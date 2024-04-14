Goal and summary of Pumas vs León in Liga MX 2023-24
Photo: VAVEL

Summary of the game

End of the match

The Pumas win by the minimum and climb to 9th place in the championship, keep browsing VAVEL for more content.
90+8

The referee signals the end of the game, with this win Pumas moves up to ninth in the table.
90+6

La Fiera is filling the Pumas area with balls in search of an equalizer.
90+4

Pumas substitution:

Sale: Rivas

In: Aldrete

90+3

The universitarios are handling the ball in an attempt to protect their advantage.
90'

8 minutes are added.
87'

The referee stops play due to a blow to Ulises Rivas.
 
86'

Changes in La Fiera:

Out: Tesillo and Rodriguez

In: Mena and Rodriguez

83'

Chino Huerta came close to the second, but Cota made a good save.
81'

Leon is looking to push forward in search of a draw, while the universitarios want to kill the game off.
78'

Pause due to injury to Steven Barreiro.
76'

Changes in La Fiera

Out: Alvarado and Guerra

In: Hernandez and Lopez

74'

Changes in Pumas

Out: Funes Mori and Quispe

Inn: Martinez and Lopez

71'

The match is starting to heat up due to a push on Magallan.
69'

Le0n Substitution

Exit: Guardado

In: Frías

68' ¡GOAL!

GOAL! From Pumas, after a great service from Funes Mori, Piero Quispe appears and breaks Cota's goal and C.U explodes.
66'

After a great cross by Leo Suarez, Chino Huerta headed in, but the ball hit the post, saving La Fiera.
63'

The referee gives Alan Medina a red card.
62'

The VAR reviews a possible red card on Alan Medina.
61'

Foul in favor of Pumas and danger in Leon's area
59'

Changes in Pumas:

Out: Salvio and Monroy

In: Suarez and Ergas

57'

La Fiera is looking to move forward in order to even the match.
54'

UNAM manages the tempo of the match, but is unable to score.
51'

The Pumas offense began to generate more dangerous plays, looking for the first goal of the match.
49'

After a series of cuts inside the box, Funes Mori beat Cota, but the defense saved the home team's first goal on the line.
48'

Pause due to injury to William Tesillo and medical assistance is already entering the field.
47'

Great save by the Pumas goalkeeper after a shot by Alvarado.
46'

The last 45 minutes of the match begin.
Half-time

These are the statistics at halftime.

Photo: Google
45+2

End of first half.
45+1

After a save on the fiera's line, Bennevendo finds the rebound, sends the shot and Cota sends it for a corner kick.
45'

2 were added to this first half.
43'

Toto Salvio tries, but his shot goes wide of Cota's goal.
41'

Piero Quispe is fouled, and the Pumas have a chance to score.
38'

Free kick in favor of UNAM, near Leon's area.
36'

A header by Viñas and the visitors' first was just a goal away.
34'

Free kick in favor of Pumas, near the Fiera's area.
31'

Another attempt that goes over the top, this time it was Chino Huerta.
30'

Shot by Eduardo Salvio, which goes very wide.
28'

After a shot inside the area by Federico Viñas, the figure of Julio Gonzalez is present.
25'

The Pumas offense touches and touches the ball, but fails to open up the Fiera defense.
22'

Leon was able to move forward and evened the match.
19'

After the free kick, Federico Viñas sent the ball well over the crossbar.
18'

Foul in favor of Leon, near the Pumas area.
15'

Shot by Alvarado, which Julio Gonzalez saves well.
12' Goal Annulled

Eduardo Salvio had scored the first goal of the match, but it was disallowed for offside by Rogelio Funes Mori.
10'

Bennevendo's shot is deflected by the defense, and it will be a corner kick for Pumas.
9'

Pumas put pressure on the Fiera, in a good start to the match.
6'

Licha Magallan's header goes just over the crossbar, close to UNAM's first.
4'

Federico Viñas' shot whizzed past Julio Gonzalez's right post.
3'

Ulises Rivas' header is saved by Rodolfo Cota.
1'

The first 45 minutes are underway.
The league protocol takes place

Both the 22 protagonists of this afternoon and the refereeing staff take the field to give us a good game of soccer.
Both teams head for the locker room

Both Pumas and Leon are already heading to the dressing rooms to fine-tune tactical details and have a final talk before facing this match that promises goals, emotions, passion and, above all, good soccer.
Leon's fans also make their presence felt

5:31 PM10 hours ago

Teams tighten up the warm-up return to the headline

Both teams are already fine-tuning the details in the warm-up, fine-tuning the last details for the match of the 15th date of the 2024 Clausura.
The visiting eleven

This is the Fiera's lineup for this afternoon.
5:21 PM10 hours ago

The home team's lineup

This is the eleven with which the Pumas will go out in search of victory.
What happened the last time they faced each other?

5:11 PM10 hours ago

Referee body

Center Referee: Daniel Quintero Huitron

First flag bearer: Enrique Isaac Bustos Diaz

Second flag bearer: Mayra Alejandra Mora Cerero

Fourth official: Mario Terrazas Chávez

Face-to-face

5:01 PM10 hours ago

UNAM is present

The Pumas have already arrived at home, with the objective of obtaining the three points.
Local uniform

Through their social networks, the Pumas unveiled the uniform with which they will play today's match.
The supporters

Fans are beginning to arrive at Ciudad Universitaria to watch this match and support their team.
4:46 PM11 hours ago

Let's move on!

Thank you very much for watching the Pumas vs Leon match on VAVEL, there is no doubt that this will be a great match on Matchday 15 of the Liga MX 2023-24. 
Stay tuned to VAVEL's platform

It will undoubtedly be a great match, where both teams will give their all to get the three points and continue to strengthen their chances of reaching the Mexican soccer's big party.
4:36 PM11 hours ago

What to expect from the game?

The match played on Day 15 of the Clausura 2024 will be very interesting, since Pumas and León are very close in the table, the home team in 10th place and the other in 11th, and both are on a mission to climb positions in order to consolidate their position as best as possible for the end of the tournament, which is becoming more and more interesting.
Hours in different countries

Mexico 18:00

United States ET 20:00 

Argentina 22:00 ET

Canada 18:00 ET

United Kingdom 02:00

France 03:00 ET

Spain 02:00

Brazil 22:00

Colombia 20:00

How and where to watch the match?

The match will be played at 20:00 p.m ET. and will be broadcast on Channel 5 and TUDN Mexico or on the VIX Plus platform, you can also tune in through the VAVEL platform..
Watch out for this player of La Fiera

The player to watch for La Fiera is Federico Viñas, the Uruguayan center forward is one of the most outstanding players of the tournament with 8 goals and 2 assists, he is a real danger in front of the opponent's goal.

Photo: RÉCORD
Player to watch for Pumas

One of UNAM's outstanding players is Cesar "el Chino" Huerta, as the left winger is one of the league's most outstanding players, although he has only scored one goal, he is one of the tournament's top assisters with 7.

Photo: TV Azteca
Latest Fiera lineup

This was the last eleven used by the Lion.

R. Cota (P), J. Barreiro, P. Bellon, E. Guerra, W. Tesillo, G, Napoli, J. Rodriguez, E. Hernandez, A. Alvarado, A. Medina, F. Viñas

Coach: Jorge Bava

UNAM's latest lineup

This was the last eleven of the Pumas

J. González (P), L. Magallan, Nathan, P. Bennevendo, P. Monroy, U. RIvas, J. Caicedo, E. Salvio, R. Lopez. C. Huerta, G. Martínez

Coach: Gustavo Lema

Antecedents

In their last 5 meetings, there have been 3 wins for Pumas and two draws.

Liga MX 10/31/23 Leon 1-1 Pumas

Liga MX 22/01/23 Pumas 4-1 Leon

Liga MX 09/07/22 Leon 3-3 Pumas

Liga MX 13/02/22 Pumas 2-1 Leon

Liga MX 10/20/21 Leon 1-2 Pumas

What has happened to Leon?

In their last 5 games, La Fiera have 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

Liga MX 06/04/24 León 0-2 Queretaro

Liga MX 31/03/24 Necaxa 1-2 Leon

Liga MX 16/03/24 León 2-1 Puebla

Liga MX 09/03/24 Chivas 1-2 Leon

Liga MX 03/03/24 Tijuana 1-1 Leon

How does the UNAM arrive?

In their last 5 games, Pumas have 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses.

Liga MX 05/04/24 Mazatlan 0-4 Pumas

Liga MX 03/30/24 Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul

Liga MX 17/03/24 Toluca 3-0 Pumas

Liga MX 10/03/24 Pumas 3-3 Tijuana

Liga MX 03/03/24 Monterrey 3-0 Pumas

What is the Fiera's goal?

Leon's mission is to consolidate its position in the playoffs and seek to climb up the standings at the end of the tournament, where the league table has tightened, so any slip-up could be definitive.
3:41 PM12 hours ago

With what mission does UNAM arrive?

The Pumas are on a mission to continue on the right track after defeating Mazatlán by a landslide and try to continue climbing up the table in order to get as far as possible into the Mexican soccer playoffs.
3:36 PM12 hours ago

Where will the engagement be played?

Photo: RECORD
The duel will take place at Ciudad Universitaria (C.U), located in Mexico City and inaugurated on November 20, 1952, being the opening venue of the II National Sports Games, being the second largest stadium in Mexico. It was also where the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1968 Olympic Games were held.

Liga MX continues on its course

With the big party of Mexican soccer just around the corner, the teams are looking to get into better shape for Day 15 of the tournament, so the duel between Pumas vs. León will be a match where they are practically evenly matched and whoever wins the three points will take a big step towards the playoffs.
3:26 PM12 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello everyone, welcome to the broadcast of the Pumas vs Leon match for Day 15 of the Liga MX 2023-24.

My name is Samuel Sirotzky and I will have the pleasure of being your host for this match. We'll be bringing you match analysis, lineups, updated scores and news here on the VAVEL platform.

