Goal and summary of Pumas vs León in Liga MX 2023-24

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary of the game
End of the match
#Jornada15— PUMAS (@PumasMX) April 15, 2024
Más tres puntos en casa. 🐾#DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos #FutbolEnTusManos @Telcel pic.twitter.com/GGDHtHAii4
90+8
90+6
90+4
Sale: Rivas
In: Aldrete
90+3
90'
87'
86'
Out: Tesillo and Rodriguez
In: Mena and Rodriguez
83'
81'
78'
76'
Out: Alvarado and Guerra
In: Hernandez and Lopez
74'
Out: Funes Mori and Quispe
Inn: Martinez and Lopez
71'
69'
Exit: Guardado
In: Frías
68' ¡GOAL!
66'
63'
62'
61'
59'
Out: Salvio and Monroy
In: Suarez and Ergas
57'
54'
51'
49'
48'
47'
46'
Half-time
45+2
45+1
45'
43'
41'
38'
36'
34'
31'
30'
28'
25'
22'
19'
18'
15'
12' Goal Annulled
10'
9'
6'
4'
3'
1'
The league protocol takes place
Both teams head for the locker room
Leon's fans also make their presence felt
Amores bonitos 🦁💚 pic.twitter.com/JX4CmruooS — Club León (@clubleonfc) April 14, 2024
Teams tighten up the warm-up return to the headline
The visiting eleven
¡Mi equipo! ¡Mi Fiera!— Club León (@clubleonfc) April 14, 2024
Recibe $1,000 de regalo con @calientesports y métele desde ya a nuestro equipo🦁. Hazlo en caliente https://t.co/dbNcCZA2dT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fc64nDX30l
The home team's lineup
¡Dale,Pumas! Los XI titulares de esta tarde. 💥🐾#DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos #FutbolEnTusManos @telcel pic.twitter.com/lwqfSUe6bd— PUMAS (@PumasMX) April 14, 2024
What happened the last time they faced each other?
Referee body
First flag bearer: Enrique Isaac Bustos Diaz
Second flag bearer: Mayra Alejandra Mora Cerero
Fourth official: Mario Terrazas Chávez
Face-to-face
📊Este es el 🆚 estadístico @Suzuki_Mex de nuestro encuentro ante León. #DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos pic.twitter.com/LdKGjfJsu5 — PUMAS (@PumasMX) April 14, 2024
UNAM is present
Llegamos puntuales a nuestra cita ⚽️🏟️@FuturaSelect #DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos pic.twitter.com/9hpgDWM0vL— PUMAS (@PumasMX) April 14, 2024
Local uniform
Hoy jugamos de blanco. 🔥🤍#DePumasSoy #DeCanteraSomos pic.twitter.com/ekWtKAqq93— PUMAS (@PumasMX) April 14, 2024
The supporters
Let's move on!
Stay tuned to VAVEL's platform
What to expect from the game?
Hours in different countries
United States ET 20:00
Argentina 22:00 ET
Canada 18:00 ET
United Kingdom 02:00
France 03:00 ET
Spain 02:00
Brazil 22:00
Colombia 20:00
How and where to watch the match?
Watch out for this player of La Fiera
Player to watch for Pumas
Latest Fiera lineup
R. Cota (P), J. Barreiro, P. Bellon, E. Guerra, W. Tesillo, G, Napoli, J. Rodriguez, E. Hernandez, A. Alvarado, A. Medina, F. Viñas
Coach: Jorge Bava
UNAM's latest lineup
J. González (P), L. Magallan, Nathan, P. Bennevendo, P. Monroy, U. RIvas, J. Caicedo, E. Salvio, R. Lopez. C. Huerta, G. Martínez
Coach: Gustavo Lema
Antecedents
Liga MX 10/31/23 Leon 1-1 Pumas
Liga MX 22/01/23 Pumas 4-1 Leon
Liga MX 09/07/22 Leon 3-3 Pumas
Liga MX 13/02/22 Pumas 2-1 Leon
Liga MX 10/20/21 Leon 1-2 Pumas
What has happened to Leon?
Liga MX 06/04/24 León 0-2 Queretaro
Liga MX 31/03/24 Necaxa 1-2 Leon
Liga MX 16/03/24 León 2-1 Puebla
Liga MX 09/03/24 Chivas 1-2 Leon
Liga MX 03/03/24 Tijuana 1-1 Leon
How does the UNAM arrive?
Liga MX 05/04/24 Mazatlan 0-4 Pumas
Liga MX 03/30/24 Pumas 0-0 Cruz Azul
Liga MX 17/03/24 Toluca 3-0 Pumas
Liga MX 10/03/24 Pumas 3-3 Tijuana
Liga MX 03/03/24 Monterrey 3-0 Pumas
What is the Fiera's goal?
With what mission does UNAM arrive?
Where will the engagement be played?
The duel will take place at Ciudad Universitaria (C.U), located in Mexico City and inaugurated on November 20, 1952, being the opening venue of the II National Sports Games, being the second largest stadium in Mexico. It was also where the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1968 Olympic Games were held.
Liga MX continues on its course
Welcome!
My name is Samuel Sirotzky and I will have the pleasure of being your host for this match. We'll be bringing you match analysis, lineups, updated scores and news here on the VAVEL platform.