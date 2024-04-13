Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE Score Updates in Premier League Match
USA Date: Saturday, April 13

USA Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

USA channel: Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW and UNIVERSONBC

Date: 13 April 2024

Fernandes, the owner of the midfield

The standout player at Manchester United is 29-year-old Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. With 19 goal participations so far this season, he is the team's top goal producer, of those 19 goals he scored 10 and assisted 9, being a very balanced player both in the offensive zone and in the midfield. Bruno is the driving force of the team, he has a lot of influence in all areas and tasks on the field and is in charge of dead balls. In terms of attack, he averages 2.7 shots per game and 7.96 expected goals. In addition, he has an average of 76 touches per game and a 79% passing effectiveness rate.
Solanke, the one with the goals

Bournemouth's standout player is 26-year-old English striker Dominic Solanke. He has contributed 22 participations in goals, scored 18 times and provided 4 assists in 35 games played. His goal average is one every 173 minutes, taking approximately 3 shots per game. It is notable that 15 of his 18 goals were scored inside the box, underscoring his effectiveness as a finisher in the danger zone. With an average of 33 touches per game and a passing effectiveness rate of 75%, he proves to be an influential player not only in finishing plays, but also in creating play.
Manchester United's latest lineup

In their last game, Manchester United lined up with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Onana in goal; Diogo Dalot, Kambwala, Maguire and Wan-Bissaka in the defensive line; Casemiro and Mainoo in the defensive midfield; Garnacho, Fernandes and Rashford in the attacking midfield; and Holjund as the only forward.
Bournemouth's latest lineup

In their last game, Bournemouth formed a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Neto in goal; Smith, Zabarnyi, Kelly and Milos on the defensive line; Cook and Christie in defensive midfield; Tavernier, Kluivert and Semenyo in the offensive midfield; and Solanke as the only striker.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Center: Tony Harrington

Assistant #1: Matthew Wilkes

Assistant #2: Derek Eaton

Fourth referee: Graham Scott

VAR: Jarred Gillett

AVAR: Dan Robathan

Manchester United aspires for Europe

The Manchester team is in sixth position with 49 points, after winning 15 games, drawing 4 and losing 12. Currently, they maintain options to qualify for the Europa League, unlike last season in which they achieved third place and secured a place in the Champions League. In their last home match, they faced Liverpool and ended up drawing 2-2, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo for the home team. The visiting team achieved the tie in the 84th minute of the match.
Bournemouth feels comfortable in the middle of the table

The Bournemouth team occupies 12th position in the table with 41 points, with 11 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. It is 16 points from the relegation zone and 19 points from the positions granted by international competitions. In their last match, they visited Luton and lost 2-1, despite having started scoring with a goal from Marcus Tavernier, they suffered a comeback from the home team.
The match will be played at Vitality Stadium

The Bournemouth vs Manchester United match will be played at the 11,500-capacity Vitality Stadium.

It was opened in 1910, the stadium is owned by the AFC Bournemouth club. In 2001, the venue underwent a complete renovation. The first match after the reconstruction was played between AFC Bournemouth and Wrexham FC on November 10, 2001. It is the smallest stadium in the Premier.

