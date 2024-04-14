Goals and Summary: Inter 2-2 Cagliari in 2023-24 Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of game
Match ends, thank you for watching Inter Milan vs Cagliari, stay tuned to VAVEL for more games.
¡Qué partido! 🔥🔥🔥#InterCagliari 2⃣-2⃣ pic.twitter.com/SjsSxScnxQ— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_ES) April 14, 2024
90+6'
The match is over! Cagliari manages to draw 2-2 against Inter.
90+3'
Inter keep trying, but Cagliari are lying back covering their area.
90'
The referee adds 5 minutes to the game.
87' Change! 🔁
Last substitution for Cagliari! Pantelis Hatzidiakos goes off injured and Mateusz Wieteska comes on.
84' Change! 🔁
Last change for Inter! Alessandro Bastoni is replaced by Tajon Buchanan.
82' Goal! ⚽
Cagliari goal! Nicolas Viola puts in an incredible volley to tie the game.
78' Changes! 🔁
Triple substitution for Cagliari! Zito Luvumbo, Alessandro Di Pardo and Eldor Shomurudov leave the game; Gabriele Zappa, Nicolas Viola and Gianluca Lapadula come on.
76' Changes! 🔁
More substitutions at Inter! Alexis Sanchez, Federico Dimarco and Matteo Darmian drop out; Denxel Dumfries, Carlos Augusto and Marko Arnautovic come on.
74' Goal! ⚽
Inter goal! Hakan Calhanoglu kicks low to the left of the goalkeeper to make the penalty effective.
71' Penalty!
Penalty for Inter, Yerry Mina commits a handball inside the area.
68'
Inter tries to get the ball in the air, but Yerry Mina is very attentive to keep the ball out with his head.
65' Goal! ⚽
Cagliari goal! Zito Luvumbo brings down a ball in the box and Eldor Shomurodov surprises Inter with a right footed shot.
64' Change! 🔁
First substitution for Inter! Henrikh Mkhitaryan goes off; Davide Frattesi comes on.
63'
Almost there! Alexis Sánchez shoots at goal from the edge of the area, but the goalkeeper leans back to keep the ball.
61'
The battle of South Americans continues! Alexis Sanchez and Yerry Mina hit each other again.
58'
Foul! Zito Luvumbo hits Alessando Bastoni in an attempt to finish off the ball.
56'
Adam Obert shoots from long distance and Yann Sommer leans back to keep the ball.
55'
Federico Dimarco lifts a ball for Alexis Sanchez, but Simone Scuffet comes out with both hands up to catch the ball.
52'
The Inter players get up to warm up, it looks like we will soon see changes for the home team.
50'
Cagliari regain some possession, however, they are unable to reach Inter's area.
47'
Alexis Sanchez brings down a ball in the box for Nicolo Barella, but Adam Obert crosses to deny him.
45'
Second half kicks off at the Giuseppe Meazza!
HALF TIME
➕1️⃣
Powered by @LeoVegas_News#ForzaInter #InterCagliari pic.twitter.com/8O6t1dHpMP — Inter (@Inter) April 14, 2024
45+1'
End of the first half! Inter is leading by one goal to Cagliari.
45'
1 minute is added to the first half.
42'
Zito Luvumbo tries to get into Inter's box, but cannot find his teammates.
39' Yellow card! 🟨
Foul! Matteo Prati is yellow carded for a heavy foot on Hakan Calhanoglu.
37'
Cagliari tries! Eldor Shomurodov shoots inside the box, but the ball hits an Inter defender.
34'
Alexis Sanchez and Yerry Mina get into words and shoves, the referee tries to calm things down between the two South Americans.
31'
Yann Sommer has to come out of his area to burst the ball because Zito Luvumbo was close to being left alone in front of goal.
28' Change! 🔁
Cagliari makes an early substitution! Jakub Jankto goes off and Matteo Prati comes on.
26'
It was the equalizer and he let it go! Eldor Shomurodov shoots alone in the area, but without much force and the ball is controlled by Yan Sommer without any problem.
24'
Hakan Calhanoglu was getting into the box, but the good defensive coverage of Alessandro Di Pardo is better and steals the ball with a sweep.
21'
Very close! Marcus Thuram plays a pass to Alexis Sanchez, but the Chilean fails to finish.
18'
The stadium is crazy! Fans get up from their seats and turn on their cell phones to cheer on Inter.
15'
Ibrahim Sulemana tries a long-range shot, but the ball carries too much force and goes over Yan Sommer's goal.
12' Goal! ⚽
Inter goal! Alexis Sanchez slips a delayed pass into the box and Marcus Thuram pops up to poke home with his right foot.
10'
First danger for Cagliari! Zito Luvumbo faces and shoots with his left foot looking for the far post.
7'
Federico Dimarco volleys a cross, but the ball goes wide of the Cagliari goal.
5'
Close! Nicoló Barella volleys and the Cagliri goalkeeper leans back to make an incredible save.
3'
Inter starts controlling the ball, Cagliari pulls back with most of their players.
1'
The match kicks off! The ball is rolling at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium.
Entrance to the field
All set for Inter vs Cagliari! Both teams take the field at the Giuseppe Meazza with the refereeing team to kick off the match.
Cagliari starting eleven
This is how the 'Rossoblu' come out this morning looking for the away win:
Così in campo per #InterCagliari 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/XZMxkQaety— Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) April 14, 2024
Inter starting eleven
This is how the 'Nerazzurri' start this afternoon looking for a home win:
Ecco qui gli 1️⃣1️⃣⚫🔵 per #InterCagliari 🔝— Inter (@Inter) April 14, 2024
Forza ragazzi 🔥
Powered by @play_efootball#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/b7JtBuXOcY
Warming
The match is about to begin. Both Inter and Cagliari are already on the pitch at the Giuseppe Meazza doing their warm-up exercises ahead of this Serie A match. In a few more moments, we will confirm the line-ups of both teams.
Testiamo il campo 🏃@LeoVegas_News #ForzaInter #InterCagliari pic.twitter.com/nlRkOFlx8z— Inter (@Inter) April 14, 2024
⌛️⚽️#InterCagliari pic.twitter.com/1Sbx0IrwJN— Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) April 14, 2024
Fans
Fans of the home team and the away team to the Giuseppe Meazza for this match of the 32nd matchday in Serie A, a large entry is expected.
Back at Inter
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is back in the team after more than 3 months without playing due to an injury.
The Colombian had been suffering from pain in his left foot that did not allow him to give his 100% with the Inter shirt.
For this reason, he had to undergo surgery which, fortunately, ended successfully.
The Colombian had been suffering from pain in his left foot that did not allow him to give his 100% with the Inter shirt.
For this reason, he had to undergo surgery which, fortunately, ended successfully.
Statements - Claudio Ranieri, Cagliari coach
The technical director praised Inter Milan and believes that in order to beat them they must play a perfect game:
"They are an almost perfect team, 75 goals scored and only a few conceded. But I want my boys to play their game (...) We can beat them by playing the perfect game, hoping they don't do the same. Inter are superior and I'm not doing my boys any disservice by saying this".
"They are an almost perfect team, 75 goals scored and only a few conceded. But I want my boys to play their game (...) We can beat them by playing the perfect game, hoping they don't do the same. Inter are superior and I'm not doing my boys any disservice by saying this".
Suspended at Inter Milan
Lautaro Martinez and Benjamin Pavard will miss this game against Cagliari due to accumulation of cards; the two players will return until the next matchday for the 'Derby della Madonnina' against fierce rivals AC Milan.
Referees
Francesco Fourneau will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Brentford vs Sheffield United, his assistants will be Domenico Palermo and Dario Garzelli, as fourth official will act Giacomo Camplone and in the VAR will be Marco Di Bello accompanied by Paolo Valeri.
Inter players arrived
The home team is here! The players greet some small fans and go straight to the dressing room to get ready to warm up.
Ciao ragazzi 🖖#ForzaInter #InterCagliari #InterClub pic.twitter.com/E3QYF7RiNy— Inter (@Inter) April 14, 2024
Cagliari players arrived
The away team has shown up! The players go straight to the dressing room before warming up.
Rossoblù al Meazza 📍#InterCagliari pic.twitter.com/hBtpITXR7D— Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) April 14, 2024
Last confrontations
In the last five games Inter have a big lead over Cagliari with five wins in a row.
Serie A 28/08/2023 |
Cagliari 0-2 Inter
Serie A 15/05/2022 |
Cagliari 1-3 Inter
Serie A 12/12/2021 |
Inter 4-0 Cagliari
Serie A 11/04/2021 |
Inter 1-0 Cagliari
Serie A 13/12/2020 |
Cagliari 1-3 Inter
Serie A 28/08/2023 |
Cagliari 0-2 Inter
Serie A 15/05/2022 |
Cagliari 1-3 Inter
Serie A 12/12/2021 |
Inter 4-0 Cagliari
Serie A 11/04/2021 |
Inter 1-0 Cagliari
Serie A 13/12/2020 |
Cagliari 1-3 Inter
We continue
Thank you very much for following along with us on Inter Milan vs Cagliari, this afternoon we are expecting a great match of Serie A 2023-24. Stay tuned because it's almost starting.
Stay tuned to follow Inter Milan vs Cagliari live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter Milan vs Cagliari live, as well as the latest information from the Giuseppe Meazza. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time is the game and where to watch?
This is the kickoff time for the game between Inter Milan vs Cagliari on April 14 in several countries:
Germany: 8:45 PM (DAZN2 / DAZN Germany)
Argentina: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Bolivia: 245 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Brazil: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Chile: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Colombia: 1:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Costa Rica: 1245 PM (Star+)
Ecuador: 1:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
United States: (ET): 2:45 PM (CBS Sports Golazo / Paramount+)
Spain: 8:40 PM (Movistar Liga de Campeones / Movistar+)
Italy: 8:45 PM (SKY Go Italia / DAZN Italia / 214 DAZN Zona)
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM (Star+ / ESPN3 Mexico)
Paraguay: 2::45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Peru: 1:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Portugal: 7:45 PM (Sport TV6 / Sport TV Multiscreen)
Uruguay: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Venezuela: 2:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Germany: 8:45 PM (DAZN2 / DAZN Germany)
Argentina: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Bolivia: 245 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Brazil: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Chile: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Colombia: 1:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Costa Rica: 1245 PM (Star+)
Ecuador: 1:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
United States: (ET): 2:45 PM (CBS Sports Golazo / Paramount+)
Spain: 8:40 PM (Movistar Liga de Campeones / Movistar+)
Italy: 8:45 PM (SKY Go Italia / DAZN Italia / 214 DAZN Zona)
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM (Star+ / ESPN3 Mexico)
Paraguay: 2::45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Peru: 1:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Portugal: 7:45 PM (Sport TV6 / Sport TV Multiscreen)
Uruguay: 3:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Venezuela: 2:45 PM (ESPN / Star+)
Cagliari player to watch
On the 'Rossoblu' side we will take into account Zito Luvumbo, a young 22 year old striker who has managed to score 4 goals and 4 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Nicolas Viola. His tackling, speed and strength could unbalance Inter Milan's defense.
Inter Milan player to watch
In the 'Nerazzurri' squad, the player to watch is Marcus Thuram, a 26-year-old striker who has 10 goals and 7 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Lautaro Martinez. His tackling and his unmarked runs in the box make him a danger for Cagliari.
Last Cagliari lineup
This is how Cagliari lined up against Atalanta on Matchday 31 of Serie A:
S. Scuffet (P); A. Dossena, Y. Mina, T. Augello, N. Nández, A. Deiola, I. Sulemana, A. Makoumbou, G. Gaetano, G. Oristanio and E. Shomurodov.
Coach: Claudio Ranieri.
S. Scuffet (P); A. Dossena, Y. Mina, T. Augello, N. Nández, A. Deiola, I. Sulemana, A. Makoumbou, G. Gaetano, G. Oristanio and E. Shomurodov.
Coach: Claudio Ranieri.
Latest Inter Milan lineup
This is how Inter Milan faced Udinese on Matchday 31 of Serie A:
Y. Sommer (P); F. Acerbi, B. Pavard, C. Augusto, H. Calhanoglu, N. Barella, H. Mjitaryan, D. Dumfries, F. Diamarco, M. Thuram and L. Martinez.
Coach: Simone Inzaghi.
Y. Sommer (P); F. Acerbi, B. Pavard, C. Augusto, H. Calhanoglu, N. Barella, H. Mjitaryan, D. Dumfries, F. Diamarco, M. Thuram and L. Martinez.
Coach: Simone Inzaghi.
How is Cagliari coming along?
The 'Rossoblu' in their last five games have performed well, their best result coming against Salernitana on Matchday 28 of Serie A, with a run of three wins, a draw and a loss.
Serie A 07/04/2024 |
Cagliari 2-1 Atalanta
Serie A 01/04/2024 |
Cagliari 1-1 Verona
Serie A 16/03/2024 |
Monza 1-0 Cagliari
Serie A 09/03/2024 |
Cagliari 4-2 Salernitana
Serie A 03/03/2024 |
Empoli 0-1 Cagliari
Serie A 07/04/2024 |
Cagliari 2-1 Atalanta
Serie A 01/04/2024 |
Cagliari 1-1 Verona
Serie A 16/03/2024 |
Monza 1-0 Cagliari
Serie A 09/03/2024 |
Cagliari 4-2 Salernitana
Serie A 03/03/2024 |
Empoli 0-1 Cagliari
How are Inter Milan coming along?
The 'Nerazzurri' in their last five matches have performed well, their best result coming against Empoli on Matchday 30 of Serie A, with a run of three wins, one draw and one defeat.
Serie A 08/04/2024 |
Udinese 1-2 Inter
Serie A 01/04/2024 |
Inter 2-0 Empoli
Serie A 17/03/2024 |
Inter 1-1 Napoli
Champions League 13/03/2024 |
Atl. Madrid 2-1 Inter (3-2)
Serie A 09/03/2024 |
Bologna 0-1 Inter
Serie A 08/04/2024 |
Udinese 1-2 Inter
Serie A 01/04/2024 |
Inter 2-0 Empoli
Serie A 17/03/2024 |
Inter 1-1 Napoli
Champions League 13/03/2024 |
Atl. Madrid 2-1 Inter (3-2)
Serie A 09/03/2024 |
Bologna 0-1 Inter
Stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza (also known as San Siro when AC Milan plays) will be the venue for this Matchday 32 game, located in Piazzale Angelo Moratti, Milan, Italy. The stadium had a capacity of 35 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 19, 1926, with a Derby della Madonnina between Milan and Inter Milan that ended with a 6-3 victory for the 'Nerazzurri'. The first official clash would be against Sampierdarenese, on October 3, 1926, where again Milan would be defeated 1-2. Italy's first match was on February 20, 1927 against Czechoslovakia, which ended 2-2. After several renovations, the stadium's capacity was increased to 75,817 fans.
The Serie A continues
The Italian First Division brings us a duel between two teams with very different realities. Inter Milan is in first place with 82 points, 14 points behind second place and with a good chance of becoming champion. On the other hand, Cagliari is fighting in the fourteenth position with 30 points and in danger of relegation to Serie B, their last matches are of vital importance to stay in Serie A.
Welcome
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Inter Milan vs Cagliari corresponding to Matchday 32 of Serie A 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.