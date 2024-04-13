Torino vs Juventus LIVE Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
USA Date: Sunday 13, April
USA Time: 12:00 PM ET
What time is the Derby della Mole between Torino vs Juventus in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Torino vs Juventus Serie A match, Saturday, April 13 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 AM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 1:00 PM
USA: 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 1:00 PM
Venezuela: 12:00 PM
Duvan to stay in Turin
Torino made effective the purchase of Colombian striker Duván Vergara who was on loan from Atalanta. The purchase was for 7 million plus 3 million in bonus.
Casualties for the match
Torino: Perr Schuurs, Koffi Djidji, Gvidas Gineitis, Pietro Pellegri
Juventus: Nicolo Fagioli, Arkadiusz Milik.
To Juve?
During the week, Daniele Longo revealed that Juventus could sign a deal with Thiago Motta in the coming weeks to be their coach next season.
The journalist commented for the Juventibus podcast that Milan had talks with Motta's entourage, but the Rossoneri were informed that the current Rossoblue coach has an agreement in principle with Juventus and is not willing to negotiate with other clubs.
Juventino dominance
The Bianconeri have a clear advantage over Torino, with 82 wins, 47 draws and 38 victories for Torino.
At present, the panorama does not change and Juve is the one who dominates. Torino have not beaten the 'Zebras' since April 26, 2015 when they won 2-1 at home with goals from Matteo Darmian and Fabio Quagliarella.
The emergence of rivalry
This match is the oldest in Italy, 117 years after it began. It is called the 'Derby della Mole' after the Mole Antonelliana, the most emblematic building in Turin.
It is one of the most passionate and the clashes began when Alfred Dick, founded Torino after leaving the presidency of Juventus due to recent pressure in internal conflicts.
El Toro was founded under the motto "Club of the rebels", while Juventus played with pink shirts and black scarves. The 'Juve' fans represented the upper class; Torino took on more of a sense of belonging in Turin compared to their rivals who did so in the rest of the country because of the prestige they represented.
How will Juventus arrive?
Another season that has not been brilliant for Juve. It seemed that the 'bianconero' was getting back on track, but in the last few months those few bright moments for Max Allegri and his team have returned.
Last matchday, they beat Fiorentina by the minimum difference; a result that gave them pure oxygen to get back on track after losing the second place to Milan. Prior to that, they had achieved one victory in nine matches.
Today they are in third place with 62 points, six behind Milan. They have a record of 18 wins, 8 draws and 5 defeats with 45 goals scored and 24 conceded.
Surprising Bologna is on the lookout for any slip-up with a four-point gap.
How does Torino arrive?
The 'Toro' are coming from a discouraging defeat against Empoli last Saturday, after four consecutive matches without defeat. The team coached by Ivan Juric is still dreaming of the last European place, but they will have to get back to winning ways and wait for their closest competitors (Napoli, Lazio and Atalanta) to fall.
Torino currently occupies the ninth position with 44 points; with a record of 11 wins, 11 draws and 9 defeats, 31 goals scored and 29 conceded.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of Derby della Mole Torino vs Juventus for Matchday 32 of the Serie A season. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino at 12:00 ET. My name is Angel Ortega and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, data, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.