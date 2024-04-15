Highlights and goals: Atlas 2-1 Atletico de San Luis in Liga MX Clausura 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
SEE YOU NEXT NEXT THANK YOU!
90+7' End of the match
¡LO GANÓ LA FURIA ROJINEGRA EN CASA! 😍— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) April 15, 2024
Nos vemos en el siguiente juego de local, que será el Clásico Tapatío. Boletos ya a la venta en https://t.co/I6T7d8zMwH pic.twitter.com/RSeRRbfAjh
90+3'
90' Added time
90'
87'
85'
83'
80'
78'
76' GOOOOOOAAAAAAL
76´ | Atlas FC 2 - 1 @AtletideSanLuis— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) April 15, 2024
¡Gooooooooooooooooool! ¡Gooooooooooooooooool!
Carlos Robles por segunda vez hace gritar al Jalisco y ya adelanta al Rojinegro en el marcador ❤️🖤
¡Sigamos así, equipo! 🦊 #NoSeExplicaSeSiente pic.twitter.com/UWFvvfkYVG
74'
72'
70'
68'
67'
65'
60'
57'
55'
53'
51' Red card
49'
47'
45' Second half
45+6' Half time
45+3'
45' Added time
43'
40'
38'
36'
34' GOOOOOOAAAAAAL
34´ | Atlas FC 1 - 1 @AtletideSanLuis— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) April 15, 2024
¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL ROJINEGRO! 🔴⚫️
El Académico Carlos Robles manda a guardar el balón con un tremendo disparo en el área potosina 🦊
¡SE IGUALA EL MARCADOR EN EL JALISCO! 🏟#NoSeExplicaSeSiente pic.twitter.com/P0DJcIjDE4
32'
30'
28'
26'
24'
22'
20'
18'
16'
14'
12'
10'
08'
06' GOOOOOOAAAAAAL
Gol de vestidor 🔥— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 15, 2024
GOLAZO del @AtletideSanLuis 🤩🔝 pic.twitter.com/RKLI4mApD3
04'
03'
02'
00' Roll the ball
FOLLOW US IN THIS MEETING!
Live broadcast
Transmission for Mexico and the United States through VAVEL and VIX premium.
Against his previous team
For the visitors he played 77 games scoring eight goals.
Atlético de San Luis lineup
Atlas lineup
Background
ADS 2-0 ATS
ADS 0-0 ATS
ATS 1-3 ADS
ATS 1-0 ADS
ADS 2-6 ATS
Atlas Call
¡Los Caballeros Rojinegros que defenderán el imperio de La Academia! 🔴⚫️— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) April 14, 2024
Con Furia y Unión, como la de @PerduraMx, saldremos esta tarde a jugar por estos colores 🦊 pic.twitter.com/zM1boZGaYJ
Eliminated
The last time they added three points was in the win against Santos Laguna in February.
Changes in the directive
Part of the two-time Liga MX championship in the 2021/2022 season.
Last call
Important game for Gustavo Leal's team and their aspirations in the league.
Matchday 15
Welcome
Follow Atlas vs Atlético de San Luis live with VAVEL
Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL.
How to watch Atlas vs Atlético de San Luis LIVE Stream in USA?
USA Time: 21:00 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Atlas vs Atlético de San Luis live? These are the tn TV and online Transmission options
If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
Chile (Santiago): 9:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Costa Rica: 6:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
USA (ET): 9:00 p.m.
Spain: 02:00 a.m.
Mexico: 6:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
Key player of Atlético de San Luis
Key player of Atlas
🤫 ¡El Mudo! 🤫— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) January 29, 2024
Eduardo Aguirre hace explotar al Jalisco con su anotación y consigue su segundo gol en el Clausura 2024 ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/R4jFTdVcub
Latest lineup of Atlético de San Luis
DT. Gustavo Leal.
Atlas' latest lineup
DT. José San Beñat
Center referee
On March 5, Mazatlán defeated Pumas.
Assistant referee one: Michel Alejandro Morales Morales.
Assistant referee two: Enedina Caudillo Gómez.
Fourth Referee: Édgar Ulises Rangel Araujo.
Last call
Two victories in the last 10 games, they lost at home against Juárez having a two-goal advantage, the match was suspended due to light problems in the stadium and culminated on Monday with the Braves' comeback.
No aspirations
There are already nine games without winning, the last time against Santos Laguna on February 4, three consecutive defeats. They lost by a landslide over the weekend against Toluca by four to one.
Closing date
The stadium
A lot of history in this field, being a World Cup winner twice: 1970 and 1986 World Cup, in addition to being one of the venues for the 1999 Confederations Cup and twice hosting the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament.