Summary of Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill at UFC 300
Summary

PEREIRA KNOCKOUT AND THE PARTY IS OVER!

Alex Pereira becomes light heavyweight champion and positions himself as one of the great boxers of the UFC. Magical and spectacular night in Las Vegas!
ALEX PEREIRA WINS AND KNOCKS OUT!

In the final minutes of the first round, Alex Pereira sends Jamahal Hill to the canvas after a powerful left hand that sends him to sleep
START THE FIGHT!

FOR THE HONOR!

MINUTES FROM THE EXPECTED MOMENT!

Current champion Alex Pereira will face Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight title. The time of the night has arrived!
By unanimous decision!

Zhang becomes champion of the women's straw division title! A difficult fight for the boxer but in the end she manages to defend her honor and the title.
Last assault!

This is the decisive moment for the title, will Zhang or Yan achieve the knockout? The exchange of blows must be constant if they want the title
The fight for the title is close!

Fourth round running!

Yan sends Zhang to the canvas after a right hand that the boxer cannot dodge. Both boxers appear a little tired, but that does not prevent them from hooking up and going to the canvas.
Unmissable third round!

None of the boxers want to let go of the victory, Zhang and Yan are proactive, a mistake can mean a title!
Third round

Zang is aggressive in this round, but Yan responds and sends his opponent to the canvas. Zhang shows resistance but manages to get up to continue defending the title.
Absolute pressure in the second round!

Second intense round!

Yan fails to put pressure on Zhang and both boxers are on the canvas waiting for someone to give in to attack.
Seconds from victory!

First round for the women's straw division title

Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan are already inside the octagon to give a lecture and aspire to one of the most important titles of their career
They prepare for the women's straw division title!

Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan will face each other for a new title in their showcases. Who will win in the octagon?
KNOCK IN THE FINAL MINUTES!

Holloway hits a right hand that sends Gaethje to the canvas, a spectacular fight in which Max Holloway is the worthy champion.
He wants victory!

We're going to the fifth and last!

The last assault for the BMF title begins, the players began purposefully exchanging kicks and blows
Fourth round

Despite proposing, Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway exchanged blows in the center of the octagon, Holloway began to have blood on his face
Third round and counting

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway went on the attack in the middle of the third round, fans were surprised by the exchange of blows between both boxers. Gaethje and Holloway were very offensive in the final stretch of the third round. The hardest hit is Gaethje
Second round, Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Gaethje has blood on his face, the fight was stopped for a few seconds due to a foul by Holloway on his opponent's eye, both boxers proposed, the most affected was Gaethje
Great kick at the end of the first round!

Great first round!

First round for the BMF title

The fight between Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway begins, the fight begins with good activity on the part of both boxers, proposing hooks and kicks to their rival
TITLE AT STAKE!

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will enter the octagon to compete for the BMF title. Great evening at this UFC 300!
Tsarukian defeats Charles Oliveira!

The judges determine that Tsarukian was better inside the octagon and proclaim him the winner of the fight. A great duel that ended with high pressure!
Third round to remember!

Charles submitted Tsarukian with a key, and both boxers stayed on the canvas, neither of them gave in and Tsarukian managed to establish dominance over Charles. At the end of the round the two boxers were proclaimed winners, waiting for the judges' decision.
The third round begins

Arman wants to end this and starts kicking and punching Charles
Second round Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukian

Charles and Arman engage in much of the second round, the Brazilian boxer does not look comfortable inside the octagon. The fight reaches its peak in the final minutes of the second round... Arman had Charles on the ground and left with blood on his face.
What a great duel in this first round!

First lightweight round

The fight begins in the octagon between these great boxers, the fans chant the name of Charles! Charles!
CHARLES OLIVEIRA'S FIGHT IS COMING!

We are minutes away from experiencing one of the expected duels of the night Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukian for the Lightweight duel!
Lots of talent at UFC 300

The celebrities at the T-Mobile Arena No one wants to miss this historic event!
Nickal takes the title!

His tactics worked and he took the victory over Brundage, the fans did not like that there was not so much exchange of blows
Second round for the middleweight title

Nickal and Brundage remain hooked for much of this second round, Brundage lands a series of blows on Nickal to try to get away from him.
The first round is over

After a long time engaged, the fight managed to explode in the final minutes of the round, Nickal delivered a series of blows to his opponent
10:24 PM9 hours ago

First round, middleweight between Nickal and Brundage

Both boxers show respect to each other in the first round, but respect does not mean that the fight starts calmly, Nickal latches onto his opponent and pushes him back against the fence.
The stellar billboard opens!

Nickal and Brundage go for the middleweight title inside the octagon. Who will be the first to kiss the canvas?
 
The Arena is ready! The fans are ready!

The star fights are coming!

Remember that these are the main fight matches

• Alex Pereira (champion) vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight title)

• Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan (women's straw division title)

• Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (Lightweight for the BMF title)

• Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukian (Lightweight)

Preliminary winners

• Jiri Prochazka (Light Heavyweight)
• Aljamain Sterling (Featherweight)
• Kayla Harrison (Women's Bantamweight)
• Diego López (Featherweight)
The light heavyweight champion!

Prochazka wins light heavyweight!

Prochazka won early in the second round, thus achieving the light heavyweight victory. That combination of blows was brutal and inevitable for his opponent
Second round, Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic

Prochazka dominates the octagon and delivers a series of blows and kicks that put Rakic on the canvas
Second round, Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic

The second round begins for the light heavyweight title, Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic they begin to exchange more blows and kicks, blood begins to come out of Prochazka's face
First round, Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic start the fight in the octagon, this first round they exchange few blows, both measure and test each other. The fight has not yet reached its peak
Duel of titans!

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic are already inside the octagon to defend his honor but also to fight for his new light heavyweight title
The light heavyweight match is coming!

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic will face each other in the octagon to show who is the best, letting your guard down is not an option if you want to raise your name high
What happened to the fight between Calvin Katar vs Aljamain Sterling?

The featherweight match vibrated inside the octagon, they went until the last round, by unanimous decision, Aljamain Sterling took the title
Victory for Kayla Harrison at women's bantamweight!

Preliminaries I Featherweight, Sadiq Yusuf vs Diego López

The duel between Sadiq Yusuf vs. Diego López was amazing, since only one round was enough to send Sadiq Yusuf to the canvas and proclaim himself victorious at featherweight.
Winners of the initial fights

  • Renato Moicano (Lightweight)
  • Jessica Andrade (Women's Strawweight)
  • Bobby Green (Lightweight)
  • Deiveson Figueiredo (Bantamweight)
The lightweight duel was intense!

Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano was a great fight that went to R2, after a series of brutal blows, it was how Moicano took the night in the octagon
Jessica Andrade wins the women's strawweight duel

The octagon was hot! In a duel that went to R4, Jessica Andrade takes the victory by unanimous decision
Right and left to end the duel!

What happened in the women's strawweight?

Jessica Andrade vs Mariana Rodriguez went head to head, both fighters staring at their opponent...
Bobby Green takes the lightweight match!

This is how Green sought to end the fight

The traces of battle, Miller's face bleeds

Intense exchange of blows!

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller continued with the card in the heaviest way possible, the tension in the fight was at its peak. There was a shot!
The lightweight battle sparked!

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller met before the duel and they weren't playing, they both challenged each other between words
Deiveson Figueiredo takes the bantamweight victory!

GREAT BANTAMWEIGHT DUEL!

The Bantamweight card

The meeting between Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt started with everything
We came back!

We are back to give you the details of what happened in this edition of UFC 300, remember that this event will end with the stellar duel between Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill, both the preview and the minute by minute can be followed here on VAVEL
UFC 300 TV Broadcast Options and where to watch

The UFC event of the year will have various streaming apps to watch the matches, here are the main and reliable ones where you can watch it:
  • Argentina: Fox Sports 2 (Preliminaries), Star+ and UFC Fight Pass
  • Mexico: Fox Sports (Preliminaries), Fox Sports Premium, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass
  • United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ with PPV
Importance of the UFC 300 event

The main event will pit Alex Pereira against Jamahal Hill. The Brazilian will defend his light heavyweight title, the second category in which he has won in less than three years, against the American who vacated that same belt due to an Achilles heel injury. Both promise to offer an intense battle in this clash that will be recorded in the history of the company.
Charles Oliveira the Brazilian, number one in the lightweight rankings and former champion, will face Arman Tsarukuyan, who is ranked fourth on the list. This matchup will serve as a eliminator to face Islam Makhachev for the title.
Tsarukyan, a rising star, is an old acquaintance for Spanish fans, as he was the one who broke Joel Álvarez's winning streak before his injury. In addition, the main card will open with the fight between Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage, a somewhat controversial decision, since neither of the two fighters are ranked in the middleweight.
Face to face of the main fight: Pereira vs Hill

Where will UFC 300 be?

The T-Mobile Arena, a multipurpose venue located in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, began construction in 2014 and officially opened in April 2016. This modern arena has a capacity for 20,000 people.
In January 2016, telephone company T-Mobile acquired the naming rights to the pavilion in a multi-year agreement. Since then, the T-Mobile Arena has been the site of various sporting and entertainment events, including concerts, awards shows and beauty pageants. Additionally, it has hosted combat sports events, such as mixed martial arts (MMA), boxing and professional wrestling. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), one of MMA's leading promoters, signed a long-term lease agreement with T-Mobile Arena in 2017, committing to hosting four events a year for the next seven years.
Its versatility and location make it an emblematic place for entertainment and sports lovers in Sin City.
UFC 300 Stellar FIght

  • Alex Pereira (champion) vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight title)
    Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan (Women's Straw Division Title)
    Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway (Lightweight for the BMF title)
    Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukian (Lightweight)

 

Preliminaries

  • Bo Niquel vs Cody Brundage (Middleweight)
  • Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic (Light Heavyweight)
  • Calvin Katar vs Aljamain Sterling (Featherweight)
  • Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison (Women's Bantamweight)
  • Sadiq Yusuf vs Diego López (Featherweight)

Initial fights

  • Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano (Lightweight)
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Mariana Rodriguez (Women's Strawweight)
  • Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller (Lightweight)
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)
UFC 300, an historical event

This card today is historic for the UFC. Today marks the 300th event. November 12, 1993 marked a milestone in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA) with the first UFC event. Since then, this company has presented its fights on pay-per-view cards. The UFC, also known as the Ultimate Fighting Championship, was founded with the goal of determining which martial art was most effective in a real fight between competitors from different combat disciplines. Over the years, fighters have adopted techniques from various disciplines, giving rise to the unique style we know today as mixed martial arts.
Welcome to the live updates of UFC 300!

Welcome to VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage of UFC 300 between Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill live blog commentary. My name is Eduardo Zayas and I will be your host for this meeting. We will bring you pre-match analysis, data, score updates and real-time news here on VAVEL
