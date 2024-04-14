Napoli vs Frosinone LIVE Score: Cheddira scores the equalizer (1-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
50' ⚽ GOOOOOAAAALLL
⏱️ 48'
⏱️ 46'
HALF-TIME
⏱️ 45+2'
⏱️ 45'
⏱️ 43'
⏱️ 40'
⏱️ 37'
⏱️ 33' ABOUT TO REACH THE SECOND ONE
🧤 30' FOR PENALTY KICK.
⏱️ 29'
PENALTY
⏱️ 27'
⏱️ 25'
⏱️ 22'
⏱️ 20'
17' ⚽ GOOOOOOAAALL
Politano's long-range shot with power to put Napoli ahead on the scoreboard.
⏱️ 16' UYYYY
⏱️ 14'
⏱️ 10'
⏱️ 7'
⏱️ 3'
⏱️ 1'
ALL READY
Match Referees
M. Serra: VAR Referee
L. Rossi: Assistant
Davide Moro: Assistant
Alberto Santoro: 4th Referee
Already warming up
Frosinone seek first away victory
Frosinone Substitutes
Napoli Substitutes
Frosinone escape relegation
Napoli seek European positions
All in blue
Our home, our colours 🏟️👕— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) April 14, 2024
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/3e6T4uBUDm
XI Frosinone
XI Napoli
WE RETURN
Stay tuned to follow Napoli vs Frosinone
How to watch Napoli vs Frosinone?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Napoli vs Frosinone match in Serie A?
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
Watch out for this Frosinone player
Watch out for this Napoli player
How is Frosinone coming along?
Last five matches
Frosinone 0-0 Bologna : Serie A : 7 April 2024
Genoa 1-1 Frosinone : Serie A March 30, 2024
Frosinone 2-3 Lazio | Serie A: 16 March 2024
Sassuolo 1-0 Frosinone : Serie A : March 3, 2024
Juventus 3-2 Frosinone : Serie A : February 25, 2024
How is Napoli coming along?
Last five matches
Monza 2-4 Napoli : Serie A : 7 April 2024
Napoli 0-3 Atalanta : Serie A: 30 March 2024
Inter 1-1 Napoli : Serie A : March 17, 2024
FC Barcelona 3-1 Napoli : UEFA Champions League: March 12, 2024
Napoli 1-1 Torino : Serie A: 8 March 2024
Background
Last five matches
Napoli 0-4 Frosinone : Coppa Italia : 19 December 2023
Frosinone 1-3 Napoli | Serie A: 19 August 2023
Frosinone 0-2 Napoli | Serie A: April 28, 2019
Napoli 4-0 Frosinone | Serie A: December 8, 2018
Napoli 4-0 Frosinone | Serie A: May 14, 2016
What a mistake by Meret, who fell asleep and was well pressed by Soule, which ends with the goal by Cheddira, who ends up scoring the equalizer.