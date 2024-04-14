Highlights Udinese vs Roma: Match suspended
Image: VAVEL

2:08 PM13 hours ago

🆕 Update

First update on Evan N'Dicka's health status:

"The footballer is conscious and has been transferred to hospital for checks."

1:57 PM13 hours ago

This is how Evan N'Dicka was removed

The Roma player was stretchered off and even made the ok sign to coach Daniele De Rossi. However, the Roma players did not feel fit to continue playing the game.
1:45 PM14 hours ago

82' Match suspended

After conciliating, the two teams agreed with the referee that the match be terminated. The result here will be the least important thing.... The important thing is the state of health of Evan N'Dicka.
1:41 PM14 hours ago

80'

There is a meeting between the Roma players on the field. The players' position is to finish the match if they know that N'Dicka is in good health.
1:35 PM14 hours ago

76'

There is still a lot of uncertainty about what happens. The match was to be resumed, but the referee decided to keep the match paused.
1:33 PM14 hours ago

73'

Evan N'Dicka was removed on a stretcher. There are concerns about his health condition.
1:33 PM14 hours ago

72'

The match is stopped. The referee and the players, with some desperation, call the Roma doctors to attend to Evan N'Dicka.
1:33 PM14 hours ago

70'

Double change for Udinese. Jordan Zemura and Joao Ferreira replace Hassane Kamara and Kinsgley Ehizibue.
1:29 PM14 hours ago

🟨 69'

Yellow card. Tommaso Baldanzi is cautioned for Roma.
1:27 PM14 hours ago

🟨 66'

Yellow card. Martin Payero is cautioned for Udinese.
1:25 PM14 hours ago

⚽ 64' GOOOAL!

GOOOOOOOOOAL for Roma, Romelu Lukaku! The Belgian striker scores with a header to equalize after a great cross from Bryan Cristante from the right.
1:22 PM14 hours ago

60'

First quarter of an hour in the second half. Udinese are still winning, although they have retreated further into their own half and Roma are pressing more with the introduction of Dybala.
1:15 PM14 hours ago

56'

Udinese came closer. Lazar Samardzic's shot went wide right.
1:11 PM14 hours ago

53'

Double change for Roma. Enter Paulo Dybala and Rick Karsdorp in place of Dean Huijsen and Houssem Aouar.
1:08 PM14 hours ago

49'

Roma had it! Good shot by Leandro Paredes that was well saved by Maduka Okoye.
1:05 PM14 hours ago

Second half begins

The match restarts. There were no changes in the teams.
12:49 PM15 hours ago

45+1' Halftime

The first half of the match is over. Udinese partially wins against Roma with Roberto Pereyra's goal.
12:48 PM15 hours ago

45'

One more minute will be played in the first half.
12:43 PM15 hours ago

40'

Last five minutes of the first half. Udinese has not arrived with danger again, but it is still the most insistent in front of goal.
12:41 PM15 hours ago

39'

Roma came close. Romelu Lukaku headed after a ball sent from the left, but it was not goal-bound.
 
12:39 PM15 hours ago

35'

Final stretch of the first half. Still 1-0 on the scoreboard... Not much to note in the match.
12:34 PM15 hours ago

32'

Roma came closer. A shot by Leandro Paredes that didn't find the target... A valid attempt, at least.
12:33 PM15 hours ago

🟨 31'

Yellow card for Hassane Kamara at Udinese... It's the first of the match.
12:32 PM15 hours ago

27'

Roma have had a lot of possession in the first half, but they haven't created any scoring chances. The coach will have to rethink a lot.
12:27 PM15 hours ago

⚽ 23' GOOOAL!

GOOOOOOOOOOOL for Udinese! Roberto Pereyra! The Argentinian scores after winning the ball from Dean Huijsen in the middle of the pitch; he escaped and staggered and scored over Mile Svilar to score the first goal of the game.
12:24 PM15 hours ago

21'

ROMA HAD IT! Tommaso Baldanzi shot from half distance with a volley, but the goalkeeper Maduka Okoye saved well underneath.
12:23 PM15 hours ago

17'

Roma came close. Houssem Aouar's shot went near the left post.
12:22 PM15 hours ago

16'

Udinese had it! Headed Jaka Bijol after a cross from  Lazar Samardzic from the corner kick, but the ball went just wide of the right post.
12:18 PM15 hours ago

15'

Udinese came closer. Kingsley Ehizibue's shot; Mile Svilar did not want to complicate things and put his left hand to avoid any surprise. There is a corner kick.
12:16 PM15 hours ago

10'

First ten minutes of play. Roma doesn't generate danger and Udinese doesn't generate danger either, but it gets much closer to the opponent's goal.
12:14 PM15 hours ago

8'

The match is still tied. No dangerous chances... Only a small approach of Udinese with Lorenzo Lucca, who did not put much work to Mile Svilar.
12:07 PM15 hours ago

4'

First minutes of the match. Roma holds the ball most of the time, but fails to generate danger yet.
12:02 PM15 hours ago

Match starts!

The game between Udinese and Roma is underway.
12:00 PM15 hours ago

Match officials

Referee: Luca Pairetto

Assistant No. 1: Paolo Laudato

Assistant No. 2: Christian Rossi

Cuarto árbitro: Antonio Rapuano

VAR: Gianluca Aureliano

VAR Assistant: Aleandro Di Paolo

11:55 AM15 hours ago

Teams on the field

Udinese and Roma players take the field at the Stadio Friuli. Great setting, full stadium.
11:50 AM16 hours ago

All set

In a few moments the Udinese and Roma players will take the field.
11:45 AM16 hours ago

Statements - Daniele De Rossi (Roma Coach)

"We took this opportunity to avoid traveling back to Roma. Instead, we spent time together and enjoyed the wonderful training center that Monza made available to us."

"How should we handle this momentum we are experiencing? By trying to be like the players of the teams we aspire to face. Real Madrid wins in the Champions League, then three days later in La Liga and so on."

"Beyond the values of the players and coaches of these great teams, it's the mentality that makes the difference: being able to always be united to the event you're going to play. There's nothing nicer than winning, working and trying to fight to keep winning."

"We are coming from two intense games from the physical and mental point of view, I will take into account some of the knocks the boys are suffering. The difference is not made by a single player, but by the attitude of the whole team. We have the victory over Milan and the derby in our minds, but we still have the match in Lecce in our heads. We must avoid that kind of superficial attitude at all costs, that's our goal".

11:40 AM16 hours ago

Statements - Gabriele Cioffi (Udinese Coach)

"After losing against Inter we must get back up with strength and awareness, if you think too much you always find an excuse not to do what you must. We think that by giving 180% we can get a positive result. I know that Roma will come here and fully respect us as a valid opponent."

"With Mourinho Roma were more direct, they had more defensive density, with De Rossi they dribble more, they play with more courage with clear passing patterns."

"I expect a relative rotation at Roma, although they have an important game in the Europa League against Milan and then a direct clash against Bologna. So yes, I expect them to rotate, but not too much."

11:35 AM16 hours ago

Warm Up

Last moments before the match. The players are already on the field warming up. Everything in order so far.
11:30 AM16 hours ago

Substitutes - Roma

1. Rui Patricio (GK), 63. Pietro Boer (GK), 2. Rick Karsdorp, 6. Chris Smalling, 7. Lorenzo Pellegrini, 9. Tammy Abraham, 19. Zeki Celik, 20. Renato Sanchez, 21. Paulo Dybala, 23. Gianluca Mancini, 37. Leonardo Spinazzola, 43. Rasmus Kristensen, 52. Edoardo Bove, 67. Joao Costa, 92. Stephan El Shaarawy.
11:25 AM16 hours ago

Starting XI - Roma

1-3-5-1-1
| 99. Mile Svilar |
| 3. Dean Huijsen | 14. Diego Llorente | 5. Evan N'Dicka |
| 4. Bryan Cristante | 16. Leandro Paredes | 22. Houssem Aouar |
| 59. Nicola Zalewski |                                                  | 69. Angeliño |
| 35. Tommaso Baldanzi |
| 90. Romelu Lukaku |

Coach: Daniele De Rossi

11:20 AM16 hours ago

Substitutes - Udinese

1. Marco Silvestri (GK), 93. Daniele Padelli (GK), 2. Festy Ebosele, 6. Oier Zarraga, 7. Isaac Success, 13. Joao Ferreira, 16. Antonio Tikvic, 27. Christian Kabasele. 30. Lautaro Giannetti, 33. Jordan Zemura.
11:15 AM16 hours ago

Starting XI - Udinese

1-3-5-1-1
| 40. Maduka Okoye |
| 18. Nehuén Pérez | 29. Jaka Bijol | 31. Thomas Kristensen |
| 24. Lazar Samardzic | 11. Wallace | 32. Martin Payero |
| 19. Kingsley Ehizibue |                                       | 12. Hassane Kamara |
| 37. Roberto Pereyra |
| 17. Lorenzo Lucca |

Coach: Gabriele Cioffi

11:10 AM16 hours ago

Roma has arrived

This is how the Roman team arrived, with Daniele Rossi, its coach, at the helm.
11:05 AM16 hours ago

Last five games - Roma

April 11 - UEFA Europa League: 0-1 vs. Milan (Won)

April 6 - Serie A: 1-0 vs. Lazio (Won)

April 1st - Serie A: 0-0 vs Lecce

March 17 - Serie A: 1-0 vs Sassuolo (Won)

March 14 - UEFA Europa League: 1-0 vs Brighton (Lost)

11:00 AM16 hours ago

Last five games - Udinese

April 8 - Serie A: 1-2 vs. Inter (Lost)

April 1 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Sassuolo

March 16 - Serie A: 0-2 vs Torino (Loss)

March 11 - Serie A: 1-2 vs. Lazio (Won)

March 2 - Serie A: 1-1 vs Salernitana

10:55 AM16 hours ago

Friuli Stadium, ready for the game

The stage that will host this meeting is in more than perfect condition.
10:50 AM17 hours ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of the match Udinese vs Roma on matchday 31  of the Serie A 2023-24. We invite you to follow along with us the actions of this match.
10:45 AM17 hours ago

10:35 AM17 hours ago

10:30 AM17 hours ago

Key player - Roma

In Roma, the presence of Paulo Dybala stands out. The 30-year-old Argentine striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has 12 goals and eight assists in 22 games played, being a starter in 21 of them. He has 1598 minutes in total.
10:25 AM17 hours ago

Key player - Udinese

In Udinese, the presence of Florian Thauvin stands out. The 31-year-old French striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has seven goals and three assists in 29 games played, being a starter in 19 of them. He has 1715 minutes in total.
10:20 AM17 hours ago

Udinese vs Roma history

These two teams have met 105 times. The statistics are in favor of Roma, who have emerged victorious on 55 occasions, while Udinese have won on 24, for a total of 26 draws.

In Serie A...

Only referring to the times they have faced each other in Serie A, we count 99 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Roma with 52 victories, while Udinese have won 23, for a balance of 24 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Udinese have played at home against Roma in Serie A, there are 49 matches, where the giallorossi have the advantage with 21 games won over the 16 that the friulani have achieved, and the 12 draws that have been given.

10:15 AM17 hours ago

Roma

Roma has been on a very positive streak, recovering positions that have them dreaming of playing in an international tournament next season. In this area, they have air in their jerseys after winning the UEFA Europa League by the minimum difference. However, they must look again at Serie A, where although they have eight games without defeat, they cannot afford to give up any point if they do not want to struggle to secure a place in European competitions next season.

10:10 AM17 hours ago

Udinese

Udinese comes into this match in need of a victory that will allow them to momentarily escape from the relegation battle. After an unbelievable defeat against Inter, the Friulani are down to 28 points in the table and have their sights set on Frosinone, who are currently the third team to be relegated to the second division.

10:05 AM17 hours ago

The match will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium

The Udinese vs Roma match will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium, located in the city of Udine, Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 1976, has a capacity for 25,000 spectators.
10:00 AM17 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Udinese vs Roma Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
