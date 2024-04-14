Ross County vs Rangers LIVE Score Updates: Halftime (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF FIRST HALF
With no time left on the clock, the first half ended with Rangers coming from behind to beat Ross County 1-0, with Baldwin scoring!
40'
Yellow for Baldwin, for a foul on Cantwell in attack.
37'
Harmon struck hard after receiving King's pass, but sent the ball over the goal.
33'
Rangers pressed again, but without creating any chances at the moment, trying to get a second goal.
30'
After a spell of pressure and shots from Rangers, Ross County regained their composure in the match, but still failed to score.
28'
It was Dessers who got the shot away, but Laidlaw saved in the right corner!
25'
Sima received Tavernier's cross and headed it powerfully into the left corner, but Laidlaw saved once again!
21'
Cantwell received the pass in the area and hit it high into the air, but Laidlaw parried it away.
18'
And after the resulting goal, Rangers once again dominated the game with slower possession, without pressing Ross County too much.
15' GOAL FOR RANGERS
From a corner taken by Tavernier, the ball was deflected at the first post and Jack Baldwin deflected it at the second post, trying to send it out for another corner, but sent it against his own goal, opening the scoring for Rangers!
12'
Barisic found Souttar inside the area from another corner kick, who went up for the header and sent the ball over the goal!
10'
Ross County's first chance came when Murrar received a pass on the left, just inside the box, but sent the ball wide of the goal.
7'
After giving the Ross County defense the first scare, he showed what he was here for, Rangers continue to press and keep possession.
4'
Rangers got the first corner of the game, whipped into the box for Sima to head in and, on the deflection, see Goldson get a chance to shoot, but send the ball over the goal!
HERE WE GO
The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half of the match!
Retrospect - part 3
In those 22 games Ross County have scored 17 goals, an average of 0.77 goals per game, while Rangers have scored 57, an average of 2.59 goals per game. The last time they met, on February 14, Rangers won 3-1 at home!
Retrospect - part 2
Ross County have hosted Rangers in 11 home games, drawing two and losing nine. In the Premiership there were 10 more games, with eight defeats and two draws.
Retrospect - part 1
Ross County and Rangers have met in 22 matches, with Rangers winning 18 times and four draws, with Ross County never winning in their history. In the Premiership there have been 21 matches, with 17 wins and four draws.
Warm-up!
Players are already ready. They appear on the field to begin the warm-up work for the match soon!
Rangers lined-up!
Ross County lined-up!
Welcome!
And let's go with the last round of the First Phase of the Scottish Premiership! The ball rolls soon for Ross County and Rangers!
Souttar!
Rangers player Souttar also spoke, commenting on the Premiership campaign: "This season, so far, I've made up for lost time with the games I've played and the minutes I've had on the pitch. When I look back on it in the summer, I hope it's a great finish and we'll do everything in the dressing room to make sure it's an unforgettable one for the rest of our lives. My full focus is on Rangers. It's very important for us, there are six or seven weeks to go, and everyone knows what's at stake. For me, my total focus is on every game. I know it's cliché, but it's very important that we go into every game with total concentration, belief in what we're doing and that we stick to what got us to this position. Maybe I'll look back when I'm older and think: "Yes, that was a great period in my career". Now I'm concentrating game by game and doing everything I can for this club."
Philippe Clement!
Rangers manager Philippe Clement spoke about the match and what he expects from Ross County: "Ross County are super motivated and want to do something special, so that's always the case, and we have respect for all opponents. They played a good game at Ibrox, and we know we need to play a really good game to get the three points, so we're focused on that now. We've had to change our plans, it's a different preparation, but that's no excuse for Sunday's game. If we need to change plans, we'll always adapt to the situation, but of course if I see things that aren't normal, I'll talk about it, but we'll always adapt to win games. We were preparing everything to get the three points, so our attention was focused on that. The situation became clear a few weeks earlier, and this has been a problem for a long time. For us, it's the second time the game has been postponed, and that's five games into the season. It's certainly not against the Dundee coach or the players, because they are also victims of this situation. I want to make that clear, because they're having a very good season and they're also frustrated. We just want to play, we have a very full schedule. There are a lot of things surrounding this as well, with all the fans coming from Wales, England, Northern Ireland and everywhere. This is very bad for the image of soccer in Scotland, and everyone needs to realize that. This needs to be avoided, that's why it's important to make the right decisions, and this can't happen anymore."
Probable Rangers
Rangers' probable team for the match is: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar and Sterling; Diomande, Lundstram, Sima, Cantwell and Matondo; Dessers.
Probable Ross County
Ross County's probable team for the match is: Wickens, Ayina, Baldwin, Leak and Efete; Randall, King and Harmon; Brophy, White and Murray.
Max Force!
Both teams have no absentees and could use full strength for the match.
Scottish Premiership
Rangers are in second place with 74 points, four behind Celtic and 12 above Hearts, while Ross County are in 11th place in the Premiership with 27 points, nine above Livingston, four points behind St. Johnstone and eight behind Aberdeen.
Last Matches: Rangers
Rangers, on the other hand, have one defeat, one win and one draw in their last games. On the 14th, in the return leg of the Europa League round of 16, they lost 1-0 at home to Benfica, with Rafa Silva scoring. On Saturday (30), they won 3-1 at home to Hibernian, with goals from Tavernier, Dessers and Matondo, while Maolida netted. And on Sunday, a 3-3 draw at home to Celtic, with goals from Tavernier, Sima and Matondo, with Maeda, O'Riley and Idah scoring for Celtic.
Last Matches: Ross County
Ross County come into this game with one win and two defeats in their last games. On March 16, at home, the win was 2-1 over Hearts, with two goals from Murray, while Oda netted a brace. On Saturday (30), the defeat was 2-1 away to Aberdeen, with goals from Miovski and McGrath, while Murray pulled one back. And on Saturday (6), they lost 1-0 away to Kilmarnock, with a goal from Vassel.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership match: Ross County vs Rangers Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.