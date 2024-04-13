Highlights and Goals: Ipswich 1-1 Middlesbrough in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT

3:00 PM17 hours ago

Thank you

Thank you very much for joining us for live, real-time coverage of the Ipswich vs Middlesbrough match, corresponding to Matchday 43 of the 2023-24 EFL Championship. 
12:01 PM20 hours ago

END GAME

The half ended and with it the game was over. Finally it was a one-goal draw between both clubs.
12:00 PM20 hours ago

90'+5

Yellow card for Lewis Travis at Ipswich Town
12:00 PM20 hours ago

90'+3

Tarjeta amarilla para Luke Ayling en Middlesbrough
11:59 AM20 hours ago

90'

The central referee adds six more minutes to the match.
11:59 AM20 hours ago

85'

Seny Dieng sends a free-kick shot wide for Middlesbrough
11:58 AM20 hours ago

83'

Kieffer Moore foul and now Middlesbrough have a dangerous free kick at their disposal.
11:44 AM20 hours ago

79'

Nathan Broadhead and a deflected shot at Ipswich Town that created danger in the visitors' box
11:44 AM20 hours ago

72'

For the moment, the score remains tied at one goal. There are still no great arrivals in the final minutes.
11:37 AM20 hours ago

67'

Luke Ayling's free kick deflected in for Middlesbrough. The visitors try with a set piece
11:36 AM20 hours ago

63'

Offside Massimo Luongo at Ipswich Town
11:35 AM20 hours ago

58'

Sam Morsy's attacking attempt for Ipswich Town, but the ball is not properly finished for a goal.
11:17 AM21 hours ago

52'

HUTCHINSON'S ATTEMPT
Omari Hutchinson struck a right-footed shot for Ipswich Town, but the visiting goalkeeper blocked it
11:16 AM21 hours ago

49'

Yellow card for Massimo Luongo at Ipswich Town
11:15 AM21 hours ago

SECOND HALF BEGINS

After halftime, the second half of the game will be played. 
10:56 AM21 hours ago

END OF THE FIRST HALF

The first half ends with a partial tie on the scoreboard and now we go to halftime.
10:55 AM21 hours ago

45'

The central referee adds two minutes more
10:55 AM21 hours ago

42'

Shot blocked for Emmanuel Latte Lath at Middlesbrough. The visit arrives little, but when it does it generates danger.
10:54 AM21 hours ago

39'

For the moment, the action on the field remains calm. Neither side is taking advantage
10:53 AM21 hours ago

34'

Ali Ibrahim Al-Hamadi tries a shot from half distance for Ipswich Town, but the shot is blocked.
10:52 AM21 hours ago

30' GOOOOOOOOAL

Massimo Luongo gets the equalizer for Ipswich Town and now the match is 1-1. Right-footed goal by the home team
10:51 AM21 hours ago

25'

Jonathan Howson misses a free throw for Middlesbrough
10:50 AM21 hours ago

19' GOOOOOOOOAL

Emmanuel Latte Lath miraculously opens the scoring for Middlesbrough thanks to a headed goal
10:49 AM21 hours ago

12'

The visiting team cannot find a way to score, for the moment it is still a draw.
10:47 AM21 hours ago

6'

LOCAL ARRIVAL
Ali Ibrahim Al-Hamadi fired a powerful shot in favor of Ipswich Town and the visiting goalkeeper denied the ball.
10:46 AM21 hours ago

2'

Sam Morsy misses a free kick taken in favor of Ipswich Town from the right side of the offensive zone.
10:46 AM21 hours ago

THE MATCH BEGINS

The ball is rolling and the match between Ipswich vs Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship is underway.
10:45 AM21 hours ago

Great frame

The stadium stands are packed and the fans are looking forward to a great soccer match in the English afternoon.
10:43 AM21 hours ago

Middlesbrough starting lineup

1 Seny Dieng

5 Matthew Clarke

3 Rav van den Berg

27 Lukas Ahlefeld Engel

12 Luke Ayling

20 Finn Azaz

28 Lewis O'Brien

16 Jonathan Howson

9 Emmanuel Latte Lath

18 Samuel Silvera

11 Isaiah Jones

10:42 AM21 hours ago

Ipswich Town starting lineup

31 Václav Hladky

15 Cameron Burgess

6 Luke Woolfenden

3 Leif Davis

40 Axel Tuanzebe

10 Conor Chaplin

25 Massimo Luongo

5 Sam Morsy

16 Ali Ibrahim Al-Hamadi

21 Jeremy Sarmiento

20 Omari Hutchinson

10:40 AM21 hours ago

A common marker

The most common result in meetings between Ipswich Town and FC Middlesbrough when Ipswich Town is the home team is 1 - 1. In the last 3 years, 3 meetings have ended with this result.
10:36 AM21 hours ago

Last five encounters

Middlesbrough 0 - 2 Ipswich Town Dec. 9, 2023 English Championship

Middlesbrough 2 - 0 Ipswich Town December 29, 2018 English Championship

Ipswich Town 0 - 2 Middlesbrough Oct. 2, 2018 English Championship

Ipswich Town 2 - 2 MiddlesbroughMay 6, 2018 English Championship

Middlesbrough 2 - 0 Ipswich Town December 9, 2017 English Championship

10:34 AM21 hours ago

Visitor's locker room ready

10:33 AM21 hours ago

The locals come home

10:27 AM21 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to live, real-time coverage of Ipswich vs Middlesbrough for Matchday 43 of the 2023-24 EFL Championship.
9:00 AMa day ago

Stay tuned to follow the Ipswich vs Middlesbrough in real time

In a few moments we will share with you the latest updates on our live coverage of Ipswich vs Middlesbrough, as well as the latest information from the stadium. Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL. 
8:55 AMa day ago

Where and how to watch Ipswich vs Middlesbrough live online

The match will be televised on ViX.

Ipswich vs Middlesbrough can be tuned in from the live streams on Paramount+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL México is your best option.

8:50 AMa day ago

Latest Middlesbrough lineup

Dieng, Thomas, Clarke, Howson, Ayling, O´Brien, Barlaser, Greenwood, Azaz, Jones, Lath.
8:45 AMa day ago

Latest Ipswich Town lineup

Václav Hladky, Sam Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Leif Davis, Harrison Clarke, Conor Chaplin, Massimo Luongo, Sam Morsy, Kieffer Moore, Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns.
8:40 AMa day ago

Middlesbrough key player

Ivory Coast striker, 25 year old Emmanuel Latte Lath has performed well, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to go through responding for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
8:35 AMa day ago

Ipswich Town key player

The standout player at Ipswich Town is 27-year-old English playmaker Conor Chaplin. So far this season, he has participated in 21 goals in 43 games, scored 13 goals and provided 8 assists. His performance places him in the top 10 of top scorers in the EFL Championship, with a goalscoring average of 0.32 and an average of 3.2 shots per game. In addition, he is a versatile player who displays his talent in several areas of the field, from the right wing to the midfield. He also has an average of 40 touches per game, with a 73% passing efficiency and a 50% dribbling efficiency.
8:30 AMa day ago

Middlesbrough

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Swansea City, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Middlesbrough 2 - 0 Swansea City, Apr. 6, 2024, English Championship
Middlesbrough 2 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2024, England Championship
Southampton 1 - 1 Middlesbrough, Mar. 29, 2024, English Championship
Middlesbrough 0 - 0 Blackburn Rovers, Mar. 16, 2024, English Championship
Birmingham City 0 - 1 Middlesbrough, Mar. 12, 2024, English Championship
8:25 AMa day ago

Ipswich Town

The team is in second place in the Championship, with 88 points and has won 26 games, drawn 10 and lost 6 so far.
In their last encounter, they played as visitors against Norwich and suffered a 1-0 defeat. Despite their attempt to find the goal, the team could not break the last defensive lines of the home team.
8:20 AMa day ago

The match will be played at Portman Road

Ipswich vs Watford will be played at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England with a capacity of 30,311.

Since 1884, Portman Road has been the home of Ipswich Town. In addition to serving as their home ground, this stadium has been the venue for international friendlies for the England national soccer team. Over the years, Portman Road has hosted a variety of sporting events, including athletics competitions and international field hockey matches. Importantly, this stadium holds the title of being the largest in capacity in all of East Anglia. Its record attendance of 38,010 was set in an FA Cup match against Leeds United in 1975.

8:15 AMa day ago

Welcome to minute by minute coverage ofIpswich vs Middlesbroughin EFL Championship!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with all the information on VAVEL.com
 
VAVEL Logo