Highlights and goals: Atlas 2-1 Atletico de San Luis in Liga MX Clausura 2024
Image: VAVEL

10:03 PM5 hours ago

10:02 PM5 hours ago

90+7' End of the match

The actions at the Jalisco stadium end, Atlas brings joy to his fans in a terrible tournament and defeats Atlético de San Luis, who is left out of any possibility of playing play in.
9:57 PM5 hours ago

90+3'

With the aim of closing the victory, the Academy begins to take possession of the ball.
9:56 PM5 hours ago

90' Added time

Seven more minutes at the Jalisco Stadium.
9:55 PM5 hours ago

90'

Murillo almost scored the third, behind the defenders and with a cross shot.
9:53 PM5 hours ago

87'

Final stretch of the match, the visitor tries to reach the rival area. The urgency for points and the search for a comeback.
9:50 PM6 hours ago

85'

Service after service that the Atlas defense clears, a quiet second half for Camilo Vargas.
9:48 PM6 hours ago

83'

San Luis taking a step forward in search of a tie, with more attitude than idea.
9:46 PM6 hours ago

80'

Final minutes for San Luis, the visiting team is being eliminated from Clausura 2024 with no chance of play in.
9:45 PM6 hours ago

78'

Damn, Rodríguez and González to the court, looking for an immediate reaction for the visit.
9:42 PM6 hours ago

76' GOOOOOOAAAAAAL

Robles double, the defender appears at the far post and crosses Sánchez, Aguirre with his second assist of the game.
9:39 PM6 hours ago

74'

Another punctual defensive cross, Aldo Cruz header clears a service that was looking for Eduardo Aguirre in the area.
9:37 PM6 hours ago

72'

With the victory at the moment of Pumas against León and the tie in our game, Atlético de San Luis is eliminated.
9:34 PM6 hours ago

70'

Huge departure from Sánchez to keep the ball and stop Zapata's shot in the area.
9:34 PM6 hours ago

68'

Individual play by Mateo García that culminates with a cross shot that hits the base of the right post.
9:33 PM6 hours ago

67'

With a narrow debut with a goal, Álvarez takes a rebound in the area after a corner kick, but the defender blocks the attempt.
9:32 PM6 hours ago

65'

Double modification for the foxes, Fulgencio and Sergio Álvarez, debut in the first division, onto the field and Domínguez and Lozano come out.
9:25 PM6 hours ago

60'

The red-and-blacks forgive, Eduardo Aguirre hesitated entering the area and Ricardo Chávez points the ball to avoid the "Mudo" shot.
9:22 PM6 hours ago

57'

Right shot by Galdames that passes very close to the base of the right post, a perfect construction by the San Luis players.
9:20 PM6 hours ago

55'

Second half paused, the fouls appear in the complement.
9:18 PM6 hours ago

53'

Murillo with a cross shot that went wide, the locals with their numerical advantage.
9:16 PM6 hours ago

51' Red card

Víctor Cáceres reviews Boli's foul on Domínguez in the VAR and is expelled from the game, leaving Atlético de San Luis with 10.
9:15 PM6 hours ago

49'

Good start to the match, intensity on the part of both squads.
9:12 PM6 hours ago

47'

His double is lost, Robles surprises and misses in front of Sánchez's goal, a header that goes over the crossbar.
9:09 PM6 hours ago

45' Second half

Actions resume in the monumental Jalisco stadium, Atlas and Atlético de San Luis return to the field for the final outcome of the game.
8:54 PM6 hours ago

45+6' Half time

We go to half-time with a pleasant tie between Atlas and Atlético de San Luis, Boli put the visitors ahead, however, Robles took advantage of a pass from Aguirre in the area to immediately make it one on one.
8:50 PM7 hours ago

45+3'

Atlas managed to even the match in the last minutes of the first half.
8:48 PM7 hours ago

45' Added time

Six more minutes are played at the Jalisco Stadium.
8:47 PM7 hours ago

43'

Luis Reyes about to score a great goal, a long-distance shot that Andrés Sánchez deflects and the ball ends up hitting the post.
8:42 PM7 hours ago

40'

Final minutes of the first half, San Luis with possession of the ball and Atlas waiting in their own court.
8:41 PM7 hours ago

38'

Camilo Vargas deflected a header from Juan Sanabria through the center of the goal, a terrible mark by the Atlas defense.
8:40 PM7 hours ago

36'

They want the advantage, defensive block on a Zapata shot with goal direction.
8:38 PM7 hours ago

34' GOOOOOOAAAAAAL

Aguirre assists Robles in the area and with a powerful shot he surprises the first post and beats Andrés Sánchez.
8:35 PM7 hours ago

32'

Eduardo Aguirre with a shot that goes over the crossbar.
8:35 PM7 hours ago

30'

Taking advantage of the break due to a strong clash between Aldo Rocha and a rival, we remember the goalkeeper's day on April 14.
8:32 PM7 hours ago

28'

Hydration break due to the high temperature in La Perla Tapatia, speaking of attendance, few fans in JalRobles with a specific coverage via a stopped ball, the Mexican defender clears with a header in front of Boli's imminent shot.isco.
8:29 PM7 hours ago

26'

Hydration break due to the high temperature in La Perla Tapatia, speaking of attendance, few fans in Jalisco.
8:27 PM7 hours ago

24'

Ricardo Chávez, enters for the injured Moreno, calf problem for the player from Potosí.
8:25 PM7 hours ago

22'

Medical attention for Iker Moreno, he will not be able to continue in the match due to injury.
8:23 PM7 hours ago

20'

Boli lets go the second, the African striker, did not connect a corner shot to the far post being alone in the area.
8:21 PM7 hours ago

18'

Nervo with a precise cross to clear a pass that left Galdames alone in front of Camilo Vargas' goal.
8:19 PM7 hours ago

16'

After an intense start, the duel is stuck in the midfield and cut short by some fouls by the red and black team.
8:17 PM7 hours ago

14'

Reaction from the San José team, they already knocked on the door and Andrés Sánchez avoided the tie.
8:15 PM7 hours ago

12'

Sanchez hits and deflects a corner kick, Ángel Zapata with a long-distance shot looking for the left corner.
8:12 PM7 hours ago

10'

First arrival of Atlas, Mateo García with a shot that Andrés Sánchez stops without problems, it seems that the locals want to react.
8:11 PM7 hours ago

08'

No response from the Academy after the first score, the visit begins to take the ice and the game times at the start.
8:10 PM7 hours ago

06' GOOOOOOAAAAAAL

After a half turn on the edge of the area, Franck Boli crossed Camilo with a powerful shot and made it one to zero in favor of San Luis.
8:07 PM7 hours ago

04'

Javier Güemez looks for the right corner and the ball goes wide, the second warning of the visit.
8:07 PM7 hours ago

03'

Extraordinary save by Camilo Vargas, one-on-one against Boli in the area, the Colombian with a reaction blocking the shot with his forearm.
8:05 PM7 hours ago

02'

We will see the presentation of Atlas as he is eliminated from the tournament and with the pressure on the bench for the Spaniard, Beñat San José, to convince the board in these last commitments.
8:02 PM7 hours ago

00' Roll the ball

The actions begin at the monumental Jalisco Stadium, afternoon football in the Perla Tapatia with the duel between Atlas and Atlético de San Luis.

7:54 PM7 hours ago

7:48 PM8 hours ago

Against his previous team

Jhon Murillo arrived for the foxes in this tournament, he was one of the club's important bets in the transfer market, today against his former teammate and against the team that brought him to Mexico, Atlético de San Luis.

For the visitors he played 77 games scoring eight goals.

7:45 PM8 hours ago

Atlético de San Luis lineup

This is the starting 11 for Atlético de San Luis to face Atlas on matchday 15 of Mexican soccer, Unai Bilbao and Ricardo Chávez, two regular starters today on the substitute bench.
Image by Atlético de San Luis
Image by Atlético de San Luis
7:42 PM8 hours ago

Atlas lineup

This is the starting 11 of the Atlas red and black team to face Atlético de San Luis on matchday 15 of Mexican soccer, the novelty is the ownership of Rivaldo Lozano, Jordi Caicedo again on the bench.
Image by Atlas
Image by Atlas
7:34 PM8 hours ago

Background

Within the last five confrontations between both teams, there have been two victories for Atlas, one draw and two wins for Atlético de San Luis.

ADS 2-0 ATS

ADS 0-0 ATS

ATS 1-3 ADS

ATS 1-0 ADS

ADS 2-6 ATS

7:28 PM8 hours ago

Atlas Call

This is the list of players summoned by the technical director, Beñat San José, for today's duel against Atlético de San Luis at the Jalisco Stadium, to close the tournament with dignity.
7:23 PM8 hours ago

Eliminated

The academy is one of the five teams that has no chance of competing in the play-in or the final phase of the championship. A tournament full of injuries and poor performance on the field.

The last time they added three points was in the win against Santos Laguna in February.

7:18 PM8 hours ago

Changes in the directive

In the middle of the week Atlas announced the departure of José Riestra as Executive President of the institution, due to the growth of the company Grupo Orlegi (owner of the club) he will now be Global Director of Football at Orlegi Sports.

Part of the two-time Liga MX championship in the 2021/2022 season.

7:13 PM8 hours ago

Last call

San Luis dream of reaching play in and today victory is an obligation, the outlook looks complicated but not impossible.

Important game for Gustavo Leal's team and their aspirations in the league.

7:08 PM8 hours ago

Matchday 15

The activity of the date closes this Sunday, three games: Atlas vs Atlético de San Luis and Pumas vs León at 6:00 p.m. and Juárez vs Tijuana at 8:00 p.m.
7:03 PM8 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to the coverage of the Atlas vs Atlético de San Luis match live and in real time, corresponding to matchday 15 of Clausura 2024 in the Liga MX, don't miss any details.
6:58 PM8 hours ago

6:43 PM9 hours ago

Key player of Atlético de San Luis

Rodrigo Dourado: In general terms, the San Luis squad has had a significant drop in play, the most consistent player in the last year has been the Brazilian midfielder. Master and lord of Leal's midfield, balance, recovery and distribution are his strong points.
6:38 PM9 hours ago

Key player of Atlas

Eduardo Aguirre: The Mexican forward has stood out in this tournament despite the bad moment of the Academy, the "Mudo" registers five goals and is the team's scorer, despite the injuries during the tournament. More scores than Juan Brunetta, André Pierre Gignac and Germán Berterame, to name a few.
6:33 PM9 hours ago

Latest lineup of Atlético de San Luis

A. Sánchez; A. Cruz, J. Domínguez, U. Bilbao, I. Moreno; J. Castro, J. Güemez, R. Dourado; J. Sanabria, P. Galdames y F. Boli.
DT. Gustavo Leal.
6:28 PM9 hours ago

Atlas' latest lineup

C. Vargas; I. Domínguez, M. Nervo, C. Robles, L. Reyes; A. Rocha, J. Márquez, V. Ríos; J. Murillo, M. García y E. Aguirre.
DT. José San Beñat
6:23 PM9 hours ago

Center referee

The referee of the match is Víctor Alfonso Cáceres Hernández, eight games directed, two occasions for San Luis and one for Atlas.

On March 5, Mazatlán defeated Pumas.

Assistant referee one: Michel Alejandro Morales Morales.

Assistant referee two: Enedina Caudillo Gómez.

Fourth Referee: Édgar Ulises Rangel Araujo.

6:18 PM9 hours ago

Last call

Down compared to Apertura 2023, they are placed in 13th position with 13 units, registering four wins, one draw and nine losses. Seven points difference with the last play in position.

Two victories in the last 10 games, they lost at home against Juárez having a two-goal advantage, the match was suspended due to light problems in the stadium and culminated on Monday with the Braves' comeback.

6:13 PM9 hours ago

No aspirations

Bad championship for the Academy, eliminated from the final phase with three games remaining, they are in 16th place in the general table with 10 points, a record of two wins, four draws and eight losses.

There are already nine games without winning, the last time against Santos Laguna on February 4, three consecutive defeats. They lost by a landslide over the weekend against Toluca by four to one.

6:08 PM9 hours ago

Closing date

This afternoon, matchday 15 of Clausura 2024 will be played, two simultaneous matches: Pumas vs León and Atlas vs Atlético de San Luis, later Juárez FC vs Xolos de Tijuana.
6:03 PM9 hours ago

The stadium

The game will be played at the Jalisco stadium located in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Inaugurated on January 31, 1960 with a capacity for 56,713 spectators, the civil association Clubes Unidos de Jalisco is the owner and operator.

A lot of history in this field, being a World Cup winner twice: 1970 and 1986 World Cup, in addition to being one of the venues for the 1999 Confederations Cup and twice hosting the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Image by Jalisco Stadium
Image by Jalisco Stadium
5:58 PM9 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlas vs Atlético de San Luis match, corresponding to matchday 15 of Clausura 2024 in the Liga MX, the match will take place at the Jalisco Stadium, at 9:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo