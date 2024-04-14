Highlights Udinese vs Roma: Match suspended

ADVERTISEMENT
🆕 Update
This is how Evan N'Dicka was removed
Partita sospesa tra #UdineseRoma, che si è fermata sul pareggio 1-1. Seguiranno indicazioni su come si effettuerà il recupero partita.— Nicola S (@nicolasavoia) April 14, 2024
Nessuno della #Roma se l'è sentita di proseguire di giocare.#Ndicka al 71° minuto ha accusato un malore accasciandosi a terra, toccandosi il… pic.twitter.com/vr1j99SjIO
82' Match suspended
80'
76'
73'
72'
70'
🟨 69'
🟨 66'
⚽ 64' GOOOAL!
60'
56'
53'
49'
Second half begins
45+1' Halftime
45'
40'
39'
35'
32'
🟨 31'
27'
⚽ 23' GOOOAL!
21'
17'
16'
15'
10'
8'
4'
Match starts!
Match officials
Assistant No. 1: Paolo Laudato
Assistant No. 2: Christian Rossi
Cuarto árbitro: Antonio Rapuano
VAR: Gianluca Aureliano
VAR Assistant: Aleandro Di Paolo
Teams on the field
All set
Statements - Daniele De Rossi (Roma Coach)
"How should we handle this momentum we are experiencing? By trying to be like the players of the teams we aspire to face. Real Madrid wins in the Champions League, then three days later in La Liga and so on."
"Beyond the values of the players and coaches of these great teams, it's the mentality that makes the difference: being able to always be united to the event you're going to play. There's nothing nicer than winning, working and trying to fight to keep winning."
"We are coming from two intense games from the physical and mental point of view, I will take into account some of the knocks the boys are suffering. The difference is not made by a single player, but by the attitude of the whole team. We have the victory over Milan and the derby in our minds, but we still have the match in Lecce in our heads. We must avoid that kind of superficial attitude at all costs, that's our goal".
Statements - Gabriele Cioffi (Udinese Coach)
"With Mourinho Roma were more direct, they had more defensive density, with De Rossi they dribble more, they play with more courage with clear passing patterns."
"I expect a relative rotation at Roma, although they have an important game in the Europa League against Milan and then a direct clash against Bologna. So yes, I expect them to rotate, but not too much."
Warm Up
Ready to get going! 🫡#ASRoma | #UdineseRoma pic.twitter.com/kI5TaP6nFZ— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 14, 2024
Substitutes - Roma
Starting XI - Roma
| 59. Nicola Zalewski | | 69. Angeliño |
Coach: Daniele De Rossi
Substitutes - Udinese
Starting XI - Udinese
| 19. Kingsley Ehizibue | | 12. Hassane Kamara |
Coach: Gabriele Cioffi
Roma has arrived
🏟️ Eccoci allo stadio! 🐺#UdineseRoma pic.twitter.com/oYXdzFLTIC— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) April 14, 2024
Last five games - Roma
April 6 - Serie A: 1-0 vs. Lazio (Won)
April 1st - Serie A: 0-0 vs Lecce
March 17 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Sassuolo (Won)
March 14 - UEFA Europa League: 1-0 vs Brighton (Lost)
Last five games - Udinese
April 1 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Sassuolo
March 16 - Serie A: 0-2 vs Torino (Loss)
March 11 - Serie A: 1-2 vs. Lazio (Won)
March 2 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Salernitana
Friuli Stadium, ready for the game
Stadio Friuli. 📌 #ASRoma | #UdineseRoma pic.twitter.com/OCtKb0c6VV— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 14, 2024
Welcome back
Tune in here Udinese vs Roma Live Score!
How to watch Udinese vs Roma Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount + and CBS Sports Golazo.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is Udinese vs Roma match for Serie A?
Argentina: 1:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Zapping, Claro TV+, ESPN 3, Star +, Sky +
Chile: 1:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount +
Spain: 6:00 PM on Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Mexico: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 12:00 PM on Star +
Key player - Roma
Key player - Udinese
Udinese vs Roma history
In Serie A...
Only referring to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 99 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Roma with 52 victories, while Udinese have won 23, for a balance of 24 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Udinese have played at home against Roma in Serie A, there are 49 matches, where the giallorossi have the advantage with 21 games won over the 16 that the friulani have achieved, and the 12 draws that have been given.
Roma
Roma has been on a very positive streak, recovering positions that have them dreaming of playing in an international tournament next season. In this area, they have air in their jerseys after winning the UEFA Europa League by the minimum difference. However, they must look again at Serie A, where although they have eight games without defeat, they cannot afford to give up any point if they do not want to struggle to secure a place in European competitions next season.
Udinese
Udinese comes into this match in need of a victory that will allow them to momentarily escape from the relegation battle. After an unbelievable defeat against Inter, the Friulani are down to 28 points in the table and have their sights set on Frosinone, who are currently the third team to be relegated to the second division.
"The footballer is conscious and has been transferred to hospital for checks."