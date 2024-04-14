Summary and highlights of the Grand Prix of The Americas in MotoGP 2024
Photo: VAVEL

4:22 PM11 hours ago

Thank you all for joining us in this intense race with an exciting finish, see you all again!
4:22 PM11 hours ago

Top 9 of the MotoGP World Championship

Jorge Martín, despite his fourth position, leaves Austin as leader. The Spaniard is the World Championship leader with 21 points ahead of Bastianini. Viñales enters the fray 24 points behind.
4:18 PM11 hours ago

Top 10 of the Grand Prix of the Americas

These are the top ten finishers for the Grand Prix of The Americas 2024
4:13 PM11 hours ago

Batman reigns at GP Las Americas

This is how Maverick Viñales celebrated his victory. Three MotoGP races and three different winners. A LOT OF EQUALITY THIS SEASON
3:55 PM11 hours ago

RECORD FOR VIÑALES

Becomes first driver to win with three different teams
3:46 PM12 hours ago

🏁 VIÑALES' VICTORY

Maverick made a spectacular comeback to sign a complete weekend. He was followed by Pedro Acosta and Bastianini. 
3:43 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 20/20

WE ENTER THE LAST ROUND! Jorge Martín can't, while Viñales has the victory in his hands.
3:42 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 19/20

Bastianini approaches and passes him on the straight. Attention that Martí wants the podium
3:39 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 18/20

Pedro Acosta has cut 3 tenths to Viñales. The Shark of Mazarron in search of his second podium.
3:38 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 17/20

Four laps to go. There are only 16 riders on the grid. Right now the only one who would not score would be Alex Márquez, who crashed, but is still on the grid.
3:37 PM12 hours ago

Viñales well on course for victory

3:36 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 16/20

The duel now on the track is for that third position. Bastianini is going all out for Jorge Martin. Watch out that here may be the fight to be next year in the official Ducati.
3:34 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 15/20

Viñales starts to go to almost a second. Bastianini ahead of Bagnaia and the former is looking to overtake Jorge Martin in the fight for the podium.
3:31 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 14/20

Right now there would be a full Spanish podium with Viñales, Pedro Acosta and Jorge Martín.
3:30 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 13/20

VIÑALES THE LEADER. He overtook Pedro Acosta and we will see if the Aprilia rider can pull away in this final stretch.
3:29 PM12 hours ago

This was the moment of Marc Márquez's fall.

3:28 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 12/20

FIGHT BETWEEN VIÑALES AND PEDRO ACOSTA. The Aprilia rider is close to overtake in the Spanish duel.
3:27 PM12 hours ago

❌ MARC MÁRQUEZ CRASH

He goes to the ground when he was leading the race. This makes Pedro Acosta the leader of the race. Although Maverick Viñales is coming
3:25 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 11/20

MARC MÁRQUEZ IS THE LEADER. He has overtaken Pedro Acosta. While the other Gresini rider, Alex
3:24 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 11/20

Pedro Acosta and Marc Márquez overtook Jorge Martín. Behind comes Viñales, who is the fastest.
3:22 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 10/20

Joan Mir falls, while Viñales and Bagnaia fight for fourth position. That makes Marc goes to almost a second already.
3:20 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 9/20

Fast lap of Jorge Martin, who takes 8 tenths of a second from Pedro Acosta.
3:19 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 8/20

Morbidelli also crashed, the second of the day after Nagakami.
3:19 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 8/20

Zarco retires and Nagakami falls. At the front Viñales is already fifth and goes for Bagnaia.
3:18 PM12 hours ago

This was the moment of the touch between Jorge Martín and Márquez.

3:17 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 7/20

Pedro Acosta consolidates the overtaking Bagnaia. Viñales overtakes Bastianini and the poleman is already sixth. Jorge Martin tries to go. Now it is Marc who overtakes Pecco.
3:14 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 6/20

Marc Márquez and Jorge Martín have touched. That causes the Cervera rider to go to fourth position. The seven-time winner in Austin was moving his head.
3:13 PM12 hours ago

This was the moment when Jorge Martín took the lead

3:12 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 5/20

Bagnaia overtakes Pedro Acosta. The two-time world champion is third. However, the leading group is very close together
3:11 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 4/20

Marc Márquez is already second after overtaking Bagnaia and Pedro Acosta. Jorge Martín leads, who is trying to get away.
3:10 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 4/20

Pedro Acosta defends with all his might. Jorge Martin tries without stopping. Behind, two world champions, Bagnaia and Marc Márquez, are on the lookout.
3:09 PM12 hours ago

How the Grand Prix of the Americas got underway

3:08 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 3/20

Marc Márquez overtakes Miller and the Cervera native is already in fourth position 
3:07 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 2/20

Viñales, who started from the first position, lost eight positions, but suffered a touch at the start. Jorge Martín attacks Pedro Acosta and Bagnaia is already third 
3:05 PM12 hours ago

🏁 Lap 1/20

Pedro Acosta, Jorge Martín, Miller and Marc Márquez are the leaders. Behind the two Ducati officila 
3:04 PM12 hours ago

🚦 THE RACE BEGINS

Good start for Pedro Acosta, who is leading, while he has gone a touch
3:03 PM12 hours ago

Warm-up lap

Preparation lap. There will be 20 laps at the Grand Prix of the Americas. 
3:02 PM12 hours ago

Tires decided with many surprises

In the front all medium, except Brad Binder on soft. While at the rear there is alternation. Viñales opts for the medium, while Jorge Martín, Marc Márquez and Pedro Acosta on soft.
2:50 PM13 hours ago

Drivers already on the grid

20 minutes to the start of the Grand Prix of the Americas and the bikes are already on the starting grid.
2:45 PM13 hours ago

MotoGP World Championship

Jorge Martin is currently the World Championship leader with 67 points, 24 ahead of Bastianini. Reigning champion Bagnaia is 28 points behind, while Marc Márquez is 36 points behind.
2:40 PM13 hours ago

Top 10 of the sprint race

1. Maverick Viñales (12 pts)

2. Marc Márquez (9 pts)

3. Jorge Martín (7 pts)

4. Pedro Acosta (6 pts)

5 .Aleix Espargaró(5 pts)

6. Enea Bastianini (4 pts)

7. Jack Miller (3 pts)

8. Francesco Bagnaia (2 pts)

9.  Raúl Fernández (1 pto)

10. Franco Morbidelli (0 pts).

2:35 PM13 hours ago

Starting grid

Maverick Viñales will start from the first position with a complete Spanish front row.  Second the rookie Pedro Acosta and Marc Márquez closes it. In the second line the reigning world champion and Jorge Martin, leader of the World Championship.
2:30 PM13 hours ago

Marc Márquez on familiar ground

Seven times he has won in Austin, and yesterday he was on the podium in the sprint in the second race. It will not be just another race for the Gresini rider, who will be celebrating his 250th Grand Prix.
 
2:25 PM13 hours ago

Sergio García, victory and leadership

First victory in the Moto2 category to Sergio Garcia, who won in the Grand Prix of the Americas. In second place was the local rider, Joe Roberts, and third place went to Fermín Aldeguer, who will be in the premier class next season.
2:20 PM13 hours ago

Alonso Lopez reigns supreme in an eventful Moto3 race

The Colombian rider won in a race where there were many accidents. Two Spaniards completed the podium with a second Dani Holgado, who remains the leader of the World Championship after beating his compatriot and rookie, Angel Piqueras, by a few thousandths of a second. 
2:15 PM13 hours ago

Maverick Viñales, the fastest in warm-up

The pole man and sprint winner is looking to close a perfect weekend in America. He started Sunday by being the fastest in the last practice before the race. Marc Márquez finished second and Raúl Fernández third. 
2:10 PM13 hours ago

Special race for Raúl Fernández

The Madrid-born driver will be competing today in his 100th Grand Prix and will start from 13th position in search of points in this Grand Prix of the Americas.
2:05 PM13 hours ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the Austin Grand Prix will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the race can be followed here on VAVEL. 
2:00 PM13 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Grand Prix of the Americas

In a few moments, we will share with you the Grand Prix of the Americas preview in real time, as well as the latest information coming out of the Circuit of the Americas.
1:55 PM13 hours ago

How to watch the MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of the Americas?

If you want to watch the Grand Prix of the Americas in real time on television, your option is NBC Sports 


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

1:50 PM14 hours ago

What time is the Grand Prix of the Americas race in MotoGP 2024?

This is the start time of the race in several countries:
Argentina: 16 hours
Australia: 6:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 15 hours
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
1:45 PM14 hours ago

Marc Márquez, the king of Austin

The eight-time world champion arrives in Texas where he has won seven times. The United States is a country where he has been doing well lately. He will be looking to redeem himself after a bad weekend in Portugal where he got the podium in the sprint, but ended up on the ground in the race. He had several crashes in Algarve and after a long drought he is looking for the top of the podium. Marc wants to win again in his homeland and dream of his first victory in his Gresini team with the Ducati. 
1:40 PM14 hours ago

Summary of the last race

The Grand Prix of Portugal started with Jorge Martin in the lead and he went all out. While Pedro Acosta was climbing positions, first overtaking the two KTM. Shortly after the rookie rider dared with the two world champions, Marc Marquez and Bagnaia; and overtook them. The latter two had a thrilling fight, which ended with a tragic outcome with the fall of both, finishing both without scoring a single point. On the penultimate lap, Viñales when he was second went to the ground which caused Bastianini to achieve the second position and in third position the rookie, Pedro Acosta, who is already on the podium in his first year in MotoGP.
1:35 PM14 hours ago

Fabio Quartararo continues at Yamaha

The French rider and MotoGP world champion in 2021 will remain linked to Yamaha until 2021. Despite rumors and doubts Fabio decides to continue to rely on the Japanese brand for the next two seasons at least.

After the announcement the rider explained that he is "very happy to announce that I will continue my adventure at BLUE!". Also one of the reasons for him to remain linked to Yamaha is that last winter they showed him "that they have a new approach and a new aggressive mentality". "I'm very confident: we'll get back to the level together," he added.

1:30 PM14 hours ago

Winners of the GP of the Americas

2013: Marc Márquez
2014: Marc Márquez
2015: Marc Márquez
2016: Marc Márquez
2017: Marc Márquez
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Alex Rins
2021: Marc Márquez
2022: Enea Bastianini
2023: Alex Rins

The rider who has won most times at this circuit has been Marc Márquez with seven in total, four Alex Rins, but two in the premier class. As for the constructor team Honda with eight is the one that has won the most here.

1:25 PM14 hours ago

The Circuit

The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas, located in the city of Austin. This track has a length of 5.513 km and a capacity for 120,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on October 21, 2012 and has a total of 20 turns, 9 on the right and 11 on the left. 
1:20 PM14 hours ago

Grand Prix of the Americas

This weekend is the third Grand Prix of the 2024 Spanish motorcycling season. 14 days after the Grand Prix of Portugal the competition returns with last year's runner-up, Jorge Martin as leader of the World Championship after the fall of Bagnaia, who went to the ground with Marc Marquez. The Prima Pramac Racing rider is 18 points ahead of Brad Binder and 21 points ahead of Bastianini. The reigning world champion is 23 points behind.
1:15 PM14 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the MotoGP race at the 2024 Grand Prix of the Americas.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this race. We will provide you with pre-race analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
