Napoli vs Frosinone LIVE Score: Cheddira scores the equalizer (1-1)
Foto: VAVEL

7:45 AM4 minutes ago

50' ⚽​ GOOOOOAAAALLL

FROSINONE GOAL. CHEDDIRA'S GOAL.

What a mistake by Meret, who fell asleep and was well pressed by Soule, which ends with the goal by Cheddira, who ends up scoring the equalizer.

7:40 AM9 minutes ago

⏱️​ 48'

Osimhen's shot hits a defender and Napoli are awarded a corner.
7:35 AM14 minutes ago

⏱️​ 46'

The second 45 minutes start with the same 22 players on the field.
7:30 AM19 minutes ago

HALF-TIME

Napoli lead at the end of the first half thanks to Politano's goal. Frosinone came close to equalizing the match with a penalty in which Meret beat Soulé from 11 meters. We are left with a passionate second half and a tight score.
7:25 AM24 minutes ago

⏱️​ 45+2'

Frosinone tries to level the score before halftime
7:20 AM29 minutes ago

⏱️​ 45'

Three minutes of added time in this first half
7:15 AM34 minutes ago

⏱️​ 43'

Good save by Turari after Zielenski's close-range shot.
7:10 AM39 minutes ago

⏱️​ 40'

We entered the last five minutes of the first half and Napoli took the lead after Politano's goal.
7:05 AM44 minutes ago

⏱️​ 37'

Mazzitelli's long-range shot is no problem for Meret, who gets hold of the ball. The Napoli goalkeeper is very safe today.
7:00 AMan hour ago

⏱️ 33' ABOUT TO REACH THE SECOND ONE

The home team just missed the second goal on the scoreboard. Di Lorenzo's cross was headed by Zielinski, but the ball went just wide.
6:55 AMan hour ago

🧤 30' FOR PENALTY KICK.

Soule took the penalty to one side, but Meret guessed right and saved the spot kick to keep Napoli in the lead. 
6:50 AMan hour ago

⏱️​ 29'

The penalty is to be taken by Soule in search of the equalizer 
6:45 AMan hour ago

PENALTY

The referee signals a penalty in favor of Frosinone for the action of Amir Rrahmani, which the Napoli centerback takes, in addition to the yellow card. 
6:40 AMan hour ago

⏱️​ 27'

The game resumes after the hydration break. 
6:35 AMan hour ago

⏱️​ 25'

Hydration break at this moment at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
6:30 AMan hour ago

⏱️​ 22'

Frosinone continues to look for an equalizer. Now Luca Mazzitelli had a chance, but the ball went narrowly wide.
6:25 AMan hour ago

⏱️​ 20'

Frosinone now tried to respond with a chance for Matias Soule, who shot from distance and went high. 
6:20 AMan hour ago

17' ⚽​ GOOOOOOAAALL

NAPOLI GOAL. GOAL BY POLITANO.

Politano's long-range shot with power to put Napoli ahead on the scoreboard.

6:15 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 16' UYYYY

Ostigard, the center back, almost scored when the ball fell to him, but he sent it high. The first goal escapes again to the locals.
6:10 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 14'

Osimhen now created danger, but his shot was well saved by Frosinone goalkeeper Turati.
6:05 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 10'

Kvaratskhelia's shot from outside the box went just wide of the post. Napoli's first goal almost arrived.
6:00 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 7'

Valery, the winger, put in a cross, but the Napoli backline turned a corner for the visitors.
5:55 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 3'

Walid Cheddira was sent through on goal, but the Frosinone player was in an offside position.
5:50 AM2 hours ago

⏱️​ 1'

THE MATCH BEGINS. The first possession of the match goes to Napoli.
5:45 AM2 hours ago

ALL READY

The 22 players take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The ball is about to start rolling.
5:40 AM2 hours ago

Match Referees

Michael Fabbri: Chief Referee
M. Serra: VAR Referee
L. Rossi: Assistant
Davide Moro: Assistant
Alberto Santoro: 4th Referee
5:35 AM2 hours ago

Already warming up

The two teams are warming up before the start of the match. Less than 20 minutes to start the ball rolling. 
5:30 AM2 hours ago

Frosinone seek first away victory

They still don't know what it's like to win away from home in Serie A this season. They are the worst away team in the category with only four wins in 15 matches.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

Frosinone Substitutes

Riccardo Marchizza, Jaime Báez, Marvin Cuni, Pierluigi Frattali, Demba Seck, Giorgi Kvernadze, Mateus Lusuardi, Francesco Gelli, Kaio Jorge, Luca Garritano, Farès Ghedjemis, Reiner and Michele Cerofolini
5:20 AM2 hours ago

Napoli Substitutes

Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Simeone, Hamed Traoré, Jens Cajuste, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Pierluigi Gollini, Leander Dendoncker, Hubert Dawid Idasiak, Jesper Lindstrom and Natan
5:15 AM3 hours ago

Frosinone escape relegation

They are second to last in Serie A at the moment and are just one point away from the relegation places.

5:10 AM3 hours ago

Napoli seek European positions

They are currently in eighth position with 48 points, two points behind the sixth position that would give access to the Conference League at this moment.

5:05 AM3 hours ago

All in blue

This is how the Napoli dressing room looks three quarters of an hour before kick-off. 
5:00 AM3 hours ago

XI Frosinone

Di Francesco's selected eleven for the visit to the Diego Armando Maradona stadium
 
4:55 AM3 hours ago

XI Napoli

This is how the home team will be looking for three points in Napoli's territory
4:50 AM3 hours ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Napoli and Frosinone will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL. 
4:45 AM3 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Napoli vs Frosinone

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Napoli vs Frosinone as well as the latest information from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
4:40 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Napoli vs Frosinone?

If you want to watch the Napoli vs Frosinone match, you can follow it on TV on CBS Sports Golazo and Paramount+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

4:35 AM3 hours ago

What time is the Napoli vs Frosinone match in Serie A?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.

4:30 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Frosinone player

Matias Soule belongs to Juventus, but is on loan at Frosinone. The 20-year-old Argentine right winger has 10 goals and two assists in 32 games. However, Soule has not found the net since February 3 in his team's 2-3 loss to AC Milan. 
4:25 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Napoli player

Victor Oshimen, despite being far from last season's 31 goals, is Napoli's main reference point. The 25 year old striker, who has been the sixth top scorer in Serie A, has 14 goals and three assists in 26 games this season. He has just scored against Monza and was the protagonist who started his team's comeback.
4:20 AM3 hours ago

How is Frosinone coming along?

They have two consecutive draws, the last one after a 0-0 draw at home against Bologna. They have ten consecutive matches without a win. They have only managed one victory in this 2024 and that was at home against Cagliari on January 21. They are struggling to stay in the Italian league, they are currently in relegation positions with 26 points in the penultimate position. Although they are just one point away from getting out of the dangerous zone.

Last five matches

Frosinone 0-0 Bologna : Serie A : 7 April 2024

Genoa 1-1 Frosinone : Serie A March 30, 2024

Frosinone 2-3 Lazio | Serie A: 16 March 2024

Sassuolo 1-0 Frosinone : Serie A : March 3, 2024

Juventus 3-2 Frosinone : Serie A : February 25, 2024

4:15 AM4 hours ago

How is Napoli coming along?

They are coming off an important 2-4 win at home to Monza to end their negative streak. They returned to winning ways five games later. They are seventh in Serie A with 48 points, two points behind the sixth position, which gives access to the European places. They are far from the fourth position to play in next season's UEFA Champions League, now ten points behind. The reigning Italian league champions are also out of the Italian Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Last five matches

Monza 2-4 Napoli : Serie A : 7 April 2024

Napoli 0-3 Atalanta : Serie A: 30 March 2024

Inter 1-1 Napoli : Serie A : March 17, 2024

FC Barcelona 3-1 Napoli : UEFA Champions League: March 12, 2024

Napoli 1-1 Torino : Serie A: 8 March 2024

4:10 AM4 hours ago

Background

A total of 11 meetings have been played between these two teams, with a favorable balance for Napoli, who have managed to win eight times, twice they have drawn and in one match Frosinone have won. The last meeting was won by Frosinone, who were thrashed 4-0 on 19 December in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Last five matches

Napoli 0-4 Frosinone : Coppa Italia : 19 December 2023

Frosinone 1-3 Napoli | Serie A: 19 August 2023

Frosinone 0-2 Napoli | Serie A: April 28, 2019

Napoli 4-0 Frosinone | Serie A: December 8, 2018

Napoli 4-0 Frosinone | Serie A: May 14, 2016

4:05 AM4 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, located in the city of Naples. It was inaugurated on December 6, 1959 and has a capacity for 54,726 spectators. 
4:00 AM4 hours ago

Preview of the match

Napoli and Frosinone will meet this Sunday, April 14, 2024 in the match corresponding to the 32nd match day of Serie A. 
3:55 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Napoli vs Frosinone in Serie A

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
