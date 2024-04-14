West Ham vs Fulham LIVE Score Updates in Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last five meetings
West Ham vs Fulham live coverage of Matchday 33 of the English Premier League.
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brazil: 11:00 hrs.
Chile (Santiago): 11:00 hrs.
Colombia: 09:00 hrs.
Costa Rica: 08:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 09:00 hrs.
USA (ET): 10:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 8:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Peru: 09:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
Venezuela: 10:00 hrs.
History
The history between the two teams is made up of 24 wins for West Ham, 14 for Fulham and 10 draws. West Ham scored 81 goals, while the visitors scored 63 goals. The last match between them was played on December 10 and ended 5-0.
Fulham key player
One of the most outstanding players in Fulham FC is Bobby Reid, the 31-year-old Jamaican-born center forward, has played 27 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total of games he already has two assists and six goals, these against; Everton FC, Liverpool FC, Arsenal and Bournemouth on two occasions.
West Ham key player
One of the players to keep in mind in West Ham United is Michael Antonio, the 34-year-old Jamaican-born attacking midfielder, has played 20 games so far in his home league; the Premier League 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and four goals, these against; Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.
Fulham
They are currently in thirteenth place with 39 points with a record of 11 wins, 6 draws and 15 defeats.
At home, Fulham have won nine times, lost five times and drawn once in 15 matches played so far.
Premier League - Forest 3-1 Fulham (April 2)
Premier League - Sheffield United 3-3 Fulham (March 30)
Premier League - Fulham 3-0 Tottenham (March 16)
Premier League - Wolves 2-1 Fulham (March 9)
Premier League - Fulham 3-0 Brighton (March 2)
West Ham United
West Ham United has been performing poorly in the current edition of its home league, the Premier League 2023-2024, as after playing a total of 32 games, it is in seventh place in the standings with 48 points, this was achieved after winning 13 games, drawing nine and losing 10, leaving a goal difference of -4, this after scoring 52 goals and conceding 56.
Last five matches
West Ham United 5 - 0 Freiburg (UEFA Europa League)
West Ham United 1 - 1 Aston Villa (Premier League)
Newcastle United 4 - 3 West Ham United (Premier League)
West Ham United 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 2 West Ham United (Premier League)
Stadium
The London Stadium, formerly called London Olympic Stadium (English: London Stadium) is a multi-purpose stadium located in the British capital. It was the main stadium for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The stadium is located inside the London Olympic Park, on Marshgate Lane in Stratford in Lower Lea Valley. The start of construction of the stadium was on May 22, 2008.
Fulham FC 0 - 1 West Ham United April 8, 2023 English Premier League
Fulham FC 1 - 1 West Ham United Dec. 17, 2022 Friendly
West Ham United 3 - 1 Fulham FC Oct. 9, 2022 English Premier League
Fulham FC 0 - 0 West Ham United Feb. 6, 2021 English Premier League