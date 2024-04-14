Summary: Ruben Villa vs Cristian Cruz Chacon in Fight Match 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Tenth round
The fight ends with an absolute victory for Anderson, with a final score of 100 - 90. Anderson is proclaimed champion in the heavyweight category
Ninth round
The penultimate round ended and Anderson once again taught in the ring
Eighth round
Anderson is minutes away from being crowned the heavyweight champion. Anderson 80 - 72 Merhy
Seventh round
Perfect fight for Anderson and achieves a perfect score again, Anderson 60 - 54 Merhy
Sixth round
Fifth round
Anderson is shaping up to win the fight, he reaches 50 points and Merhy continues adding 9 units
Fourth round
Anderson wins the fourth round and is 40 points ahead of Merhy's 36
Third round
Anderson continues to prevail in the ring and once again obtains 10 on the board, Merhy maintains a score of 9
The stellar fight begins!
Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy are already in the ring to compete for the heavyweight title
Ajagba vs Vianello
The fight went up to 10 rounds and the winner ended up being the boxer Ajagba after imposing a mark of 96 - 94
Conceicao vs Guardado
In a previous fight to the main event, Conceicao vs. Guardado, they exchanged good hooks that ended in victory for the Brazilian boxer.
Delgado vs Tamez
After 4 rounds, the fight was won by the American Julian Delgado, who defeated the Mexican Tamez
VILLA WINS THE FIGHT
Ruben Villa takes the championship after beating Cruz in the ring, the unanimous decision determined that Villa had a better performance in the ring
R10 The bell rings
It will be decided by unanimous decision! The fight between Villa vs Cruz ends, waiting for what the referee determines to declare the winner of this fight
R10
Cruz came out with more intensity, hits with more power and is encouraged to go after Villa
R10
Cruz needs a Knockout to secure the victory, in the center of the ring they press each other exchanging hooks
R9 ends
Cruz exchanges right hands that hurt Villa, both boxers don't hurt each other and that's how we get to R10
Finish R8
The bell rang and in an exchange of blows, the Mexican made himself noticed in the ring. The Mexican has to knock out to win
The bell is about to ring
The card is about to open with the duel between Villa vs. Cruz, both boxers are already in the ring fighting the first round
Today's billboard
- Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy; Heavyweight
- Efe Ajagba vs. Guido Vianello Heavyweight
- Robson Conceicao vs José Guardado; Super featherweight
- Julián Delgado vs. Juan Tamez; Middleweight
- Charly Suárez vs. Luis Coria; Super Featherweight J
- Ohn Rincón vs. Yainiel Álvarez Telemaco; welterweight
- Abdullah Mason vs. Ronal Ron; Light weight
- Ali Felix vs. Anthony Woodson Jr. Heavyweight
- Jalen Walker vs. Alejandro Guerrero; Super featherweight
- Ruben Villa vs. Cruz Chacón; Featherweight
Ryad Merhy Statement
“I'm not looking for anything. They look for me. I am a cruiserweight who has moved up to heavyweight because he challenged me. They keep challenging me, and now I'm here.”
Photo: Sky Sports
Jared Anderson's statements prior to the match
“They are going to see the best version of me. They're going to see me shine. “They are going to see me dominate and show why I belong here.”
Photo: Solo Boxeo
Undefeated champions, the club is very small
Of the many world champions, few have managed to retire undefeated and those are: Rocky Marciano, László Papp, Ricardo Finito López, Jack Mc Ailiffe, Terry Marsh and Floyd Mayweather.
The stellar fight
This Saturday, Jared Anderson and Ryad Merhy, two heavyweights, will meet at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Undefeated Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) will face Belgian challenger Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs), who represents the toughest opponent of Anderson's career. It will be an exciting matchup that boxing fans won't want to miss.
Did you know this?
Mike Tyson, the sports superstar, fought for the first time after an unknown subject killed his beloved pets, the pigeons. The event is little known and came out as an anecdote from the mouth of the athlete himself.
We came back!
In a few minutes the Boxing event will start that will end with the stellar duel between Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy, both the preview and the minute by minute can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Ruben Villa vs Cristian Cruz Chacon online and in real time in Combate de Boxeo 2024?
The fight between Ruben Villa vs Cristian Cruz Chacon will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch the Rubén Villa vs Cristian Cruz Chacon fight in real time online, VAVEL México is your best option.
American Bank Center
The American Bank Center is home to several sports teams, including the Corpus Christi IceRays (ice hockey team), the Corpus Christi Fury (football team), and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders men's and women's basketball teams. Additionally, it is a popular location for weddings, conventions and other events. This venue is ideal for watching a great boxing match.
Photo: American Bank Center
Technical details of Cristian Cruz Chacón
Nationality: Mexico
Posture: Right-handed
Height: 166cm
Total fights: 29
Record: 22/6/1
Photo: Topology
Technical information of Rubén Villa
Nationality: USA
Posture: Left-handed
Height: 168cm
Total fights: 22
Record: 21/1/0
Photo: Boxing Scene
The stakes of the fight
Rubén Villa is the big favorite with a odds of 1.1 (-1587), which reflects massive confidence on the part of bettors. For a win by KO, TKO or DQ, Villa's odds are solid at 3.2 (+220), suggesting a realistic chance of winning by KO. On the other hand, Cristian Cruz Chacón, the underdog, faces big odds of 15.0 (+1400) for the win and an even bigger raise of 19.0 (+1800) for a knockout. Bets on Villa winning by points or decision also look likely at 1.4 (-230). Chacón's chances of winning by the same method are considered slim at odds of 32.0 (+3100).
Main event
The main event of the night will feature a showdown between Jared Anderson and Ryad Merhy. It is important to note that fight times may vary, so it is advisable to keep an eye on any updates or changes as the event approaches.
Face to face
Villa, who turned professional in 2016, has an impressive record of 21 wins and just one loss. Recently, he demonstrated his ability by defeating Brandon Valdes by unanimous decision. On the other hand, Chacón, whose career began in 2014, has accumulated 22 wins, six losses and one draw. His last victory was also a unanimous decision against Ulises Suárez Ortega. Both fighters have shown resilience and power in preparation for the next event.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Ruben Villa vs. Cristian Cruz Chacon fight in real time, corresponding to the Box 2024 show. The match will take place at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, at 7:00 p.m.