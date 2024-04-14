Sassuolo vs Milan LIVE Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Sassuolo vs Milan live in Serie A
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sassuolo vs Milan live on Matchday 32 of Serie A, as well as the latest information.
How to watch Sassuolo vs Milan Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Satuday, 14 2024
USA Time: 12:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): Paramount+
USA TV channel (Spanish): Paramount+
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Sassuolo vs Milan in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Sassuolo vs Milan Serie A match, Sunday, April 14 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
Defined future?
The San Siro have had their ups and downs this season, defeats in important matches, especially in the derbies against Inter, have made the Rossoneri fans ask for a change in the Milan bench; a few months ago the name of Antonio Conte began to sound and it seemed to be an option that did not displease the board or the coach himself. However, the final results that Stefano Pioli has delivered are little to dispute, today they are second in the Calcio and have the possibility of reaching the semifinals of the Europa League.
According to Di Marzio and Daniele Longo, the Milan board will decide on continuity until the end of the season. According to Longo, his chances of staying have increased, but nothing is certain.
Injured
Pierre Kalulu and Tommaso Pobega are absent due to injury. Fifayo Tomori has returned from suspension and may be considered for the match against Sassuolo.
On the other hand, the absence of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan due to muscle fatigue has been reported at the last minute. Marco Sportiello will take his place.
However, the outlook is not encouraging for the hosts and they will still be without players such as Domenico Berardi, Samu Castillejo and Marcus Pedersen.
Possible alignments
Given Milan's need to come from behind in Rome and the fact that they are no longer in serious contention in Serie A, there will be a rotation of players. Sky Sports has these possible line-ups for Sunday:
- Sassuolo XI (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Doig; Racic, Henrique; Defrel, Thorstvedt, Lauriente; Pinamonti.
- Milan XI (4-2-3-1): Sportiello; Florenzi, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo; Moussa, Adli; Chukwueze, Reijnders/Loftus-Cheek, Okafor; Jovic.
Last five Milan matches
The Rossoneri have now gone six games unbeaten in Serie A, having not lost since February 18 when they visited Monza and finished 4-2. Since the start of the year they have only lost four times in all competitions; Serie A (1), Coppa (1) and Europa League (2).
Europa League - Milan 0-1 Roma (April 11)
Serie A - Milan 3-0 Lecce (April 6)
Serie A - Fiorentina 1-2 Milan (March 30)
Serie A - Verona 1-3 Milan (March 17)
Europa League - Slavia Praha 1-3 Milan (March 14)
Last five Sassuolo matches
The Neroverdi have only six points from their last 10 games. Since the start of the year they have only won twice: against Fiorentina and Frosinone.
Serie A - Salernitana 2-2 Sassuolo - April 5)
Serie A - Sassuolo 1-1 Udinese ( April 1)
Serie A - Roma 1-0 Sassuolo (March 17)
Serie A - Sassuolo 1-0 Frosinone (March 9)
Serie A - Verona 1-0 Sassuolo (March 3)
How does Milan arrive?
Milan had a double activity during the week. They played in the Europa League against Roma, which they lost by the narrowest of margins at the San Siro with a goal by Mancini.
In the league, last Saturday they easily defeated Lecce by a score of 3-0 with goals from Pulisic, Giroud and Rafael Leao. In Serie A, they got back on track and took advantage of Juventus' irregularity to take second place in the competition. Even if they occupy that position today, it is difficult to believe that they can win the Scudetto with Inter 14 points behind them.
The team coached by Stefano Pioli is thinking about the Europa League rather than Serie A and, in the first instance, changes are expected to give rest to several players for what will be the return leg this Thursday at the Olimpico in Rome.
How does Sassuolo arrive?
Sassuolo is coming from one of its worst seasons in recent years; from fighting for European places and displaying good soccer under current Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi, to fighting to avoid relegation to Serie B.
Davide Ballardini arrived at the club at the end of February to try to save the ship after the dismissal of Alessio Dionisi. The former Cremonese has won one game, drawn two and lost two in five matches.
The Neroverdi are coming from a draw against the bottom of the competition, Salernitana; a draw that did not benefit them to get out of the bottom of the table. Today they are in the penultimate position (19), one point behind Frosinone (18) and two points behind Hellas Verona (17).
