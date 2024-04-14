Goals and Summary: Inter 2-2 Cagliari in 2023-24 Serie A
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

5:24 PM10 hours ago

Summary

4:47 PM11 hours ago

End of game

Match ends, thank you for watching Inter Milan vs Cagliari, stay tuned to VAVEL for more games.
4:42 PM11 hours ago

90+6'

The match is over! Cagliari manages to draw 2-2 against Inter.
4:40 PM11 hours ago

90+3'

Inter keep trying, but Cagliari are lying back covering their area.
4:37 PM11 hours ago

90'

The referee adds 5 minutes to the game.
4:36 PM11 hours ago

87' Change! 🔁

Last substitution for Cagliari! Pantelis Hatzidiakos goes off injured and Mateusz Wieteska comes on.
4:33 PM11 hours ago

84' Change! 🔁

Last change for Inter! Alessandro Bastoni is replaced by Tajon Buchanan.
4:29 PM11 hours ago

82' Goal! ⚽

Cagliari goal! Nicolas Viola puts in an incredible volley to tie the game.
4:26 PM11 hours ago

78' Changes! 🔁

Triple substitution for Cagliari! Zito Luvumbo, Alessandro Di Pardo and Eldor Shomurudov leave the game; Gabriele Zappa, Nicolas Viola and Gianluca Lapadula come on.
4:23 PM11 hours ago

76' Changes! 🔁

More substitutions at Inter! Alexis Sanchez, Federico Dimarco and Matteo Darmian drop out; Denxel Dumfries, Carlos Augusto and Marko Arnautovic come on.
4:21 PM11 hours ago

74' Goal! ⚽

Inter goal! Hakan Calhanoglu kicks low to the left of the goalkeeper to make the penalty effective.
4:19 PM11 hours ago

71' Penalty!

Penalty for Inter, Yerry Mina commits a handball inside the area.
4:15 PM11 hours ago

68'

Inter tries to get the ball in the air, but Yerry Mina is very attentive to keep the ball out with his head.
4:13 PM11 hours ago

65' Goal! ⚽

Cagliari goal! Zito Luvumbo brings down a ball in the box and Eldor Shomurodov surprises Inter with a right footed shot.
4:11 PM11 hours ago

64' Change! 🔁

First substitution for Inter! Henrikh Mkhitaryan goes off; Davide Frattesi comes on.
4:09 PM11 hours ago

63'

Almost there! Alexis Sánchez shoots at goal from the edge of the area, but the goalkeeper leans back to keep the ball.
4:08 PM11 hours ago

61'

The battle of South Americans continues! Alexis Sanchez and Yerry Mina hit each other again.
4:06 PM11 hours ago

58'

Foul! Zito Luvumbo hits Alessando Bastoni in an attempt to finish off the ball.
4:03 PM11 hours ago

56'

Adam Obert shoots from long distance and Yann Sommer leans back to keep the ball.
4:02 PM11 hours ago

55'

Federico Dimarco lifts a ball for Alexis Sanchez, but Simone Scuffet comes out with both hands up to catch the ball.
3:59 PM11 hours ago

52'

The Inter players get up to warm up, it looks like we will soon see changes for the home team.
3:57 PM11 hours ago

50'

Cagliari regain some possession, however, they are unable to reach Inter's area.
3:54 PM11 hours ago

47'

Alexis Sanchez brings down a ball in the box for Nicolo Barella, but Adam Obert crosses to deny him.
3:51 PM11 hours ago

45'

Second half kicks off at the Giuseppe Meazza!
3:41 PM12 hours ago

HALF TIME

3:34 PM12 hours ago

45+1'

End of the first half! Inter is leading by one goal to Cagliari.
3:33 PM12 hours ago

45'

1 minute is added to the first half.
3:32 PM12 hours ago

42'

Zito Luvumbo tries to get into Inter's box, but cannot find his teammates.
3:28 PM12 hours ago

39' Yellow card! 🟨

Foul! Matteo Prati is yellow carded for a heavy foot on Hakan Calhanoglu.
3:26 PM12 hours ago

37'

Cagliari tries! Eldor Shomurodov shoots inside the box, but the ball hits an Inter defender.
3:22 PM12 hours ago

34'

Alexis Sanchez and Yerry Mina get into words and shoves, the referee tries to calm things down between the two South Americans.
3:20 PM12 hours ago

31'

Yann Sommer has to come out of his area to burst the ball because Zito Luvumbo was close to being left alone in front of goal.
3:17 PM12 hours ago

28' Change! 🔁

Cagliari makes an early substitution! Jakub Jankto goes off and Matteo Prati comes on.
3:15 PM12 hours ago

26'

It was the equalizer and he let it go! Eldor Shomurodov shoots alone in the area, but without much force and the ball is controlled by Yan Sommer without any problem.
3:13 PM12 hours ago

24'

Hakan Calhanoglu was getting into the box, but the good defensive coverage of Alessandro Di Pardo is better and steals the ball with a sweep.
3:10 PM12 hours ago

21'

Very close! Marcus Thuram plays a pass to Alexis Sanchez, but the Chilean fails to finish.
3:06 PM12 hours ago

18'

The stadium is crazy! Fans get up from their seats and turn on their cell phones to cheer on Inter.
3:04 PM12 hours ago

15'

Ibrahim Sulemana tries a long-range shot, but the ball carries too much force and goes over Yan Sommer's goal.
3:00 PM12 hours ago

12' Goal! ⚽

Inter goal! Alexis Sanchez slips a delayed pass into the box and Marcus Thuram pops up to poke home with his right foot.
2:59 PM12 hours ago

10'

First danger for Cagliari! Zito Luvumbo faces and shoots with his left foot looking for the far post.
2:55 PM12 hours ago

7'

Federico Dimarco volleys a cross, but the ball goes wide of the Cagliari goal.
2:53 PM12 hours ago

5'

Close! Nicoló Barella volleys and the Cagliri goalkeeper leans back to make an incredible save.
2:52 PM12 hours ago

3'

Inter starts controlling the ball, Cagliari pulls back with most of their players.
2:48 PM13 hours ago

1'

The match kicks off! The ball is rolling at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium.
2:43 PM13 hours ago

Entrance to the field

All set for Inter vs Cagliari! Both teams take the field at the Giuseppe Meazza with the refereeing team to kick off the match.
 
2:40 PM13 hours ago

Cagliari starting eleven

This is how the 'Rossoblu' come out this morning looking for the away win:
2:35 PM13 hours ago

Inter starting eleven

This is how the 'Nerazzurri' start this afternoon looking for a home win:
2:30 PM13 hours ago

Warming

The match is about to begin. Both Inter and Cagliari are already on the pitch at the Giuseppe Meazza doing their warm-up exercises ahead of this Serie A match. In a few more moments, we will confirm the line-ups of both teams.
2:25 PM13 hours ago

Fans

Fans of the home team and the away team to the Giuseppe Meazza for this match of the 32nd matchday in Serie A, a large entry is expected.
 
Imagen: Inter Milan TV
Imagen: Inter Milan TV
2:20 PM13 hours ago

Back at Inter

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is back in the team after more than 3 months without playing due to an injury.
The Colombian had been suffering from pain in his left foot that did not allow him to give his 100% with the Inter shirt.
For this reason, he had to undergo surgery which, fortunately, ended successfully.
2:15 PM13 hours ago

Statements - Claudio Ranieri, Cagliari coach

The technical director praised Inter Milan and believes that in order to beat them they must play a perfect game:
"They are an almost perfect team, 75 goals scored and only a few conceded. But I want my boys to play their game (...) We can beat them by playing the perfect game, hoping they don't do the same. Inter are superior and I'm not doing my boys any disservice by saying this".
2:11 PM13 hours ago

Suspended at Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Pavard will miss this game against Cagliari due to accumulation of cards; the two players will return until the next matchday for the 'Derby della Madonnina' against fierce rivals AC Milan.
2:06 PM13 hours ago

Referees

Francesco Fourneau will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Brentford vs Sheffield United, his assistants will be Domenico Palermo and Dario Garzelli, as fourth official will act Giacomo Camplone and in the VAR will be Marco Di Bello accompanied by Paolo Valeri.
2:01 PM13 hours ago

Inter players arrived

The home team is here! The players greet some small fans and go straight to the dressing room to get ready to warm up.
1:56 PM13 hours ago

Cagliari players arrived

The away team has shown up! The players go straight to the dressing room before warming up.
1:51 PM14 hours ago

Last confrontations

In the last five games Inter have a big lead over Cagliari with five wins in a row.
Serie A 28/08/2023 |
Cagliari 0-2 Inter 
Serie A 15/05/2022 | 
Cagliari 1-3 Inter
Serie A 12/12/2021 | 
Inter 4-0 Cagliari
Serie A 11/04/2021 | 
Inter 1-0 Cagliari
Serie A 13/12/2020 | 
Cagliari 1-3 Inter
1:46 PM14 hours ago

We continue

Thank you very much for following along with us on Inter Milan vs Cagliari, this afternoon we are expecting a great match of Serie A 2023-24. Stay tuned because it's almost starting.
 
1:41 PM14 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Inter Milan vs Cagliari live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter Milan vs Cagliari live, as well as the latest information from the Giuseppe Meazza. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:36 PM14 hours ago

What time is the game and where to watch?

This is the kickoff time for the game between Inter Milan vs Cagliari on April 14 in several countries:
Germany: 8:45 PM (DAZN2 / DAZN Germany)
Argentina: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Bolivia: 245 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Brazil: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Chile: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Colombia: 1:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Costa Rica: 1245 PM (Star+)
Ecuador: 1:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
United States: (ET): 2:45 PM (CBS Sports Golazo / Paramount+)
Spain: 8:40 PM (Movistar Liga de Campeones / Movistar+)
Italy: 8:45 PM (SKY Go Italia / DAZN Italia / 214 DAZN Zona)
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM (Star+ / ESPN3 Mexico)
Paraguay: 2::45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Peru: 1:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Portugal: 7:45 PM (Sport TV6 / Sport TV Multiscreen)
Uruguay: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Venezuela: 2:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
1:31 PM14 hours ago

Cagliari player to watch

On the 'Rossoblu' side we will take into account Zito Luvumbo, a young 22 year old striker who has managed to score 4 goals and 4 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Nicolas Viola. His tackling, speed and strength could unbalance Inter Milan's defense.
Photo: Cagliari Calcio (Facebook)
Photo: Cagliari Calcio (Facebook)


 

1:26 PM14 hours ago

Inter Milan player to watch

In the 'Nerazzurri' squad, the player to watch is Marcus Thuram, a 26-year-old striker who has 10 goals and 7 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Lautaro Martinez. His tackling and his unmarked runs in the box make him a danger for Cagliari.
Phto: Inter (Facebook)
Phto: Inter (Facebook)


 

1:21 PM14 hours ago

Last Cagliari lineup

This is how Cagliari lined up against Atalanta on Matchday 31 of Serie A:
S. Scuffet (P); A. Dossena, Y. Mina, T. Augello, N. Nández, A. Deiola, I. Sulemana, A. Makoumbou, G. Gaetano, G. Oristanio and E. Shomurodov.
Coach: Claudio Ranieri.
1:16 PM14 hours ago

Latest Inter Milan lineup

This is how Inter Milan faced Udinese on Matchday 31 of Serie A:
Y. Sommer (P); F. Acerbi, B. Pavard, C. Augusto, H. Calhanoglu, N. Barella, H. Mjitaryan, D. Dumfries, F. Diamarco, M. Thuram and L. Martinez.
Coach: Simone Inzaghi.
1:11 PM14 hours ago

How is Cagliari coming along?

The 'Rossoblu' in their last five games have performed well, their best result coming against Salernitana on Matchday 28 of Serie A, with a run of three wins, a draw and a loss.
Serie A 07/04/2024 |
Cagliari 2-1 Atalanta
Serie A 01/04/2024 | 
Cagliari 1-1 Verona
Serie A 16/03/2024 | 
Monza 1-0 Cagliari
Serie A 09/03/2024 | 
Cagliari 4-2 Salernitana
Serie A 03/03/2024 | 
Empoli 0-1 Cagliari
 
1:06 PM14 hours ago

How are Inter Milan coming along?

The 'Nerazzurri' in their last five matches have performed well, their best result coming against Empoli on Matchday 30 of Serie A, with a run of three wins, one draw and one defeat.
Serie A 08/04/2024 |
Udinese 1-2 Inter
Serie A 01/04/2024 | 
Inter 2-0 Empoli
Serie A 17/03/2024 | 
Inter 1-1 Napoli
Champions League 13/03/2024 |
Atl. Madrid 2-1 Inter (3-2)
Serie A 09/03/2024 | 
Bologna 0-1 Inter
1:01 PM14 hours ago

Stadium

The Giuseppe Meazza (also known as San Siro when AC Milan plays) will be the venue for this Matchday 32 game, located in Piazzale Angelo Moratti, Milan, Italy. The stadium had a capacity of 35 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 19, 1926, with a Derby della Madonnina between Milan and Inter Milan that ended with a 6-3 victory for the 'Nerazzurri'. The first official clash would be against Sampierdarenese, on October 3, 1926, where again Milan would be defeated 1-2. Italy's first match was on February 20, 1927 against Czechoslovakia, which ended 2-2. After several renovations, the stadium's capacity was increased to 75,817 fans.
Foto: Milan (Facebook)
Foto: Milan (Facebook)
12:56 PM14 hours ago

The Serie A continues

The Italian First Division brings us a duel between two teams with very different realities. Inter Milan is in first place with 82 points, 14 points behind second place and with a good chance of becoming champion. On the other hand, Cagliari is fighting in the fourteenth position with 30 points and in danger of relegation to Serie B, their last matches are of vital importance to stay in Serie A.
12:51 PM15 hours ago

Welcome

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Inter Milan vs Cagliari corresponding to Matchday 32 of Serie A 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo