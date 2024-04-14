Highlights: Pelicans 108-124 Lakers in NBA 2024
6:05 PM9 hours ago

4Q MATCH ENDS

Pelicans 108-124 Lakers.
6:00 PM9 hours ago

4Q 1:30

Two minutes to play and everything seems to indicate that the Lakers will take the victory.
5:55 PM9 hours ago

4Q 2:50

Lebron gets free throw and scores. Pelicans 101-122 Lakers.
5:54 PM9 hours ago

4Q 3:17

Lakers time out. Three minutes to play.
5:49 PM10 hours ago

4Q 5:00

Five minutes to play. Davis walks off the court and sits on his back.
5:44 PM10 hours ago

4Q 6:50

Lebron attempts a three-pointer that rebounds for a two-point touchdown.
5:39 PM10 hours ago

4Q 8:04

Davies with a basket to put the Lakers up 109-86. That's 28 points for Anthony.
5:33 PM10 hours ago

4Q 9:55

First three-pointer of the quarter by Murphy. The Pelicans start to press.
5:32 PM10 hours ago

4Q 10:30

Davies scores both of his shots and the Lakers now surpass 100 points.
5:30 PM10 hours ago

4Q 12:00

The last quarter begins.
5:26 PM10 hours ago

3Q END OF THIRD QUARTER

Third quarter ends. Pelicans 77-99 Lakers.
5:23 PM10 hours ago

3Q 1:30

TRIPLE! Great parabola to give the Pelicans a 3-pointer by Murphy.
5:22 PM10 hours ago

3Q 2:50

Another double-double by Lebron who already has 17 points in his personal account. Pelicans 72-94 Lakers.
5:17 PM10 hours ago

3Q 5:17

Austin Reaves scores both of his free throws to make it 92 points for the Lakers.
5:08 PM10 hours ago

3Q 6:49

That's 21 points the Lakers have scored so far in the third quarter. The Pelicans have only been able to score 6.
5:07 PM10 hours ago

3Q 8:03

The Lakers continue to extend their lead now with another three-pointer by Reaves.
5:05 PM10 hours ago

3Q 10:30

First three-pointer of the quarter thanks to D'Angelo Russell. Pelicans 57-79 Lakers.
5:04 PM10 hours ago

3Q 12:00

Third quarter begins
4:43 PM11 hours ago

HALFTIME

Pelicans 53-70 Lakers.
4:43 PM11 hours ago

2Q 1:00

Last minute to play. Anthony Davis led the team with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.
4:38 PM11 hours ago

2Q 2:54

The Lakers reach 60 points and are already 17 points ahead of the Pelicans.
4:34 PM11 hours ago

2Q 4:16

Lebron scores his free throw. Pelicans 35-58 Lakers.
4:31 PM11 hours ago

2Q 5:06

The Lakers already surpassed the 50-point mark thanks to a basket by Davies, who now has 16 points in his personal tally.
4:23 PM11 hours ago

2Q 7:37

Lebron so far already has 11 assists, 6 points, 3 rebounds.
4:22 PM11 hours ago

2Q 8:30

It's already 13 ahead. Lebron scores his second double-double of the game. Lakers 44-31 Pelicans.
4:15 PM11 hours ago

2Q 10:45

The Lakers start scoring already two double-doubles. The Pelicans still do not make a basket in this second quarter.
4:12 PM11 hours ago

2Q 12:00

Second quarter begins
4:09 PM11 hours ago

1Q END OF FIRST QUARTER

Pelicans 24-28 Lakers.
4:08 PM11 hours ago

1Q 0:02

TRIPLE! Pelicans three-point bomb to close the first quarter.
4:03 PM11 hours ago

1Q 2:00

Last two minutes of the first quarter. Pelicans 17-24 Lakers.
3:58 PM11 hours ago

1Q 3:43

Lakers timeout. Lebron still does not score.
3:57 PM11 hours ago

1Q 4:25

Lakers in front by 8 points thanks to a double-double by Reaves.
3:56 PM11 hours ago

1Q 5:46

TRIPLE BY THE PELICANS! Triple scored by Herbert Jones.
3:54 PM11 hours ago

1Q 6:59

Again, Anthony Davis scores 2' layup. The Lakers already win it by 10 points.
3:52 PM11 hours ago

1Q 8:30

Another Anthony Davis basket again with Lebron assist. 13-7
3:50 PM12 hours ago

1Q 9:03

The Pelicans call the first time out.
3:49 PM12 hours ago

1Q 10:24

First three-pointer of the game thanks to Anthony Davis. The Lakers start with a 6-2 lead.
3:47 PM12 hours ago

1Q 12:00

First quarter begins
3:24 PM12 hours ago

Other results

Another big games have already taken place on this last day of the NBA regular season. These are some of the results of these games:

Pacers 157-115 Hawks

Celtics 132-122 Wizards

Heat 118-103 Raptors

Magic 113-88 Bucks

Cavaliers 110-120 Hornets

76ers 107-86 Nets

3:19 PM12 hours ago

Starting five Pelicans

On the other hand, this is the starting lineup that Willie Green sends to the field:

CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.

3:15 PM12 hours ago

Starting five Lakers

This is the starting lineup that Darvin Ham sends to the field:

Lebron James, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura.

3:12 PM12 hours ago

Warm up

The game is about to begin. Both the Pelicans and the Lakers squad, are already on the court of the New Orleans Arena doing their warm-up exercises prior to this last NBA game. In a few more moments, we will confirm the lineups of both teams.

3:10 PM12 hours ago

Absences Lakers

On the other hand, Darvin Ham's team is missing three players for this last game of the regular season. While Lebron James and Anthony Davis are day-to-day, these other players will be out due to injury:

Christian Wood

Jarred Vanderbilt

Jalen Hood-Schifino.

3:06 PM12 hours ago

Absences Pelicans

For this game, Pelicans coach Willie Green has two players questionable.Two Pelicans small forwards are listed as questionable, including Brandon Ingram (left knee bone bruise) and Naji Marshall (left shoulder contusion). Ingram last played March 21 at Orlando, while Marshall's most recent appearance was Thursday at Sacramento.
3:01 PM12 hours ago

Last meeting

The most recent game played between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers, was in this same season, but on February 9 of this year. That game ended in a 139-122 victory in favor of the Lakers with a great exhibition of D'Angelo Russell who contributed with 30 points.
2:56 PM12 hours ago

The rest of the day

On this Sunday, the activity of the last day of the NBA regular season comes to an end. Some games have already been played and others are about to be played at this same time. The remaining games are:

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Kings vs. Trail Blazers

Warriors vs. Jazz

Thunder vs. Mavericks

Spurs vs. Pistons

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Clippers vs. Rockets

2:51 PM13 hours ago

Arrival at the New Orleans Arena

They have arrived! Both Pelicans and Lakers players have just arrived at the New Orleans Arena Stadium that will host this game corresponding to the last day of the regular season. Being a game in which a ticket to the playoffs is at stake, a full house is expected.

2:46 PM13 hours ago

Background

The head-to-head history between the Pelicans and the Lakers is extensive, with 78 meetings between them, 70 of them in the regular season. The balance is in favor of the Lakers with 50 wins to only 28 for the New Orleans Pelicans. This game, unlike others, has a special flavor since both are playing for a playoff berth.
2:41 PM13 hours ago

Today's stadium

The host stadium for this game between Pelicans and Lakers, will be the New Orleans Arena, also known as Smoothie King Center. This venue is a sports pavilion located in the city of New Orleans, in the state of Louisiana. It was inaugurated in 1999 and hosts home games of the Pelicans (NBA) and the Tulane Green Wave (NCAA). It also has a capacity of 18 thousand spectators.

2:36 PM13 hours ago

We continue with the coverage

All set for today's match! Welcome back to our VAVEL USA coverage. Less than an hour to go before the game between the Pelicans and the Lakers, corresponding to the last day of the NBA Regular Season 2024, kicks off at the New Orleans Arena. Both teams want the victory to secure their place in the playoffs and avoid the famous NBA play in. Can the home team or the visitors achieve victory? Stay tuned for all our coverage on VAVEL USA.
 
2:31 PM13 hours ago

2:21 PM13 hours ago

Last starting five New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
2:16 PM13 hours ago

Last starting five Los Angeles Lakers

Lebron James, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura.
2:11 PM13 hours ago

Match officials of the match

To be confirmed.
2:06 PM13 hours ago

How are the New Orleans Pelicans coming into this game?

On the other hand, the locals in this meeting, led by Willie Green, have been able to find consistency and display their best basketball in this NBA season and, however in this final stretch with the last 10 games they have played, they have had a divided balance with 5 losses and 5 wins so the victory of the last game, was essential for their fight for the playoffs, something that was denied last season. In their most recent game, Willie Green's pupils achieved their 49th win of the season after a good game against the Golden State Warriors where they won at home by a difference of 5 points at home (114-109). Currently, the Louisiana team of Pelicans, is in the 6th place with a record of 49 wins and only 32 losses.

2:01 PM13 hours ago

How are the Los Angeles Lakers coming into this game?

The Lakers, led by Darvin Ham, have not had the best NBA season and have been far from their best in these regular season games. In addition to this, the visitors are in a good moment in terms of wins, since in the last ten games, the Lakers have 7 wins and only 3 losses (against Pacers, Timberwolves and Warriors), so they will be much more confident in this crucial game in the Western Conference.The Los Angeles L.A. team achieved their 46th victory after a thrilling game where they took control of the last two quarters to beat the Grizzlies only by a three-pointer, with a score of 123-120. The Lakers need the win to secure their place in the playoffs as they currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with a record of 46 wins and 35 losses, ahead of the Sacramento Kings (9th at 45-36) and Golden State Warriors (10th at 45-36).
 

1:56 PM13 hours ago

NBA regular season 2024

Second Sunday of the month and we continue with the NBA activity in this fourth month of the year. On this Sunday, we will have several attractive games in the last game of the regular season and the city of New Orleans will witness a vibrant match between two teams that want to close the regular season in the best way nothing more and nothing less than the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the team from Los Angeles, the Lakers. A game between two teams that need the victory to ensure their place in the NBA playoffs and not having to play the already famous play in;

Despite that the locals look like 'favorites' because of their good numbers, the location, and the quality in the team, the Lakers want to give a blow of authority as visitors and bring joy to their fans in this last game of the regular season. Can the Los Angeles or will the New Orleans do it?

1:51 PM14 hours ago

The match will be played at the New Orleans Arena

The game between New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers vs will be played at the New Orleans Stadium, in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm (ET) .
1:46 PM14 hours ago

