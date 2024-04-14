Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score Updates in Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|9:00 ET
|USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC and Telemundo
|Argelia
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|14:00
|beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia and TOD
|Australia
|Monday, 15 Apr 24
|0:00 AEDT
|
Optus Sport
|Bangladesh
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|19:00 IST
|Star Sports Select HD1
|Bolivia
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|9:00
|Star+
|Brazil
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|10:00 AM
|Star+, Zapping, ESPN, Claro TV+ and Sky+
|Canada
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|9:00 ET
|
fuboTV Canada
|Chile
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|10:00
|Star+
|Colombia
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|8:00
|Star+
|Ecuador
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|8:00
|Star+
|India
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|18:00 IST
|JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP and Star Sports Select HD1
|Japan
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|22:00 AM
|AbemaTV
|Mexico
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|7:00
|Paramount+
|Morocco
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|13:00
|TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English and beIN Sports HD 1
|New Zealand
|Monday, 15 Apr 24
|2:00
|
Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ and Sky Sport Premier League
|Nigeria
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|14:00
|SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique and DStv Now
|Spain
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|14:00
|DAZN 2, DAZN Spain and Movistar+
|United Arab Emirates
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|17:00
|beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|United Kingdom
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|13:00 GMT
|
SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event y Sky Sports Premier League
|Peru
|Sunday, 14 Apr 24
|8:00
|Star+
Mateta, the one with the goals
Luis Díaz, the elite winger
Crystal Palace's latest lineup
Liverpool's latest lineup
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant #1: Simon Bennett
Assistant #2: Dan Robathan
Fourth referee: Keith Stroud
VAR: Michael Oliver
AVAR: Stuart Burt
Crystal Palace must be careful
In their last home match, the team faced Manchester City and suffered a 4-2 defeat. Despite the goals scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard, the team failed to control the match in any aspect and played at the mercy of the visitor.
Liverpool wants to win the Premier
In addition to its participation in the Premier, the team also competes in the Europa League. In their last home match, they faced Atalanta and suffered a 3-0 defeat. Both offensively and defensively, the team showed flaws. In attack, they lacked ideas and efficiency, while in defense they made crucial errors that were taken advantage of by the visiting team.
The match will be played at Anfield
Built in 1884, Anfield was initially the home of Everton until 1892. Since then, it has been the home of Liverpool, which was formed following the departure of Everton. The stadium has hosted several international matches, including matches for the English national football team, and was used during the 1996 European Championship. Its record attendance was 61,905 in 1952 during an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton. In addition, it was one of the venues for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.