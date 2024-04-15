Summary: Juarez 0-1 Tijuana in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

12:53 AM2 hours ago

Summary

12:01 AM3 hours ago

96' It's over!

Xolos beats Juárez as a visitor to break the malaria of 14 days without adding three.
12:00 AM3 hours ago

94'

Good defensive sweep, to get the ball away from Rodríguez.
11:58 PM3 hours ago

93' Tijuana Change

Barbosa and Godínez enter for Blanco and Contreras.
11:57 PM3 hours ago

91'

Xolos dominates the match, the goal made the visitors go ahead.

11:55 PM3 hours ago

89'

Domingo reached the local goal, but the defense was opportunely swept to prevent a new shot.
11:54 PM3 hours ago

87' Goal, goal, goal from Xolos!

Long ball to the local goal, Zúñiga appeared inside the area to send a powerful shot and open the scoring.
11:51 PM4 hours ago

84'

Juárez insists, but Rodríguez's good timing prevents the ball from entering his goal.
11:48 PM4 hours ago

82'

Center by Da Silva, Santos appears in the center, but he is unable to give the ball a good direction.
11:45 PM4 hours ago

80' Xolos Changes

Armenta and Álvarez leave for Corona and Rodríguez.
11:42 PM4 hours ago

77' Juarez changes

Santos and Bouquet enter through Zaldívar and Villalpando.
11:42 PM4 hours ago

76'

Orquín crosses, but the ball is cleared by the defense.
11:39 PM4 hours ago

74' Change of Xolos

Carlos González leaves for José Zúñiga
11:38 PM4 hours ago

73' Goalie!

Great start by Rodríguez, the goalkeeper prevented Avilés' shot from entering his goal.
11:36 PM4 hours ago

71'

Avilés arrived with danger, but Blanco swept correctly and avoided the center.
11:36 PM4 hours ago

69'

Castro crosses into the visiting area, however Rodríguez intervenes well on the ball.
11:35 PM4 hours ago

66'

Juárez remains on top of the Tijuana team, gradually generating danger, but without opening the scoring.
11:32 PM4 hours ago

64'

Rodríguez is the one who has had the most danger in his goal, however the visiting goalkeeper avoids the attacks.
11:29 PM4 hours ago

62' Change of Juárez

Avilés Hurtado enters for Aitor García.
11:27 PM4 hours ago

59'

Little by little the locals begin to go to the front, but Xolos prevents any arrival.
11:24 PM4 hours ago

57'

Castro seeks to go to the front, however Xolaje avoids the attacks.
11:20 PM4 hours ago

55' They don't generate!

The teams have achieved little in the rival goals, the goalkeepers have not seen real danger.
11:20 PM4 hours ago

53'

González crosses the goal, but the ball goes out of bounds, a very long shot.
11:17 PM4 hours ago

51'

Aitor García's shot at Rodríguez's goal, but the ball goes wide.
11:17 PM4 hours ago

49'

Xolos stays back, preventing danger from being generated in his area.
11:13 PM4 hours ago

47'

Zaldívar tried to reach the area with danger, but Xolos' defense prevented the play from growing.
11:10 PM4 hours ago

45' Play!

The match resumes, both teams looking for the first of the night.
10:57 PM4 hours ago

Emotionless!

The first part of this match was forgettable, very little to talk about these teams that have not managed to generate anything that really hurts the rival goal.
10:53 PM4 hours ago

45+1' Halftime!

The first half is over, very little to talk about in the first half, little damage and little generation of plays.
10:52 PM4 hours ago

44'

González was looking for Jurado's goal, but his shot did not even reach the area.
10:50 PM5 hours ago

42'

Zaldívar's left foot, but the ball is deflected by Rodríguez.
10:47 PM5 hours ago

40'

Dangerous play by Juarez, but Ramos ended up offside.
10:47 PM5 hours ago

37'

Ramos looks for the first, but Balanta at the back prevents the onslaught.
10:43 PM5 hours ago

35'

Few plays in the goals, they fail to generate danger inside the area.
10:40 PM5 hours ago

33'

Close service to Rodriguez's goal, the goalkeeper keeps the ball without problems.
10:40 PM5 hours ago

32'

Juárez looked for the first, but the Tijuana defense deflected the ball.
10:37 PM5 hours ago

30'

Rivera's shot on goal, but the ball ends up going wide.
10:35 PM5 hours ago

27'

A cross looking for Balanta, but Orquín ends up rejecting the ball.
10:35 PM5 hours ago

25'

Zaldívar has generated little up front for Juárez.
10:32 PM5 hours ago

23'

The goalkeepers have not had much work to do, they have not been able to generate much.
10:32 PM5 hours ago

20'

Few emotions in these first minutes, despite both teams looking for the goal, they fail to generate danger.
10:31 PM5 hours ago

18'

Garcia tried to open the scoring with a shot on goal, but the defense deflected the ball away.
10:24 PM5 hours ago

16'

Rivera's powerful shot on goal, but the ball crashes into the defense.
10:23 PM5 hours ago

15'

A back-and-forth match, but possession of the ball is in the midfield.
10:20 PM5 hours ago

13'

Gonzalez arrived dangerously in the area, but the ball ended up going wide.
10:18 PM5 hours ago

10'

Xolos looked to generate danger up front, but the home team took the ball away from them in the midfield.
10:18 PM5 hours ago

8'

Very little arrival of both squads, however both go all out in front.
10:13 PM5 hours ago

5'

Juárez looks to create dangerous plays, but the home team cannot get close to Rodríguez's goal.
10:10 PM5 hours ago

3'

Good save by Jurado, preventing Blanco's shot from reaching the goal.
10:10 PM5 hours ago

2'

The game started very calmly, the ball passed from goal to goal without doing any damage.
10:07 PM5 hours ago

0' Let the action begin!

The ball is rolling in Juárez, both teams will be looking for the three points.
9:57 PM5 hours ago

Tijuana: LineUp

Mejía, Gómez, Fernández, Balanta; Armenta, Álvarez, Contreras, Rivera, Blanco; González.
9:57 PM5 hours ago

Juarez: LineUp

Jurado; Orquin, Campillo, Mosquera, Calvo; Fernando, Villalpando, Castro, García, Venegas; Zaldívar.
9:57 PM5 hours ago

At home

The Juarez squad is already at the stadium and will be looking for a great game and an important victory.
9:52 PM5 hours ago

Present

Xolos has already arrived at the Olímpico Benito Juárez, the visitors arrive with the complex task of winning their first match.
9:47 PM6 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Aitor García is the player Xolos needs to pay close attention to. The striker has 4 goals and will be looking to increase that number in this match and generate damage up front.
9:42 PM6 hours ago

Watch out for this player

Captain Christian Rivera is the player to watch in this match for Xolos, the defender is the one who has scored the most goals and is a different player, who looks to create dangerous plays, so Juárez has to pay a lot of attention here.
9:37 PM6 hours ago

Get out of the background!

Both teams are in the fight to avoid being in the last places of the percentage, Xolos in last place and FC Juárez one before, they will be looking for a victory to get out of the last place.
9:32 PM6 hours ago

What data!

Xolos has accumulated only 17 goals for and 25 against in the current Clausura 2024, the visiting team is going all out to make it three and increase its goals scored.
9:27 PM6 hours ago

Let's add up!

Despite having only 24 goals in favor of the team from the border and 24 against, Juárez will go all out to achieve another victory in their favor.
9:22 PM6 hours ago

They do not lift!

Despite the many changes, Xolos is in second to last place in the table with only eight points, and Herrera's team will go all out to make it three points for the first time.
9:17 PM6 hours ago

To get out of the bottom

Juárez currently has 12 points and is in 15th place in the general table, the local team will be looking to go all out to score one more victory.
9:12 PM6 hours ago

What a thing!

The locals have won three consecutive victories, numbers that they will be looking to increase to continue climbing positions.
9:07 PM6 hours ago

Let's make it three in a row!

Xolos will be looking for their first victory; the Tijuana team has not been able to make it three wins out of three, only ties and defeats in the last 14 games.
9:02 PM6 hours ago

We are back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of Juárez vs Xolos. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
8:57 PM6 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow FC Juárez vs Tijuana live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of FC Juárez vs Tijuana live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
8:52 PM6 hours ago

Where and how to watch FC Juárez vs Tijuana online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

FC Juárez vs Tijuana can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:47 PM7 hours ago

What time is the FC Juárez vs Tijuana match corresponding to Matchday 15 of Clausura 2024?

This is the start time of the FC Juárez vs Tijuana match on April 14, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 12:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Japan: 06:00 hours

India: 11:00 am

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 1:00 p.m.

Australia: 04:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

8:42 PM7 hours ago

FC Juárez Statements

Ángel Zaldívar spoke prior to this clash: “The truth is that it was a difficult start, the team has been improving, the team supported me very well, I am very happy to be able to close in the best way, we played finals these three days , are direct rivals on the issue of the fine."

"Personally, I want to close in the best way, closing with good performances and more wins, each game I want to contribute more to the team and generate connection and be a protagonist with this team."

"It was a difficult start, the team has been improving, the team has to be built from the back to the front, from the goalkeeper and the defenders are important to generate goals, the team has taken off thanks to everyone's work, it is a reflection of the day by day. We want to continue along those same lines."

"We have come from behind and it is a warning for us to be more focused, that the rival does not score against us in order to come back, we have to think about this match and the next one, a difficult rival is coming, they have not won, "We have to become strong at home, make the fans feel welcome and we want their support."

8:37 PM7 hours ago

Tijuana's latest lineup

Rodríguez; Rivera, Díaz, Balanta, Mejía; Contreras, Castañeda; Álvarez, Titi Rodríguez, Domingo Blanco; Carlos González
8:32 PM7 hours ago

Last lineup of FC Juárez

Diaz; Campillo, Calvo, Ortega, Orquín; Venegas, Castro; Aitor García, Villalpando, da Silva; Zaldivar
8:27 PM7 hours ago

How does Tijuana get there?

Tijuana has not had a good campaign, the northern squad has 14 duels without knowing victory, being the only one in this competition that has not yet managed to add three in a match.

8:22 PM7 hours ago

How does FC Juárez arrive?

FC Juárez surprised and beat Atlético de San Luis away, the Braves team will seek to add three in this home match.

8:17 PM7 hours ago

The FC Juárez match will be played at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium

The FC Juárez vs Tijuana match will be played at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
8:12 PM7 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the FC Juárez vs Tijuana match, corresponding to Matchday 14 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium at 10:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo