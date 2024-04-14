Summary: Ruben Villa vs Cristian Cruz Chacon in Fight Match 2024
Image: VAVEL

1:08 AM7 hours ago

Summary

12:33 AM7 hours ago

Thank you!

Thank you all for joining us in this intense fight with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure being with all of you.
12:32 AM7 hours ago

Tenth round

The fight ends with an absolute victory for Anderson, with a final score of 100 - 90. Anderson is proclaimed champion in the heavyweight category
12:28 AM7 hours ago

Ninth round

The penultimate round ended and Anderson once again taught in the ring
12:26 AM7 hours ago

Eighth round

Anderson is minutes away from being crowned the heavyweight champion. Anderson 80 - 72 Merhy
12:22 AM7 hours ago

Seventh round

Perfect fight for Anderson and achieves a perfect score again, Anderson 60 - 54 Merhy
12:18 AM8 hours ago

Sixth round

12:13 AM8 hours ago

Fifth round

Anderson is shaping up to win the fight, he reaches 50 points and Merhy continues adding 9 units
12:10 AM8 hours ago

Fourth round

Anderson wins the fourth round and is 40 points ahead of Merhy's 36
12:05 AM8 hours ago

Third round

Anderson continues to prevail in the ring and once again obtains 10 on the board, Merhy maintains a score of 9
11:51 PM8 hours ago

The stellar fight begins!

Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy are already in the ring to compete for the heavyweight title
11:26 PM8 hours ago

Ajagba vs Vianello

The fight went up to 10 rounds and the winner ended up being the boxer Ajagba after imposing a mark of 96 - 94
10:34 PM9 hours ago

Conceicao vs Guardado

In a previous fight to the main event, Conceicao vs. Guardado, they exchanged good hooks that ended in victory for the Brazilian boxer.
9:41 PM10 hours ago

Delgado vs Tamez

After 4 rounds, the fight was won by the American Julian Delgado, who defeated the Mexican Tamez
9:17 PM11 hours ago

VILLA WINS THE FIGHT

Ruben Villa takes the championship after beating Cruz in the ring, the unanimous decision determined that Villa had a better performance in the ring
9:15 PM11 hours ago

R10 The bell rings

It will be decided by unanimous decision! The fight between Villa vs Cruz ends, waiting for what the referee determines to declare the winner of this fight
9:14 PM11 hours ago

R10

Cruz came out with more intensity, hits with more power and is encouraged to go after Villa
9:12 PM11 hours ago

R10

Cruz needs a Knockout to secure the victory, in the center of the ring they press each other exchanging hooks
9:11 PM11 hours ago

R9 ends

Cruz exchanges right hands that hurt Villa, both boxers don't hurt each other and that's how we get to R10
9:07 PM11 hours ago

Finish R8

The bell rang and in an exchange of blows, the Mexican made himself noticed in the ring. The Mexican has to knock out to win
9:05 PM11 hours ago

The bell is about to ring

The card is about to open with the duel between Villa vs. Cruz, both boxers are already in the ring fighting the first round
8:54 PM11 hours ago

Today's billboard

  1. Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy; Heavyweight
  2. Efe Ajagba vs. Guido Vianello Heavyweight
  3. Robson Conceicao vs José Guardado; Super featherweight
  4. Julián Delgado vs. Juan Tamez; Middleweight
  5. Charly Suárez vs. Luis Coria; Super Featherweight J
  6. Ohn Rincón vs. Yainiel Álvarez Telemaco; welterweight
  7. Abdullah Mason vs. Ronal Ron; Light weight
  8. Ali Felix vs. Anthony Woodson Jr. Heavyweight
  9. Jalen Walker vs. Alejandro Guerrero; Super featherweight
  10. Ruben Villa vs. Cruz Chacón; Featherweight
8:49 PM11 hours ago

Ryad Merhy Statement

“I'm not looking for anything. They look for me. I am a cruiserweight who has moved up to heavyweight because he challenged me. They keep challenging me, and now I'm here.”

Photo: Sky Sports

8:44 PM11 hours ago

Jared Anderson's statements prior to the match

“They are going to see the best version of me. They're going to see me shine. “They are going to see me dominate and show why I belong here.”

Photo: Solo Boxeo

8:39 PM11 hours ago

Undefeated champions, the club is very small

Of the many world champions, few have managed to retire undefeated and those are: Rocky Marciano, László Papp, Ricardo Finito López, Jack Mc Ailiffe, Terry Marsh and Floyd Mayweather.
8:34 PM11 hours ago

The stellar fight

This Saturday, Jared Anderson and Ryad Merhy, two heavyweights, will meet at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Undefeated Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) will face Belgian challenger Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs), who represents the toughest opponent of Anderson's career. It will be an exciting matchup that boxing fans won't want to miss.
8:29 PM11 hours ago

Did you know this?

Mike Tyson, the sports superstar, fought for the first time after an unknown subject killed his beloved pets, the pigeons. The event is little known and came out as an anecdote from the mouth of the athlete himself.
8:24 PM11 hours ago

We came back!

In a few minutes the Boxing event will start that will end with the stellar duel between Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy, both the preview and the minute by minute can be followed here on VAVEL
8:19 PM12 hours ago

Where and how to watch Ruben Villa vs Cristian Cruz Chacon online and in real time in Combate de Boxeo 2024?

The fight between Ruben Villa vs Cristian Cruz Chacon will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch the Rubén Villa vs Cristian Cruz Chacon fight in real time online, VAVEL México is your best option.
8:14 PM12 hours ago

American Bank Center

The American Bank Center is home to several sports teams, including the Corpus Christi IceRays (ice hockey team), the Corpus Christi Fury (football team), and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders men's and women's basketball teams. Additionally, it is a popular location for weddings, conventions and other events. This venue is ideal for watching a great boxing match.

Photo: American Bank Center

8:09 PM12 hours ago

Technical details of Cristian Cruz Chacón

Nationality: Mexico
Posture: Right-handed
Height: 166cm
Total fights: 29
Record: 22/6/1

Photo: Topology

8:04 PM12 hours ago

Technical information of Rubén Villa

Nationality: USA
Posture: Left-handed
Height: 168cm
Total fights: 22
Record: 21/1/0

Photo: Boxing Scene

7:59 PM12 hours ago

The stakes of the fight

Rubén Villa is the big favorite with a odds of 1.1 (-1587), which reflects massive confidence on the part of bettors. For a win by KO, TKO or DQ, Villa's odds are solid at 3.2 (+220), suggesting a realistic chance of winning by KO. On the other hand, Cristian Cruz Chacón, the underdog, faces big odds of 15.0 (+1400) for the win and an even bigger raise of 19.0 (+1800) for a knockout. Bets on Villa winning by points or decision also look likely at 1.4 (-230). Chacón's chances of winning by the same method are considered slim at odds of 32.0 (+3100).
7:54 PM12 hours ago

Main event

The main event of the night will feature a showdown between Jared Anderson and Ryad Merhy. It is important to note that fight times may vary, so it is advisable to keep an eye on any updates or changes as the event approaches.
7:49 PM12 hours ago

Face to face

Villa, who turned professional in 2016, has an impressive record of 21 wins and just one loss. Recently, he demonstrated his ability by defeating Brandon Valdes by unanimous decision. On the other hand, Chacón, whose career began in 2014, has accumulated 22 wins, six losses and one draw. His last victory was also a unanimous decision against Ulises Suárez Ortega. Both fighters have shown resilience and power in preparation for the next event.
7:44 PM12 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Ruben Villa vs. Cristian Cruz Chacon fight in real time, corresponding to the Box 2024 show. The match will take place at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, at 7:00 p.m.
