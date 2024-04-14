Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score Updates in Premier League Match
Mateta, the one with the goals

The standout player at Crystal Palace is 26-year-old French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. So far this season, he has participated in 14 goals in 32 games played, with 10 scores and 4 assists to his name. With an average of 1.1 shots per game and a goal frequency every 254 minutes, Mateta stands out as a versatile forward, with an outstanding presence throughout the attacking front, even contributing from positions further away from the rival area. His influence on the generation of the game is good, with an average of 23.6 touches per game, an effectiveness of 73% in passes and 46% of dribbles completed.
Luis Díaz, the elite winger

Liverpool's standout player is 27-year-old Colombian winger Luis Díaz. So far this season, he has been involved in a total of 17 goals in 43 games played, adding 13 goals and 4 assists to his name. His impact transcends beyond statistics, as he stands out for his skill, dribbling and ability to constantly generate danger on the attacking front, especially on the left wing. With an average of 3 shots per game, Díaz shows constant determination in front of the rival goal, scoring a goal every 267 minutes of play. Furthermore, his collective play is notable, with an average of 43.5 touches per game and an 85% effectiveness in passing.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup

In their last match, Crystal Palace opted to deploy a 3-4-3. Henderson stood in goal, backed by a defensive line consisting of Ward, Andersen and Lerma. In midfield, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes and Mitchell occupied the midfield positions. The offensive trident was made up of Ayew, Mateta and Eze.
Liverpool's latest lineup

In their last game, Liverpool chose to line up a 4-3-3, with Kelleher between the three sticks. The defensive line was made up of Gomez, Konaté, van Dijk and Tsimikas. In the center of the field were Mac Allister, Endo and Jones. Finally, up front, the trident was made up of Elliot, Núñez and Gakpo.
Crystal Palace must be careful

The team occupies the 15th position in the leaderboard, has obtained 30 points so far. With 7 games won, 9 draws and 15 losses, they have a 5-point advantage over Luton, which is in the relegation zone. With 18 points still to be played, it is crucial for the team to score points to avoid putting their permanence in the category at risk.

In their last home match, the team faced Manchester City and suffered a 4-2 defeat. Despite the goals scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard, the team failed to control the match in any aspect and played at the mercy of the visitor.

Liverpool wants to win the Premier

The team is in third position in the Premier League with 71 points, having won 21 games, drawn 8 and lost 2. They are 2 points behind the leader, who has one more game. In addition, he is equal on points with the second and seeks to obtain a victory to stay in the fight for the title.

In addition to its participation in the Premier, the team also competes in the Europa League. In their last home match, they faced Atalanta and suffered a 3-0 defeat. Both offensively and defensively, the team showed flaws. In attack, they lacked ideas and efficiency, while in defense they made crucial errors that were taken advantage of by the visiting team.

The match will be played at Anfield

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England with a capacity of 61,276 people.

Built in 1884, Anfield was initially the home of Everton until 1892. Since then, it has been the home of Liverpool, which was formed following the departure of Everton. The stadium has hosted several international matches, including matches for the English national football team, and was used during the 1996 European Championship. Its record attendance was 61,905 in 1952 during an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton. In addition, it was one of the venues for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

