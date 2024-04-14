Summary and highlights of the Grand Prix of The Americas in MotoGP 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Top 9 of the MotoGP World Championship
Top 10 of the Grand Prix of the Americas
Batman reigns at GP Las Americas
Maverick makes it three different winners in 2024! 🥇#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AYSB6xcqG8— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 14, 2024
RECORD FOR VIÑALES
🏁 VIÑALES' VICTORY
🏁 Lap 20/20
🏁 Lap 19/20
🏁 Lap 18/20
🏁 Lap 17/20
Viñales well on course for victory
They simply can't live with Maverick's pace! 🤯
Does history finally await?! 👀#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cyZJroeNSV — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 14, 2024
🏁 Lap 16/20
🏁 Lap 15/20
🏁 Lap 14/20
🏁 Lap 13/20
This was the moment of Marc Márquez's fall.
THE DREAM UNRAVELS IN A FLASH! 😱@MARCMARQUEZ93 CRASHES FROM THE LEAD! 💥#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4oDmaj5Be0 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 14, 2024
🏁 Lap 12/20
❌ MARC MÁRQUEZ CRASH
🏁 Lap 11/20
🏁 Lap 10/20
🏁 Lap 9/20
🏁 Lap 8/20
This was the moment of the touch between Jorge Martín and Márquez.
CONTACT!!! 😱@marcmarquez93 lunges from NOWHERE and tags the back of @88jorgemartin! 💥#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XcuayDVqS6 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 14, 2024
🏁 Lap 7/20
🏁 Lap 6/20
This was the moment when Jorge Martín took the lead
🤯 WHAT A RACE! 🤯@88jorgemartin hits the front! 👊
It's all kicking off!!! 🔥🔥🔥#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/v8NgggJGNj — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 14, 2024
🏁 Lap 5/20
🏁 Lap 4/20
🏁 Lap 4/20
How the Grand Prix of the Americas got underway
🚦 WE'RE GO IN TEXAS 🚦
HOLESHOT TO @37_pedroacosta! Maverick's had a nightmare start! 🤯#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b07UTfxCZ7 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 14, 2024
🏁 Lap 3/20
🏁 Lap 2/20
🏁 Lap 1/20
🚦 THE RACE BEGINS
Warm-up lap
Tires decided with many surprises
Drivers already on the grid
MotoGP World Championship
Rodeo ride # 1 complete here in Austin! 🏁— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 13, 2024
Tomorrow, we go again! 🤠#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fd50kPA5fY
Top 10 of the sprint race
2. Marc Márquez (9 pts)
3. Jorge Martín (7 pts)
4. Pedro Acosta (6 pts)
5 .Aleix Espargaró(5 pts)
6. Enea Bastianini (4 pts)
7. Jack Miller (3 pts)
8. Francesco Bagnaia (2 pts)
9. Raúl Fernández (1 pto)
10. Franco Morbidelli (0 pts).
Starting grid
This is the #MotoGP grid for what promises to be a spectacular rodeo 🤠— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 14, 2024
Who's your pick for the big 25 points later on? 🤔#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xtbi1Avu5j
Marc Márquez on familiar ground
Sergio García, victory and leadership
🏁 @garciadols11 WINS HIS FIRST #Moto2 RACE! 🏁— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 14, 2024
What a ride! 👏#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TmFoybaPga
Alonso Lopez reigns supreme in an eventful Moto3 race
A 6th #Moto3 victory for David Alonso! 🥇🇨🇴#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cjG1MPpxsg— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 14, 2024
Maverick Viñales, the fastest in warm-up
Special race for Raúl Fernández
Now that's a proper cake! 🍰— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 14, 2024
Happy 100th Grand Prix start later today @25RaulFernandez! 💯#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2iCo1vhZDQ
WE RETURN
Stay tuned for the Grand Prix of the Americas
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of the Americas?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Grand Prix of the Americas race in MotoGP 2024?
Argentina: 16 hours
Australia: 6:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 15 hours
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Marc Márquez, the king of Austin
Summary of the last race
Fabio Quartararo continues at Yamaha
After the announcement the rider explained that he is "very happy to announce that I will continue my adventure at BLUE!". Also one of the reasons for him to remain linked to Yamaha is that last winter they showed him "that they have a new approach and a new aggressive mentality". "I'm very confident: we'll get back to the level together," he added.
FABIO IS STAYING WITH US! 💙📣#MonsterYamaha | #MotoGP | #FQ20 | #FabioQuartararo | #ElDiablo | #YamahaFactoryRacing | #RevsYourHeart | @FabioQ20 pic.twitter.com/LQk8aa2GG5— Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP (@YamahaMotoGP) April 5, 2024
Winners of the GP of the Americas
2014: Marc Márquez
2015: Marc Márquez
2016: Marc Márquez
2017: Marc Márquez
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Alex Rins
2021: Marc Márquez
2022: Enea Bastianini
2023: Alex Rins
The rider who has won most times at this circuit has been Marc Márquez with seven in total, four Alex Rins, but two in the premier class. As for the constructor team Honda with eight is the one that has won the most here.