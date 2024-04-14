Ajax vs Twente LIVE Score Updates in Eredivisie
In a few moments we will share with you the latest news in our coverage of the match between Ajax vs Twente live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Amsterdam Arena. Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL
Position in the table

Twente is better positioned than Ajax, Twente has managed to get 60 points, the result of 18 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses, this score keeps them in third position in the table. For the Ajax team, the team has added 12 wins, 9 draws and 8 losses, achieving 45 points that positions them in sixth place in the table.

Background

Ajax and Twente have history, they have played 22 matches, of which on 11 occasions the victory has been achieved by Ajax, for Twente, they have only managed to beat their Ajax counterpart on 4 occasions, the draw has only occurred on 7 occasions . The last meeting between these two teams ended with a 3 - 1 victory for Twente.

Will Twente continue its good streak?

For this match, Twente is a big favorite to win the match and add the three points. Joseph Oosting has managed to work the team in a way that is momentarily qualifying them for the Champions League qualifiers, despite not competing for the title against PSV, the fans are extremely excited about the results that have been presented.
Twente's last matches

  • Twente 2 - 1 Sparta Rotterdam I Eredivisie
  • PSV 1 - 0 Twente I Eredivisie
  • Twente 1 - 0 Heracles I Eredivisie
  • Heerenveen 3 - 3 Twente I Eredivisie
  • Twente 2 - 0 Fortuna Sittard I Eredivisie
What to expect from Ajax?

Ajax is not experiencing its best football stage, despite still having a chance to qualify for the next round, its style of play and tactical stopping has not allowed the team to achieve favorable results, its fans maintain the hope of achieving at least qualification for the Champions League to continue the legacy of history that characterizes this team.
This is how Ajax has added

  • Aston Villa 4 - 0 Ajax I Return Round of 16, Conference League
  • Sparta Rotterdam 2 - 2 Ajax I Eredivisie
  • Zwolle 1 - 3 Ajax I Eredivisie
  • Ajax 1 - 1 Go Ahead Eagles I Eredivisie
  • Feyenoord 6 - 0 Ajax I Eredivisie
Duel for points

Ajax is out of qualifying positions for European competitions, it needs a forced victory if it wants to fight for a place in the qualifiers. For the Twente team the panorama is different, they are one of the best teams in the league, they are currently classified for the Champions League classification, they have a wide advantage in points against AZ, with 6 points separating them between places.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!

Good morning to all VAVEL followers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Ajax vs Twente, corresponding to matchday 30 of the Eredivisie. The match will take place at the Amsterdam Arena, this match is scheduled for 08:45 AM (CMDX)
