Goals and Highlights: Benfica 3-0 Moreirense in Liga Portugal

Next matches
Benfica return to the field on Thursday (18) when they visit Olympique in the return leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. Moreirense play on Saturday (20) when they host Gil Vicente.
END OF MATCH
With ease, goals in both halves and no chances for Moreirense, Benfica win and pick up another three points in the Portuguese League!
48'
Yellow for Ismael, for a strong foul on Arthur Cabral.
44'
Benfica substitution: Tiago Gouveia out, Spencer in.
42'
And for a foul just after the substitutions, Rollheiser received a yellow.
40'
A double substitution for Benfica: out went Kokçu and Ofori for Ismael and Tengstedt.
36'
The game was stopped for a few minutes for Castro, who was in pain.
33' GOAL FOR BENFICA
Tiago Gouveia played a pass through the middle to Rolheiser who, face-to-face with the goalkeeper, hit the woodwork to score Benfica's third goal!
29'
A triple substitution for Moreirense: Kodisang, Camacho and Franco came off for Aiás, Castro and Antonisse.
27'
Benfica keep pressing and don't let Moreirense get into danger!
24'
Camacho tried to finish strongly, but was stopped by the defense.
20'
Tiago Gouveia received the pass in the box and hit it hard, but to the left of the goal!
16'
Yellow for Álvaro Fernández for a foul on Camacho.
14'
Kokçu's shot from inside the area, after a pass from Tiago Gouveia, saw Samuel make another save in the left corner!
12'
Bah, on João Mário's cross, headed the ball hard, but it went wide of the goal.
10'
Substitution for Moreirense: Mingotti out, Asué in.
6'
Florentino, with a shot from distance, sent the ball over the goal from a corner, crossed into the area for an attacking foul.
3'
And confirming that Benfica made three changes at half-time: Tomás Araújo, David Neres and João Neves came off for António Silva, Rollheiser and Florentino.
SECOND HALF STARTS
The teams appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half of the match!
END OF FIRST HALF
Tomás Araújo, on the rebound after Samuel's header, hit the bar to extend the lead!
46' GOAL FOR BENFICA
Tomás Araújo, on the rebound after Samuel's header, hit the bar to extend the lead!
44'
Fernández hit a low right-footed shot from distance, but Samuel Soares made another save!
40'
Camacho tried to shoot and was stopped, missing another chance to level the game.
38'
Kokçu, shooting from distance, sent the ball wide of the goal!
38'
Arthur Cabral hit a powerful shot from distance, but Samuel saved it in the left corner!
34'
Alan's shot from distance hit the crossbar, almost leveling the match!
30'
The game was stopped for the moment to attend to Tomás Araújo, who is now back on the pitch.
27'
Kodisang received the pass and even managed to finish, but was stopped by the defense.
24'
Kokçu, on a pass from Arthur Cabral, managed to hit a powerful shot from distance, but Kewin saved it and saved Benfica!
20'
After the goal, Benfica went on the attack, looking to create more chances to extend the lead!
17' GOAL FOR BENFICA
Kokçu, on a pass from Tiago Gouveia, received the ball and shot high into the net to open the scoring early on!
13'
It's a very tight game at the moment, with five fouls in almost 15 minutes.
10'
Gouveia received a pass from David Neres, opened up space and hit from distance, but sent the ball over the goal.
6'
Benfica started the game pressing and trying to cause danger, but without success.
3'
The game was stopped for the moment to attend to Maracás, who is now back on the pitch!
HERE WE GO
The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half of the match!
Referee
Hélder Carvalho will be the referee for today's game, with Francisco Pereira and André Almeida as assistants. The VAR will be led by Rui Costa, with Sérgio Jesus as assistant.
Retrospect - part 3
Finally, in those 33 games, Benfica have scored 71 goals, with a high average of 2.15 goals per game, compared to 27 for Moreirense, with an average of 0.82 goals per game. In the last match between the teams, in December last year, it was a goalless draw at Moreirense's home.
Retrospect - part 2
Benfica have hosted Moreirense in 14 home games, with nine wins, four draws and just one defeat. In the Portuguese League they've played 12 games, with seven wins, four draws and one defeat.
Retrospect - part 1
There have been 33 games between Benfica and Moreirense in history, with Benfica having won 23 of them, drawn eight and seen Moreirense win another two. In the Portuguese League there have been 25 matches, with Benfica winning 18, Moreirense drawing six and winning one.
Moreirense lined-up!
Moreirense are also ready for the match and will take to the field with: Kewin, Fabiano Silva, Ponck, Maracás and Frimpong; Ofori, Gonçalo Franco, Camacho, Alan and Kodisang; Vinícius Mingotti.
Warm-up!
The players appear on the pitch to begin their warm-up.
Benfica lined-up!
Welcome!
We now open the broadcast of the Portugal League match between Benfica and Moreirense!
Roger Schmidt!
Roger Schmidt, Benfica's coach, spoke after the win over Olympique, valuing winning the first leg and resting the players: "It's always important to win when you play first at home, but of course you have to perform excellently over two games to get through to the next round, that always happens. We played a good game, we controlled the game well, we were good without the ball. The players did very well. We had chances to score a third or fourth goal. We scored two very good goals, with a lot of passing and, at the end, good shots from inside the box. We deserved to win 2-0 and we always had moments when we created chances. We created a good rhythm. Sometimes we rested a bit with possession and, when the time was right, we picked up the pace again. We didn't give our opponents many chances to score, almost none. Until the goal, they didn't really have any chances to score. That's part of soccer, you always have to accept the story of the game. We made a mistake, which got them back into the game a bit. At this level, sometimes you get punished for a mistake. Unfortunately, the opponents showed that they also have a lot of individual quality, especially Aubameyang, who finished very well. Even so, we won the game. Of course, we could have had a better result, but at the end of the day, a win is a win and now, in the second leg, we have to show that we deserve to go through to the semi-final. Of course it will be a different game next week in Marseille, but we've shown again that we're in a good position and we're excited to play another good game and qualify for the semi-finals. The players who started were very good, also in the two games against Sporting, but on Sunday [April 14] we need renewed energy. Nico [Otamendi] and Fredrik [Aursnes] are suspended, so we have to find new solutions. Also, it's only two days apart, so we have to think of a good set-up to give some players a rest, but still win the game, and then we have to be ready for next Thursday [April 18]. Our fans will be there, they'll support us. Sometimes you have injuries during the season, as happened with Marseille, and sometimes you're unlucky with that, it's part of soccer. Even so, we saw that Marseille still have a very good team on the pitch. The return leg is wide open, we need to perform at a high level. We have to show mentality and character at their stadium, but we've also shown many times that we can play away from home in these circumstances, this season and last season too. We play at Rangers' stadium, and the atmosphere there isn't easy either. We played a very good game and won. We know it's demanding, but we also know we can believe in ourselves. We'll be ready next week, we'll do our best to get a good result and reach the semi-finals."
Probable Moreirense
Moreirense's probable team for the match is: Kewin, Fabiano, Ponck, Maracas and Frimpong; Franco, Alan and Castro; Kodisang, Mingotti and Camacho.
Probable Benfica
Benfica's probable team for the match is: Trubin, Bah, Antonio Silva, Otamendi and Morato; Neves, João Mário, David Neres, Kocku and Gouveia; Arthur Cabral.
Absentees
Benfica will be without Bernat and Aursnes, both injured. On the other side, Moreirense will also be without two players: Infande and Antonisse.
Liga Portugal
Benfica are second in the Portuguese league with 67 points, seven behind Sporting and eight above Porto and Braga. Moreirense are in sixth place with 43 points, three above Arouca and 14 below Vitória, as well as 16 behind Porto and Braga.
Last Matches: Moreirense
Moreirense, on the other hand, have one win, one loss and one draw in their last games. On March 17, at home, they won 1-0 against Arouca, with a goal from Infande. On March 30, away from home, the defeat was to Vitória, 1-0, with a goal from Jota Silva. And on Sunday (7), it was a 2-2 draw with Estrela Amadora, with goals from André Castro and Bruno Brígido (own goal), while André Luiz and Kikas netted.
Last Matches: Benfica
Benfica come into the match with two wins and a draw from their last games. On Tuesday (2), away from home, the draw was 2-2 with Sporting in the Portuguese Cup, with goals from Otamendi and Rafa Silva, while Hjumland and João Paulo equalized, where Sporting went through to the final. On Saturday (6), away from home, the defeat was 2-1 to the same Sporting team, with Catamo scoring twice, while Bah pulled one back. And on Thursday (11), with a 2-1 win at home to Olympique, Rafa Silva and Di María scored, with Aubameyang scoring in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.
