Summary: Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa in Premier League

Summary
It's over
Aston Villa wins 2-0 against Arsenal, in a match corresponding to the Premier League, where 2 mistakes cost the Gunners the first place.
90+6'
Arsenal's desperation is key as they are committing a lot of fouls and wasting game time
90+3'
Arsenal don't want defeat, they're on top, but Villa want to extend the lead further
90' Compensation time
8 minutes of compensation are added
88' Change
Arsenal substitute Oleksandr Zinchenko for Eddie Nketiah
87' Goal by Watkins
GOAL! from Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins started from a counterattack and in front of the goalkeeper, he shot the ball.
84' Goal by Bailey
GOAL! by Aston Villa, Leon Bailey scored the goal, he saw a hole and arriving at the far post with an open goal scored the first goal of the game.
83'
The pace of the game has slowed down, the two teams are thinking more about the game
Aston Villa get a corner kick
80' Changes
Aston Villa substitution, Nicolò Zaniolo and Alexandre Moreno Lopera come off.
Arsenal substitute Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Jesus for Emile Smith Rowe and Jorge Luiz Frello
76'
Both teams are playing on the flanks, but the ball is not going in
73'
Arsenal stay on top, want the goal and take the lead
70'
Arsenal continue to search down the flanks, but Aston Villa look for the counter-attack
67' Change
Arsenal substitution, Ben White and Leandro Trossard come off for Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Martinelli.
66' Blow
Martin Ødegaard collides with Diego Carlos who was doing a Chilean kick and hits him in the chest.
The Norwegian is left lying on the ground and the referee calls for medical assistance.
63' Yellow card
Kai Havertz sees yellow card
61' Change
Aston Villa substitute Moussa Diaby for Leon Bailey
60'
Corner kick wasted by Arsenal.
Declan Rice was looking for the counter shot, but sent it into the stands.
57'
Arsenal don't have the ball much in this second half, but they are still lethal
54'
Aston Villa came out better, putting Arsenal under pressure
51'
Arsenal free kick.
Martin Ødegaard crashes the ball into the defense and misses the chance.
48'
Arsenal continue to search in front, but Aston Villa cut off the breakthrough without committing a foul
45' Second half begins
The second half kicks off, with each team currently holding a point.
45+2' Halftime
The first half is over
45' Compensation time and yellow card
Gabriel Magalhães sees a yellow card
2 minutes of compensation time are added
42'
Aston Villa look for space in Arsenal's midfield, but they don't get out of their box
39'
Arsenal are on top, they want the goal, but all Aston Villa are in their box and they get the ball out
36' Yellow card
Ben White gets a yellow card for pulling Nicolò Zaniolo
35'
The visitors want to take advantage of counterattacks, but they barely get to the edge of the box
32'
Aston Villa play from the back, they play with the ball gradually
29'
Kai Havertz was on his own against Dibu, but Diego Carlos came in from the side and denied him the chance of danger.
26'
The Gunners think too much about their moves and lose the ball easily
23' Arsenal on top
Aston Villa don't know how to get out, they're worried about the Gunner attack
20'
Bukayo Saka had passed the defense on the right flank, but the ball crashes into the net, but on the outside
17'
Arsenal use flanks a lot, but crosses are not the best
14' Yellow card
Morgan Rogers sees a yellow card
12'
Aston Villa clears the ball out of their area with long balls
9'
Arsenal are on top with possession, but they still play from the back
6'
Arsenal are starting to show more in the visitors' box and are on top of the game
3'
Both teams start with everything, looking for the opponent's area
Match kicks off
Arsenal vs Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium in a match with a great attendance.
They take to the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Premier League match at Emirates Stadium.
Last matches
Arsenal fans are hoping that their team will win the Premier League title, looking to break a 20-year streak. The team led by Mikel Arteta fell just short last year.
To close the league, the Gunners still have matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, so they are high performance and risk matches, because there is the possibility of losing those points.
Arsenal's next match
The home side are coming off a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in their last match, but still have several games left to play.
Wed, Apr 17, Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, (Second leg) UEFA Champions League
Arsenal's XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Emirates Stadium, a Premier League duel
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 14, 2024
🧱 Zinchenko steps in at the back
🎯 Jesus joins the front line
⚡️ Trossard back in the line-up
Focused on the task in hand 👊 pic.twitter.com/H7fcWGOFe0
The XI of Aston Villa
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Emirates Stadium, duel corresponding to the Premier League.
Your Aston Villa team today! 👊 pic.twitter.com/SVhNkUZTSZ— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 14, 2024
Aston Villa's next match
The visitors are coming off a 2-1 win over Lille in their last match, but still have a number of games in hand.
Thu, Apr 18, Lille vs Aston Villa, (Second Leg) UEFA Europa Conference League
Emirates Stadium
The Emirates Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Holloway, London, England. It has a capacity for 60704 fans, being the fourth largest soccer stadium in England, it opened on July 22, 2022.
Background
This will be the 203rd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 87 wins for Arsenal, 45 draws and 70 for Aston Villa, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 4 wins have gone to Arsenal, while Aston Villa have 1 win and a very even and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they do not have a single draw in the last 5 meetings.
Aston Villa 1 - 0 Arsenal, Dec. 9, 2023, England Premier League
Aston Villa 2 - 4 Arsenal, Feb. 18, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 2 - 1 Aston Villa, Aug. 31, 2022, English Premier League
Aston Villa 0 - 1 Arsenal, Mar. 19, 2022, English Premier League
Arsenal 3 - 1 Aston Villa, Oct. 22, 2021, English Premier League
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this Premier League match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Follow Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Score with VAVEL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs Aston Villa match in the Premier League.
How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Sunday, April 14
USA Time: 11:30 hours
USA TV channel (English): Peacock and SiriusXM FC
USA TV channel (Spanish): Peacock and SiriusXM FC
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Arsenal vs Aston Villa match for USA?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Aston Villa of 14th April 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
Brazil: 11:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
Chile: 10:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
Colombia: 09:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
Ecuador: 09:30 AM on ESPN and Star+
United States (ET): 11:30 PM on Peacock and SiriusXM FC
Spain: 14:30 PM on Movistar+, DAZN Spain and DAZN 1
Mexico: 09:30 PM on Paramount Plus
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
Peru: 09:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on ESPN and Star+
Watch out for this Aston Villa player
England attacker, 28 year old Ollie Watkins has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England attacker, Ollie Watkins, the attacker will play his thirty-second game this season, in the past he played 36 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 15 goals in the English league and 6 assists, currently has 18 goals in 31 games.
Watch out for this Arsenal player
England attacker, 22 year old Bukayo Saka has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The England attacker, Bukayo Saka, the attacker will play his thirtieth game this season, in the past he played 37 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 14 goals in the English league and 8 assists, he currently has 14 goals in 30 games.
How is Arsenal coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Brighton & Hove Albion, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to be confident.
Arsenal 2 - 2 Bayern Munich, Apr. 9, 2024, UEFA Champions League
Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 3 Arsenal, Apr. 6, 2024, English Premier League
Arsenal 2 - 0 Luton Town, Apr. 3, 2024, England Premier League
Manchester City 0 - 0 Arsenal, Mar. 31, 2024, English Premier League
Arsenal 1 - 0 FC Porto, Mar. 12, 2024, UEFA Champions League
How is Aston Villa coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Lille, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Aston Villa 2 - 1 Lille, Apr. 11, 2024, UEFA Europa Conference League
Aston Villa 3 - 3 Brentford, Apr. 6, 2024, English Premier League
Manchester City 4 - 1 Aston Villa, Apr. 3, 2024, English Premier League
Aston Villa 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mar. 30, 2024, English Premier League
West Ham United 1 - 1 Aston Villa, Mar. 17, 2024, English Premier League
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Premier League match: Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live Updates!
My name is Omar Escalante and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. In addition, Arsenal will be looking for the three points to continue as leaders, while Aston Villa will be looking for European places.