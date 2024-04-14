Summary and highlights of the Amstel Gold Race 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Top-10 of the Amstel Gold Race
These are the runners who have managed to finish in the top ten
This was the final sprint of the Amstel Gold Race
¡¡Tom Pidcock, ganador de la Amstel Gold Race!!
🔝Esta vez sí, el británico se lleva la clásica de la cerveza al sprinthttps://t.co/QaKOKg11Es pic.twitter.com/DTWiu7fMf6 — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) April 14, 2024
🥇 PIDKOCK WIN
First win in 2024 for Tom Pidkock in the Amstel Gold Race 2024
🏁 1 km to go
The leading group enters the last kilometer on the straight and everything will be decided in the final sprint.
🏁 2 km to go
Last 2 kilometers for the Amstel Gold Race 2024
🏁 3 km to go
Hirschi, Vansevenant, Pidcock and Benoot are the ones who will play for the victory. Lapeira is trying to get there, although he is 18 seconds behind.
🏁 5 km to go
We are entering the last five kilometers to the end of the race
🏁 7'5 km to go
Now it is time to climb the Bemelerberg where the four leaders are 16 seconds ahead of the second group and 40 seconds ahead of the peloton.
🏁 9'2 km to go
Hirschi, Vansevenant, Pidcock and Benoot are the riders in the leading group.
🏁 12'6 km to go
The leading group is starting to believe that the victory could be there, as Mathieu van der Poel is still not close to it
🏁 15 km to go
15 kilometers to go and the leading group is 26 seconds ahead of the peloton. We enter the final stretch
🏁 18'1 km to go
Attacks are launched in the leading group and in the peloton as well.
🏁 21'3 km to go
The leading group is already almost a minute ahead of the peloton. Just over 20 kilometers to go to the end of the race.
🏁 26'4 km to go
Kamp tries to pull the peloton and goes solo. While Mathieu van der Poel for now is missing and for now is not in the fight for the race.
🏁 29 km to go
A large group is forming in the second, and they may come together with the head.
🏁 33 km to go
There are now 15 seconds between the escapees and the second group. The race is opening up. Carapaz also enters
🏁 35'2 km to go
There is movement, several runners try to attack and Jumbo sends a runner, Andreas Kron.
🏁 36'2 km to go
About to summit Kruisberg and 2 kilometers to go to the next peak
🏁 38 km to go
The gap between the three escapees and the peloton is 15 seconds. It is now under control
🏁 41'5 km to go
3 km to reach Kruisberg, which could be the turning point of the race
🏁 43 km to go
Michał Kwiatkowski is the leader of the peloton. The Pole who won in 2015 and 2022 in the Amstel Gold Race.
These are the fugitives
🏁 48'7 km to go
The race is now stabilized with the three riders in the breakaway with only an eight-second lead.
This is the moment of the fall in the peloton
😓Caída de varios ciclistas, incluido Carlos Canal (Movistar)
Muchos nervios al acercarse las últimas cotas en la #AmstelGoldRace
Sigue la carrera en directo en @rtveplay ▶️ https://t.co/QaKOKg11Es pic.twitter.com/BFSuQkmiCg — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) April 14, 2024
🏁 52 km to go
After the leak is over. Now Honore. Vervaeke and Lapeira are the ones trying to get away with 22 seconds ahead of the peloton.
🏁 55 km to go
There was a pile-up with several crashes on the right side, among them several Movistar Team riders.
🏁 60 km to go
Van der Sande was the first to be caught by the peloton and now there are only three riders in the breakaway.
🏁 70 km to go
There has been a fall in the peloton involving four riders
Career status
Van der Sande, Leijnse, Hajek and Kyffin are the breakaway riders today, although the peloton is increasingly catching them.
WE RETURN
We are already here to give you a minute-by-minute commentary on this final of the Amstel Gold Race. Follow it here on VAVEL
Stay tuned here to follow the Amstel Gold Race 2024
In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of the Amstel Gold Race 2024 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Maastricht and Valkenburg. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch the Amstel Gold Race 2024 live?
If you want to watch the Amstel Gold Race 2024 live on TV, your options are ESPN and Eurosport.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Amstel Gold Race 2024?
This is the start time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on ESPN
Brazil: 9:30 AM on ESPN
Chile: 9:30 AM on ESPN
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN
USA (ET): 8:30 AM on FloSports
Spain: 2:30 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 6:30 AM on ESPN
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on ESPN
Peru: 7:30 AM on ESPN
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on ESPN
Maastricht
The European city where the Amstel Gold Race 2024 will start is noted for its historic buildings and trendy designer stores. Not far behind in gastronomy are its menus full of taste sensations and terraces full of conviviality. There is no shortage of vibrant festivals and high-level exhibitions. Added to that are the spacious squares and extensive vineyards. Maastricht is a popular destination whether for a day of shopping, a weekend getaway or a vacation.
Mathieu van der Poel seeks third straight win
The Dutch rider is the big favorite without the participation of last year's winner, Tadej Pogacar. Mathieu van der Poel comes from winning the Tour de Flande and Paris-Roubaix. In addition in all the races he has contested in 2024 he has managed to get into the top-10.
Route
The race will start at the Maastricht Market, then head towards Sittard and Geleen. Then it will go through Ubachsberg, Simpelveld and Nijswiller back to Heuvelland. It will continue with the climbs of Loorberg and Camerig, before reaching the climax at Drielandenpunt in Vaals. The finish of the Amstel Gold Race will have the climbs of Eyserbosweg, the Keutenberg and to conclude the mythical Cauberg.
Summary of last year's race
Tadej Pogacar was last year's winner in the Amstel Gold Race triumph after a great attack, which allowed him to enter first at the finish line with a 38-second lead over Ben Healy, who was second.
Last winners of the Amstel Gold Race
2014: Philippe Gilbert (Bélgica)
2015: Michał Kwiatkowski (Polonia
2016: Enrico Gasparotto (Italy)
2017: Philippe Gilbert (Bélgica)
2018: Michael Valgren (Dinamarca)
2019: Mathieu van der Poel (Países Bajos)
2020: Cancelada
2021: Wout van Aert (Bélgica)
2022: Michał Kwiatkowski (Polonia)
2023: Tadej Pogačar (Eslovenia)
Race Preview
This Sunday, April 14, 2024, the 85th edition of the Amstel Gold Race will be held, with a total distance of 252.5 kilometers.
