid

Mallorca, receives the leader with the intention of taking the three points. The team led by the Mexican coach, Javier Aguirre, arrives with a great challenge ahead and with a wound still to heal, since they were unable to lift the Copa Rey after losing in the penalty shootout against Athletic Bilbao.

5:25 AM3 hours ago

Mallorca

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid visit the bermellones having lost only one league match. Since September 24 last year, when they lost to Villarral, the white team has won all the matches they have played, with only six draws.

In addition, the Champions League has come into play in the white locker room, with a difficult match in five days, at Manchester City's ground, against whom they have a very tight quarter-final series (3-3 in the first leg). The Italian's sights are set on the Champions League, so it would not be surprising if there are rotations to rest his undisputed players.

5:20 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Son Moix Stadium

The Mallorca vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Son Moix Stadium, located in the city of Palma, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 20,500 spectators.
5:15 AM3 hours ago

