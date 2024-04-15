Goals and Highlights
93' It's over!
River Plate takes the victory after a great second half by Colidio, what a game played by the visiting player who ends up giving the pass to his team.
90'
Three more minutes are added to the match.
89'
Palavecino fights for the ball in search of the fourth, but the ball is intercepted.
87'
Center that Roffo retains correctly, preventing the fourth from falling.
85'
Lanzini arrived with danger, but the player was offside.
83' Half court!
Most of the time the squads remain in the middle of the field looking to gain possession of the ball.
80'
The locals insist on searching for second, however River is well positioned at the bottom.
78' Institute changes
Suárez and Puebla leave for Romero and Rodríguez.
76'
Colidio was looking for the center so that his teammates could finish inside the area, but the defense got the ball right.
74' River Plate change
Pablo Solari leaves for Kranevitter
73' Goal, goal, goal from River Plate!
After a rejection of the ball by Roffo, Colidio controls and counterattacks to score the third.
71'
Center looking for Puebla, but the forward ends up falling inside the area.
69'
Puebla was close to scoring the equalizer, but his shot went wide and the player was offside.
67'
Instituto looks for the equalizer, but Díaz prevents them from reaching the goal.
65'
Palavecino was looking for the third for the visit, but the ball went wide.
63' River Plate changes
Barco and Palavecino enter for Echeverría and Fernández
62' Goal, goal, goal from River Plate!
Colidio scored the second of the night with a good shot on goal, which gave the visitor an advantage.
61' Goalie!
Lanzini crosses into the area, but the ball is deflected by Roffo.
59' Goalie!
Great intervention by Roffo, preventing the second of the visit from falling.
57' Goal, goal, goal from River Plate!
Cross into the area that Colidio finished off with a lethal header to score the equalizer.c
55'
Quite a hard-fought match, both teams look for the rival goal.
53' Institute changes
David Cuello and Mainero enter for Russo and Pérez.
51' Out!
Solari's ball goes to Lanzini, the latter drives, cuts, but his shot goes to the side.
49'
Trallazo de Herrera al arco, sin embargo el balón se va desviado.
47'
Enzo Díaz crosses the goal, however the ball is deflected.
46' Roll the ball!
The match is played in the Córdoba stadium, what a match it is coming.
45' River Plate changes
Lanzini and Zabala enter for Aliendro and Díaz
45+2' Halftime
The first half ends, the score is in favor of the locals by the minimum.
43'
Russo was trying to reach the goal, however his shot went wide.
40' Little by little!
The visitor tries to get closer to the goal to score the first, but Instituto is well standing in the background.
38'
Díaz prevents the ball from reaching the visiting goal, seeking to deflect the line.
36' River is on top!
The visiting squad seeks the equalizer, however Instituto prevents its arrival.
34'
Lodico tried to go forward, however the local squad prevented him from reaching the goal.
32'
Colidio looked for the first with a shot inside the goal, but the ball went into the stands.
30'
Franco was looking to create danger up front in Armani's goal, however the defense intervened correctly.
28'
River seeks to reach the goal, it needs to add three in this match.
26' Goal, Institute goal!
Shot from the eleven steps of Puebla, the ball goes in and the scoring opens.
25' Penalty for Institute!
After reviewing the play, the whistler determines that it will be a penalty for the locals.
24' What thing!
A possible penalty in favor of the Villagra Institute on Suárez is being reviewed.
22' Near!
Puebla's shot, then another player appears inside the area with a header, but the ball goes wide.
17'
Good intervention by Roffo, preventing the visitor from opening the scoring.
17' Round trip!
A lot of intensity in the first minutes, what a game being played tonight in Córdoba.
14'
River does not stop arriving, little by little they seek to weave plays in search of opening the scoring.
12'
Puebla arrived in the area with danger, however the ball was rejected.
10'
Instituto seeks to go ahead, the locals little by little weave the play.
8'
Fernández crosses, but Brizuela ends up rejecting the ball.
6'
Round trip match, both teams seek to win the ball.
4'
Díaz arrived creating danger in the area, but the ball ended up being intercepted.
2'
The Institute arrived with danger, however the visit brings out that ball.
0' It's played!
The last day of the South Cup begins, a great match is coming on this final day.
River: LineUp
Armani; Herrera, González Pirez, Díaz, Díaz; Villagra; Nacho Fernández, Echeverri, Aliendro; Solari, Colidio
Instituto: LineUp
Roffo; Franco, Alarcón, Brizuela, Bay; Lodico, Bochi, Pérez Casada, Puebla; Russo, Suárez
To the court
Both squads are already on the field of play warming up prior to the start of the match.
Presents
River Plate has already arrived at the stadium, they will seek to have a great match and add three to ensure their place in the next phase.
They arrived!
The local squad, Instituto, is already in the building, they will seek to have a great match and add three to close with dignity.
Almost there!
There is less than half an hour until this important meeting begins, 90 minutes are coming full of many emotions.
What thing!
Ramiro Funes Mori will not be considered for this match either, the player has continued to enter due to a knee injury.
Nothing anymore!
Instituto is no longer playing for this match, on the part of the River they need to be victorious so as not to depend on other results.
It wont be available!
Jonás Acevedo will be out of this match, the player was sent off in the last match and will not be able to play tonight.
They do not go!
Nicolás Fonseca and Miguel Borja are the players who will not be present in this match for River, the first due to an accumulation of yellow cards and the second due to injury.
Everything is defined!
In this meeting and day, the four teams that will advance to the next phase will be announced, River will seek to climb further positions.
We're back!
We are back for the minute by minute match between Instituto and River Plate. In a short time we will begin to share the most relevant information about both squads, as well as the confirmed lineups.
River Plate Statements
Martín Demichelis declared after beating Nacional: “We played a serious game; We were close to what we wanted and we saw a lot of that, especially in the first half. Nacional played a very tough game for us, with good individuals. We saw the River that we want to see, I hope we become much stronger and polish details.”
“We were changing, searching and rotating. In the first two months, we had 15 games. When you find a good way and play a good game, you have to tweak a little. “We are on a search.”
“Regardless of the system, it is important that the players understand the timing of the games and what is needed: we generated four quick situations and then there was no urgent need to go forward because we had to play long possessions to wear them down and be able to attack” .
“The enthusiasm of the people is already felt. Hopefully we can continue to grow, we know the responsibility to do better this year in the Libertadores, which is the great objective of the Institution, of the people and of us too.”
Possible River Plate lineup
F. Armani; M. Herrera, L. González Pirez, P. Díaz, E. Díaz, R. Villagra; I. Fernández, C. Echeverri, R. Aliendro; P. Solari, M. Borja.
Possible Institute alignment
M. Roffo; J. Bay, M. Brizuela, F. Alarcón, J. Franco; D. Puebla, G. Lodico, R. Bochi, J. Acevedo; F. Suárez, I. Russo.
What happened to River Plate?
River Plate won against Nacional two goals to zero in a match where the visit failed to be present and ended up being an excellent result for the squad that is in the first positions.
Will Instituto vs River Plate be played here?
The Juan Domingo Perón stadium will be in charge of hosting the last day of the Argentine Cup between Instituto and River Plate. This building has 26,000 seats to receive the Argentine fans, who will go to Córdoba, Argentina to watch the match.
How did Instituto fare in its last duel?
Instituto fell on matchday 13 against Barracas with a score of three goals to two, the local squad needs to add three and wait for a combination of results to know what its future is.
The last date is played!
This afternoon the first phase of the last day of this instance will be played. Four matches will be played here at the same time, where Argentinos, Independiente, Independiente Rivaldavia and Instituto will receive Barracas, Talleres, Vélez and River Plate, to define who will advance to the next stages.
