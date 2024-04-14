Summary of Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you all for following the coverage!
PEREIRA KNOCKOUT AND THE PARTY IS OVER!
#ANDSTILL 🏆❗️@AlexPereiraUFC mantiene su título con un KO brutal en el primer round #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/A7cfEb1cmT— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
ALEX PEREIRA WINS AND KNOCKS OUT!
A DORMIRRRRRRR❗️@AlexPereiraUFC NOQUEA EN LA ESTELAR DE #UFC300 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/YAeKhNfWVL— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
START THE FIGHT!
SE LLEGO LA HORA 🙌🏆 #UFC300 @AlexPereiraUFC o @JamahalH ❓ pic.twitter.com/XhG7SIvY0u — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
FOR THE HONOR!
A defender la cima @AlexPereiraUFC 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/gHMqlG8rM4 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
MINUTES FROM THE EXPECTED MOMENT!
LLEGAMOS A LA ESTELAR POR EL CAMPEONATO PESO SEMICOMPLETO🤯 QUIEN SE LO LLEVA❓ #UFC300 @AlexPereiraUFC vs @JamahalH pic.twitter.com/kmW78Xrl2r— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
By unanimous decision!
#ANDSTILL 🏆 @MmaWeili retiene su campeonato peso paja por decisión unánime después de una aguerrida co-estelar🇨🇳 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/bGP38ul6GP— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Last assault!
La campeona @MmaWeili sigue dominante para acabar la pelea #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/UwWqpn2LdQ— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
The fight for the title is close!
Control para la campeona @MmaWeili quien busca imponerse sobre su compatriota #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/7TwluQxtMI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Fourth round running!
Unmissable third round!
.@yanxiaonan esta de vuelta en la pelea👀 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/DaGpvG3BCs— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Third round
Absolute pressure in the second round!
.@MmaWeili con el control absoluto a este nivel del encuentro #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/dgYh0qe9nj — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Second intense round!
Seconds from victory!
.@MmaWeili casi consigue la sumisión, Yan logra sobrevivir😱 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/jt7uLce5tl — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
First round for the women's straw division title
They prepare for the women's straw division title!
China tendrá campeona del mundo🇨🇳 #UFC300— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Será @MmaWeili o @yanxiaonan ❓ pic.twitter.com/D2df9hIMFc
KNOCK IN THE FINAL MINUTES!
MIREN ESE KO DE @BLESSEDMMA ❗️ QUE PELEA❗️ QUE KO ❗️ #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/WLSWrUKzSO— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
He wants victory!
LO QUIERE TERMINAR @BLESSEDMMA ❗️ #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/c6sxyaFutE — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
We're going to the fifth and last!
Fourth round
Third round and counting
Second round, Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Great kick at the end of the first round!
Miren como conecto esa patada de @BlessedMMA en el cierre del round🤯 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/ekzq6Ogav7 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Great first round!
Ya conecta con esa mano izquierda @BlessedMMA #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/FWwniFfjib — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
First round for the BMF title
TITLE AT STAKE!
The BMF championship is held between STARS of the octagon😤 #UFC300 @Justin_Gaethje vs @BlessedMMA pic.twitter.com/F1CRhQsYd7— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Tsarukian defeats Charles Oliveira!
VICTORIA IMPORTANTE❗️@ArmanUfc es el vencedor de una auténtica batalla por decisión dividida #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/wZjI5KfDc9— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Third round to remember!
TSARUKYAN SOBREVIVE el intento de sumisión de Charles😱 QUE PELEAAA #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/F6DQtQe6b1— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
The third round begins
Second round Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukian
What a great duel in this first round!
Que pelea de ESTRELLAS💥 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/4cpgyxqrxJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
First lightweight round
CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S FIGHT IS COMING!
QUE PELEAAA❗️Quien se lleva esta intensa guerra de ligeros👀 #UFC300 @CharlesDoBronxs vs @ArmanUfc pic.twitter.com/3Ahyj1B9rj— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Lots of talent at UFC 300
Miren quienes están presentes para #UFC300 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EsFbDxSMxF— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Nickal takes the title!
FENOMENAL👏 @NoBickal somete a Brundage en el segundo round #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/wSpyxSBAY9— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Second round for the middleweight title
The first round is over
First round, middleweight between Nickal and Brundage
The stellar billboard opens!
WE OPEN THE STARS AT MIDDLEWEIGHT❗️ #UFC300 @NoBickal vs @CodyBrundage185 pic.twitter.com/pqRA9Pgj5b— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
The Arena is ready! The fans are ready!
LOS FANS ESTÁN LISTOS PARA LAS ESTELARES❗️ #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/17oFLMLfnf — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
The star fights are coming!
• Alex Pereira (champion) vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight title)
• Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan (women's straw division title)
• Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (Lightweight for the BMF title)
• Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukian (Lightweight)
Preliminary winners
• Aljamain Sterling (Featherweight)
• Kayla Harrison (Women's Bantamweight)
• Diego López (Featherweight)
The light heavyweight champion!
QUE PELEA❗️@jiri_bjp se lleva el duelo europeo por la via del TKO #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/CrXVMFzTEv — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Prochazka wins light heavyweight!
Miren ese poder de @jiri_bjp ❗️ #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/aAjqVysZis— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Second round, Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic
Second round, Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic
First round, Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic
Esas patadas de @rakic_ufc ya son un factor #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/GLvwSqispP— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Duel of titans!
The light heavyweight match is coming!
Cerramos las prelims con esta BATALLA de semicompletos🔥 #UFC300 @jiri_bjp vs @rakic_ufc pic.twitter.com/hjWolFO5hO— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
What happened to the fight between Calvin Katar vs Aljamain Sterling?
.@funkmasterMMA es victorioso en su nueva division por decisión unánime🙌 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/6dQdgxDpwZ— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Victory for Kayla Harrison at women's bantamweight!
Así fue la primera victoria en UFC para @KaylaH 👊 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/OLmWelgFsk — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Preliminaries I Featherweight, Sadiq Yusuf vs Diego López
LOCURA 🤯@Diegolopesmma 🇧🇷🇲🇽 noqueó en el 1er round en #UFC300 👉 Revive su victoria: https://t.co/EQwpznf4qi— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 14, 2024
Winners of the initial fights
- Renato Moicano (Lightweight)
- Jessica Andrade (Women's Strawweight)
- Bobby Green (Lightweight)
- Deiveson Figueiredo (Bantamweight)
The lightweight duel was intense!
LO TEMRINA💥 @moicanoufc domina y finaliza el encuentro #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/0yZ6WoZn9e— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
Jessica Andrade wins the women's strawweight duel
.@jessicammapro se lleva la cerrada guerra brasileña por decisión dividida🫡 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/AYxbDqvgCQ— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
Right and left to end the duel!
Ya lo busca terminar @jessicammapro al acabar el round #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/vcveVO8rRs — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
What happened in the women's strawweight?
Ahora vamos con peligrosas brasileñas en peso paja🇧🇷 #UFC300 @jessicammapro vs @wmmarz pic.twitter.com/1SWWjEUdWr— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
Bobby Green takes the lightweight match!
Lo hace oficial por decision unánime @BobbyKGreen 👏 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/HU6BjrwFcL — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
This is how Green sought to end the fight
Ya lo busca TERMINAR🤯 @BobbyKGreen #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/hRinmzEwvO — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
The traces of battle, Miller's face bleeds
El rostro de Miller entre rounds😨 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/sOW431ZzCI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
Intense exchange of blows!
There are bad intentions among these legends😤 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/GdyRoHKKPa— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
The lightweight battle sparked!
VAMOS con leyendas de 1️⃣5️⃣5️⃣ libras #UFC300 @BobbyKGreen vs @JimMiller_155 pic.twitter.com/0FzOuFDK4i— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
Deiveson Figueiredo takes the bantamweight victory!
Así celebra la victoria @Daico_Deiveson 🇧🇷 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/xLyh7CG4B4 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
GREAT BANTAMWEIGHT DUEL!
INCREIBLEEE❗️@Daico_Deiveson lo somete en el segundo round con una impresionante finalización #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/1FBdwAmjGy — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
The Bantamweight card
Gran derribo y control de @Daico_Deiveson 🙌 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/K00PjpIEmp— UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 13, 2024
We came back!
Don't leave here to follow Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill live result at UFC 300
UFC 300 TV Broadcast Options and where to watch
- Argentina: Fox Sports 2 (Preliminaries), Star+ and UFC Fight Pass
- Mexico: Fox Sports (Preliminaries), Fox Sports Premium, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
- United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ with PPV
Importance of the UFC 300 event
Charles Oliveira the Brazilian, number one in the lightweight rankings and former champion, will face Arman Tsarukuyan, who is ranked fourth on the list. This matchup will serve as a eliminator to face Islam Makhachev for the title.
Tsarukyan, a rising star, is an old acquaintance for Spanish fans, as he was the one who broke Joel Álvarez's winning streak before his injury. In addition, the main card will open with the fight between Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage, a somewhat controversial decision, since neither of the two fighters are ranked in the middleweight.
Face to face of the main fight: Pereira vs Hill
Photo: ESPN
Where will UFC 300 be?
In January 2016, telephone company T-Mobile acquired the naming rights to the pavilion in a multi-year agreement. Since then, the T-Mobile Arena has been the site of various sporting and entertainment events, including concerts, awards shows and beauty pageants. Additionally, it has hosted combat sports events, such as mixed martial arts (MMA), boxing and professional wrestling. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), one of MMA's leading promoters, signed a long-term lease agreement with T-Mobile Arena in 2017, committing to hosting four events a year for the next seven years.
Its versatility and location make it an emblematic place for entertainment and sports lovers in Sin City.
UFC 300 Stellar FIght
- Alex Pereira (champion) vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight title)
Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan (Women's Straw Division Title)
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway (Lightweight for the BMF title)
Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukian (Lightweight)
Foto: Mundo deportivo
Preliminaries
- Bo Niquel vs Cody Brundage (Middleweight)
- Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic (Light Heavyweight)
- Calvin Katar vs Aljamain Sterling (Featherweight)
- Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison (Women's Bantamweight)
- Sadiq Yusuf vs Diego López (Featherweight)
Photo: RingSide24
Initial fights
- Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano (Lightweight)
- Jessica Andrade vs. Mariana Rodriguez (Women's Strawweight)
- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller (Lightweight)
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)