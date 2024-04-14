Summary: Sporting KC 2-3 Inter Miami in MLS 2024
11:00 PM9 hours ago

Goals

1-0:

1-1:

1-2:

2-2:

2-3:

10:55 PM9 hours ago

Inter Miami returned to victory

In the first half, Inter Miami sought to establish its game from defense but faced difficulties in the accuracy of its passes, which allowed Kansas to take the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from Thommy. Despite this, Inter Miami maintained its style of play and managed to equalize the score thanks to a brilliant pass from Messi that enabled Gómez to score. In the second half, Inter Miami adopted a more direct approach, seeking to penetrate the rival defense. It was Messi who, with a great goal, put his team ahead 2-1. However, Thommy managed to tie the match again with his second goal. Inter Miami continued to press high and this strategy paid off when Gómez recovered a ball and assisted Suárez to put his team back in the lead. From then on, Inter Miami tried to control the pace of the game by maintaining possession in the midfield. However, towards the end of the match, Kansas intensified its attack, putting pressure on Inter Miami in its own half.
10:47 PM9 hours ago

90+9' The match ended

He finished the game in Kansas with a victory for Inter Miami.
10:43 PM9 hours ago

90+6'

Pulido gave the pass to Hernández, headed, deflected and went for the corner kick.
10:42 PM9 hours ago

90+5'

Suárez finished softly with his left foot in the area, easy for goalkeeper Melia.
10:40 PM9 hours ago

90+3' Change in Inter Miami

⬆️: Bright 

⬇️: Gómez 

10:38 PM9 hours ago

90' We're going until 99

9 minutes are added to the match.
10:35 PM9 hours ago

88' Yellow card🟨

Yellow for David for grabbing Negri.
10:33 PM9 hours ago

86'

Clash between Russell and Busquets, the Spaniard was injured.
10:31 PM9 hours ago

84' Change in Kansas City

⬆️: Russell

⬇️: Thommy

10:29 PM9 hours ago

82' Yellow card 🟨

Very strong foul by Radoja on Ruiz.
10:29 PM9 hours ago

82'

Foul by Hernández on Busquets.
10:28 PM9 hours ago

81'

Inter Miami tries to freeze the game and play at its own pace with control of the ball.
10:26 PM9 hours ago

79' Yellow card 🟨

Foul by Hernández on Messi.
10:25 PM9 hours ago

78' Change in Inter Miami

⬆️: Negri

⬇️: Alba (🩹)

10:23 PM9 hours ago

75'

Game stopped, Jordi Alba is on the floor.
10:22 PM9 hours ago

75'

Foul by Rosero on Suárez in the middle of the field.
10:22 PM9 hours ago

73'

Jordi Alba and Thommy face each other, after an attack by Alba on the player.
10:19 PM10 hours ago

70' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM INTER MIAMI ⚽

Great robbery by Gómez on the wing, he released a pass from the outside that reached Suárez precisely, he just had to finish.
10:15 PM10 hours ago

68'

Cremaschi tried the pass twice, he got the ball again, he finished, but Melia was attentive.
10:14 PM10 hours ago

67' Change in Inter Miami

⬆️: Cremaschi

⬇️: Gressel

10:14 PM10 hours ago

66'

Foul by Davis on Alba.
10:12 PM10 hours ago

65'

Foul by Freire in the middle of the field on Pulido.
10:11 PM10 hours ago

64'

The Kansas team is finding space on the wings, Inter does not respond after the goal.
10:09 PM10 hours ago

61'

Now Kansas is more encouraged as it is finding spaces in Inter Miami, the visitor fails to wake up after the tie.
10:07 PM10 hours ago

58' GOOOOOOOAL BY SPORTING KC ⚽

Thommy, after a rejection by Suárez in the corner kick, grabbed the ball first and finished, the ball hit the vertical first and ended up scoring for his double.
10:03 PM10 hours ago

56' Yellow card 🟨

Foul by Alba on Thommy in the middle of the field. Yellow for Gómez for not allowing the foul to be collected.
10:01 PM10 hours ago

54'

Inter Miami gets more excited and has the ball, finding more spaces in the Kansas defense.
9:59 PM10 hours ago

51' GOOOOOAL FROM INTER MIAMI⚽

Messi took the ball and from mid-range put it in the corner of Melia's left hand, an impossible goal for the goalkeeper.
9:57 PM10 hours ago

49'

Agada finished inside the area from close range, Avilés saved and blocked the shot.
9:56 PM10 hours ago

48'

Suárez received a rebound inside the area, he finished off with his right to Melia's far post, the goalkeeper was attentive.
9:54 PM10 hours ago

46'

Thommy entered the area, Alba managed to close the corner kick.
9:52 PM10 hours ago

45' The second half begins

Roll the ball for 45 more minutes.
9:39 PM10 hours ago

Analysis of the first half

Inter Miami looked to play with the ball and build from defense, but had problems with the accuracy of their passes, which resulted in the scoring opening in favor of Kansas after a recovery that allowed Thommy to score the first goal of the game. Despite this setback, Inter Miami maintained its focus on the touch game, and Messi, with a wonderful assist, set up Gómez to equalize the match.

The match was characterized by a lack of shots on goal and errors in the delivery of both teams. These mistakes were more evident in Inter Miami, especially when trying to play from defense. On the other hand, Kansas opted to look for long balls towards Agada when facing pressure from Inter Miami.

9:34 PM10 hours ago

45+6' We go to rest

The first half ends in Kansas with a partial tie.
9:33 PM10 hours ago

45+4'

Messi got into the area but there was a prior foul by Gómez on Rosero.
9:30 PM10 hours ago

45+1' Change in Sporting KC

⬆️: Hernández

⬇️: Walter (🩹)

9:29 PM10 hours ago

45' We're going until 50

5 minutes are added to the meeting.
9:27 PM10 hours ago

43'

Slow game, Walter is ready on the floor.
9:27 PM10 hours ago

43'

Walter had the opportunity to score when he stole the ball at Inter Miami's exit, and at the moment of finishing he was saved by Freire with the cut.
9:26 PM10 hours ago

42'

Agada received a pass in the area, turned around, finished and Callender was attentive to keep the ball.
9:25 PM10 hours ago

41'

Messi hit him from the free kick, it passed very close to Melia's left post, Kansas was saved.
9:23 PM10 hours ago

40'

Dangerous free kick for Inter Miami after a foul by Radoja on Gressel.
9:22 PM10 hours ago

38'

Inter Miami continues to have possession in their field, when they try to get closer to the rival area they make mistakes and lose the ball.
9:18 PM11 hours ago

35'

Foul by Thommy on Alba when he went on the counterattack.
9:18 PM11 hours ago

34'

Pulido had a shot, the Inter Miami defense was able to clear the corner kick.
9:16 PM11 hours ago

33'

The duel at this moment is for Inter Miami's right wing.
9:13 PM11 hours ago

30'

First corner kick for Sporting KC.
9:12 PM11 hours ago

29'

Agada tried from mid-range, hit him and the ball went wide.
9:12 PM11 hours ago

28'

Neither completely dominates the game but after the tie Kansas does not advance its lines in the same way.
9:10 PM11 hours ago

26'

Messi received a pass on the edge of the area, he finished first but goalkeeper Melia was well stopped.
9:09 PM11 hours ago

26'

Foul by Agada on Busquets, he stretched out his arm and put it on the Spaniard's face.
9:08 PM11 hours ago

24'

Agada fell in the area, the referee whistled the penalty but it was of no use, it was offside.
9:07 PM11 hours ago

24'

Alba's cross, Messi arrived for the header but went wide.
9:06 PM11 hours ago

23'

They divide the ball a lot at the moment, there are too many inaccuracies in the delivery of the ball on the part of both.
9:04 PM11 hours ago

20'

Kansas' response is to grab the ball and stay further from their goal while they are in control.
9:02 PM11 hours ago

17' GOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM INTER MIAMI ⚽

Great pass between the lines from Messi to leave Gómez alone, he defined one-on-one and tied the match.
9:00 PM11 hours ago

16'

Inter Miami continues to play from their own half, sometimes they see danger on the right wing when they play from there.
8:58 PM11 hours ago

14' Yellow card 🟨

Foul by Avilés on Leibold, he was given a card for the protest.
8:55 PM11 hours ago

12'

Agada reached the bottom, centered but Callender was attentive.
8:53 PM11 hours ago

9'

Inter Miami does not know how to respond to the goal, there came a moment when they had the ball.
8:51 PM11 hours ago

6' GOOOOOOOAL FROM SPORTING KC ⚽

Thommy received the ball after a steal on Inter Miami, he finished off at Callender's right post, which was left unanswered. A great goal.
8:47 PM11 hours ago

3'

The game began with both teams dividing the ball in the center of the field, there is still no clear finish.
8:43 PM11 hours ago

0' The match starts

Roll the ball in Kansas.
8:17 PM12 hours ago

Substitutes – Inter Miami

CJ dos Santos, Ryan Sailor, Benjamin Cremaschi, Noah Allen, Franco Negri, Yannick Bright, Lawson Sunderland, Shanyder Borgelin and Leonardo Afonso
8:12 PM12 hours ago

Line-up – Inter Miami

4-3-3

1. D. Callender

57. M. Weigandt – 21. N. Freire – 6. T. Avilés – 18. J. Alba

41. D. Ruiz – 5. S. Busquets – 20. D. Gómez

24. J. Gressel – 9. L. Suárez – 10. L. Messi
 

8:09 PM12 hours ago

Substitutes – Sporting KC

John Pulskamp, Robert Voloder, Johnny Russell, Robert Castellanos, Alenis Vargas, Felipe Hernández, Zorhan Bassong, Kayden Pierre and Marino Tzionis.
8:06 PM12 hours ago

Line-up – Sporting KC

4-2-2-2

29. T. Melia

17. J. Davis – 5. D. Rosero – 3. A. Fontás - 14. T. Leibold

6. N. Radoja – 54. R. Walter

26. E. Thommy – 10. D. Salloi

23. W. Agada 9. -  A. Pulido
 

8:00 PM12 hours ago

Sporting KC Average Age

The average age in the club is 26.2 years. American goalkeeper Tim Melia, 37, is the oldest on the team and has been with the club for almost a decade. In contrast, the youngest players are Honduran forward Alenis Vargas and midfielder Ozzie Cisneros, both 20 years old.
7:56 PM12 hours ago

International players

In these clubs, there are several international players with their national teams that are interesting to know. At Sporting KC, 22-year-old winger Marinos Tzionis is international with the Cyprus national team.

On the other hand, at Inter Miami Lionel Messi is a figure in the Argentine national team, while Luis Suárez is a legend from Uruguay. Sergiy Kryvtsovv represents Ukraine, Robert Taylor represents Finland, Leonardo Campana represents Ecuador, Diego Gómez represents Paraguay, Shanyder Borgelin represents Haiti, David Ruíz represents Honduras, and Julian Gressel, Benja Cremaschi and Drake Callender are part of the United States team.

7:51 PM12 hours ago

Home and away statistics

This season, Sporting KC at home has had one loss, one win and two draws in four games played. This translates into a total of 5 points out of a possible 12, which represents an average effectiveness of 41.6% at home.

On the other hand, Inter Miami has had a similar performance as a visitor, with a draw, a victory and a loss in three games played. This has allowed them to add 4 points out of a possible 9, with an effectiveness percentage of 44.4% playing away from home.

7:46 PM12 hours ago

Last five games – Inter Miami

March 23 - MLS: 4-0 vs New York RB (Lost)

March 30 - MLS: 1-1 vs New York City (Draw)

April 3 - Concacaf Champions Cup: 1-2 vs Monterrey (Lost)

April 6 - MLS: 2-2 vs Colorado (Drawed)

April 10 - Concacaf Champions Cup: 3-1 vs Monterrey (Lost)

7:41 PM12 hours ago

Last five games – Sporting KC

March 10 - MLS: 0-0 vs Los Angeles FC (Draw)

March 16 - MLS: 2-1 vs SJ Earthquakes (Won)

March 23 - MLS: 2-3 vs LA Galaxy (Lost)

March 30 - MLS: 1-3 vs Toronto (Won)

April 7 - MLS: 3-3 vs Timbers (Draw)

7:36 PM12 hours ago

Continuity in the team

Regarding this last meeting in Miami, several summoned players will not see each other again. On the local team, Chilean midfielder Felipe Gutiérrez now plays for Universidad de Concepción in the Chilean second division, while Honduran midfielder Roger Espinoza plays for Des Moines in the United States second division.

On the other hand, at Inter Miami there are more changes: Canadian defender Kamal Miller is now part of Portland in the MLS; Argentine striker Nicolás Stefanelli has joined Fehérvár of the Hungarian first division; Swedish defender Christopher McVey plays for D.C United of the MLS; Costa Rican winger Cameron Johnson is in Liberia in his country's first division; American full-back DeAndre Yedlin is also at Cincinnati in the MLS; Ecuadorian pivot Dixon Arroyo plays for Barcelona in the Ecuadorian first division; American winger Lucas Meek now plays for Western Suburbs in the Austrian top division; Mexican pivot Víctor Ulloa has retired.

7:31 PM12 hours ago

History Sporting KC vs Inter Miami

These teams have only met once, during matchday 8 of the 2023 MLS season. In that match, Inter Miami emerged victorious 3-2 at home, with two goals from Leonardo Campana and one from Facundo Farías. For Sporting KC, the goal was scored by Dániel Sallói.
7:26 PM12 hours ago

Follow Sporting KC vs Inter Miami Live Score with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Sporting KC vs Inter Miami live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Arrowhead Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the match Sporting KC vs Inter Miami live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:21 PM12 hours ago

How to watch Sporting KC vs Inter Miami Live Stream in USA?

USA Date: Saturday, April 13

USA Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

USA channel: MLS Season Pass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:16 PM13 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for Sporting KC vs Inter Miami match for MLS?

This is the start time of the game Sporting KC vs Inter Miami of 13 April 2024 in several countries:

7:11 PM13 hours ago

Agada, the reference in attack

The standout player for Sporting KC is 24-year-old Nigerian striker Willy Agada. So far this season, he has participated in 4 goals in 6 games played. Of those, he has scored 3 and provided 1 assist. With a goal frequency of one every 96 minutes and an average of 3 shots per game, Agada shows his importance on the attacking front. Although his main position is as a center forward, his versatility allows him to leave the area when necessary. In addition, he stands out for his ability to generate play, averaging 20 touches per game and reaching an effectiveness of 74% in passes.
7:06 PM13 hours ago

Messi, the MLS golden ball

The standout player at Inter Miami is 36-year-old Argentine winger Lionel Messi. So far this season he has participated in 9 goals in 7 games. Of those, he has scored 6 and provided 3 assists. Despite his recent return from injury, Messi has once again demonstrated his ability to lead and make a difference on the field. His influence covers the entire attacking front, especially on the right wing. With an average of goals every 79 minutes and an average of 5.5 shots per game, he demonstrates lethal effectiveness. Additionally, his passing accuracy reaches 85%, and his ability to dribble successfully sits at 50%.
7:01 PM13 hours ago

Inter Miami's latest lineup

In their last game, Inter Miami lined up with a 3-5-2 system. Callender was in goal. The defensive line was made up of Avilés, Freire and Allen as center backs. Weigandt and Alba served as wingbacks. In the center of the field, there were Gressel, Busquets and Gómez. Messi and Suárez occupied the forward positions.
6:56 PM13 hours ago

Sporting KC's latest lineup

In their last game, the Kansas team lined up with a 4-3-3 formation. Melia was in goal. The defensive line was made up of Davis, Rosero, Voloder and Leibold. In the center of the field, there were Walter, Radoja and Rodriguez. In the attacking trident, Thommy, Agada and Salloi occupied the offensive positions.
6:51 PM13 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Central: Victor Rivas

Assistant #1: Jeremy Kieso

Assistant #2: Kali Smith

Fourth referee: Rosendo Mendoza

VAR: Joe Dickerson

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

6:46 PM13 hours ago

Inter Miami wants to recover and return to the top

The Florida team is positioned in third place in the Eastern Conference with 12 points, after having won 3 games, tied 3 and lost 2. Currently, it is only 2 points behind the leader. Following their recent elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup in the quarterfinals, Inter Miami's focus is on the league. In their last match they faced Monterrey and suffered a 3-1 defeat, resulting in a 5-2 aggregate score in favor of Monterrey. The only goal of the match was scored by Diego Gómez Amarilla, while Jordi Alba was sent off during the match.
6:41 PM13 hours ago

Sporting KC wants to score points against a candidate

In the Western Conference, Sporting KC is in seventh place with 10 points, after having won 2 games, tied 4 and lost 1. Currently, it is in the next round, with a difference of 3 points compared to the leader. In their last home game, they faced the Timbers and ended with a 3-3 draw. Two of the goals were the work of William Agada, while the remaining one was scored by Daniel Rosero Valencia. It was a very dynamic game, back and forth, in which Sporting KC initially had a 3-0 lead, but the Timbers managed to tie the score in the second half.
6:36 PM13 hours ago

The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium

The Sporting KC vs Inter Miami match will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with a capacity of 79,451 people.

The stadium hosts American football and soccer games. It is the home of the Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting Kansas City. It is known for its rowdy atmosphere, considered one of the loudest outdoor stadiums in the NFL. Their attendance record was set on November 4, 1972, with 82,094 spectators watching a game between the Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders. In addition, it will host matches for the 2024 Copa América.

Photo: Kansas City Chief
Photo: Kansas City Chiefs
6:31 PM13 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the MLS match: Sporting KC vs Inter Miami Live Updates!

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. We invite you to know all the information that arises from Arrowhead Stadium.
