Goals and Highlights: America 5-1 Toluca in Liga MX 2024
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

1:41 AM6 hours ago

SUMMARY

1:18 AM7 hours ago

90+5´

End of the match! América takes the victory with a score of 5-1 and positions itself as the overall leader of the competition.
1:13 AM7 hours ago

90+4´

America has reduced the intensity and seems to be quietly waiting for the game to end.
1:08 AM7 hours ago

90´

Due to the interruptions and loss of time that occurred during the match, the referee has decided to add 5 minutes of added time as compensation to the regulation time.
1:03 AM7 hours ago

87´

Toluca seems to have completely abandoned its attacking attempts and concentrated solely on defending to avoid an even heavier defeat.
12:58 AM7 hours ago

85´

America dominates possession in all areas of the field, while Toluca is forced to chase the ball without being able to regain control of the game.
12:53 AM7 hours ago

82´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR AMERICAAA! JULIAN QUIÑONES SCORES THE FIFTH GOAL OF THE MATCH.
12:48 AM7 hours ago

79´

Toluca has retreated back into their own area, trying to contain América's attacks and keep their defense organized.
12:43 AM7 hours ago

75´

Tras el gol, el Toluca parece haber perdido algo de ímpetu y ya no está mostrando la misma peligrosidad en su juego ofensivo como lo hacía antes.
12:38 AM7 hours ago

73´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR AMERICA! JULIAN QUIÑONES DOES IT AND SCORES ONE MORE GOAL AT THE AZTECA! THIS IS ALREADY A GOAL
12:33 AM7 hours ago

72´

America is creating dangerous chances in the opponent's area and seems to be close to scoring the first goal of the match.
12:28 AM7 hours ago

69´

América has taken full control of the match, keeping possession of the ball and not allowing the Scarlets to recover it easily.
12:23 AM7 hours ago

65´

América has made changes to its team. Ramón Juárez and Julián Quiñones have entered the field, while Javairo Dilrosun and Igor Lichnovski have left the field.
12:18 AM8 hours ago

65´

Toluca tries to advance from their own half with the ball under control, but faces intense pressure from America.
12:13 AM8 hours ago

61´

Toluca has made changes to its lineup. Jesús Angulo, Carlos Orrantia and Juan Pablo Domínguez have left the field, being replaced by Edgar López, Robert Morales and Maximiliano Araújo.
12:08 AM8 hours ago

59´

The scarlet team's players are coming out of their area with control of the ball, but are having difficulty generating offensive opportunities.
12:03 AM8 hours ago

55´

The Eagles move the ball skillfully in all areas of the field, exploring spaces to generate attacking opportunities.
11:58 PM8 hours ago

53´

Alexis Vega's cross was met by Malagon in two minutes to keep the ball.
11:53 PM8 hours ago

50´

Igor Lichnovsky fouls Alexis Vega in midfield and the referee gives him a yellow card.
11:48 PM8 hours ago

48´

Juan Escobar receives a yellow card for a foul on Alejandro Zendejas and America gets a free kick.
11:43 PM8 hours ago

46´

SECOND HALF BEGINS, AMÉRICA SEEKS TO EXTEND ITS LEAD AND TOLUCA GOES FOR THE EQUALIZER
11:38 PM8 hours ago

50´

End of the first half at the Azteca, América wins 3-1 with a brace from Diego Valdés and one more from Henry Martín.
11:33 PM8 hours ago

47´

LUIS ÁNGEL MALAGÓN! Baeza's shot in the area and Malagón one-handed saves the ball, there is a goalkeeper in América.
11:28 PM8 hours ago

45´

The referee says that five more minutes will be played on the Azteca Stadium field.
11:23 PM8 hours ago

42´

Great defensive coverage by Alejandro Zendejas to send the ball to the corner.
11:18 PM9 hours ago

39´

The crowd begins to chant "olé" as América does not want to let go of possession of the ball.
11:13 PM9 hours ago

35´

The VAR says there is nothing and play continues as normal.
11:08 PM9 hours ago

34´

The Toluca players are calling for a penalty kick for an alleged contact of Javairo Dilrosun's hand with the ball. The VAR is already reviewing the play.
11:03 PM9 hours ago

33´

Marcel Ruíz's play change to Takeshi Meneses but the latter doesn't get to the ball and misses a clear goal.
10:58 PM9 hours ago

31´

Great coverage by Álvaro Fidalgo to take the ball away from Alexis Vega in midfield and América gets the ball again.
10:53 PM9 hours ago

28´

Thiago Volpi! A low shot by Alejandro Zendejas is saved by Thiago Volpi and prevents the eagles' first goal.
10:48 PM9 hours ago

26´

The VAR says .... GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR AMÉRICA. DIEGO VALDÉS SCORED THE THIRD AND THE URUGUAYAN HAS ALREADY DOUBLED HIS TALLY.
10:43 PM9 hours ago

25´

The VAR is reviewing the play, the match is paused for the moment. 
10:38 PM9 hours ago

23´

GOOOOOOOOOL.... THAT DOESN'T COUNT! Diego Valdés had scored a great goal but the referee says he was ahead of schedule.
10:33 PM9 hours ago

22´

Great coverage by Carlos Orrantía to prevent the pass from reaching Chicote Calderón and América has a corner kick on the left.
10:28 PM9 hours ago

18´

Christian "El Chicote" Calderón receives a caution card after he sweeps away Orrantía
10:23 PM9 hours ago

15´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR AMÉRICA! CRAZY GAME! ONCE AGAIN DIEGO VALDÉS AND HENRY MARTÍN CONNECT AND THE YUCATECAN BOMB SENDS IT INTO THE BACK OF THE NET!
10:18 PM10 hours ago

13´

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR TOLUCA! GREAT GOAL BY THE RED DEVILS! WHAT A GREAT PASS BY ALEXIS VEGA FOR JUANPI DOMINGUEZ TO TIE THE MATCH! THERE'S A GAME AT THE AZTECA!
10:13 PM10 hours ago

12´

Toluca began to have possession of the ball, but América was more and more confident on the pitch, with the Eagles going from strength to strength.
10:08 PM10 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR AMÉRICA! GOALOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO BY DIEGO VALDÉS!!! ONCE AGAIN THE HENRY-DIEGO DUO GIVES AMÉRICA THE LEAD!
10:03 PM10 hours ago

GREAT VOLPI! Great save by the Brazilian goalkeeper to deny a one-on-one against Zendejas.
9:58 PM10 hours ago

The goal was almost scored! The serrucho Baeza hits it from long distance and Luis Ángel Malagón makes a two-handed save.
9:53 PM10 hours ago

America comes close! Diego Valdes' attempted cross ends up going wide but the eagles are already close.
9:48 PM10 hours ago

THE MATCH KICKS OFF! THE MATCH KICKS OFF AT THE AZTECA STADIUM, AMÉRICA SEEKS THE LEAD AGAINST THE TOLUCA DEVILS.
9:43 PM10 hours ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between the América Eagles vs. the Toluca Red Devils at the Estadio Azteca, match corresponding to the 15th matchday of the Clausura 2024.
9:38 PM10 hours ago

LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that the Águilas del América will send to the Estadio Azteca to face the Diablos Rojos del Toluca.
9:33 PM10 hours ago

LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that the Diablos Rojos del Toluca will send to the field of the Azteca Stadium to face the América Eagles. 
9:28 PM10 hours ago

WATERS WITH THE EAGLES

André Jardine spoke out about the possibility of Club América winning the double, stating that they are determined to fight for it.
"We have to respect all the teams that are in each tournament a lot because they all have the same goal, our dreams are as big as the size of América. There are big games and moments coming in the season, América is going to fight, I can assure you that," he said at a press conference.
9:23 PM10 hours ago

WILL HE MAKE IT TO COAPA?

At 32 years of age, Thiago Alcántara could be contemplating continuing his soccer career in Liga BBVA MX, specifically with Club América. According to several reports, it has been mentioned that there has been contact between the board of directors of the Azulcrema team and the Spanish National Team midfielder, who currently plays for Liverpool in the English league.
9:18 PM11 hours ago

FOR NOT PAYING PENSION

Víctor Mañón, recognized soccer player in Liga MX, has been publicly accused for not paying alimony and his lack of responsibility was exposed in social networks. His ex-partner, Azucena Uscanga, has claimed that Mañón has failed to comply with the agreement for a year and is also unemployed. Despite his historic trajectory in Liga MX, Mañón is currently without a team and, according to Transfermarkt, his value is estimated at 150 thousand euros (approximately 2 million 670 thousand Mexican pesos).
9:13 PM11 hours ago

CURIOUS FACT

After almost 33 years of anticipation, a solar eclipse occurred in the Mexican Republic. The last time this phenomenon was experienced was in July 1991. Coincidentally, in that same year and a few days before the eclipse, Pumas was crowned champion of the first division of Mexican soccer in the 1990-1991 season. They defeated Club América in the Grand Final, thus securing their third championship.
9:08 PM11 hours ago

NO LONGER EXEMPT FROM FINES

With three matchdays left to close the Clausura 2024 and the 2023-2024 soccer year, the three teams that will be sanctioned for the quotient have already been determined. One of the clubs that will not be able to avoid this penalty is Xolos de Tijuana, currently in last place in the percentage. If it remains in this position at the end of the season, it will start the 2024-2025 season with its quotient reset to zero.
9:03 PM11 hours ago

IN CASE YOU STILL WANT TO FIGHT TO BECOME A SOCCER PLAYER

Liga MX professional soccer team, Mazatlán FC, is hosting tryouts for two categories in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, this Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Prepa Mochis field.
In order to participate, Mazatlán FC requires that interested players show up at least one hour before the scheduled start time for their corresponding category. In addition, they are requested to bring white clothing, complete soccer equipment, including proper footwear, and necessary items to play, as well as to make sure they are well hydrated.
8:58 PM11 hours ago

ARRIVES IN THE MX LEAGUE

Atlante, recognized as a historic team in Mexican soccer, could return to the First Division, occupying the position currently held by Mazatlán FC. Additionally, it is rumored that Atlante would play its matches at the renovated Neza Stadium, a venue with a long history in Liga MX. This news has been disclosed through information provided by Pepe Hanan, who has also commented on the reasons behind the possible disappearance of Mazatlan FC, despite being a relatively new club on the soccer scene.
8:53 PM11 hours ago

HE'S UGLY

Alexis Vega bluntly emphasized that he never felt a burden in wearing and representing the Guadalajara colors, affirming that he always gave his maximum performance to contribute to the team.
The former Guadalajara player openly shared with Claro Sports in an interview for W Radio to clarify some claims in his close circle that he considers false, such as the idea that he was not at Guadalajara's level.
8:48 PM11 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for Liga MX is over, the best actions of the best tournament at club level in Mexico are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies to the lawns of Mexico. 
8:43 PM11 hours ago

Tune in here America vs Toluca Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Toluca match.
8:38 PM11 hours ago

What time is America vs Toluca match?

This is the start time of the game America vs Toluca of 13th April in several countries:

Where To Watch America vs Toluca around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

April 13, 2024

21:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

April 13, 2024

22:00

  

Bolivia

April 13, 2024

20:00

  

Brasil

April 13, 2024

22:00

  

Chile

April 13, 2024

22:00

  

Colombia

April 13, 2024

20:00

  

Ecuador

April 13, 2024

20:00

  

Spain

April 14, 2024

3:00 

  

Mexico

April 13, 2024

19:00

TUDN

Peru

April 13, 2024

21:00 

  
8:33 PM11 hours ago

Watch out for this América player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward and national team player; Henry Martin. América's current striker has been a key player in the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory in favor of the Eagles.

8:28 PM11 hours ago

Watch out for this Toluca player:

In this match, the goalkeeper of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca; Thiago Volpi will have to be followed with a magnifying glass. The Brazilian is not only a great goalkeeper, but also a goal scorer for the Mexican team, as he is currently just a couple of goals away from becoming the goal scoring champion, which would be historic for the Brazilian.

8:23 PM11 hours ago

Last Toluca lineup:

T. Volpi; C. Orrantía, J. Escobar, F. Pereira, B. García; C. Baeza, M. Ruiz; J. Domínguez, J. Angulo, J. Meneses; A. Vega.
8:18 PM12 hours ago

América's last lineup:

L. Malagón; L. Fuentes, N. Araujo, R. Juárez, I. Reyes; R. Sánchez, J. Dos Santos; B. Rodríguez, D. Valdés, J. Dilrosun; H. Martín.
8:13 PM12 hours ago

Background:

América and Toluca have faced each other on a total of 60 occasions (19 América wins, 20 draws, 21 Toluca wins) where the scales have tipped in favor of the Mexican team. In terms of goals, Toluca leads the way with 90 goals scored to America's 87. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 9 of the Apertura 2023 where the two sides played to a 1-1 draw.
8:08 PM12 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Estadio Azteca is a venue located in Mexico City, Mexico and is the cathedral of soccer in Mexico, it is currently the home of Club America and Club America Femenil teams that play their Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil home matches there. Likewise, the "Coloso de Santa Ursula" also serves as the home of the Mexican National Team. It was inaugurated with a friendly match between América and Torino in 1966 and currently has a capacity of 80,000 spectators in its seats. It will soon become the venue for the 2026 World Cup.
8:03 PM12 hours ago

They want to do the devilish deed to América

The Scarlet team of the Diablos Rojos del Toluca returns to the Azteca Stadium to face one of its biggest nemesis, the Eagles, a team that has always been a match for the team from Mexico, however, there have been times when the Red Devils have managed to beat America, There are times when the Reds manage to come out victorious and put the Eagles in their place and this time they want to continue along the same line because if they beat Jardine's pupils, they would be pushing them away from the general leadership in their own face, also, Toluca is getting closer and closer to the classification and therefore, getting the three points would be glory for the Devils.
7:58 PM12 hours ago

Seeking a second championship

At the moment, there is no better team playing soccer than the team from Coapa and it seems to indicate that the current Liga MX champions will be present in the Mexican football playoffs because, apart from not letting go of the general leadership, the eagles have left their own and strangers' mouths open because the fact that they are playing two tournaments at the same time has not weighed on their performance, achieving positive results without any problems to get the victories. Now, back at home, America wants to continue imposing conditions at home and with their people.
7:53 PM12 hours ago

Halfway through the season

Liga MX continues to advance by leaps and bounds as the 2023/24 season comes to a close. In the blink of an eye, we have gone from Day 1 of the championship to being more than halfway through the season, with the end of the regular tournament already on the horizon, little by little, the teams are beginning to take their positions in what will be another exciting end to the tournament where the teams will be looking for a qualifying ticket to the Mexican football playoffs or to enter the play-offs, but leaving the elimination zone, which currently covers more territory, from 18th to 11th place, is reason to say goodbye to the Clausura 2024. With rounds still to play, the big question is: Who will be the new Mexican soccer champion at the end of the season?
7:48 PM12 hours ago

Kick-off time

The America vs Toluca match will be played at Estadio Azteca, in Mexico, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
7:43 PM12 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: America vs Toluca!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo