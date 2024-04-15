Goals and Highlights
97' It's over!
Chelsea beat Everton at home and added a victory of great importance for the locals.
96' Near!
The visit hits the local goal, but the ball is rejected by Petrovic.
93'
Few emotions after the sixth goal, both teams seek to get the ball
91'
Seven more minutes were added to the game.
90' Goal, goal, goal, goal from Chelsea!
The sixth arrived after a good cross into the area, Gilchrist took advantage of a rebound from Pickford to save the ball.
87' Chelsea change
Jackson leaves for Gilchrist
85'
Chalobah looks to center so that his team can go for sixth, however the visiting squad pushes the ball away.
83'
Everton begins to string passes together, the visitors are eagerly looking for the first despite the fact that there is little left until the end of the game.
81'
Silva intervenes in a great way in a dangerous play by the locals.
79' Chelsea changes
Enter Chillwell and Casadei for Mudryk and Palmer
77'
Chalobah again pushes away the ball that was trying to sneak into the back of Petrovic's net.
75'
Patterson and Keane try to go forward, but the locals keep the ball away.
73'
Good start from Pickford, preventing Mudryk's shot from entering his goal.
71' Chelsea change
Madueke leaves the match and Chukwuemeka takes his place.
69'
Round trip match, both teams fight for possession of the ball.
67'
Madueke was looking for his goal of the match, but the defense ended up keeping the ball away.
65'
Everton is beginning to despair, the visiting team has achieved little.
63' Goal, goal from Chelsea!
It was the fifth of the night for the locals, Palmer shot to score his fourth goal of the match.
60' Penalty for Chelsea!
Palmer and Madueke are brought down inside the area, the whistler does not hesitate to signal the penalty.
57' Near!
Shot at Pickford's goal, the goalkeeper deflects to avoid the fifth.
55' He's leaving!
Brantwaithe leaves the match injured and Keane will take his place.
53'
The locals began to weave moves in search of the fifth, but the defense kept the ball out.
51'
Back and forth in Chelsea, both teams are looking for the rival goal.
49'
Branwaithe got up inside the area and headed the ball wide.
47'
The game started fairly quietly, Chelsea not pressing to go forward.
45' Play!
The actions are resumed, the complement is already being played.
45+5' Part-time
The first half ends, Chelsea have the lead at the moment with four goals.
45+4'
Onana's header at Pickford's goal, but the ball goes wide.
45+2' Defense!
Again Chalobah ends up preventing the ball from reaching his goal with a header.
45+2'
Jackson was looking to break into the visitors' box, but the defense ended up preventing him from going on his way.
45'
Five minutes are added to the regulation time.
44' Goal, goal, goal for Chelsea!
Great ball to Cucurella, Jackson controls inside the box, turns and sends it into the net for the fourth.
43' Close!
After a good cross, the ball is shot at Petrovic's goal, but the latter intervenes.
41'
Garner's shot at goal, but the ball does not do any damage.
40'
Chalobah clears the ball to prevent a shot inside the area.
38'
Jackson can't make an impact with the ball, Pickford keeps the ball and avoids the fourth.
36'
Everton failed to dominate the ball to go all out in front, the visiting team did not reach dangerously.
34' It did not count!
Beto looked to open the scoring for his side, but the striker, who ended up sending the ball into the back of the net, was offside.
32'
McNeil's cross was headed away by the defense.
30'
Despite Everton's attempts to get forward, the offense failed to open the scoring.
28' Goal, goal, goal for Chelsea!
After Pickford's departure leads to a bad pass to the striker, Cole Palmer sends a tremendous shot into the home area, which was alone and the ball goes in without any problem.
26'
Pickford continues to keep out the onslaught, but the home side are coming closer in search of a third.
24'
Chelsea came close to a third, a shot from Jackson, but the ball went wide.
22'
Good intervention by Chalobah, preventing Everton's first goal.
18' Goal, goal, goal for Chelsea!
Palmer appeared again, after a rebound from the goalkeeper, Palmer headed the ball into the back of the net.
15'
Chelsea keep pressing, little has been generated by Everton.
12' Goal, goal, goal for Chelsea!
Palmer's powerful shot on goal, the goalkeeper can't stop the ball from going in.
9' What a thing!
Beto wasted what would have been the first for the visitors, sending the ball into the stands.
8'
Brantwaithe's header, but the ball went over the goal.
6'
Good save by Petrovic, preventing Everton from shooting at his goal.
4'
Tarkowski's header prevented the home side from looking for the first.
2'
Chelsea came close to opening the scoring, but the ball went wide.
0' The match is on!
Chelsea and Everton kick off the action.
Everton: LineUp
Pickford, Coleman, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Garner, Onana, Young, McNeil, Doucouré, Beto
Chelsea: LineUp
Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Mudryk, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson
Present
Chelsea have already arrived at their stadium and will be looking to give a great duel and continue adding victories in this league.
They arrived
Everton is already at Stamford Bridge, they will go all out to score goals and points against this rival, against whom they will try to cut a long winless streak.
What a great tip!
Everton has 32 goals scored and will be looking to increase their tally and beat Chelsea in this important Premier League match.
It's not long now!
Less than half an hour to go before the referee kicks off, it's going to be an exciting match.
Jewel!
Chelsea have scored 55 goals in the current competition in these 31 rounds, the squad will look to continue scoring goals and thus increase their points.
Let's keep adding up!
Chelsea have now gone seven games unbeaten, with four wins and three draws, and will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak with this match.
Urgent need to break the streak
Everton have failed to win 28 away games at Stamford Bridge, a run they will be looking to break in this match.
Let's add up to 6!
It was in the first half of the tournament that Everton made it three wins out of three against this same rival, and tonight they will be looking to complete the series with two victories, which they have not achieved in the same tournament since 1979.
What data!
Chelsea have gone 28 games unbeaten against Everton, 15 of which have been wins and 13 draws, numbers they will be looking to increase.
We are back!
We are back to bring you all the most relevant information about these teams prior to the start of the match. 90 minutes full of excitement are coming, we will soon share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Everton, in free fall
Everton have struggled to find their feet, and have struggled in recent seasons. Calvert Lewin promised to be the reference of the team, but Doucuré has more goals than him, with 6, being the scorer of the team. The fact that the team's top scorer has only 6 goals speaks for Everton's situation in the table.
Cole Palmer, the Blue Star
Cole Palmer is proving to be the best news of an inconsequential season for Chelsea. The Englishman, from City, has taken over the leadership of the team and has 16 goals and 9 assists.
In a bad moment
Neither team is having its best season. While Chelsea, for yet another year, will be out of Europe. For their part, Everton are unfortunately struggling to avoid relegation to the Championship. They are two historic teams that are not going through their best moment.
Stay with us!
Be sure to follow the match through VAVEL, in a short time we will tell you about the most important and relevant information about both teams, which is why you cannot detach yourself from this live event.
Possible Everton lineup
J. Pickford; S. Coleman, J. Tarkowski, J. Branthwaite, V. Mykolenko; A. Young, J. Garner, A. Gomes, D. McNeil; A. Doucouré, D. Calvert-Lewin.
Possible Chelsea lineup
D. Petrovic; Cucurella, T. Chalobah, T. Silva, A. Disasi; E. Fernández, M. Caicedo, C. Gallagher, C. Palmer, C. Madueke; N. Jackson.
Chelsea statements
Mauricio Pochettino spoke prior to this confrontation: “At 52 years old, you identify very quickly if the team is prepared to compete or not. Maybe this group is not mature enough to compete in matches every three days.”
“It is a new team and we are still learning about their profiles. The process always takes time. It's not something magical. It is a project, a three or five year process to build a team.”
“We are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. We weren't in a good position at the beginning, but that's normal. We have to accept it now and work to try to solve our problems.”
"It's about adaptation and trying to find the dynamic where he and Palmer can play together. Hopefully, he can be consistent playing in the starting eleven and show his quality. But it's always about finding the right balance in the team ".
How to tune in to the Premier League match?
The match between Chelsea and Everton can be seen on television in Telemundo Deportes.
Live and on stream, it is on NBC Sports where this meeting can be seen.
In addition, you will be able to follow all the actions of this match through VAVEL USA.
Everton statements
Sean Dyche spoke before this important match: "It was unexpected in the sense that we thought it had already been solved."
"I talked to the players about it, I reminded the staff about it, I reminded them of the truth of the moment, which is to stay focused on the job at hand."
“Obviously it wasn't or it wasn't and obviously there will be a period of time to possibly appeal so the club will look into it.”
“It's your job to look for the noise, the blame and the blame for everything. It's our job to say, 'Okay, okay, we're all part of the process at some point.'
“I arrived later, but I still work at Everton Football Club, we all have a part, so there is no fault or fault, what's done is done. It's about time we said, 'Okay, bang, let's move on.'
“The players have to do that, of course. I just think the plans can play their part because they've been fantastic since I've been here.
“It is a difficult path for them, it is not an easy path. They keep showing up, they keep singing, they question us too – it's okay, I've never had a problem with that and I have total respect for that – and they travel everywhere.”
"I'm just saying the old Toffees, it's about time they said: 'Wait a minute, some of you youngsters, let's educate you a little about the past, it wasn't always multi-million pound glory, that's for sure.' Let's get everyone together and remind everyone of the truth of the club: a founding member of football for God's sake.”
Where can you see Chelsea vs Everton?
It is at 3:00 p.m. (USA) that these teams will face each other, however we leave you the schedules of different countries:
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 am
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 am
Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.
Japan: 11:00 p.m.
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 06:00 hours
Australia: 9:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.
How does Everton arrive?
Despite being in the last positions, Everton beat Burnley last matchday, the visiting squad will look to add three in this match and play a great game against a difficult opponent like Chelsea.
What result did Chelsea have?
The locals, Chelsea, tied in their last match against Sheffield United by two goals, the local squad will seek to continue climbing positions in this competition.
Where will it be played?
The match will be played at Chelsea's home stadium, Stamford Bridge, which is located in London, United Kingdom. 40,341 fans will be able to enter the building and will go all out to support the local and visiting team.
Welcome to VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all our VAVEL readers, we are already minute by minute of the match between Chelsea and Everton, which corresponds to Matchday 33 of the Premier League. This match will be played at 1:00 p.m.