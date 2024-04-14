Summary: Sporting KC 2-3 Inter Miami in MLS 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals
Inter Miami returned to victory
3️⃣ goals = 3️⃣ points on the road. pic.twitter.com/J642UiszAs— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 14, 2024
90+9' The match ended
90+6'
90+5'
90+3' Change in Inter Miami
⬇️: Gómez
90' We're going until 99
88' Yellow card🟨
86'
84' Change in Kansas City
⬇️: Thommy
82' Yellow card 🟨
82'
81'
79' Yellow card 🟨
78' Change in Inter Miami
⬇️: Alba (🩹)
75'
75'
73'
70' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM INTER MIAMI ⚽
68'
67' Change in Inter Miami
⬇️: Gressel
66'
65'
64'
61'
58' GOOOOOOOAL BY SPORTING KC ⚽
56' Yellow card 🟨
54'
51' GOOOOOAL FROM INTER MIAMI⚽
49'
48'
46'
45' The second half begins
Analysis of the first half
The match was characterized by a lack of shots on goal and errors in the delivery of both teams. These mistakes were more evident in Inter Miami, especially when trying to play from defense. On the other hand, Kansas opted to look for long balls towards Agada when facing pressure from Inter Miami.
45+6' We go to rest
45+4'
45+1' Change in Sporting KC
⬇️: Walter (🩹)
45' We're going until 50
43'
43'
42'
41'
40'
38'
35'
34'
33'
30'
29'
28'
26'
26'
24'
24'
23'
20'
17' GOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM INTER MIAMI ⚽
16'
14' Yellow card 🟨
12'
9'
6' GOOOOOOOAL FROM SPORTING KC ⚽
3'
0' The match starts
Substitutes – Inter Miami
Line-up – Inter Miami
|4-3-3
|
1. D. Callender
|
57. M. Weigandt – 21. N. Freire – 6. T. Avilés – 18. J. Alba
|
41. D. Ruiz – 5. S. Busquets – 20. D. Gómez
|
24. J. Gressel – 9. L. Suárez – 10. L. Messi
Substitutes – Sporting KC
Line-up – Sporting KC
|4-2-2-2
|
29. T. Melia
|
17. J. Davis – 5. D. Rosero – 3. A. Fontás - 14. T. Leibold
|
6. N. Radoja – 54. R. Walter
|
26. E. Thommy – 10. D. Salloi
|
23. W. Agada 9. - A. Pulido
Sporting KC Average Age
International players
On the other hand, at Inter Miami Lionel Messi is a figure in the Argentine national team, while Luis Suárez is a legend from Uruguay. Sergiy Kryvtsovv represents Ukraine, Robert Taylor represents Finland, Leonardo Campana represents Ecuador, Diego Gómez represents Paraguay, Shanyder Borgelin represents Haiti, David Ruíz represents Honduras, and Julian Gressel, Benja Cremaschi and Drake Callender are part of the United States team.
Home and away statistics
On the other hand, Inter Miami has had a similar performance as a visitor, with a draw, a victory and a loss in three games played. This has allowed them to add 4 points out of a possible 9, with an effectiveness percentage of 44.4% playing away from home.
Last five games – Inter Miami
March 30 - MLS: 1-1 vs New York City (Draw)
April 3 - Concacaf Champions Cup: 1-2 vs Monterrey (Lost)
April 6 - MLS: 2-2 vs Colorado (Drawed)
April 10 - Concacaf Champions Cup: 3-1 vs Monterrey (Lost)
Last five games – Sporting KC
March 16 - MLS: 2-1 vs SJ Earthquakes (Won)
March 23 - MLS: 2-3 vs LA Galaxy (Lost)
March 30 - MLS: 1-3 vs Toronto (Won)
April 7 - MLS: 3-3 vs Timbers (Draw)
Continuity in the team
On the other hand, at Inter Miami there are more changes: Canadian defender Kamal Miller is now part of Portland in the MLS; Argentine striker Nicolás Stefanelli has joined Fehérvár of the Hungarian first division; Swedish defender Christopher McVey plays for D.C United of the MLS; Costa Rican winger Cameron Johnson is in Liberia in his country's first division; American full-back DeAndre Yedlin is also at Cincinnati in the MLS; Ecuadorian pivot Dixon Arroyo plays for Barcelona in the Ecuadorian first division; American winger Lucas Meek now plays for Western Suburbs in the Austrian top division; Mexican pivot Víctor Ulloa has retired.
History Sporting KC vs Inter Miami
Follow Sporting KC vs Inter Miami Live Score with VAVEL
How to watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
USA channel: MLS Season Pass
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for Sporting KC vs Inter Miami match for MLS?
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|20:30 ET
|MLS Season Pass
|Argelia
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|1:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Australia
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|11:30 AEDT
|MLS Season Pass
|Bangladesh
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|6:30 IST
|MLS Season Pass
|Bolivia
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|20:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Brazil
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|21:30 AM
|MLS Season Pass
|Canada
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|20:30 ET
|MLS Season Pass
|Chile
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|21:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Colombia
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|19:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Ecuador
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|19:30
|MLS Season Pass
|India
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|5:30 IST
|MLS Season Pass
|Japan
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|9:30 AM
|MLS Season Pass
|Mexico
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|18:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Morocco
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|0:30
|MLS Season Pass
|New Zealand
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|13:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Nigeria
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|1:30
|MLS Season Pass
|Spain
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|1:30
|MLS Season Pass
|United Arab Emirates
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|4:30
|MLS Season Pass
|United Kingdom
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|0:30 GMT
|MLS Season Pass
|Peru
|Saturday, 13 Apr 24
|19:30
|MLS Season Pass
Agada, the reference in attack
Messi, the MLS golden ball
Inter Miami's latest lineup
Sporting KC's latest lineup
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant #1: Jeremy Kieso
Assistant #2: Kali Smith
Fourth referee: Rosendo Mendoza
VAR: Joe Dickerson
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Inter Miami wants to recover and return to the top
Sporting KC wants to score points against a candidate
The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium
The stadium hosts American football and soccer games. It is the home of the Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting Kansas City. It is known for its rowdy atmosphere, considered one of the loudest outdoor stadiums in the NFL. Their attendance record was set on November 4, 1972, with 82,094 spectators watching a game between the Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders. In addition, it will host matches for the 2024 Copa América.
1-1:
1-2:
2-2:
2-3: